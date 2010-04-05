Trending

JJ jumps locals to claim Köln win

Greipel second in hometown race

Image 1 of 12

Eric Berthou (Carmiooro NGC)

Eric Berthou (Carmiooro NGC)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 12

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank)

Alex Rasmussen (Saxo Bank)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 12

The Rund um Köln podium (l-r): Enrico Rossi, Juan José Haedo and André Greipel.

The Rund um Köln podium (l-r): Enrico Rossi, Juan José Haedo and André Greipel.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 12

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Team Saxo Bank), left, congratulates his brother Juan José Haedo after the race.

Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Team Saxo Bank), left, congratulates his brother Juan José Haedo after the race.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 12

An ecstatic Juan José Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) after his victory.

An ecstatic Juan José Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) after his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 12

Juan José Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) outsprints André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) for the win.

Juan José Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) outsprints André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) for the win.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 12

Juan José Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory.

Juan José Haedo (Team Saxo Bank) celebrates his victory.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 12

Action from the Rund um Köln.

Action from the Rund um Köln.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 12

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia)

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 12

The peloton stretches out during the Rund um Köln.

The peloton stretches out during the Rund um Köln.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 12

The Rund um Köln peloton in action.

The Rund um Köln peloton in action.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 12

Fabrizio Lucciola (Ceramica Flaminia)

Fabrizio Lucciola (Ceramica Flaminia)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Team Saxo Bank rider Juan Jose Haedo upset the local favourites to win Rund um Köln on Easter Monday. The Argentinean outsprinted local rider André Greipel of HTC-Columbia, with Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) taking third.

Teams Milram and Rabobank led the field into the last kilometre, wth the Dutch squad pulling through to lead the charge up towards the finish line. And as HTC-Columbia's sprint train failed to fire, Haedo was able to edge out Greipel at the line.

"It was a superior sprint from JJ [Haedo] and Greipel was not even close to taking the win as he didn't get away from Haedo's wheel," said Saxo Bank directeur sportif Bradley McGee. "It's obvious that JJ has taken his sprint to another level this year.

"Normally, sprinters need a great deal of confidence to participate in these mass sprints. Not only has he got the confidence, he now has the power to beat the very best in the peloton."

The first part of the race was marked by an escape group, as five riders got away early and built up a lead of over five minutes. The field was happy enough to let Oscar Pujol (Cervelo TestTeam), Dimitry Claeys (Team NetApp), Gregory Joseph (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator), Michael Berling (Glud & Marstrand) and Josef Benetseder of Vorarlberg-Corratec go in the early part of the race.

They were caught about two-thirds into the race, with various groups then counter-attacking. Team Milram, the only German ProTour team and HTC-Columbia took charge of the race as they led the peloton around Köln and refused to let any of the escapees build up a substantial lead. The last of the would-be breaks were caught within the last kilometres, setting up the expected mass sprint.

Full Results
1Juan José Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank4:56:08
2André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
3Enrico Rossi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
4Daniele Colli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
5Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank
6René Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
7Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro NGC
8Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Dominic Klemme (Ger) Team Saxo Bank
10Robert Förster (Ger) Team Milram
11Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
12Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
13Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank
14Kasper Jebjerg (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
15Maximilian May (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
16Filippo Baggio (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
17Alessandro Raisoni (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
18Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
19David Hesselbarth (Ger) THF
20Mathias Belka (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
21Michael Reihs (Den) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
22Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
23Tino Meier (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg
24Peter Schulting (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
25Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
26Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
27Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
28Mark Cassidy (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
29Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Palmans - Cras
30Edoardo Girardi (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
31Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
32Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
33Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Benjamin Gourgue (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
35Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
36Maarten De Jonge (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
37Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
38Ronan Mc Laughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
39Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team Netapp
40Peter Wrolich (Aut) Team Milram
41Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
42Laurent Beuret (Swi) Carmiooro NGC
43Lucas Sebastian Haedo (Arg) Team Saxo Bank
44Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
45Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Palmans - Cras
46Dirk Müller (Ger) Team Nutrixxion Sparkasse
47Paul Voss (Ger) Team Milram
48Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Stefan Ganser (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
50Piergiorgio Camussa (Ita) Vorarlberg - Corratec
51Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
52Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
53Koos Moerenhout (Ned) Rabobank
54Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
55Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Benny De Schrooder (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
58Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
59Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
60Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:00:10
61Kim Borry (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:11
62Donato Cannone (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia
63Marc Goos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels0:00:13
64Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
65Stefan Van Winden (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
66Björn Glasner (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
67Lasse Bochmann (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
68Niki Ostergaard (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
69Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank
70Jan Barta (Cze) Team Netapp
71Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) THF
72Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
73Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank
75Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
76Oscar Pujol Munoz (Spa) Cervelo Test Team
77Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
78Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Rabobank
79Sébastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
80Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Milram
81Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning
82Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
83Richie Porte (Aus) Team Saxo Bank
84Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
85Adam Hansen (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
86Dominik Roels (Ger) Team Milram0:00:39
87Eric Berthou (Fra) Carmiooro NGC0:00:42
88Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:01:16
89Mads Christensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:01:40
90Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:58
91Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:08:29
92Michael Berling (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO Radgivning0:08:41
93Franz Schiewer (Ger) LKT Team Brandenburg0:08:42

 

