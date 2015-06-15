Trending

Tulsa Tough: Julio Padilla wins River Parks Criterium

Erica Allar takes out women's race

Erica Allar (Colavita) sits near the front

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)1:15:04
2Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
3Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
4Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
5Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
6Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing)
7Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
8Rafel Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
9Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan)
10Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
11Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
12Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
13Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
14Josh Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
15Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
16Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan)
17Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team)
18Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
19Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
20Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
21Ulises Alfredo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
22Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
23Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
24Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
25Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
26Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti)
27Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Cycling Team)
28Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)0:00:08
29Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
30Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli-Safetti)
31Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo - Trek)
32Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
33Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)0:00:10
34Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
35Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
36Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
37Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
38Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
39Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:00:17
40Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
41Jacob Lasley (Soundpony Triad Bank)0:00:19
42Tim Savre (Credité Velo - Trek)
43Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
44Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
45Quinten Winkel (CRCA/Foundation)0:00:24
46Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
47Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
48Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)0:00:25
49Grant Koontz (Super Squadra)
50Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
51Ross White (Credité Velo - Trek)0:00:28
52Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
53Yosvany Falcon
54Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)0:00:34
55Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)0:00:38
56Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)0:00:40
57Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
58Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
59Josiah Chalmers (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
60Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
61Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
62Juan Villslobs0:00:44
63Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
64Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)0:00:46
65Luis Villalobos (MAJOR MOTION)0:00:55
66Andrew Buntz (Credité Velo - Trek)0:01:03
67Mac Cassin (altovelo-seasucker)0:01:08
68Hank Booth (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Te)0:01:20
69Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)0:01:55
70Drew Christopher0:03:21
71Logan Hutchings (Elevate Cycling Team)
72James Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
73Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
74Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
75Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)0:03:22
76Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)1:02:49
2Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
3Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
4Liza Rachetto (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
5Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing P/B B)
6Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
7Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
8Erica Zaveta (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
9Diana Penuela (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS /DALLAS)
10Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
11Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
12Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo)
13Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
14Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
15Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
16Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Wood)
17Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
18Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:05
19Yussely Mendivil (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
20Robin Farina (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
21Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
22Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
23Alexandra Burton (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
24Ash Duban (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
25Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
26Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)0:00:14
27Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:18
28Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)0:00:21
29Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)0:00:45
30Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)0:00:56
31Flora Yan (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)0:00:57

