Knox and Sanders win latest round of South African national series

Gauteng hosts cross country round

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Max Knox (RSA)1:39:49
2Patrick Belton (RSA)0:00:44
3Stuart Marais (RSA)0:01:35
4Jason Meaton (RSA)0:02:55
5Stephan Reyneke (RSA)0:05:41
6William Makgopo (RSA)0:08:30
7Gert Heyns (RSA)
8Prince Maseko (RSA)0:12:56
9Luke Mashiana (RSA)0:13:35
10Luthando Fatyi (RSA)0:18:07
11Martinus Esmeyer (RSA)0:19:13
12Graham Chrystal (RSA)
13Kyle Bradford (RSA)
14Franco Alexander (RSA)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Samantha Sanders (RSA)1:39:14
2Kendall Ryan (USA)0:03:05
3Hayley Smith (RSA)0:06:30
4Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)0:15:11
5Sarah Hill (RSA)0:17:34
6Susan Sloan (RSA)0:20:57
7Amy Mcdougall (RSA)0:22:52
8Tayla Odendaal (RSA)0:24:15
9Nicolle Van Der Greft (RSA)0:24:20
10Rozalia Kubyana (RSA)0:36:25

