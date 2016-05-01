Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) wins the 2016 Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Katusha’s Alexandre Kristoff took his seventh win of the season Sunday at Rund um den Finanzplatz Eschborn-Frankfurt, outpsprinting Etixx-QuickStep’s Ariel Maximiliano Richeze and Bora Argon 18’s Sam Bennett.

"This was my first race in some time and I was not quite ready for it, just like in 2014 when I also won," Kristoff said. "I am in the process of building up my training for later results, so it is logical that I had it hard in the first part of the race.

"I suffered from cramping on some of the local laps and was dropped on the climbs – and two times Slava Kuznetsov brought me back, one time all by himself. He did an amazing job. In the end, I was still there and could be patient. Slava brought me to the front in the last kilometer and then Alexey Tsatevich took over. He did a perfect lead out for me. It was hard with the head wind. I was afraid I had started too early, but I kept my speed until the end."

Tcatevich led home the majority of the reduced peloton which had split following his leadout for Kristoff.

Full Results