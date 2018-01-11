Trending

Santos Women's Tour: Garfoot wins stage 2

Edmondson loses ochre jersey

Katrin Garfoot (UniSA Australia) has moved into the lead of the 2018 Santos Women's Tour after winning the first ever summit finish of the race atop Mengler's Hill. The world championship medallist unleashed a brutal acceleration to outsprint Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton Scott) with defending champion Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton Scott) just behind in third.

"I had a plan. My plan was to just ride a hard pace so even if they did attack it wouldn't be a hard attack anymore because attacking on a hard pace already is rather hard," said Garfoot of her approach to the important uphill finish.

"When Lucy attacked, I was just hanging on to her wheel. I knew if I was hanging on to her I would get the stage because she is not a very good kicker. When I turned around and nobody was there I thought 'I've got this', especially as it flattens out towards the top."

In stark contrast to Thursday's opening stage, rain and an overcast sky greeted the peloton as they left Lyndoch for the 102-kilometre stage through the Barossa Valley with the conditions adding to an already difficult day.

Mitchelton Scott made use of crosswinds throughout the stage attempting to split the bunch. With the peloton at one point splitting into three groups just before the halfway point, before the wind stalled and the race was back together.

"The wet weather wasn't an issue I was pretty safe, the wind was an issue when Mitchelton put it into the gutter," Garfoot explained. "We were a bit caught by surprise, but the section wasn't very long and even if there were breaks the peloton just came back together.

A number of attacks, including from former time trial world champion Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling), proved short-lived with the wind preventing anyone getting away.

Reaching the town of Tanunda with 10 kilometres remaining and the race together, Mitchelton-Scott and Team Virtu Cycling made one last effort to break the race up with a surge of pace.

Just 30 riders remained with three kilometres to go as Annemiek Van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and newly crowned Australian Champion Shannon Malseed (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) were the first to move.

As the field made the turn to Mengler's Hill, the group further reduced until just seven remained in contention, with Kate McIlroy (Specialized Women's Racing) and Lauren Stephens (Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank) joining Garfoot, Kennedy, Spratt, Van Vleuten and Malseed.

With two stages to go and just a four-second advantage, Garfoot is not getting ahead of herself and knows the race is far from over.

"We haven't thought that far ahead and taking it one day at a time,” Garfoot said of her plans for tomorrow."

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) continues to lead the sprint classification, Garfoot has moved into the queen of the mountain classification and New Zealand National Team's Grace Anderson pulled on the young rider jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia2:43:43
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:08
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott0:00:15
5Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:16
6Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:21
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops0:00:51
9Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
10Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
11Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:00:54
12Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
13Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
14Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:58
15Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:04
16Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops0:01:06
17Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:08
18Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia
19Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:19
20Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:22
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
22Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
23Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops
24Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:36
25Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
26Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
28Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
29Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
30Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
31Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:01:39
32Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
33Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:01:48
34Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:52
35Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:01:54
36Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:01:59
37Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing0:02:02
38Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
39Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:13
40Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:02:19
41Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:23
42Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
43Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:28
44Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:41
45Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:47
46Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
47Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
48Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia
49Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
50Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
51Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia
52Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
53Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
54Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:03:03
55Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:04
56Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:03:12
57Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:15
58Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
59Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:03:20
60Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:28
61Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:03:36
62Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:43
63Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops0:03:51
64Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
65Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing0:03:55
66Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:03:59
67Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:04:12
68Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops
69Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:26
70Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
71Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
72Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
73Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:04:29
74Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:03
75Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:06:04
76Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:26
77Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:07:39
78Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:03
79Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
80Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:09:15
81Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:15:45
82Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:16:26
83Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International0:17:28
84Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFDésirée Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster International
DNFErin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
DNFNicola MacDonald (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
DNSSabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNSMonique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNSMacey Stewart (Aus) Wiggle High5
DNSRossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNSShara Gillow (Aus) UniSA-Australia

Sprint 1 – Murray Rd, Greenock, km.79.6
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling5pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini3
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High52

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia16pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott8
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott6
5Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing5
6Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank4
7Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
8Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops2

Mountain 1 (Cat. 3) Wispering Wall, Williamstown, km. 37
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing3pts
2Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini2
3Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott1

Mountain 2 (Cat. 1) Mengler's Hill, Angaston, km. 102
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia16pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott8
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott6
5Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott8:11:32
2Specialized Women's Racing0:02:06
3Uni-SA Australia0:02:21
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:38
5Trek - Drops0:02:56
6Wiggle High50:03:43
7Ale Cipollini0:03:46
8Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:52
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:49
10Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:05:32
11TIS Racing0:06:02
12Team Virtu Cycling0:06:20
13BePink0:06:49
14Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
15Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling0:09:03
16Holden Team Gusto Racing0:19:58
17Maaslandster International0:23:04

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia5:52:26
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:04
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:14
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott0:00:25
5Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:26
6Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:31
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
8Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:01
9Grace Brown (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing
10Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops
11Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:04
12Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
13Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
14Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:05
15Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:14
16Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops0:01:16
17Lauren Kitchen (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:01:18
18Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team
19Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:29
20Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek - Drops0:01:32
21Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
22Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
23Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek - Drops
24Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:01:33
25Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:40
26Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:41
27Alison Jackson (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:46
28Georgia Baker (Aus) TIS Racing
29Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
30Rachel Neylan (Aus) UniSA-Australia
31Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:01:49
32Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
33Scotti Lechuga-Wilborn (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:01:58
34Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:02:04
35Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:02:09
36Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:02:12
37Maeve Plouffe (Aus) TIS Racing
38Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:23
39Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:02:29
40Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:02:33
41Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
42Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:38
43Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:53
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) UniSA-Australia0:02:57
45Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
46Jessica Mundy (Aus) TIS Racing
47Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
48Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
49Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
50Bronwyn Macgregor (NZl) Maaslandster International
51Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
52Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:03:13
53Carlee Taylor (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:03:14
54Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:22
55Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International
56Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:03:25
57Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
58Megan Scott (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:03:30
59Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:03:38
60Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:03:46
61Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:04:01
62Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek - Drops
63Breanna Hargrave (Aus) TIS Racing0:04:05
64Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:04:09
65Margot Clyne (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:04:11
66Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:35
67Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:04:36
68Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
69Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
70Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:05:13
71Rylee McMullen (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:05:37
72Angela Smith (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:05:59
73Kathryn Buss (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:09:33
74Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:10:45
75Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:10:50
76Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:12:37
77Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:02
78Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:15:55
79Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:16:23
80Alice Cobb (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:18:13
81Yasue Nakahara (Jpn) Maaslandster International0:18:53
82Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling Team0:20:27
83Kimberley Wells (Aus) Holden Team Gusto Racing0:27:26
84Jer Ling Serene Lee (Sin) Maaslandster International0:29:45

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High521pts
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia16
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini12
4Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling12
6Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott8
7Lauretta Hanson (Aus) UniSA-Australia8
8Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling7
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott6
10Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott6
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling5
12Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing5
13Shannon Malseed (Aus) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank4
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling3
15Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink3
16Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek - Drops2
17Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katrin Garfoot (Aus) UniSA-Australia18pts
2Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott12
3Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing11
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott8
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton Scott7
6Emma Grant (GBr) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank6
7Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Anderson (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team5:53:30
2Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek - Drops0:00:12
3Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:00:14
4Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:01:05
5Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
6Deborah Paine (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:19
7Rippon Lydia (NZl) Vantage New Zealand National Team0:01:29
8Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
9Alexandra Manly (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:01:53
10Kristina Clonan (Aus) TIS Racing0:02:09
11Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster International0:02:18
12Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:02:42
13Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:09:41
14Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:11:58
15Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:14:51
16Annasley Park (GBr) Trek - Drops0:15:19

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton Scott17:38:11
2Specialized Women's Racing0:02:06
3Uni-SA Australia0:02:21
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:02:38
5Trek - Drops0:02:56
6Wiggle High50:03:43
7Ale Cipollini0:03:46
8Vantage New Zealand National Team0:03:52
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:49
10Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:05:32
11TIS Racing0:06:02
12Team Virtu Cycling0:06:20
13BePink0:06:49
14Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:07:54
15Sydney Uni-Staminade Women's Cycling0:10:23
16Holden Team Gusto Racing0:23:05
17Maaslandster International0:24:19

