Kristoff wins Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt
Richeze is second, followed by Sam Bennett
Katusha’s Alexandre Kristoff took his seventh win of the season Sunday at Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt, outpsprinting Etixx-QuickStep’s Ariel Maximiliano Richeze and Bora Argon 18’s Sam Bennett.
"This was my first race in some time and I was not quite ready for it, just like in 2014 when I also won," Kristoff said. "I am in the process of building up my training for later results, so it is logical that I had it hard in the first part of the race.
"I suffered from cramping on some of the local laps and was dropped on the climbs – and two times Slava Kuznetsov brought me back, one time all by himself. He did an amazing job. In the end, I was still there and could be patient. Slava brought me to the front in the last kilometer and then Alexey Tsatevich took over. He did a perfect lead out for me. It was hard with the head wind. I was afraid I had started too early, but I kept my speed until the end."
Tcatevich led home the majority of the reduced peloton which had split following his leadout for Kristoff.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|5:00:02
|2
|Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Etixx - Quick-Step
|3
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Argon 18
|4
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|6
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|7
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|8
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|9
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|10
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|11
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Stˆlting Service Group
|12
|Aleksei Tcatevich (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:04
|13
|Simon Geschke (Ger) Team Giant-Alpecin
|14
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Leopard Pro Cycling
|15
|Nico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|17
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Southeast - Venezuela
|19
|Jordi Simon Casulleras (Spa) Veranclassic-Ago
|20
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|21
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|22
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Stradalli - Bike Aid
|23
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|25
|Jonas Rapp (Ger) Team Heizomat
|26
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|27
|Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|28
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Stˆlting Service Group
|29
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|30
|Jiri Polnicky (Cze) Veranclassic-Ago
|31
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|32
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
|33
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|34
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Crelan-Vastgoedservice Continental Team
|35
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Giant-Alpecin
|36
|Floris De Tier (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|37
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Roompot - Oranje Peloton
|38
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:13
|40
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|41
|Víctor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|42
|Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo - Vini Fantini
|43
|Eliot Lietaer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|44
|Samuele Conti (Ita) Southeast - Venezuela
|0:00:18
|45
|Daniel Martínez (Col) Southeast - Venezuela
|46
|Paul Voss (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|47
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Veranclassic-Ago
|48
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|49
|Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|50
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:00:46
|51
|Emanuel Buchmann (Ger) Bora-Argon 18
|0:00:53
|52
|David De La Cruz Melgarejo (Spa) Etixx - Quick-Step
|0:01:36
|53
|Tony Martin (Ger) Etixx - Quick-Step
