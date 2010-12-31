Santos Tour Down Under - Stage 6 Map (Image credit: Santos Tour Down Under)

It's a fast and furious finish to the first race of the 2011 Pro Tour with a 90km sprint around the streets of Adelaide, the home of the Tour Down Under.

Points will be at a premium with final arm wrestles for the King of the Mountains and Sprint Classifications but it will be the sprinters who take the glory on King William Road.

The final kilometres will be edge-of-your-seat stuff so hold on tight.

Rabobank's Graeme Brown says:

The dash for cash. And the finish is always a full-on bunch sprint. This one will be a HTC-Highroad versus Sky, versus Lotto, versus the world. It will be like the first day but not quite as hectic with everyone a little bit tired from the year's first week of real racing.

Most of the time there's a lot of people close on classification so there's plenty of little skirmishes throughout the entire race.

Francesco Chicch won it two years ago, CJ Sutton won it last year – this one could be for me.



Map

Image ©: Santos Tour Down Under