Scandolara wins opening stage of Santos Women's Tour
Kitchen wins bunch sprint for second place
Italy's Valentina Scandalora (Orica-AIS) won the opening stage of the Santos Women’s Tour in Adelaide on Saturday with a solo breakaway 10 kilometres that proved too strong for the peloton.
The race was held over a 60-kilometre course from Woodside and Murray Bridge with Lauren Kitchen (RoXSolt) claiming second in the bunch sprint ahead of Scandalora's teammate Melissa Hoskins.
"It wasn’t planned that we attacked solo but I tried, I saw the occasion and I went," Scandalora said at the finish.
"If they were coming back there was no other chance for me, so I gave it all and it was enough. It’s my first race of 2015, in Italy they say ‘who begins well has already done half of the work’ so if you begin well, you’re already on your way."
"We wanted to make the race hard on the first climb and after the Queen of the Mountain but everyone was so fresh we couldn’t do that. We hoped for more wind but there was none, but when there were crosswinds we went as planned, and we broke up the bunch."
The opening stages of the race were marked by aggressive moves from the Orica team as well as an attack from under 23 road race national champion Shannon Malseed.
The race split into several groups, with a lead bunch of 26 riders at the head of the race. As Scandalora made her move, she quickly opened up a 25 second gap on the Wiggle Down Under – led bunch.
Stage two of the Santos Women's Tour will be a criterium in East Adelaide on Sunday, January 18.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1:22:57
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:06
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|10
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|13
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|14
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|16
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|17
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|19
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:00:11
|20
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:20
|23
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|25
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:42
|26
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|27
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|28
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|29
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|30
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|32
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|33
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|34
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|35
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|36
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|37
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|38
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|39
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|41
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|42
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|43
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|44
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|45
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|47
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|48
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|49
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|50
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|51
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|0:00:52
|52
|Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:02:09
|53
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:10
|54
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|56
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|0:03:18
|57
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|0:03:24
|58
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|59
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|60
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|61
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:13
|62
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:04:51
|63
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:20
|64
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|65
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|66
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|67
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|0:05:25
|68
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|69
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|70
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:28
|71
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:47
|72
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|73
|Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:06:09
|74
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:06:14
|75
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:16:03
|76
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|77
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|78
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|79
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|80
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|81
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|82
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|83
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|84
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|85
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|86
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|87
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|3
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|4
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|pts
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|3
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|4:09:03
|2
|Roxsolt
|0:00:20
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|5
|High5 Dream Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Specialized Securitor
|0:00:52
|7
|CBR Women's Cycling
|0:01:18
|8
|Bicycle Superstore
|9
|Wiggle Down Under
|10
|Boss Racing Team
|0:01:28
|11
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:01:54
|12
|Building Champions Squad
|0:04:00
|13
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:49
|14
|Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
|0:11:37
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|0:11:59
|16
|Unified Solutions Group
|0:24:29
|17
|Bikebug-NextGen
|0:26:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|1:22:57
|2
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:06
|3
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|4
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|6
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|7
|Lizzie Williams (Aus) Orica-AIS
|8
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|9
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|10
|Allison Rice (Aus ) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|11
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-AIS
|12
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|13
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|14
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|15
|Rebecca Mackey (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|16
|Jessica Huston (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|17
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|18
|Joanne Hogan (Aus)
|19
|Georgia Baker (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|0:00:11
|20
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:00:16
|21
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|22
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) RoXSolt
|0:00:20
|23
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|24
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|25
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:00:42
|26
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|27
|Lucy Barker (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|28
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) RoXSolt
|29
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|30
|Laura Darlington (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|31
|Lydia Rippon (Nzl) Building Champions Women's Squad
|32
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|33
|Alexandria Nicholls (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|34
|Emily Collins (Nzl) SUVelo Racing
|35
|Tayla Evans (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|36
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|37
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel)
|38
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|39
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|40
|Rachel Ward (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|41
|Angela Smith (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|42
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|43
|Amanda Nabi (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|44
|Holly Ranson (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|45
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|46
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|47
|Lisa Keeling (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|48
|Eileen Roe (GBr) Wiggle Honda
|49
|Bridie O'donnell (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|50
|Laurelea Moss (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|51
|Danielle Mckinnirey (Aus)
|0:00:52
|52
|Narelle Hards (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:02:09
|53
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|0:03:10
|54
|Ruby Greig-Hurtig (Aus) Holden Women's Cycling Team
|55
|Brittany Lindores (Aus) Bicycle Superstore
|56
|Naima Madlen Diesner (Ger) Unified Solutions Group
|0:03:18
|57
|Minda Murray (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|0:03:24
|58
|Nicole Whitburn (Aus)
|59
|Lucy Martin (Aus) RoXSolt
|60
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|61
|Laura Vainionpaa (Aus) Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:13
|62
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:04:51
|63
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:20
|64
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|65
|Michelle Apostolou (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|66
|Crystal Wemyss (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|67
|Chloe Moran (Aus)
|0:05:25
|68
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Wormall CCS Cycling Team
|69
|Nusha Kerin (Aus) EMBA Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|70
|Gemma Ansell (Aus) Boss Racing Team
|0:05:28
|71
|Hollee Simons (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|0:05:47
|72
|Emma Pane (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|73
|Stephanie Lord (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|0:06:09
|74
|Prudence Rothwell (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|0:06:14
|75
|Jasmine Mcmillan (Aus) Specialized Securitor
|0:16:03
|76
|Marissa Madden (Aus) SUVelo Racing
|77
|Amy Cundy (Aus) Building Champions Women's Squad
|78
|Stacey Riedel (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|79
|Merridy Pearce (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|80
|Hannah Geelan (Aus) Unified Solutions Group
|81
|Ella Falzarano (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|82
|Sara Mills (Aus) Subaru NSWIS NKC
|83
|Natalie Redmond (Aus) CBR Women's Cycling Team
|84
|Elizabeth Hall (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|85
|Justyna Lubkowski (Aus) Bike Bug Next Gen
|86
|Amalie Winther Olsen (Den)
|87
|Julia Kalotas (Aus)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|6
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|5
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|5
|Elizabeth Doueal( Aus) Specialized Securitor
|2
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|7
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) High Five Dream Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) RoXSolt
|6
|pts
|2
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica-AIS
|5
|3
|Loren Rowney (Aus) RoXSolt
|5
|4
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica-AIS
|2
|5
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|2
|6
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica-AIS
|1
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Orica - AIS
|4:09:03
|2
|Roxsolt
|0:00:20
|3
|Holden Women's Cycling Team
|0:00:34
|4
|Wormall Civil CCS Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|5
|High5 Dream Team
|0:00:47
|6
|Specialized Securitor
|0:00:52
|7
|CBR Women's Cycling
|0:01:18
|8
|Bicycle Superstore
|9
|Wiggle Down Under
|10
|Boss Racing Team
|0:01:28
|11
|EMBA - Ozone Cleaning Specialists
|0:01:54
|12
|Building Champions Squad
|0:04:00
|13
|Total Rush Hyster
|0:04:49
|14
|Subaru NSWIS NKC Team
|0:11:37
|15
|SUVelo Racing
|0:11:59
|16
|Unified Solutions Group
|0:24:29
|17
|Bikebug-NextGen
|0:26:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy