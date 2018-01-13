Image 1 of 42 Amanda Spratt celebrates the win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 42 Smiling Amanda Spratt in ochre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 42 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) gets a helping hand after her stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 42 A chuffed Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 42 The leader's jersey awaits Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 42 A large crowd for the final (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 42 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) is cheered on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 42 Tracey Gaudry on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 42 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) after her deep effort (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 42 Second went to Lauren Stephens (Cylance Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 42 Grace Anderson (New Zealand) crosses the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 42 Grace Anderson (New Zealand) trying to put time into her rivals (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 42 Emma Grant (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 42 Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto) finishes third (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 42 The steep brutal finale of stage 3 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 42 Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 42 New race leader Amanda Spratt in ochre (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 42 Lone attacker Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 42 The bunch before the storm (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 42 Tiff Cromwell in the UniSA colours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 42 The bunch in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 42 The top three from the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 42 Best young rider, Grace Anderson of the NZ national team (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 42 Amanda Spratt in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 42 Amanda Spratt also leads the QOM classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 42 The fans came out to cheer on the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 42 Riding over the Murray Bridge during the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 42 The jersey wearers on the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 42 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 42 The Bend Motorsport Park hosted the start of the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 42 Interview time for Sarah Roy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 42 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) adjusts here helmet (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 42 Sarah Roy and Jess Allen warm up (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 42 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 42 Katrin Garfoot pushes to the line to try and save her ochre jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 42 All smiles at Mitchelton-Scott after Amanda Spratt's stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 42 Amanda Spratt hugs her teammates (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 42 Lucy Kennedy and Amanda Spratt celebrate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 42 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 42 Amanda Spratt riding during stage three (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 42 Ochre jersey holder Katrin Garfoot on the outside of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 42 Amanda Spratt pushes it all the way to the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) pounced on stage three of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour to ride into the ochre jersey with victory on the uphill finish in Hahndorf. Spratt is now in prime position to defend her title with a 29-second gap on Lauren Stephens (Cylance Pro Cycling) and 1:30 minutes to Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) with the final criterium stage remaining.

"I think we had to come in confident. We knew that we had second, third and fourth on GC and Kat [Garfoot] was the only UniSA rider up there," Spratt said. "You can never underestimate her, she is in really peak condition we know that from the nationals, so we really just wanted to try and isolate her."

The stage was one many thought may have ended in a sprint finish but Spratt who had gone on a reconnaissance mission last year knew of the opportunities to use the stage to move into the lead.

"It is a race I have targeted for a while. I came down last December and reconned the stages, so I was really confident with this stage that I knew the roads. Once I got away I was confident I could stay away."

Strong winds and threatening skies greeted the peloton at the newly constructed Bend Motorsport Park in Tailem Bend for the 122.4-kilometre stage. Crosswinds and constantly changing weather wreaked havoc on the field throughout the opening hour and a half.

Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling) attacked the bunch 40 kilometres into the stage quickly distancing the field. Once in time trial mode the former world champion against the clock quickly took 5:15 minutes, giving the New Zealander the virtual lead by over four minutes.

With the gap holding, the pressure built on UniSA as the team launched a series of attacks by Lauretta Hanson and Tiffany Cromwell, which were soon followed by other teams lead by Mitchelton Scot trying their luck.

"We actually got Annemiek [Van Vleuten] and Lucy Kennedy into a move without Kat, it was just perfect, and we were happy for that to keep going," Spratt explained. "Kat had no choice really. Her teammates were really trying to bring that back and they couldn't, so she had to do the work to get across.

"I was sitting on her wheel to get across and I knew as soon as she caught them that I had to go and that was the moment so that’s when I went."

Working well, Spratt along with Stephens quickly ate into Villumsen's advantage and with 36 kilometres to ride there were three leaders. A tired Villumsen fell off the pace with just over 20 kilometres remaining to leave Spratt and Stephens in pole position to fight for the stage.

Grace Brown (Holden Team Gusto Racing) made a move inside the final 15 kilometres to bridge across. A charging Brown made inroads into the 1:30 minutes advantage, although the kilometres ticked down too quickly for the Australian.

As the road rose sharply with 400 metres to go, Spratt unleashed a powerful acceleration distancing her breakaway companion to take the stage by seven seconds. Brown grabbed the final spot on the podium 59 seconds behind.

With the final stage criterium on Sunday, Spratt sits in control of the overall and also leads the sprint and mountains classifications. Grace Anderson (Vantage New Zealand National Team) tops the young rider standings.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3:47:24 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:07 3 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:00:59 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:33 5 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:34 6 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:35 7 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:38 8 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:40 9 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 10 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 11 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:44 13 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:46 14 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 0:01:50 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 16 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:53 17 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:56 18 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 19 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 20 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:59 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 22 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 0:02:01 23 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 24 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:02:02 25 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:04 26 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:02:06 27 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:12 28 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 29 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:02:15 30 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 0:02:16 31 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:20 32 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:02:24 33 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 34 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 0:02:29 35 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:30 36 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 0:02:34 37 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 0:02:37 38 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:38 39 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:02:39 40 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:47 41 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 42 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:49 43 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 44 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:55 45 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:03:02 46 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:03:05 47 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 48 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:03:08 49 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:03:09 50 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:51 51 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:59 53 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:04:11 54 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:34 55 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 56 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:05:12 57 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:06:34 58 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:13:48 59 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 60 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 61 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:13:50 62 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:13:51 63 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 64 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 65 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:15:53 66 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:17:14 67 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:18:23 68 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:18:52 69 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:18:36 70 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:18:38 71 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:18:39 72 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 73 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:51 74 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 0:18:56 76 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 77 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:19:04 78 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops OTL Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink DNF Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team DNF Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International DNF Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing DNF Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing

Sprint 1 – Junction Rd, Nairne, km.81.8 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 3 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Finishline # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 16 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 8 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 6 5 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 5 6 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 7 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 3 8 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 1) Comet Mine Climb – Tischer Rd, Hahndorf, km. 120.4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 16 pts 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 3 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 8 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 6 5 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 4

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 9:39:52 2 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:29 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:30 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:36 5 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:01:54 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:02:07 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:09 8 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:25 9 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:42 10 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:46 11 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:49 12 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 13 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:54 14 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:03:03 15 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:13 16 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 0:03:15 17 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:03:19 18 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:25 19 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:03:26 20 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:03:29 22 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 0:03:31 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:03:40 24 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:03:56 25 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:04:07 26 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:04:13 27 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:14 28 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:04:16 29 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 0:04:18 30 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:04:20 31 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 32 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:04:36 33 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 0:04:39 34 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:04:50 35 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 36 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:04:57 37 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:05:10 38 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:05:26 39 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 0:05:31 40 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:05:32 41 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:05:37 42 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:05:41 43 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:42 44 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 45 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:06:00 46 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 47 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:06:07 48 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:06:21 49 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:06:49 50 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:07:29 51 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:08:07 52 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:24 53 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:33 54 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:09:25 55 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:33 56 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:14:39 57 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:15:54 58 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:16:18 59 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:16:58 60 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:16:59 61 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:17:56 62 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:18:21 63 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:19:15 64 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:20:06 65 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:20:42 66 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:20:54 67 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:22:01 68 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:22:55 69 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 70 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:23:25 71 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:23:58 72 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:24:02 73 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:24:35 74 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:26:47 75 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:29:21 76 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:31:39 77 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:35:25 78 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:39:01

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 27 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 21 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 17 5 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 17 6 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 12 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 8 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 10 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 8 10 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 11 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 7 12 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 6 13 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 6 14 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 5 15 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 16 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 17 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 3 18 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 3 19 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 2 20 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 2 21 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 24 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 22 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 13 4 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 5 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 6 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 11 7 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 8 8 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 6 9 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 9:42:34 2 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:00:12 3 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:00:44 4 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:38 5 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 0:01:57 6 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:15 7 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:02:28 8 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:02:44 9 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:04:07 10 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:13:12 11 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:13:36 12 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:14:16 13 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:24:05 14 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:26:39 15 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:32:43