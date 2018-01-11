Image 1 of 51 Stage 2 winner Katrin Garfoot (UniSA-Australia) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 51 Amy Cure (Wiggle-High5) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 51 Annette Edmondson pre-stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 51 Chloe Hosking with her new friend at the start line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 51 Kat Garfoot and Rachel Neylan prepare for the stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 51 Race leader Annette Edmondson before the start (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 51 The start of stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 51 Jess Allen (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 51 Amanda Spratt fans wait for the peloton (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 51 Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5) (Image Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) has moved into the lead of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour after winning the first ever summit finish of the race atop Mengler's Hill. The world championship medallist unleashed a brutal acceleration to outsprint Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton Scott) with defending champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) just behind in third.

"I had a plan. My plan was to just ride a hard pace so even if they did attack it wouldn't be a hard attack anymore because attacking on a hard pace already is rather hard," said Garfoot of her approach to the important uphill finish.

"When Lucy attacked, I was just hanging on to her wheel. I knew if I was hanging on to her I would get the stage because she is not a very good kicker. When I turned around and nobody was there I thought 'I've got this', especially as it flattens out towards the top."

In stark contrast to Thursday's opening stage, rain and an overcast sky greeted the peloton as they left Lyndoch for the 102-kilometre stage through the Barossa Valley with the conditions adding to an already difficult day.

Mitchelton Scott made use of crosswinds throughout the stage attempting to split the bunch. With the peloton at one point splitting into three groups just before the halfway point, before the wind stalled and the race was back together.

"The wet weather wasn't an issue I was pretty safe, the wind was an issue when Mitchelton put it into the gutter," Garfoot explained. "We were a bit caught by surprise, but the section wasn't very long and even if there were breaks the peloton just came back together.

A number of attacks, including from former time trial world champion Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling), proved short-lived with the wind preventing anyone getting away.

Reaching the town of Tanunda with 10 kilometres remaining and the race together, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Virtu Cycling made one last effort to break the race up with a surge of pace.

Just 30 riders remained with three kilometres to go as Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and newly crowned Australian Champion Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) were the first to move.

As the field made the turn to Mengler's Hill, the group further reduced until just seven remained in contention, with Kate McIlroy (Specialized Women's Racing) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) joining Garfoot, Kennedy, Spratt, Van Vleuten and Malseed.

With two stages to go and just a four-second advantage, Garfoot is not getting ahead of herself and knows the race is far from over.

"We haven't thought that far ahead and taking it one day at a time,” Garfoot said of her plans for tomorrow."

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) continues to lead the sprint classification, Garfoot has moved into the queen of the mountain classification and New Zealand National Team's Grace Anderson pulled on the young rider jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 2:43:43 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:08 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:15 5 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:16 6 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:21 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 0:00:51 9 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 10 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 11 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:00:54 12 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 13 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 14 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:58 15 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:04 16 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:01:06 17 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:08 18 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 19 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:19 20 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:22 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 22 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops 23 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 24 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:36 25 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 26 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 27 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 28 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 29 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 30 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 31 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:01:39 32 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 33 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:01:48 34 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:52 35 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:01:54 36 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:01:59 37 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 0:02:02 38 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 39 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:13 40 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:02:19 41 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:02:23 42 Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 43 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:28 44 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:41 45 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:47 46 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 47 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 48 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 49 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International 50 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 51 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 52 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 53 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 54 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:03:03 55 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:03:04 56 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:03:12 57 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:15 58 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 59 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:03:20 60 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:28 61 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:03:36 62 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:03:43 63 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 0:03:51 64 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 65 Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing 0:03:55 66 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:03:59 67 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:04:12 68 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 69 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:26 70 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 71 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 72 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 73 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:04:29 74 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:03 75 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:06:04 76 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:26 77 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:07:39 78 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:03 79 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 80 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:09:15 81 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:15:45 82 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:16:26 83 Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International 0:17:28 84 Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International DNF Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNF Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International DNF Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing DNF Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing DNS Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNS Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNS Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5 DNS Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling DNS Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia

Sprint 1 – Murray Rd, Greenock, km.79.6 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 5 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 3 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 8 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 6 5 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 5 6 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 7 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 8 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Wispering Wall, Williamstown, km. 37 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 3 pts 2 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 2 3 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Mengler's Hill, Angaston, km. 102 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 16 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 8 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 6 5 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton Scott 8:11:32 2 Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:06 3 Uni-SA Australia 0:02:21 4 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:38 5 Trek - Drops 0:02:56 6 Wiggle High5 0:03:43 7 Ale Cipollini 0:03:46 8 Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:03:52 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:49 10 Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:05:32 11 TIS Racing 0:06:02 12 Team Virtu Cycling 0:06:20 13 BePink 0:06:49 14 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:07:54 15 Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling 0:09:03 16 Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:19:58 17 Maaslandster International 0:23:04

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 5:52:26 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:04 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:14 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 0:00:25 5 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:26 6 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:31 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 8 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:01 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 10 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 11 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:04 12 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 13 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 14 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:05 15 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:14 16 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:01:16 17 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:01:18 18 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 19 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:29 20 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops 0:01:32 21 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 22 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 23 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops 24 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:01:33 25 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:40 26 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:41 27 Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:46 28 Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing 29 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 30 Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia 31 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:01:49 32 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 33 Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:01:58 34 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:02:04 35 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:02:09 36 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:02:12 37 Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing 38 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:23 39 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:02:29 40 Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:02:33 41 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 42 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:38 43 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:53 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia 0:02:57 45 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 46 Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing 47 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 48 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 49 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 50 Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International 51 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 52 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:03:13 53 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:03:14 54 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:22 55 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 56 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:03:25 57 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 58 Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:03:30 59 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:03:38 60 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:03:46 61 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:04:01 62 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops 63 Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing 0:04:05 64 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:04:09 65 Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:04:11 66 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:35 67 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 0:04:36 68 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 69 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 70 Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:05:13 71 Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:05:37 72 Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:05:59 73 Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:09:33 74 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:10:45 75 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:10:50 76 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:12:37 77 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:13:02 78 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:15:55 79 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:16:23 80 Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:13 81 Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International 0:18:53 82 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team 0:20:27 83 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing 0:27:26 84 Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International 0:29:45

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 21 pts 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 16 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 12 4 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 12 6 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 8 7 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia 8 8 Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling 7 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 6 10 Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 6 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 5 12 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 5 13 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 4 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 3 15 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 3 16 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops 2 17 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia 18 pts 2 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 12 3 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 11 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 8 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott 7 6 Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 6 7 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 5:53:30 2 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:00:12 3 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:00:14 4 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:01:05 5 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:08 6 Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:19 7 Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team 0:01:29 8 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 9 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott 0:01:53 10 Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing 0:02:09 11 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International 0:02:18 12 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:02:42 13 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:09:41 14 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:11:58 15 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:14:51 16 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops 0:15:19