Santos Women's Tour: Stage 3 win for Spratt
Defending champion moves into race lead with one stage to come
Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) pounced on stage three of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour to ride into the ochre jersey with victory on the uphill finish in Hahndorf. Spratt is now in prime position to defend her title with a 29-second gap on Lauren Stephens (Cylance Pro Cycling) and 1:30 minutes to Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) with the final criterium stage remaining.
"I think we had to come in confident. We knew that we had second, third and fourth on GC and Kat [Garfoot] was the only UniSA rider up there," Spratt said. "You can never underestimate her, she is in really peak condition we know that from the nationals, so we really just wanted to try and isolate her."
The stage was one many thought may have ended in a sprint finish but Spratt who had gone on a reconnaissance mission last year knew of the opportunities to use the stage to move into the lead.
"It is a race I have targeted for a while. I came down last December and reconned the stages, so I was really confident with this stage that I knew the roads. Once I got away I was confident I could stay away."
Strong winds and threatening skies greeted the peloton at the newly constructed Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend for the 122.4-kilometre stage. Crosswinds and constantly changing weather wreaked havoc on the field throughout the opening hour and a half.
Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling) attacked the bunch 40 kilometres into the stage quickly distancing the field. Once in time trial mode the former world champion against the clock quickly took 5:15 minutes, giving the New Zealander the virtual lead by over four minutes.
With the gap holding, the pressure built on UniSA as the team launched a series of attacks by Lauretta Hanson and Tiffany Cromwell, which were soon followed by other teams lead by Mitchelton Scot trying their luck.
"We actually got Annemiek [Van Vleuten] and Lucy Kennedy into a move without Kat, it was just perfect, and we were happy for that to keep going," Spratt explained. "Kat had no choice really. Her teammates were really trying to bring that back and they couldn't, so she had to do the work to get across.
"I was sitting on her wheel to get across and I knew as soon as she caught them that I had to go and that was the moment so that’s when I went."
Working well, Spratt along with Stephens quickly ate into Villumsen's advantage and with 36 kilometres to ride there were three leaders. A tired Villumsen fell off the pace with just over 20 kilometres remaining to leave Spratt and Stephens in pole position to fight for the stage.
Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto Racing) made a move inside the final 15 kilometres to bridge across. A charging Brown made inroads into the 1:30 minutes advantage, although the kilometres ticked down too quickly for the Australian.
As the road rose sharply with 400 metres to go, Spratt unleashed a powerful acceleration distancing her breakaway companion to take the stage by seven seconds. Brown grabbed the final spot on the podium 59 seconds behind.
With the final stage criterium on Sunday, Spratt sits in control of the overall and also leads the sprint and mountains classifications. Grace Anderson (Vantage New Zealand National Team) tops the young rider standings.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3:47:24
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:07
|3
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:00:59
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:33
|5
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:34
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:35
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:38
|8
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:40
|9
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|10
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|11
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:44
|13
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:46
|14
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|0:01:50
|15
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|16
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:53
|17
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:56
|18
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|20
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:59
|21
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|22
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|0:02:01
|23
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:02
|25
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|26
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:02:06
|27
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:12
|28
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|29
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:15
|30
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:02:16
|31
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:20
|32
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:02:24
|33
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|34
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:02:29
|35
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:30
|36
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:02:34
|37
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:02:37
|38
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:38
|39
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:02:39
|40
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|41
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|42
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:49
|43
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|44
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:55
|45
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:03:02
|46
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:05
|47
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|48
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:03:08
|49
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:03:09
|50
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:51
|51
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:59
|53
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:04:11
|54
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:34
|55
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|56
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:05:12
|57
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:06:34
|58
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:48
|59
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|60
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|61
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:13:50
|62
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:13:51
|63
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|64
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|65
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:15:53
|66
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:17:14
|67
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:18:23
|68
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:18:52
|69
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:18:36
|70
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:18:38
|71
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:18:39
|72
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|73
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:51
|74
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|0:18:56
|76
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|77
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:19:04
|78
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|OTL
|Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|DNF
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International
|DNF
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|DNF
|Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|3
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|16
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|8
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|6
|5
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|5
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|7
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|3
|8
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|16
|pts
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|3
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|8
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|9:39:52
|2
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:29
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:30
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:36
|5
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:01:54
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:07
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:09
|8
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:25
|9
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:42
|10
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:46
|11
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:49
|12
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|13
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:54
|14
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:03
|15
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:13
|16
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:03:15
|17
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:19
|18
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:25
|19
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:03:26
|20
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|21
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:29
|22
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|0:03:31
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:03:40
|24
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:03:56
|25
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:04:07
|26
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:13
|27
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:14
|28
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:04:16
|29
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:04:18
|30
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:04:20
|31
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|32
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:04:36
|33
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:04:39
|34
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:04:50
|35
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|37
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:05:10
|38
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:05:26
|39
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:05:31
|40
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:05:32
|41
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:05:37
|42
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:05:41
|43
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:42
|44
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|45
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:06:00
|46
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|47
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:06:07
|48
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:06:21
|49
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:06:49
|50
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:07:29
|51
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:08:07
|52
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:24
|53
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:33
|54
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:09:25
|55
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:33
|56
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:14:39
|57
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:15:54
|58
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:18
|59
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:16:58
|60
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:16:59
|61
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:17:56
|62
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:18:21
|63
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:19:15
|64
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:20:06
|65
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:20:42
|66
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:20:54
|67
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:22:01
|68
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:22:55
|69
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|70
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:23:25
|71
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:23:58
|72
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:24:02
|73
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:24:35
|74
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:26:47
|75
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:29:21
|76
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:31:39
|77
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:35:25
|78
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:39:01
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|27
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|21
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|5
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|17
|6
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|12
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|8
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|9
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|8
|10
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|11
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|12
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|13
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|14
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|5
|15
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|16
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|3
|18
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|3
|19
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|2
|20
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|2
|21
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|22
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|13
|4
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|5
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|6
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|11
|7
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|8
|8
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|9
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|9:42:34
|2
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:00:12
|3
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:00:44
|4
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:38
|5
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:01:57
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:15
|7
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:02:28
|8
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:02:44
|9
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:04:07
|10
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:13:12
|11
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:13:36
|12
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:14:16
|13
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:24:05
|14
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:26:39
|15
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:32:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|29:03:41
|2
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:04:29
|3
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:04:34
|4
|Uni-SA Australia
|0:05:35
|5
|Trek - Drops
|0:05:41
|6
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:05:51
|7
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:05
|8
|Wiggle High5
|0:08:06
|9
|Ale Cipollini
|0:08:43
|10
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:09:01
|11
|TIS Racing
|0:10:23
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:10:54
|13
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:19
|14
|BePink
|0:38:13
|15
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|1:01:33
