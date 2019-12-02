Haidet prevails in Ruts 'n' Guts
Van den Ham, Brunner complete podium in Oklahoma
Elite Men: Broken Arrow - Broken Arrow
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lance Haidet (USA)
|1:01:17
|2
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can)
|0:00:14
|3
|Eric Brunner (USA)
|0:00:39
|4
|Andrew Dillman (USA)
|0:01:01
|5
|Cody Kaiser (USA)
|0:01:36
|6
|Scott Funston (USA)
|0:02:17
|7
|Brannan Fix (USA)
|0:02:42
|8
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:03:43
|9
|Grant Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:56
|10
|Ross Ellwood (USA)
|0:03:57
|11
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|0:04:11
|12
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|0:06:09
|13
|Molly Cameron (USA)
|0:07:01
|14
|Kaler Marshall (USA)
|0:07:42
|15
|Jacob Lasley (USA)
|0:07:58
|16
|Christopher Niesen (USA)
|0:08:50
|17
|Ryan Currie (USA)
|0:09:25
|18
|Kevin Fish (USA)
|0:10:13
|19
|Robert Cummings Iii (USA)
|20
|Mat Stephens (USA)
|21
|Simon Lynn (USA)
|22
|Christian Culpepper (USA)
|23
|Kyle Johnson (USA)
|24
|Rob Sandusky (USA)
|25
|Jack White (USA)
|26
|John Thompson (USA)
|DNS
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|DNS
|Trevor Rehm (USA)
|DNS
|Joseph Schmalz (USA)
|DNS
|Erik Tonkin (USA)
|DNS
|Malaki Caldwell (USA)
Haidet prevails in Ruts 'n' GutsVan den Ham, Brunner complete podium in Oklahoma
