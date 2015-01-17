Image 1 of 13 Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) putting the hammer down (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 13 The lead group had an unexpected stop waiting for a passing train (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 13 Giorgia Bronzini looks to be in good form (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 13 Ruth Corset was active as the race closed in on the finish (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 13 The terrain was barren on the other side of the Adelaide Hills (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 13 Miranda Griffiths tries to shake things up (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 13 Melissa Hoskins gets into a tuck on the descent (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 13 The attacks started to come up the climbs (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 13 Tiffany Cromwell was active (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 13 Rebecca Wiasak looked pretty happy to be racing for High 5 Dream Team (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 13 The Holden Womens Tean were sporting their new kit today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 13 Scandolara takes out stage 1 of the Women's Santos Tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 13 Mel Hoskins (Orica-AIS), Valentina Scandolara (Orica-AIS) and Lauren Kitchen (Roxsolt) complete the stage 1 podium (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

Italy's Valentina Scandalora (Orica-AIS) won the opening stage of the Santos Women’s Tour in Adelaide on Saturday with a solo breakaway 10 kilometres that proved too strong for the peloton.

The race was held over a 60-kilometre course from Woodside and Murray Bridge with Lauren Kitchen (RoXSolt) claiming second in the bunch sprint ahead of Scandalora's teammate Melissa Hoskins.

"It wasn’t planned that we attacked solo but I tried, I saw the occasion and I went," Scandalora said at the finish.

"If they were coming back there was no other chance for me, so I gave it all and it was enough. It’s my first race of 2015, in Italy they say ‘who begins well has already done half of the work’ so if you begin well, you’re already on your way."

"We wanted to make the race hard on the first climb and after the Queen of the Mountain but everyone was so fresh we couldn’t do that. We hoped for more wind but there was none, but when there were crosswinds we went as planned, and we broke up the bunch."

The opening stages of the race were marked by aggressive moves from the Orica team as well as an attack from under 23 road race national champion Shannon Malseed.

The race split into several groups, with a lead bunch of 26 riders at the head of the race. As Scandalora made her move, she quickly opened up a 25 second gap on the Wiggle Down Under – led bunch.

Stage two of the Santos Women's Tour will be a criterium in East Adelaide on Sunday, January 18.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 1:22:57 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 0:00:06 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 6 Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 7 Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS 8 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 9 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 10 Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team 11 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS 12 Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team 13 Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 14 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor 15 Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 16 Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 17 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 18 Joanne Hogan (Aus) 19 Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team 0:00:11 20 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:00:16 21 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor 22 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt 0:00:20 23 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 24 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 25 Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:00:42 26 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 27 Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 28 Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt 29 Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor 30 Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 31 Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad 32 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 33 Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 34 Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing 35 Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 36 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 37 Isabelle Beckers (Bel) 38 Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team 39 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda 40 Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team 41 Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 42 Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 43 Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 44 Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 45 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 46 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 47 Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team 48 Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda 49 Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 50 Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:47 51 Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus) 0:00:52 52 Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:02:09 53 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 0:03:10 54 Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team 55 Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore 56 Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group 0:03:18 57 Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 0:03:24 58 Nicole Whitburn (Aus) 59 Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt 60 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team 61 Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster 0:04:13 62 Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:04:51 63 Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:05:20 64 Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing 65 Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 66 Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team 67 Chloe Moran (Aus) 0:05:25 68 Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team 69 Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists 70 Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team 0:05:28 71 Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 0:05:47 72 Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 73 Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing 0:06:09 74 Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 0:06:14 75 Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor 0:16:03 76 Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing 77 Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad 78 Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 79 Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 80 Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group 81 Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 82 Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC 83 Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team 84 Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 85 Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen 86 Amalie Winther Olsen (Den) 87 Julia Kalotas (Aus)

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 3 3 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 4 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 3 3 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 4 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 pts 2 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 3 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1

Team # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Orica - AIS 4:09:03 2 Roxsolt 0:00:20 3 Holden Women's Cycling Team 0:00:34 4 Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team 0:00:42 5 High5 Dream Team 0:00:47 6 Specialized Securitor 0:00:52 7 CBR Women's Cycling 0:01:18 8 Bicycle Superstore 9 Wiggle Down Under 10 Boss Racing Team 0:01:28 11 EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists 0:01:54 12 Building Champions Squad 0:04:00 13 Total Rush Hyster 0:04:49 14 Subaru NSWIS NKC Team 0:11:37 15 SUVelo Racing 0:11:59 16 Unified Solutions Group 0:24:29 17 Bikebug-NextGen 0:26:56

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 6 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 5 3 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda 5 4 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 5 Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor 2 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 7 Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt 6 pts 2 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS 5 3 Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt 5 4 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS 2 5 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 2 6 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS 1 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 1