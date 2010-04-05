JJ jumps locals to claim Köln win
Greipel second in hometown race
Team Saxo Bank rider Juan Jose Haedo upset the local favourites to win Rund um Köln on Easter Monday. The Argentinean outsprinted local rider André Greipel of HTC-Columbia, with Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) taking third.
Teams Milram and Rabobank led the field into the last kilometre, wth the Dutch squad pulling through to lead the charge up towards the finish line. And as HTC-Columbia's sprint train failed to fire, Haedo was able to edge out Greipel at the line.
"It was a superior sprint from JJ [Haedo] and Greipel was not even close to taking the win as he didn't get away from Haedo's wheel," said Saxo Bank directeur sportif Bradley McGee. "It's obvious that JJ has taken his sprint to another level this year.
"Normally, sprinters need a great deal of confidence to participate in these mass sprints. Not only has he got the confidence, he now has the power to beat the very best in the peloton."
The first part of the race was marked by an escape group, as five riders got away early and built up a lead of over five minutes. The field was happy enough to let Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Dimitry Claeys (Team NetApp), Gregory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Michael Berling (Glud & Marstrand) and Josef Benetseder of Vorarlberg-Corratec go in the early part of the race.
They were caught about two-thirds into the race, with various groups then counter-attacking. Team Milram, the only German ProTour team and HTC-Columbia took charge of the race as they led the peloton around Köln and refused to let any of the escapees build up a substantial lead. The last of the would-be breaks were caught within the last kilometres, setting up the expected mass sprint.
|1
|Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|4:56:08
|2
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|4
|Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|5
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
|6
|René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
|8
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
|10
|Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
|11
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|12
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|13
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
|14
|Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|15
|Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|16
|Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|17
|Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|18
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|19
|David Hesselbarth (Ger) THF
|20
|Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|21
|Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|22
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|23
|Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|24
|Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|25
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|26
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|27
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|28
|Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|29
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
|30
|Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|31
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|32
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|33
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|34
|Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|35
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|37
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|38
|Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|39
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
|41
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|42
|Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
|43
|Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
|44
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|45
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
|46
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|47
|Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
|48
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|50
|Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|51
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|52
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|53
|Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
|54
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|55
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|58
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|59
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|60
|Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:00:10
|61
|Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:11
|62
|Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
|63
|Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|0:00:13
|64
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|65
|Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|66
|Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|67
|Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|68
|Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|69
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
|70
|Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
|71
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) THF
|72
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|73
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
|75
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|76
|Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
|77
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|78
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
|79
|Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|80
|Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
|81
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|82
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|83
|Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
|84
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|85
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|86
|Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:39
|87
|Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:42
|88
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:01:16
|89
|Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:01:40
|90
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:58
|91
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:08:29
|92
|Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
|0:08:41
|93
|Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
|0:08:42
