Tulsa Tough: Julio Padilla wins River Parks Criterium
Erica Allar takes out women's race
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Julio Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|1:15:04
|2
|Aldo Illesic (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|3
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|4
|Brandon Feehery (Astellas Cycling)
|5
|Chad Cagle (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|6
|Joseph Schmalz (Hincapie Racing)
|7
|Nolan Tankersley (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
|8
|Rafel Meran (CRCA/Foundation)
|9
|Bryan Gomez (Champion System - Stan)
|10
|Jason Waddell (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|11
|Kevin Girkins (Elbowz Racing)
|12
|Stephen Tilford (TradeWind Energy Cycling Team)
|13
|Daniel Holloway (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|14
|Josh Johnson (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|15
|Mac Brennan (Hincapie Racing)
|16
|Isaac Howe (Champion System - Stan)
|17
|Mat Stephens (Elevate Cycling Team)
|18
|Colin Strickland (Elbowz Racing)
|19
|Cory Williams (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|20
|Andrew Dahlheim (Canyon Bicycles - Shimano)
|21
|Ulises Alfredo (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|22
|Hogan Sills (Astellas Cycling)
|23
|Brad Neagos (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|24
|Johnny Mitchell (Team Finish Strong Elite cycli)
|25
|Brian Firle (Primal-Audi Denver)
|26
|Ruben Companioni (Stradalli-Safetti)
|27
|Alberto Covarrubias (Elevate Cycling Team)
|28
|Ben Renkema (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|0:00:08
|29
|Cristian Torres (CRCA/Foundation)
|30
|Jose Frank Rodriguez (Stradalli-Safetti)
|31
|Matt Zimmer (Credité Velo - Trek)
|32
|Matt Moosa (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|33
|Andrew Reardon (Sonic Cycling)
|0:00:10
|34
|Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing)
|35
|Menso De Jong (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|36
|Paul Morris (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|37
|Efren Ortega (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|38
|Grant Erhard (SBR Quantum Racing)
|39
|Evan Bybee (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:00:17
|40
|Stefan Rothe (Elbowz Racing)
|41
|Jacob Lasley (Soundpony Triad Bank)
|0:00:19
|42
|Tim Savre (Credité Velo - Trek)
|43
|Fabio Calabria (Champion System - Stan)
|44
|Diego Sandoval (Incycle-Cannondale Pro Cycling)
|45
|Quinten Winkel (CRCA/Foundation)
|0:00:24
|46
|Shawn Wayland (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|47
|Efren Flores (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|48
|Mathew Ankney (Tulsa Wheelmen)
|0:00:25
|49
|Grant Koontz (Super Squadra)
|50
|Parker Kyzer (Team Finish Strong Elite Cycli)
|51
|Ross White (Credité Velo - Trek)
|0:00:28
|52
|Brian McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|53
|Yosvany Falcon
|54
|Aaron Beebe (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|0:00:34
|55
|Brais Dacal (Team Novo Nordisk Development)
|0:00:38
|56
|Rahsaan Bahati (Bahati-WTR)
|0:00:40
|57
|Matt Brophy (SBR Quantum Racing)
|58
|Justin Stanley (Elbowz Racing)
|59
|Josiah Chalmers (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|60
|Adam Leibovitz (BISSELL-ABG-GIANT)
|61
|Gabriel Baca (Elbowz Racing)
|62
|Juan Villslobs
|0:00:44
|63
|Ryan Gabriel (Tulsa Tough Racing pb ICEdot)
|64
|Conor Mullervy (Champion System - Stan)
|0:00:46
|65
|Luis Villalobos (MAJOR MOTION)
|0:00:55
|66
|Andrew Buntz (Credité Velo - Trek)
|0:01:03
|67
|Mac Cassin (altovelo-seasucker)
|0:01:08
|68
|Hank Booth (Finish Strong Elite Cycling Te)
|0:01:20
|69
|Lucas Wardein (Fort Lewis College)
|0:01:55
|70
|Drew Christopher
|0:03:21
|71
|Logan Hutchings (Elevate Cycling Team)
|72
|James Stemper (Altovelo-SeaSucker)
|73
|Chris Barton (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|74
|Stephan Hoffman (Team Clif Bar Cycling)
|75
|Alejandro Padilla (Team Arapahoe Resources)
|0:03:22
|76
|Sebastian Morfin (Stradalli-Safetti)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Erica Allar (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|1:02:49
|2
|Samantha Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|3
|Christina Gokey-Smith (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
|4
|Liza Rachetto (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|5
|Kate Sherwin (River City Market Racing P/B B)
|6
|Tina Pic (Pepper Palace Pb/ The Happy To)
|7
|Olivia Dillon (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|8
|Erica Zaveta (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|9
|Diana Penuela (PARK PLACE DEALERSHIPS /DALLAS)
|10
|Nicolle Bruderer (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|11
|Mary Zider (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|12
|Verita Stewart (CRCA/ Stan's NoTubes p/b Velo)
|13
|Mia Manganello (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|14
|Skylar Schneider (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|15
|Laura Jorgensen (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
|16
|Jamie Gilgen (Rise Racing p/b Cyclepath Wood)
|17
|Tiffany Pezzulo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|18
|Beth Ann Orton (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:05
|19
|Yussely Mendivil (ISCorp p/b Smart Choice MRI)
|20
|Robin Farina (BMW pb Happy Tooth Dental)
|21
|Anna Sanders (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|22
|Jessica Cutler (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|23
|Alexandra Burton (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
|24
|Ash Duban (PORTLAND BICYCLE STUDIO)
|25
|Joy McCulloch (KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo)
|26
|Whitney Schultz (Colavita/Bianchi p/b Fine Cook)
|0:00:14
|27
|Breanne Nalder (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:18
|28
|Sarah Fader (Pepper Palace p/b The Happy To)
|0:00:21
|29
|Anna Grace Christiansen (Visit Dallas Cycling p/b Noise)
|0:00:45
|30
|Lauren De Crescenzo (DNA Cycling p/b K4)
|0:00:56
|31
|Flora Yan (SUN And Ski Women Elite Team)
|0:00:57
