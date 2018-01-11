Santos Women's Tour: Garfoot wins stage 2
Edmondson loses ochre jersey
Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) has moved into the lead of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour after winning the first ever summit finish of the race atop Mengler's Hill. The world championship medallist unleashed a brutal acceleration to outsprint Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton Scott) with defending champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) just behind in third.
"I had a plan. My plan was to just ride a hard pace so even if they did attack it wouldn't be a hard attack anymore because attacking on a hard pace already is rather hard," said Garfoot of her approach to the important uphill finish.
"When Lucy attacked, I was just hanging on to her wheel. I knew if I was hanging on to her I would get the stage because she is not a very good kicker. When I turned around and nobody was there I thought 'I've got this', especially as it flattens out towards the top."
In stark contrast to Thursday's opening stage, rain and an overcast sky greeted the peloton as they left Lyndoch for the 102-kilometre stage through the Barossa Valley with the conditions adding to an already difficult day.
Mitchelton Scott made use of crosswinds throughout the stage attempting to split the bunch. With the peloton at one point splitting into three groups just before the halfway point, before the wind stalled and the race was back together.
"The wet weather wasn't an issue I was pretty safe, the wind was an issue when Mitchelton put it into the gutter," Garfoot explained. "We were a bit caught by surprise, but the section wasn't very long and even if there were breaks the peloton just came back together.
A number of attacks, including from former time trial world champion Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling), proved short-lived with the wind preventing anyone getting away.
Reaching the town of Tanunda with 10 kilometres remaining and the race together, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Virtu Cycling made one last effort to break the race up with a surge of pace.
Just 30 riders remained with three kilometres to go as Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and newly crowned Australian Champion Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) were the first to move.
As the field made the turn to Mengler's Hill, the group further reduced until just seven remained in contention, with Kate McIlroy (Specialized Women's Racing) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) joining Garfoot, Kennedy, Spratt, Van Vleuten and Malseed.
With two stages to go and just a four-second advantage, Garfoot is not getting ahead of herself and knows the race is far from over.
"We haven't thought that far ahead and taking it one day at a time,” Garfoot said of her plans for tomorrow."
Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) continues to lead the sprint classification, Garfoot has moved into the queen of the mountain classification and New Zealand National Team's Grace Anderson pulled on the young rider jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|2:43:43
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:08
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:15
|5
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:16
|6
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:21
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|0:00:51
|9
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|10
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|11
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:00:54
|12
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|13
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:58
|15
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:04
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:01:06
|17
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:08
|18
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|19
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:19
|20
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:22
|21
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|22
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
|23
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|24
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:36
|25
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|28
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|29
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|30
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|31
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:39
|32
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|33
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:01:48
|34
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:52
|35
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|36
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:01:59
|37
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:02:02
|38
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|39
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:13
|40
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:02:19
|41
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:23
|42
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|43
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:28
|44
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:41
|45
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:47
|46
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|47
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|49
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
|50
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|51
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|52
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|53
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|54
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:03:03
|55
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:04
|56
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:03:12
|57
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:15
|58
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|59
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|60
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:28
|61
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:03:36
|62
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:43
|63
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|0:03:51
|64
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|65
|Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:03:55
|66
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:03:59
|67
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|68
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|69
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:26
|70
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|71
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|72
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|73
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:04:29
|74
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:03
|75
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:06:04
|76
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:26
|77
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:07:39
|78
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:03
|79
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|80
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:09:15
|81
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:15:45
|82
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:16:26
|83
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International
|0:17:28
|84
|Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International
|DNF
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|DNF
|Nicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|DNS
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Macey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
|DNS
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNS
|Shara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|3
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|8
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|5
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|5
|6
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|7
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|8
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|3
|pts
|2
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|2
|3
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|16
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|8
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|5
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|8:11:32
|2
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:06
|3
|Uni-SA Australia
|0:02:21
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:38
|5
|Trek - Drops
|0:02:56
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:03:43
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:03:46
|8
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:52
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|10
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:05:32
|11
|TIS Racing
|0:06:02
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:20
|13
|BePink
|0:06:49
|14
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|15
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|0:09:03
|16
|Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:19:58
|17
|Maaslandster International
|0:23:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|5:52:26
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:04
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:14
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:25
|5
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:26
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:31
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:01
|9
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|10
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|11
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:04
|12
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|13
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:05
|15
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:14
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:01:16
|17
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:01:18
|18
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|19
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:29
|20
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
|0:01:32
|21
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|22
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|23
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
|24
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:01:33
|25
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:40
|26
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:41
|27
|Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:46
|28
|Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
|29
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|30
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|31
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:01:49
|32
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|33
|Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:01:58
|34
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:02:04
|35
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:02:09
|36
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:12
|37
|Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
|38
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:23
|39
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:02:29
|40
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:02:33
|41
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|42
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:38
|43
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:53
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|0:02:57
|45
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|46
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
|47
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|48
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|49
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|50
|Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
|51
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|52
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:03:13
|53
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:03:14
|54
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:22
|55
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|56
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:03:25
|57
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|58
|Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|59
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|60
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:03:46
|61
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:04:01
|62
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
|63
|Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:04:05
|64
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:04:09
|65
|Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:04:11
|66
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:35
|67
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:04:36
|68
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:05:13
|71
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:05:37
|72
|Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:05:59
|73
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:09:33
|74
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:10:45
|75
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:10:50
|76
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:12:37
|77
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:02
|78
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:15:55
|79
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:16:23
|80
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:13
|81
|Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
|0:18:53
|82
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team
|0:20:27
|83
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:27:26
|84
|Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International
|0:29:45
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|21
|pts
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|16
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|12
|4
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|12
|6
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|8
|7
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|8
|8
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|7
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|10
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|6
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|5
|12
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|5
|13
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|3
|15
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|3
|16
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
|2
|17
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia
|18
|pts
|2
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|12
|3
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|11
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|8
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott
|7
|6
|Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|7
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|5:53:30
|2
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:00:12
|3
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:00:14
|4
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:01:05
|5
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|6
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:19
|7
|Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:01:29
|8
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:01:53
|10
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing
|0:02:09
|11
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
|0:02:18
|12
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:02:42
|13
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:09:41
|14
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:11:58
|15
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:14:51
|16
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
|0:15:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton Scott
|17:38:11
|2
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:06
|3
|Uni-SA Australia
|0:02:21
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:38
|5
|Trek - Drops
|0:02:56
|6
|Wiggle High5
|0:03:43
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:03:46
|8
|Vantage New Zealand National Team
|0:03:52
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|10
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:05:32
|11
|TIS Racing
|0:06:02
|12
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:06:20
|13
|BePink
|0:06:49
|14
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:54
|15
|Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling
|0:10:23
|16
|Holden Team Gusto Racing
|0:23:05
|17
|Maaslandster International
|0:24:19
