Bellemakers bests Ruijgh in Ruddervoorde

Vandenbergh claims third from chase group

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet3:40:00
2Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
3Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Katusha Team0:00:09
4Hamish Robert Haynes (GBr) Colba - Mercury
5Denis Galimzyanov (Rus) Katusha Team0:00:18
6Joost Van Leijen (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Raymond Kreder (Ned) Chipotle Development Team
8Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
9Chris Macic (NZl) Kingsnorth International Wheelers
10Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
11Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
12Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
14Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Dieter Cappelle (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
16Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
17Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
18Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
19Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
20Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
21Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
22Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
23Niels Albert (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
24Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
25George Bennett (NZl) Trek Livestrong U23
26Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
27Dominique Cornu (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
30Geert Verheyen (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
31Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:51
32Grégory Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Thomas Chamon (Bel) Ovyta-Eijssen-Acrog Cycling Team0:02:52
34Thomas Palmer (Aus) Drapac0:03:45
35Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
36Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
37Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Cyclingchamps
38Gertjan Boeykens (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z.W.0:04:52
39Kevin Suarez (Bel) UCS Crabbe Performance Voo
40Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
41Lorenzo Louagie (Bel) Heylen Meubelcentrale Zlwc St.Truiden
42Jan Denuwelaere (Bel) Style & Concept
43Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
44Markus Barry (Ned)
45Jurgen Van Trijp (Ned) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
46Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Style & Concept
48Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
49Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Rock Werchter Cycling Team
50Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
51Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
52Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) AA Drink Cycling Team
53Cyrille Heymans (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
54Gianni Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
55Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
56Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
57Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
58Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
59Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Cyclingchamps
60Kenny Tamsin (Bel) KSV Deerlijk-Gaverzicht-Matexi
61Matthieu De Coster (Bel) Royal Cureghem Sportif - Brussel

