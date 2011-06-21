Bellemakers bests Ruijgh in Ruddervoorde
Vandenbergh claims third from chase group
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|3:40:00
|2
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|3
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team
|0:00:09
|4
|Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
|5
|Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team
|0:00:18
|6
|Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
|8
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|9
|Chris Macic (NZl) Kingsnorth International Wheelers
|10
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|11
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|12
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|13
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|14
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|16
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|17
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|18
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|19
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|20
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|21
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|22
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|23
|Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|24
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|25
|George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
|26
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|27
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|30
|Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|31
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:51
|32
|Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Thomas Chamon (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team
|0:02:52
|34
|Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac
|0:03:45
|35
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|36
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|37
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|38
|Gertjan Boeykens (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.
|0:04:52
|39
|Kevin Suarez (Bel) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
|40
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|41
|Lorenzo Louagie (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
|42
|Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
|43
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|44
|Markus Barry (Ned)
|45
|Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|46
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
|48
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|49
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
|50
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|51
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|52
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
|53
|Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|54
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|55
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|57
|Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|58
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|59
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
|60
|Kenny Tamsin (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
|61
|Matthieu De Coster (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel
