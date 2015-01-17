Trending

Scandolara wins opening stage of Santos Women's Tour

Kitchen wins bunch sprint for second place

Image 1 of 13

Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) putting the hammer down

Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) putting the hammer down
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 13

The lead group had an unexpected stop waiting for a passing train

The lead group had an unexpected stop waiting for a passing train
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 3 of 13

Giorgia Bronzini looks to be in good form

Giorgia Bronzini looks to be in good form
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 4 of 13

Ruth Corset was active as the race closed in on the finish

Ruth Corset was active as the race closed in on the finish
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 5 of 13

The terrain was barren on the other side of the Adelaide Hills

The terrain was barren on the other side of the Adelaide Hills
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 6 of 13

Miranda Griffiths tries to shake things up

Miranda Griffiths tries to shake things up
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 7 of 13

Melissa Hoskins gets into a tuck on the descent

Melissa Hoskins gets into a tuck on the descent
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 8 of 13

The attacks started to come up the climbs

The attacks started to come up the climbs
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 9 of 13

Tiffany Cromwell was active

Tiffany Cromwell was active
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 10 of 13

Rebecca Wiasak looked pretty happy to be racing for High 5 Dream Team

Rebecca Wiasak looked pretty happy to be racing for High 5 Dream Team
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 11 of 13

The Holden Womens Tean were sporting their new kit today

The Holden Womens Tean were sporting their new kit today
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 12 of 13

Scandolara takes out stage 1 of the Women's Santos Tour

Scandolara takes out stage 1 of the Women's Santos Tour
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 13 of 13

Mel Hoskins (Orica-AIS), Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) complete the stage 1 podium

Mel Hoskins (Orica-AIS), Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) complete the stage 1 podium
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Italy's Valentina Scandalora (Orica-AIS) won the opening stage of the Santos Women’s Tour in Adelaide on Saturday with a solo breakaway 10 kilometres that proved too strong for the peloton.

The race was held over a 60-kilometre course from Woodside and Murray Bridge with Lauren Kitchen (RoXSolt) claiming second in the bunch sprint ahead of Scandalora's teammate Melissa Hoskins.

"It wasn’t planned that we attacked solo but I tried, I saw the occasion and I went," Scandalora said at the finish.

"If they were coming back there was no other chance for me, so I gave it all and it was enough. It’s my first race of 2015, in Italy they say ‘who begins well has already done half of the work’ so if you begin well, you’re already on your way."

"We wanted to make the race hard on the first climb and after the Queen of the Mountain but everyone was so fresh we couldn’t do that. We hoped for more wind but there was none, but when there were crosswinds we went as planned, and we broke up the bunch."

The opening stages of the race were marked by aggressive moves from the Orica team as well as an attack from under 23 road race national champion Shannon Malseed.

The race split into several groups, with a lead bunch of 26 riders at the head of the race. As Scandalora made her move, she quickly opened up a 25 second gap on the Wiggle Down Under – led bunch.

Stage two of the Santos Women's Tour will be a criterium in East Adelaide on Sunday, January 18.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1:22:57
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:06
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
10Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
13Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
14Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
15Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
16Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
17Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
18Joanne Hogan (Aus)
19Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:00:11
20Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:00:16
21Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:20
23Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
24Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
25Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:00:42
26Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
27Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
28Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
29Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
30Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
31Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
32Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
33Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
34Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
35Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
36Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
37Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
38Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
39Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
40Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
41Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
42Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
43Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
44Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
45Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
46Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
47Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
48Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
49Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
50Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:47
51Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)0:00:52
52Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:02:09
53Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:03:10
54Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
55Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
56Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group0:03:18
57Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad0:03:24
58Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
59Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
60Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
61Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:04:13
62Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:04:51
63Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:20
64Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
65Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
66Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
67Chloe Moran (Aus)0:05:25
68Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
69Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
70Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:05:28
71Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:47
72Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
73Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:06:09
74Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:06:14
75Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:16:03
76Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
77Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
78Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
79Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
80Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
81Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
82Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
83Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
84Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
85Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
86Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
87Julia Kalotas (Aus)

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt3
3Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor2
4Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team1

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt3
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS2
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt5pts
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt3
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Team
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS4:09:03
2Roxsolt0:00:20
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:34
4Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team0:00:42
5High5 Dream Team0:00:47
6Specialized Securitor0:00:52
7CBR Women's Cycling0:01:18
8Bicycle Superstore
9Wiggle Down Under
10Boss Racing Team0:01:28
11EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:01:54
12Building Champions Squad0:04:00
13Total Rush Hyster0:04:49
14Subaru NSWIS NKC Team0:11:37
15SUVelo Racing0:11:59
16Unified Solutions Group0:24:29
17Bikebug-NextGen0:26:56

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS1:22:57
2Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:06
3Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
4Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
6Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
7Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
8Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
9Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
10Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
11Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
12Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
13Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
14Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
15Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
16Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
17Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
18Joanne Hogan (Aus)
19Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team0:00:11
20Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:00:16
21Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
22Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt0:00:20
23Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
24Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
25Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:00:42
26Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
27Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
28Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
29Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
30Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
31Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
32Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
33Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
34Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
35Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
36Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
37Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
38Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
39Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
40Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
41Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
42Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
43Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
44Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
45Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
46Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
47Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
48Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
49Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
50Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:47
51Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)0:00:52
52Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:02:09
53Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore0:03:10
54Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
55Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
56Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group0:03:18
57Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad0:03:24
58Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
59Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
60Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
61Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster0:04:13
62Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:04:51
63Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:20
64Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
65Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
66Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
67Chloe Moran (Aus)0:05:25
68Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
69Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
70Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team0:05:28
71Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC0:05:47
72Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
73Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing0:06:09
74Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen0:06:14
75Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor0:16:03
76Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
77Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
78Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
79Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
80Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
81Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
82Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
83Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
84Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
85Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
86Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
87Julia Kalotas (Aus)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt6pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS5
3Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda5
4Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS2
5Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor2
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
7Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt6pts
2Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS5
3Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt5
4Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS2
5Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda2
6Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS1
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda1

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Orica - AIS4:09:03
2Roxsolt0:00:20
3Holden Women's Cycling Team0:00:34
4Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team0:00:42
5High5 Dream Team0:00:47
6Specialized Securitor0:00:52
7CBR Women's Cycling0:01:18
8Bicycle Superstore
9Wiggle Down Under
10Boss Racing Team0:01:28
11EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists0:01:54
12Building Champions Squad0:04:00
13Total Rush Hyster0:04:49
14Subaru NSWIS NKC Team0:11:37
15SUVelo Racing0:11:59
16Unified Solutions Group0:24:29
17Bikebug-NextGen0:26:56

