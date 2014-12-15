January 25, Stage 6: King William Road, Adelaide - King William Road, Adelaide 90km
January 25, 2015: King William Road, Adelaide - King William Road, Adelaide 90km
Stage 6: King William Road, Adelaide - King William Road, Adelaide
Matt White says: "Its the not the circuit that we used in 2014 or the traditional circuit we've used for the last few years but I guaranteed it will be flat and fast. Depending on how general classification is standing, this will determine the nature of this last stage. With several editions of the Tour Down Under having come down to the wire with 19 bonus seconds still available on the final day, anything can still happen."
Winner - The mantle of the new sprint king down under is up for grabs.
