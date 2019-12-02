Noble doubles up in Oklahoma
Jackson, Nuss round out podium
Elite Women: Broken Arrow - Broken Arrow
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA)
|0:41:17
|2
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:00:43
|3
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:01:01
|4
|Sunny Gilbert (USA)
|0:02:22
|5
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:02:41
|6
|Jane Rossi (USA)
|0:03:08
|7
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:03:22
|8
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:03:41
|9
|Lauren Zoerner (USA)
|0:03:56
|10
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:04:05
|11
|Anne Usher (USA)
|0:04:23
|12
|Dani Arman (USA)
|0:04:27
|13
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:04:31
|14
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|0:04:38
|15
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:06:03
|16
|Rhys May (USA)
|0:06:50
|17
|Rachel Geiter (USA)
|0:07:00
|18
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|0:07:11
|19
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:07:21
|20
|Molly Clark-Oien (USA)
|0:07:35
|21
|Heidi Wood (USA)
|0:08:05
|22
|Danielle Larson (USA)
|0:08:22
|23
|Marilyn Rayner (USA)
|0:09:01
|24
|Carol Seipp (USA)
|0:09:38
|25
|Alexandra Burton (USA)
|0:10:19
|26
|Cambrie Epperson (USA)
|0:11:02
|27
|Katy Giombolini (USA)
|0:11:05
|28
|Ashley Zoerner (USA)
|DNS
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)
|DNS
|Caroline Mani (Fra)
