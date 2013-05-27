Knox and Sanders win latest round of South African national series
Gauteng hosts cross country round
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Max Knox (RSA)
|1:39:49
|2
|Patrick Belton (RSA)
|0:00:44
|3
|Stuart Marais (RSA)
|0:01:35
|4
|Jason Meaton (RSA)
|0:02:55
|5
|Stephan Reyneke (RSA)
|0:05:41
|6
|William Makgopo (RSA)
|0:08:30
|7
|Gert Heyns (RSA)
|8
|Prince Maseko (RSA)
|0:12:56
|9
|Luke Mashiana (RSA)
|0:13:35
|10
|Luthando Fatyi (RSA)
|0:18:07
|11
|Martinus Esmeyer (RSA)
|0:19:13
|12
|Graham Chrystal (RSA)
|13
|Kyle Bradford (RSA)
|14
|Franco Alexander (RSA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Samantha Sanders (RSA)
|1:39:14
|2
|Kendall Ryan (USA)
|0:03:05
|3
|Hayley Smith (RSA)
|0:06:30
|4
|Ashleigh Parker-Moffatt (RSA)
|0:15:11
|5
|Sarah Hill (RSA)
|0:17:34
|6
|Susan Sloan (RSA)
|0:20:57
|7
|Amy Mcdougall (RSA)
|0:22:52
|8
|Tayla Odendaal (RSA)
|0:24:15
|9
|Nicolle Van Der Greft (RSA)
|0:24:20
|10
|Rozalia Kubyana (RSA)
|0:36:25
