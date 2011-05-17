Luke Durbridge (Team Jayco-AIS) overcame compatriot Michael Hepburn (Team Jayco-AIS) by a few tenths of a second to take the opening prologue of the Royal Smilde Olympia's Tour. Third place Sander Oostlander rounded out the top three a further six seconds back on the two Australians.

Durbridge blasted around the 4.7km course in a race winning time of 5:53; an average speed of 47.9 km/h. The Australian was surprised with the result .

"To be honest I thought Michael [Hepburn] would be faster," he said.

"But obviously I'm really happy with the result. The course was great with two wins so far here this year [Track Worlds], I do like Holland," said Durbridge.

The course was a challenging one; a myriad of technical corners through the Hoofddorp park and once over the steep but short 'Spotter's Hill' meant that a punchy rider was likley to come out on top.

A number of riders came unstuck including local favourite Jenning Huizenga, but Durbridge proved to be completely in control and put in a classy ride to finish on top.

Jayco-AIS sports director Matthew White who rode the race back in 1994, said the result comes as reward for the determination of the riders and added,

"The boys are fired up to win. It will be difficult because it will be a tough week but we're off to a good start."

The Royal Smilde Olympia's Tour continues tomorrow with a 150.8km stage to Noordwijk.