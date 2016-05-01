Trending

Kristoff wins Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt

Richeze is second, followed by Sam Bennett

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the 2016 Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt

Katusha’s Alexandre Kristoff took his seventh win of the season Sunday at Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt, outpsprinting Etixx-QuickStep’s Ariel Maximiliano Richeze and Bora Argon 18’s Sam Bennett.

"This was my first race in some time and I was not quite ready for it, just like in 2014 when I also won," Kristoff said. "I am in the process of building up my training for later results, so it is logical that I had it hard in the first part of the race.

"I suffered from cramping on some of the local laps and was dropped on the climbs – and two times Slava Kuznetsov brought me back, one time all by himself. He did an amazing job. In the end, I was still there and could be patient. Slava brought me to the front in the last kilometer and then Alexey Tsatevich took over. He did a perfect lead out for me. It was hard with the head wind. I was afraid I had started too early, but I kept my speed until the end."

Tcatevich led home the majority of the reduced peloton which had split following his leadout for Kristoff.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha5:00:02
2Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
3Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
4Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
6Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
7Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
8Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
9Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
10Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
11Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
12Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:04
13Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
14Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
15Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
16Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
17Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
18Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
19Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
20Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
21Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
23François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
25Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Heizomat
26Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
27Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
28Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
29Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
30Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
31Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
32Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
33Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
34Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
35Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
36Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
37Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
38Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
39Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:13
40Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
41Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
42Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
43Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
44Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela0:00:18
45Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
46Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
47Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
48Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
49Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
50Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha0:00:46
51Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 180:00:53
52David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step0:01:36
53Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step

 

