Trending

Australia Day as Clarke finishes in style

Teutenberg takes the cake on the final stage

Image 1 of 28

Hilton Clarke notches up a win for the Bahati boys.

Hilton Clarke notches up a win for the Bahati boys.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 28

Ben Day (Fly V Ausralia) contemplating the last stage on the line.

Ben Day (Fly V Ausralia) contemplating the last stage on the line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 28

The men head out for the last bit of racing in San Dimas.

The men head out for the last bit of racing in San Dimas.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 28

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) was his usual aggressive self and spent time in the break.

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) was his usual aggressive self and spent time in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 28

Fly V Australia kept the team stacked on the front throughout the day.

Fly V Australia kept the team stacked on the front throughout the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 28

Another break gets a small gap on the field.

Another break gets a small gap on the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 28

Rolling through downtown San Dimas.

Rolling through downtown San Dimas.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 28

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) confident at the front.

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) confident at the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 28

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) rode aggressively in the break today.

Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) rode aggressively in the break today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 28

A few fans take advantage of the moderate southern California weather today.

A few fans take advantage of the moderate southern California weather today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 28

Fly V Australia comes to the front at the end to keep the jersey safe.

Fly V Australia comes to the front at the end to keep the jersey safe.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 28

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) explains how it all went down.

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) explains how it all went down.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 28

Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) was excited about his third place finish for the stage.

Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners) was excited about his third place finish for the stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 28

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) happy to hold onto second place today.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) happy to hold onto second place today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 28

The rest of the women's field closes in on the last lap.

The rest of the women's field closes in on the last lap.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 28

Final jerseys of the 2010 San Dimas Stage Race.

Final jerseys of the 2010 San Dimas Stage Race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 28

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) taking a strong pull in the break.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) taking a strong pull in the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 28

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) had her work cut out for her on today's stage.

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) had her work cut out for her on today's stage.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 28

Kat Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co) worked hard in the break and then tried to bring it all together.

Kat Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co) worked hard in the break and then tried to bring it all together.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 28

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) spent most of the day at the front of the field.

Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co) spent most of the day at the front of the field.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 28

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) was only a blur as soon as she got off the front.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) was only a blur as soon as she got off the front.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 28

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) taking her turn at the front of the break.

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) taking her turn at the front of the break.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 28

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) goes solo and never looks back.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) goes solo and never looks back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 28

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) leads Meredith Miller (TIBCO) in the chase.

Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) leads Meredith Miller (TIBCO) in the chase.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 28

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) had bad luck today and needed a bike change late in the race.

Robin Farina (Vera Bradley Foundation) had bad luck today and needed a bike change late in the race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 28

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) just nips Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) at the line.

Meredith Miller (TIBCO) just nips Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) at the line.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 28

Unique graphics on the Bahati Foundation Cannondale.

Unique graphics on the Bahati Foundation Cannondale.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 28

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) wins the final stage criterium in style.

Ina Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) wins the final stage criterium in style.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation) made it a day for the Australians in downtown San Dimas as he took out the Incycle Bike Stores-Cannondale Bicycles criterium while countryman Ben Day held on for the overall win following the final stage of this year's San Dimas Stage Race.

The former Toyota-United Pro and Fuji-Servetto rider outpaced Argentina's Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) in second and young Dutchman Raymond Kreder (Holowekso Partners) in third. "It was a little chaotic at the finish and I was helping Rahsaan," said Clarke. "That's the beauty of our team. He got caught out at one stage and I had to have a go for myself and it worked out.

"I sat on Fly V Australia and had a free ride all race. I came out of the corner in third position and two guys had a gap on me. I had a run at it and was able to come around them."

Ben Day (Fly V Australia) took hnis second consecutive San Dimas title, having climbed his way into the leader's jersey when he won the opening Glendora Chevrolet uphill time trial. He then added some extra padding to that lead by sprinting for several time bonuses located in the stage two circuit race and the final criterium.

He eventually finished 18 seconds ahead of Australian national mountain bike champion Sid Taberlay (California Giant Berry Farms) and 21 seconds ahead of Paul Mach (Bissell) in third.

"I did it last year and to be able to do it again was good," said Day. "This is a very important milestone in my preparation for other races coming up. I leave this race in a good frame of mind and with some good motivation.

"The boys were awesome, they did such a great job," Day continued. "I think I did my first turn in the wind with two laps to go so I really couldn't have asked for anything more. They were incredible. Congratulations to Hilton and the Bahati team for their win today."

Brad White (UnitedHealthcare) captured the best sprinter jersey and Adam Switters (Yahoo!) solidified the event's best climber jersey during the stage two circuit race. The best young rider jersey went to Andrew Talansky (California Giant Berry Farms).

With 100 riders starting the closing criterium in downtown San Dimas under sunny skies and warm temperatures, Day took the first intermediate sprint for time bonuses, adding an additional 10 seconds to his race lead.

"The first sprint worked out to our advantage," Day explained. "The boys set me up for the sprint and we were able to get first, second and third. We were very content to let the break be away but the racing itself brought them back with about 10 minutes to go."

More than 30 minutes into the race Alex Howes (Holowekso Partners) attacked on the gradual climb located on the backside of the course. He was quickly followed by Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home), Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation), Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Daniel Holt (Team Type 1) and Lucas Euser (SpiderTech).

Fly V Australia held the breakaway riders between 15 and 30 seconds before reeling them back in with 20 minutes remaining in the race. François Parisien (SpiderTech) was the next to make a solo move but he too was brought back two laps later. The field picked up the pace in the final five laps as teams Bahati Foundation, UnitedHealthcare, Team Type 1, Jamis-Sutter Home and Bissell moved their sprinters to the front of the field.

Borrajo and Kreder rounded the final corner first only to be passed by Clarke at the line. "It's a new team and we're looking to gel together and I think this weekend we really showed that," said Clarke, praising his teammates on a job well done. "We didn't win the overall but we were involved in everything in the race. We are really happy."

Teutenberg stuns the crowds

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) put forth a performance that wowed the crowds when she rode away from a dangerous breakaway to win solo in the women's criterium. Her effort brought her to the line 38 seconds ahead of escape companions Meredith Miller (TIBCO) and Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) and delivered HTC-Columbia the overall title.

"I just though I would go and try to win the stage, I didn't think I would make the time up," said Teutenberg. "The crit victory might not be that surprising but the fact that I won the whole stage race again..."

The German-powerhouse started the day nearly a minute and half down in the overall classification but made more than that back through her hard-fought effort to widen the time gap to the peloton that contained race leader Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co. TWENTY12).

The gap, coupled with an additional 30 seconds in time bonuses, boosted Teutenberg to another San Dimas Stage Race title, for the second consecutive year. Teutenberg finished 18 seconds ahead of Abbott.

"I was at a minute twenty back today and as I said yesterday Peanut Butter did a strong ride." she said. "I was surprised that we could get the time out of them today."

Abbott won the opening uphill time trial on Glendora Mountain Road for the third consecutive year and held the leader's jersey until the final stage. Teutenberg's teammate, Evelyn Stevens, rounded out the podium in third place, 34 seconds back.

"This is the third time that I've started out leading the San Dimas Stage Race and not actually finished it in the leader's jersey," said Abbott. "Racing is a process and if you win a race you learn stuff and you celebrate. If you lose a race you learn too and you probably learn more.

"Even though it is disappointing to lose, I wanted to win... you can't win them all. You have to try to take what you can from the loss."

Alexis Rhodes (Vera Bradley Foundation) earned the event's best sprinter jersey while Heather Logan (Colavita-Baci) solidified the best climber jersey and Rebecca Much (TIBCO) rode away with the best young rider title.

Some 50 women barreled off the start line in pursuit of the first intermediate sprint for points and time bonuses. Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 riders assumed their rightful position at the front of the field, setting a quick tempo to protect the race leader. The team rolled through the first set of time bonuses with Coryn Rivera and Katharine Carroll taking the most time. Emilia Fahlin took the seconds on offer for third.

With 25 minutes elapsed of the 60-minute race, Ina Teutenberg made her first winning move followed by the current US road race national champion Meredith Miller and general classification riders Robin Farina (Vera Breadley Foundation), who sat in third place, Carmen Small (Colavita-Baci) in fifth place and Katharine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12) eighth place overall.

"At first the gap wasn't that big and having them up there was good to take away time bonuses," Abbott continued. "But as the gap got bigger, it was really aggressive at the front and it was hard to keep a consistent pace with the team in the chase. Everyone worked really hard."

Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 rallied at the front in an attempt to reduce the time gap but the margin increased to over a minute almost instantaneously. Teutenberg won the second intermediate sprint for time bonuses, followed by Carroll and Small, all three moving further ahead in the general classification.

The odds-on favorite to win the overall shifted towards Teutenberg, who was the most likely rider in the break to win the criterium and capture the additional 20 seconds offered at the line.

Carroll was called out of the break and back to the peloton to help organise her young team together to help pull time back from the breakaway. She did the lion's share of the work in a desperate, valiant attempt to save the leader's jersey.

Meanwhile, Teutenberg rode the breakaway companions off her wheel. What started as a pursuit to win the stage turned into a hunt for the overall title. "I knew they were in front of me [in GC] and if something goes wrong in the last corner," Teutenberg added.

"It's really hard to hear so I knew I was really close [to the overall] with the time bonus but I didn't know how close and I thought this was the safest way to do it."

Small, Miller and Farina pushed on to stay as far ahead of the peloton as possible. Farina took an unfortunate flat tyre inside five laps to go with no free laps for mechanicals remaining. She was reabsorbed back into the peloton with three laps to go.

"We were all working pretty well together but of course Ina wanted to be faster," said Farina. "I flatted and I didn't have any other option, I had to come in [to the wheel pit]. Everyone was working and it was in all of our best interests to work it."

Fatigue set in for the Peanut Butter & Co TWENTY12 chase. Miller and Small in limbo between the lone leader and the field. Teutenberg held strong and seemed to get faster as she passed the final two laps. She crossed the line over half a minute ahead of Miller and Small and more than one minute ahead of the peloton that contained the race leader.

Results

Pro men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)1:30:17
2Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
3Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
4Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)
5Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
6Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)
7Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
8Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
9Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)
10Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
11David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
12Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
13Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
14Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
15Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
16Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:00:03
17Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
18Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
19Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
20Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
21Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
22Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
23James Williamson (Bike Religion)
24Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society)
25Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)
26Ben Day (Fly V Australia)
27Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
28Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)
29Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
30Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
31Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
32Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1)
33Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
34Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
35Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
36Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
37Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia)
38Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
39Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
40William Dugan (Team Type 1)
41Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)
42Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
43Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)
44Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
45Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
46Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
47Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
48Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
49Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)
50Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)
51Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
52Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO)
53Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:12
54Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
55Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)
56Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion)
57Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
58Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
59Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
60Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)
61Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
62Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
63Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)
64Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)
65Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
66Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
67Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
68Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
69Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia)
70Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent)0:00:17
71David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:00:21
72Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)
73Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy)0:00:25
74David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
75Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
76Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)
77Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
78Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
79Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition)
80Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)
81Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange)
82Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)
83Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
84Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com)
85Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
86Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)
87Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
88Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
89Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
90Nick Brandtsorenson
91Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)
92Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
93Christopher Johnson
94Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
95Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
96Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:00:38
97Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:00:51
98James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:01:09
99Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
100Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:01:29
101Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:01:37
102Austin Allison (Docfish Racing)0:01:57
103Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:00:03
104James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)0:03:03

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Day (Fly V Australia)5:00:39
2Sid Taberlay (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:18
3Paul Mach (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:00:21
4Luis Amaran (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:24
5Rory Sutherland (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:00:29
6Andrew Talansky (California Giant/Specialized)0:00:31
7Cesar Grajales (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)
8Tim Roe (Trek Livestrong)0:00:47
9Taylor Shelden (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
10Tyler Wren (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:00:49
11Francois Parisien (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)0:00:54
12Karl Menzies (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:00:55
13Neil Shirely (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:01:05
14Jason Donald (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:07
15Alex Howes (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
16Alex Dowsett (Trek Livestrong)0:01:11
17Corey Collier (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:14
18Caleb Fairly (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
19Benjamin King (Trek Livestrong)0:01:32
20Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
21Jay Crawford (Fly V Australia)0:01:33
22Mike Mathis (Empire Cycling Team/CRCA)0:01:37
23Nicholas Walker (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)0:01:42
24Davide Frattini (Team Type 1)0:01:44
25Thom Coupe (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:01:46
26Fabio Calbria (Team Type 1)0:01:47
27Andrew Pinfold (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:01:48
28Hilton Clarke (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:01:50
29Mark Hekman (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)0:01:52
30Bruno Langlois (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)0:01:59
31Peter Salon (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)0:02:01
32Jonathan Cantwell (Fly V Australia)0:02:03
33Soren Peterson (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)
34Benjamin Sonntag (Mastermind Athletic Academy)0:02:07
35Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:02:14
36Jay Thomson (Fly V Australia)0:02:20
37Jorge Alvarado (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:02:21
38Ben Bradshaw (Waste Management/Hammer Nutrition)
39Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:22
40Bernie Sulfberger (Fly V Australia)
41Charles Deonue (Fly V Australia)0:02:32
42David Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
43Philip Mooney (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
44Jamey Driscoll (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:33
45Andrei Krasilnikau (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)0:02:34
46Ryan Parnes (Yahoo! Cycling Team)
47Matt Rice (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:02:36
48Kyle Gritters (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:02:37
49Andrew Guptill (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:39
50Nick Frey (Jamis Sutter Home p/b Colavita)0:02:46
51Scott Stewart (Team Type 1)0:02:50
52Raymond Kreder (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)
53Josh Horowitz (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:02:54
54Kenneth Hanson (Team Type 1)0:02:55
55Brad White (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:02:58
56Flavio De Luna (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)
57Lisban Quintero (CRCA/Foundation)0:02:59
58Mike Teetleton (Bike Religion)0:03:00
59Cody Oreilly (BISSELL Pro Cycling)0:03:01
60Daniel Ramsey (Williams Cycling p/s SC VELO)0:03:03
61Tobias Eggli (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:03:07
62Joey Rosskopf (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)
63James Williamson (Bike Religion)0:03:09
64Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:03:10
65Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentlt.com)0:03:11
66Max Jenkins (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:03:14
67Walker Savidge (Holowesko Partners U23 Development Team)0:03:39
68Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:03:48
69William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:03:49
70Cody Stevenson (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:04:01
71Gavriel Epstein (CRCA/Foundation)0:04:14
72Austin Carroll (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)0:04:21
73Andres Gil (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:04:30
74Jeremiah Wiscovitch (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:04:33
75Éric Boily (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)0:04:46
76Jake Keough (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:05:01
77Jonathan Clarke (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:05:44
78Adam Switters (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:05:57
79Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati Foundation Pro Cycling Team)0:06:07
80David Glick (RideClean p/b PatentIt.com)0:06:16
81Tyler Dibble (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:22
82Vincent Owens (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:24
83Evan Huffman (Yahoo! Cycling Team)0:06:31
84Anron Kemps (Fly V Australia)0:06:50
85Eder Frayer (Herbalife LaGrange)0:06:51
86Chris Baldwin (Unitedhealthcare-Maxxis)0:07:07
87Jonathan Parrish (Kenda Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:07:10
88Sean Passage (Hagens Berman LLP Cycling Team)0:07:25
89Nick Brandtsorenson0:07:30
90Matt Landen (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling)
91Lucas Euser (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)0:07:32
92Mark Batty (SPIDERTECH powered by PLANET ENERGY)0:07:33
93James Mattis (California Giant/Specialized)0:07:42
94David Guttenplan (Mountain Khakis Fueled By Jittery Joes)0:07:53
95Austin Allison (Docfish Racing)0:08:02
96Nathaniel Deibler (Williams Cycling p/b SC VELO)0:08:18
97Christopher Johnson0:08:24
98Mark Shimahara (Team Clif Bar)0:08:27
99Daniel Holt (Team Type 1)0:09:07
100Danny Heeley (NOW MS Society)0:09:09
101Jesse Moore (California Giant/Specialized)0:09:57
102Jeff Zygo (MVP Health Care Cycling)0:10:39
103James Lanham (Moontoast/Tristar Racing)0:10:48
104Carson Miller (Veloforma Powered By Byrne Invent)0:12:17

Pro women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)0:57:34
2Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:00:38
3Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
4Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:11
5Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
6Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)
7Bea Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo)
8Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson)
9Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)
10Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society)
11Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO)
12Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)
13Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)
14Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)
15Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia)
16Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange)
17Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)
18Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun)
19Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)
20Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:38
21Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:11
22Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia)0:00:38
23Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:11
24Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:00:38
25Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia)0:01:11
26Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:38
27Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:11
28Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:38
29Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia)0:01:11
30Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:38
31Marie Rosado0:01:11
32Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears)0:00:38
33Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)0:01:11
34Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo)0:00:38
35Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:11
36Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:00:38
37Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:11
38Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo)0:00:38
39Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)0:01:11
40Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:00:38
41Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling)0:01:11
42Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:38
43Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:11
44Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:33
45Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:01:39
46Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)
HDAmanda Seigle (Metromint Cycling)0:02:53
HDCara Gillis (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)
HDAngela McClure (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:36

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia)3:45:22
2Mara Abbott (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:00:18
3Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Columbia)0:00:34
4Carmen Small (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:00:46
5Robin Farina (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:00:48
6Meredith Miller (Team TIBCO)0:01:15
7Alisha Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:23
8Kathryn Donovan (InCycle/SCVelo)0:01:34
9Alexis Rhodes (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:01:41
10Rebecca Much (Team TIBCO)0:01:50
11Katherine Carroll (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:01:53
12Andrea Dvorak (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:01:55
13Anne Samplonius (Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:00
14Kim Anderson (HTC-Columbia)0:02:01
15Amanda Miller (Team TIBCO)0:02:02
16Heather Logan-Sprenger (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:02:08
17Emilia Fahlin (HTC-Columbia)0:02:09
18Devon Haskell (Team TIBCO)0:02:11
19Bea Rodriguez (InCycle/SCVelo)0:02:34
20Ruth Clemence (Specialized D4W/Bicycle Haus)0:02:36
21Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:02:41
22Veronique Labonte (Nanoblur-Gears)0:02:42
23Joanne Kiesanowski (Team TIBCO)0:02:47
24Modesta Vzesniauskaite (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:03:11
25Lauren Hall (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:15
26Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:03:17
27Teresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:03:21
28Leah Guloien (Equipe Feminine Specialized Mazda Samsun)
29Jazzy Hurikino (Third Pillar)0:03:23
30Heather Pryor (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:03:36
31Marie Rosado
32Kelly Benjamin (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:03:37
33Alison Testroete (Team Vera Bradley Foundation)0:03:41
34Jennifer Weinbrecht (Herbalife LaGrange)0:04:02
35Joanie Caron (Nanoblur-Gears)0:04:04
36Emma Mackie (Team TIBCO)0:04:07
37Bonnie Breeze (InCycle/SCVelo)0:04:37
38Shontell Gauthier (Colavita/Baci presented by Cooking Light)0:04:42
39Nichole Wangsgard (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:04:56
40Jenny Trew (Specialized Mazda Samson)0:05:11
41Melissa Sanborn (Roosters P/B Edge Composite Wheels)0:05:42
42Kendall Ryan (NOW MS Society)0:06:10
43Chioe Hosking (HTC-Columbia)0:06:11
44Megan Guarnier (Team TIBCO)0:06:52
45Ruth Winder (Peanut Butter & Co.TWENTY12)0:09:56
46Annie Fulton (Los Gatos Cycling)0:10:25
47Mary Maroon (Webcor/Alto Velo)0:11:12

 

Latest on Cyclingnews