Noble doubles up in Oklahoma

Jackson, Nuss round out podium

Ellen Noble
(Image credit: Dejan Smaic)

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) 0:41:17
2Jennifer Jackson (Can) 0:00:43
3Raylyn Nuss (USA) 0:01:01
4Sunny Gilbert (USA) 0:02:22
5Crystal Anthony (USA) 0:02:41
6Jane Rossi (USA) 0:03:08
7Amanda Nauman (USA) 0:03:22
8Beth Ann Orton (USA) 0:03:41
9Lauren Zoerner (USA) 0:03:56
10Susan Livingston (USA) 0:04:05
11Anne Usher (USA) 0:04:23
12Dani Arman (USA) 0:04:27
13Bridget Tooley (USA) 0:04:31
14Aubrey Drummond (USA) 0:04:38
15Turner Ramsay (USA) 0:06:03
16Rhys May (USA) 0:06:50
17Rachel Geiter (USA) 0:07:00
18Lauren Stephens (USA) 0:07:11
19Leslie Ethridge (USA) 0:07:21
20Molly Clark-Oien (USA) 0:07:35
21Heidi Wood (USA) 0:08:05
22Danielle Larson (USA) 0:08:22
23Marilyn Rayner (USA) 0:09:01
24Carol Seipp (USA) 0:09:38
25Alexandra Burton (USA) 0:10:19
26Cambrie Epperson (USA) 0:11:02
27Katy Giombolini (USA) 0:11:05
28Ashley Zoerner (USA)
DNSBrenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)
DNSCaroline Mani (Fra)

