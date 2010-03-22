Image 1 of 28 Hilton Clarke notches up a win for the Bahati boys. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 28 Ben Day (Fly V Ausralia) contemplating the last stage on the line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 28 The men head out for the last bit of racing in San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 28 Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) was his usual aggressive self and spent time in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 28 Fly V Australia kept the team stacked on the front throughout the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 28 Another break gets a small gap on the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 28 Rolling through downtown San Dimas. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 28 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) confident at the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 28 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) rode aggressively in the break today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 28 A few fans take advantage of the moderate southern California weather today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 28 Fly V Australia comes to the front at the end to keep the jersey safe. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 28 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) explains how it all went down. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 28 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) was excited about his third place finish for the stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 28 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) happy to hold onto second place today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 28 The rest of the women's field closes in on the last lap. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 28 Final jerseys of the 2010 San Dimas Stage Race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 28 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) taking a strong pull in the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 28 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) had her work cut out for her on today's stage. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 28 Kat Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co) worked hard in the break and then tried to bring it all together. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 28 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) spent most of the day at the front of the field. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 28 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) was only a blur as soon as she got off the front. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 28 Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) taking her turn at the front of the break. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 28 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) goes solo and never looks back. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 28 Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) leads Meredith Miller (TIBCO) in the chase. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 28 Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) had bad luck today and needed a bike change late in the race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 28 Meredith Miller (TIBCO) just nips Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) at the line. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 28 Unique graphics on the Bahati Foundation Cannondale. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 28 Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) wins the final stage criterium in style. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) made it a day for the Australians in downtown San Dimas as he took out the Incycle Bike Stores-Cannondale Bicycles criterium while countryman Ben Day held on for the overall win following the final stage of this year's San Dimas Stage Race.

The former Toyota-United Pro and Fuji-Servetto rider outpaced Argentina's Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and young Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Holowekso Partners) in third. "It was a little chaotic at the finish and I was helping Rahsaan," said Clarke. "That's the beauty of our team. He got caught out at one stage and I had to have a go for myself and it worked out.

"I sat on Fly V Australia and had a free ride all race. I came out of the corner in third position and two guys had a gap on me. I had a run at it and was able to come around them."

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) took hnis second consecutive San Dimas title, having climbed his way into the leader's jersey when he won the opening Glendora Chevrolet uphill time trial. He then added some extra padding to that lead by sprinting for several time bonuses located in the stage two circuit race and the final criterium.

He eventually finished 18 seconds ahead of Australian national mountain bike champion Sid Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms) and 21 seconds ahead of Paul Mach (Bissell) in third.

"I did it last year and to be able to do it again was good," said Day. "This is a very important milestone in my preparation for other races coming up. I leave this race in a good frame of mind and with some good motivation.

"The boys were awesome, they did such a great job," Day continued. "I think I did my first turn in the wind with two laps to go so I really couldn't have asked for anything more. They were incredible. Congratulations to Hilton and the Bahati team for their win today."

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) captured the best sprinter jersey and Adam Switters (Yahoo!) solidified the event's best climber jersey during the stage two circuit race. The best young rider jersey went to Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms).

With 100 riders starting the closing criterium in downtown San Dimas under sunny skies and warm temperatures, Day took the first intermediate sprint for time bonuses, adding an additional 10 seconds to his race lead.

"The first sprint worked out to our advantage," Day explained. "The boys set me up for the sprint and we were able to get first, second and third. We were very content to let the break be away but the racing itself brought them back with about 10 minutes to go."

More than 30 minutes into the race Alex Howes (Holowekso Partners) attacked on the gradual climb located on the backside of the course. He was quickly followed by Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) and Lucas Euser (SpiderTech).

Fly V Australia held the breakaway riders between 15 and 30 seconds before reeling them back in with 20 minutes remaining in the race. François Parisien (SpiderTech) was the next to make a solo move but he too was brought back two laps later. The field picked up the pace in the final five laps as teams Bahati Foundation, UnitedHealthcare, Team Type 1, Jamis-Sutter Home and Bissell moved their sprinters to the front of the field.

Borrajo and Kreder rounded the final corner first only to be passed by Clarke at the line. "It's a new team and we're looking to gel together and I think this weekend we really showed that," said Clarke, praising his teammates on a job well done. "We didn't win the overall but we were involved in everything in the race. We are really happy."

Teutenberg stuns the crowds

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) put forth a performance that wowed the crowds when she rode away from a dangerous breakaway to win solo in the women's criterium. Her effort brought her to the line 38 seconds ahead of escape companions Meredith Miller (TIBCO) and Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) and delivered HTC-Columbia the overall title.

"I just though I would go and try to win the stage, I didn't think I would make the time up," said Teutenberg. "The crit victory might not be that surprising but the fact that I won the whole stage race again..."

The German-powerhouse started the day nearly a minute and half down in the overall classification but made more than that back through her hard-fought effort to widen the time gap to the peloton that contained race leader Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12).

The gap, coupled with an additional 30 seconds in time bonuses, boosted Teutenberg to another San Dimas Stage Race title, for the second consecutive year. Teutenberg finished 18 seconds ahead of Abbott.

"I was at a minute twenty back today and as I said yesterday Peanut Butter did a strong ride." she said. "I was surprised that we could get the time out of them today."

Abbott won the opening uphill time trial on Glendora Mountain Road for the third consecutive year and held the leader's jersey until the final stage. Teutenberg's teammate, Evelyn Stevens, rounded out the podium in third place, 34 seconds back.

"This is the third time that I've started out leading the San Dimas Stage Race and not actually finished it in the leader's jersey," said Abbott. "Racing is a process and if you win a race you learn stuff and you celebrate. If you lose a race you learn too and you probably learn more.

"Even though it is disappointing to lose, I wanted to win... you can't win them all. You have to try to take what you can from the loss."

Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation) earned the event's best sprinter jersey while Heather Logan (Colavita-Baci) solidified the best climber jersey and Rebecca Much (TIBCO) rode away with the best young rider title.

Some 50 women barreled off the start line in pursuit of the first intermediate sprint for points and time bonuses. Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 riders assumed their rightful position at the front of the field, setting a quick tempo to protect the race leader. The team rolled through the first set of time bonuses with Coryn Rivera and Katharine Carroll taking the most time. Emilia Fahlin took the seconds on offer for third.

With 25 minutes elapsed of the 60-minute race, Ina Teutenberg made her first winning move followed by the current US road race national champion Meredith Miller and general classification riders Robin Farina (Vera Breadley Foundation), who sat in third place, Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) in fifth place and Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) eighth place overall.

"At first the gap wasn't that big and having them up there was good to take away time bonuses," Abbott continued. "But as the gap got bigger, it was really aggressive at the front and it was hard to keep a consistent pace with the team in the chase. Everyone worked really hard."

Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 rallied at the front in an attempt to reduce the time gap but the margin increased to over a minute almost instantaneously. Teutenberg won the second intermediate sprint for time bonuses, followed by Carroll and Small, all three moving further ahead in the general classification.

The odds-on favorite to win the overall shifted towards Teutenberg, who was the most likely rider in the break to win the criterium and capture the additional 20 seconds offered at the line.

Carroll was called out of the break and back to the peloton to help organise her young team together to help pull time back from the breakaway. She did the lion's share of the work in a desperate, valiant attempt to save the leader's jersey.

Meanwhile, Teutenberg rode the breakaway companions off her wheel. What started as a pursuit to win the stage turned into a hunt for the overall title. "I knew they were in front of me [in GC] and if something goes wrong in the last corner," Teutenberg added.

"It's really hard to hear so I knew I was really close [to the overall] with the time bonus but I didn't know how close and I thought this was the safest way to do it."

Small, Miller and Farina pushed on to stay as far ahead of the peloton as possible. Farina took an unfortunate flat tyre inside five laps to go with no free laps for mechanicals remaining. She was reabsorbed back into the peloton with three laps to go.

"We were all working pretty well together but of course Ina wanted to be faster," said Farina. "I flatted and I didn't have any other option, I had to come in [to the wheel pit]. Everyone was working and it was in all of our best interests to work it."

Fatigue set in for the Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 chase. Miller and Small in limbo between the lone leader and the field. Teutenberg held strong and seemed to get faster as she passed the final two laps. She crossed the line over half a minute ahead of Miller and Small and more than one minute ahead of the peloton that contained the race leader.

Results

Pro men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 1:30:17 2 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 3 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 4 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 5 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 6 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 7 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 8 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 9 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 10 Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 11 David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 12 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 13 Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 14 Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 15 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 16 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:00:03 17 Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 18 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 19 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 20 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 21 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 22 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 23 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 24 Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society) 25 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 26 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 27 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 28 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 29 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 30 Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 31 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 32 Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1) 33 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 34 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 35 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 36 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 37 Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia) 38 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 39 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 40 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 41 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 42 Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 43 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 44 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 45 Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 46 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 47 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 48 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 49 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 50 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 51 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 52 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO) 53 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:12 54 Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 55 Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA) 56 Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion) 57 Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 58 Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 59 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 60 Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia) 61 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 62 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 63 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 64 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 65 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 66 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 67 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 68 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 69 Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia) 70 Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent) 0:00:17 71 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:00:21 72 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 73 Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy) 0:00:25 74 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 75 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 76 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 77 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 78 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 79 Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition) 80 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 81 Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange) 82 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 83 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 84 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com) 85 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 86 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 87 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 88 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 89 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 90 Nick Brandtsorenson 91 Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 92 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 93 Christopher Johnson 94 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 95 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 96 Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:00:38 97 Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 0:00:51 98 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:01:09 99 Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 100 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:01:29 101 Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:01:37 102 Austin Allison (Docfish Racing) 0:01:57 103 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:00:03 104 James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing) 0:03:03

General classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Day (Fly V Australia) 5:00:39 2 Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:18 3 Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:00:21 4 Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:24 5 Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:00:29 6 Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized) 0:00:31 7 Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 8 Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong) 0:00:47 9 Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 10 Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:00:49 11 Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:00:54 12 Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:00:55 13 Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:01:05 14 Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:07 15 Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 16 Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:11 17 Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:14 18 Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 19 Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong) 0:01:32 20 Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 21 Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia) 0:01:33 22 Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA) 0:01:37 23 Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:01:42 24 Davide Frattini (Team Type 1) 0:01:44 25 Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale) 0:01:46 26 Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1) 0:01:47 27 Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:01:48 28 Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:01:50 29 Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 0:01:52 30 Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:01:59 31 Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:02:01 32 Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia) 0:02:03 33 Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 34 Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy) 0:02:07 35 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:02:14 36 Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia) 0:02:20 37 Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:21 38 Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition) 39 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:22 40 Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia) 41 Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia) 0:02:32 42 David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 43 Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 44 Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:33 45 Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:02:34 46 Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 47 Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:02:36 48 Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:02:37 49 Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:39 50 Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita) 0:02:46 51 Scott Stewart (Team Type 1) 0:02:50 52 Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 53 Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:02:54 54 Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1) 0:02:55 55 Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:02:58 56 Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 57 Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation) 0:02:59 58 Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion) 0:03:00 59 Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling) 0:03:01 60 Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO) 0:03:03 61 Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:03:07 62 Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 63 James Williamson (Bike Religion) 0:03:09 64 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:03:10 65 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com) 0:03:11 66 Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:03:14 67 Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team) 0:03:39 68 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies) 0:03:48 69 William Dugan (Team Type 1) 0:03:49 70 Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:04:01 71 Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation) 0:04:14 72 Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 0:04:21 73 Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:04:30 74 Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:04:33 75 Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:04:46 76 Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:05:01 77 Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:05:44 78 Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:05:57 79 Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team) 0:06:07 80 David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com) 0:06:16 81 Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:22 82 Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:24 83 Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team) 0:06:31 84 Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia) 0:06:50 85 Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:06:51 86 Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis) 0:07:07 87 Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:07:10 88 Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team) 0:07:25 89 Nick Brandtsorenson 0:07:30 90 Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling) 91 Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:07:32 92 Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY) 0:07:33 93 James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized) 0:07:42 94 David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes) 0:07:53 95 Austin Allison (Docfish Racing) 0:08:02 96 Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO) 0:08:18 97 Christopher Johnson 0:08:24 98 Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar) 0:08:27 99 Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) 0:09:07 100 Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society) 0:09:09 101 Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized) 0:09:57 102 Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling) 0:10:39 103 James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing) 0:10:48 104 Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent) 0:12:17

Pro women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) 0:57:34 2 Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO) 0:00:38 3 Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 4 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:01:11 5 Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 6 Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO) 7 Bea Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo) 8 Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson) 9 Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 10 Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society) 11 Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO) 12 Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 13 Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 14 Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO) 15 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia) 16 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange) 17 Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO) 18 Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun) 19 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 20 Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:00:38 21 Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:01:11 22 Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia) 0:00:38 23 Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:11 24 Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO) 0:00:38 25 Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia) 0:01:11 26 Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:38 27 Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:11 28 Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:38 29 Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia) 0:01:11 30 Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:00:38 31 Marie Rosado 0:01:11 32 Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears) 0:00:38 33 Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar) 0:01:11 34 Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo) 0:00:38 35 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light) 0:01:11 36 Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels) 0:00:38 37 Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:11 38 Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo) 0:00:38 39 Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO) 0:01:11 40 Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) 0:00:38 41 Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling) 0:01:11 42 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:00:38 43 Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation) 0:01:11 44 Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12) 0:01:33 45 Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:01:39 46 Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo) HD Amanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling) 0:02:53 HD Cara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus) HD Angela McClure (Webcor/Alto Velo) 0:03:36