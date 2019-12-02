Trending

Haidet prevails in Ruts 'n' Guts

Van den Ham, Brunner complete podium in Oklahoma

Lance Haidet (Raleigh Clement) cranks though a hard corner on his way to fourth
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic / SportifImages)

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lance Haidet (USA) 1:01:17
2Michael Van Den Ham (Can) 0:00:14
3Eric Brunner (USA) 0:00:39
4Andrew Dillman (USA) 0:01:01
5Cody Kaiser (USA) 0:01:36
6Scott Funston (USA) 0:02:17
7Brannan Fix (USA) 0:02:42
8Maxx Chance (USA) 0:03:43
9Grant Ellwood (USA) 0:03:56
10Ross Ellwood (USA) 0:03:57
11Tyler Cloutier (USA) 0:04:11
12Trent Blackburn (USA) 0:06:09
13Molly Cameron (USA) 0:07:01
14Kaler Marshall (USA) 0:07:42
15Jacob Lasley (USA) 0:07:58
16Christopher Niesen (USA) 0:08:50
17Ryan Currie (USA) 0:09:25
18Kevin Fish (USA) 0:10:13
19Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
20Mat Stephens (USA)
21Simon Lynn (USA)
22Christian Culpepper (USA)
23Kyle Johnson (USA)
24Rob Sandusky (USA)
25Jack White (USA)
26John Thompson (USA)
DNSDylan Postier (USA)
DNSTrevor Rehm (USA)
DNSJoseph Schmalz (USA)
DNSErik Tonkin (USA)
DNSMalaki Caldwell (USA)

