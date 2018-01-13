Trending

Santos Women's Tour: Stage 3 win for Spratt

Defending champion moves into race lead with one stage to come

Image 1 of 42

Amanda Spratt celebrates the win

Amanda Spratt celebrates the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 42

Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre

Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 42

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) gets a helping hand after her stage win

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) gets a helping hand after her stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 42

A chuffed Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

A chuffed Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 42

The leader's jersey awaits Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

The leader's jersey awaits Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 42

A large crowd for the final

A large crowd for the final
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 42

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is cheered on

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is cheered on
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 42

Tracey Gaudry on the podium

Tracey Gaudry on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 42

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) after her deep effort

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) after her deep effort
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 42

Second went to Lauren Stephens (Cylance Pro Cycling)

Second went to Lauren Stephens (Cylance Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 42

Grace Anderson (New Zealand) crosses the line

Grace Anderson (New Zealand) crosses the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 42

Grace Anderson (New Zealand) trying to put time into her rivals

Grace Anderson (New Zealand) trying to put time into her rivals
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 42

Emma Grant (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank)

Emma Grant (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 42

Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto) finishes third

Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto) finishes third
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 42

The steep brutal finale of stage 3

The steep brutal finale of stage 3
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 42

Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto)

Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 42

New race leader Amanda Spratt in ochre

New race leader Amanda Spratt in ochre
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 42

Lone attacker Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling)

Lone attacker Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 42

The bunch before the storm

The bunch before the storm
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 42

Tiff Cromwell in the UniSA colours

Tiff Cromwell in the UniSA colours
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 42

The bunch in action

The bunch in action
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 42

The top three from the stage

The top three from the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 42

Best young rider, Grace Anderson of the NZ national team

Best young rider, Grace Anderson of the NZ national team
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 42

Amanda Spratt in the sprint jersey

Amanda Spratt in the sprint jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 42

Amanda Spratt also leads the QOM classification

Amanda Spratt also leads the QOM classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 42

The fans came out to cheer on the peloton

The fans came out to cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 42

Riding over the Murray Bridge during the stage

Riding over the Murray Bridge during the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 42

The jersey wearers on the start line

The jersey wearers on the start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 42

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)

Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 42

The Bend Motorsport Park hosted the start of the stage

The Bend Motorsport Park hosted the start of the stage
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 42

Interview time for Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Interview time for Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 42

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) adjusts here helmet

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) adjusts here helmet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 42

Sarah Roy and Jess Allen warm up

Sarah Roy and Jess Allen warm up
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 42

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 42

Katrin Garfoot pushes to the line to try and save her ochre jersey

Katrin Garfoot pushes to the line to try and save her ochre jersey
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 42

All smiles at Mitchelton-Scott after Amanda Spratt's stage win

All smiles at Mitchelton-Scott after Amanda Spratt's stage win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 42

Amanda Spratt hugs her teammates

Amanda Spratt hugs her teammates
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 42

Lucy Kennedy and Amanda Spratt celebrate

Lucy Kennedy and Amanda Spratt celebrate
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 42

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 42

Amanda Spratt riding during stage three

Amanda Spratt riding during stage three
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 41 of 42

Ochre jersey holder Katrin Garfoot on the outside of the bunch

Ochre jersey holder Katrin Garfoot on the outside of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 42 of 42

Amanda Spratt pushes it all the way to the line

Amanda Spratt pushes it all the way to the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) pounced on stage three of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour to ride into the ochre jersey with victory on the uphill finish in Hahndorf. Spratt is now in prime position to defend her title with a 29-second gap on Lauren Stephens (Cylance Pro Cycling) and 1:30 minutes to Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) with the final criterium stage remaining.

Related Articles

Spratt relishing harder 2018 Santos Women's Tour course

Santos Women's Tour: Grace Brown leading the charge for Holden Team Gusto

"I think we had to come in confident. We knew that we had second, third and fourth on GC and Kat [Garfoot] was the only UniSA rider up there," Spratt said. "You can never underestimate her, she is in really peak condition we know that from the nationals, so we really just wanted to try and isolate her."

The stage was one many thought may have ended in a sprint finish but Spratt who had gone on a reconnaissance mission last year knew of the opportunities to use the stage to move into the lead.

"It is a race I have targeted for a while. I came down last December and reconned the stages, so I was really confident with this stage that I knew the roads. Once I got away I was confident I could stay away."

Strong winds and threatening skies greeted the peloton at the newly constructed Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend for the 122.4-kilometre stage. Crosswinds and constantly changing weather wreaked havoc on the field throughout the opening hour and a half.

Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling) attacked the bunch 40 kilometres into the stage quickly distancing the field. Once in time trial mode the former world champion against the clock quickly took 5:15 minutes, giving the New Zealander the virtual lead by over four minutes.

With the gap holding, the pressure built on UniSA as the team launched a series of attacks by Lauretta Hanson and Tiffany Cromwell, which were soon followed by other teams lead by Mitchelton Scot trying their luck.

"We actually got Annemiek [Van Vleuten] and Lucy Kennedy into a move without Kat, it was just perfect, and we were happy for that to keep going," Spratt explained. "Kat had no choice really. Her teammates were really trying to bring that back and they couldn't, so she had to do the work to get across.

"I was sitting on her wheel to get across and I knew as soon as she caught them that I had to go and that was the moment so that’s when I went."

Working well, Spratt along with Stephens quickly ate into Villumsen's advantage and with 36 kilometres to ride there were three leaders. A tired Villumsen fell off the pace with just over 20 kilometres remaining to leave Spratt and Stephens in pole position to fight for the stage.

Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto Racing) made a move inside the final 15 kilometres to bridge across. A charging Brown made inroads into the 1:30 minutes advantage, although the kilometres ticked down too quickly for the Australian.

As the road rose sharply with 400 metres to go, Spratt unleashed a powerful acceleration distancing her breakaway companion to take the stage by seven seconds. Brown grabbed the final spot on the podium 59 seconds behind.

With the final stage criterium on Sunday, Spratt sits in control of the overall and also leads the sprint and mountains classifications. Grace Anderson (Vantage New Zealand National Team) tops the young rider standings.

 

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3:47:24
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:07
3Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:00:59
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:33
5Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:34
6Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:35
7Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:38
8Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:40
9Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
10Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
11Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott0:01:44
13Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:46
14Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops0:01:50
15Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
16Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:53
17Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:56
18Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
19Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
20Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:59
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
22Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops0:02:01
23Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:02
25Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:04
26Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:02:06
27Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:12
28Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
29Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:15
30Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling0:02:16
31Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:20
32Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:02:24
33Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
34Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing0:02:29
35Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:30
36Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing0:02:34
37Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing0:02:37
38Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:38
39Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:02:39
40Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:47
41Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
42Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:49
43Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
44Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:55
45Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:03:02
46Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:03:05
47Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
48Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:03:08
49Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:03:09
50Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:51
51Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
52Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:59
53Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops0:04:11
54Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:34
55Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
56Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International0:05:12
57Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:06:34
58Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:13:48
59Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
60Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
61Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:13:50
62Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:13:51
63Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
64Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
65Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:15:53
66Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:17:14
67Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:18:23
68Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:18:52
69Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:18:36
70Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:18:38
71Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:18:39
72Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
73Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:18:51
74Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
75Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops0:18:56
76Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
77Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:19:04
78Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
OTLYasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
DNFRippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
DNFJer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International
DNFKimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
DNFBreanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing

Sprint 1 – Junction Rd, Nairne, km.81.8
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott3
3Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Finishline
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott16pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing8
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia6
5Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott5
6Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank4
7Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team3
8Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Comet Mine Climb – Tischer Rd, Hahndorf, km. 120.4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott16pts
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
3Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing8
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott6
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia4

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott9:39:52
2Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:29
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:30
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:36
5Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:01:54
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott0:02:07
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:09
8Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:25
9Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:42
10Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:46
11Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:49
12Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
13Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:54
14Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:03:03
15Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:13
16Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling0:03:15
17Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:03:19
18Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:25
19Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops0:03:26
20Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:03:29
22Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops0:03:31
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:03:40
24Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High50:03:56
25Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:04:07
26Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:13
27Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:14
28Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:04:16
29Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing0:04:18
30Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:04:20
31Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
32Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:04:36
33Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing0:04:39
34Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:04:50
35Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:04:57
37Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:05:10
38Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:05:26
39Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing0:05:31
40Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:05:32
41Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:05:37
42Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops0:05:41
43Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:42
44Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
45Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:06:00
46Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
47Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:06:07
48Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:06:21
49Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:06:49
50Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:07:29
51Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International0:08:07
52Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:24
53Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:08:33
54Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:09:25
55Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:12:33
56Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:14:39
57Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:15:54
58Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:16:18
59Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:16:58
60Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:16:59
61Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:17:56
62Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:18:21
63Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:19:15
64Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:20:06
65Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:20:42
66Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:20:54
67Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:22:01
68Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:22:55
69Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
70Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:23:25
71Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:23:58
72Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:24:02
73Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:24:35
74Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:26:47
75Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:29:21
76Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:31:39
77Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:35:25
78Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:39:01

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott27pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia22
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High521
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling17
5Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott17
6Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini12
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
8Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling10
9Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing8
10Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
11Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling7
12Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott6
13Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott6
14Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing5
15Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank4
16Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank4
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team3
18Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink3
19Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team2
20Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops2
21Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott24pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia22
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott13
4Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling12
5Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12
6Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing11
7Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing8
8Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank6
9Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team9:42:34
2Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:00:12
3Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops0:00:44
4Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:38
5Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing0:01:57
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:15
7Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:02:28
8Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:02:44
9Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:04:07
10Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:13:12
11Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:13:36
12Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:14:16
13Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:24:05
14Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:26:39
15Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:32:43

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott29:03:41
2Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:04:29
3Specialized Women's Racing0:04:34
4Uni-SA Australia0:05:35
5Trek - Drops0:05:41
6Vantage New Zealand National Team0:05:51
7Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:05
8Wiggle High50:08:06
9Ale Cipollini0:08:43
10Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:09:01
11TIS Racing0:10:23
12Team Virtu Cycling0:10:54
13Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:11:19
14BePink0:38:13
15Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling1:01:33

 

Latest on Cyclingnews