Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 3 and moves into Route du Sud overall lead (Image credit: Route du Sud)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) clashed as expected during the Queen stage of the Route du Sud but instead of fighting it out on the climb of the Port de Balès, Contador managed to distance Quintana on the long descent to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

The Giro d’Italia winner won alone in the spa resort in the Pyrenees, pointing to his sponsor logo on his jersey before firing off his Pistolero winning salute.

Quintana looked cool and collected on the climb, matching Contador on the climb but then lost contact with him on the testing descent. Once Contador got a gap on the descent, Quintana was unable close the gap and finished 13 seconds behind.

Young French rider Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) managed to go over the top of the Col des Bales with Contador and Quintana and finished third at 35 seconds.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Contador now leads Quintana in the overall classification by 17 seconds. Latour is third at 41 seconds.

The Route du Sud ends on Sunday with a 166km stage from Revel to Gaillac in the rolling hills of the Tarn region, meaning Contador is set for overall victory in his first race since triumphing at the Giro d’Italia.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 4:48:05 2 Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 0:00:13 3 Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:00:35 4 Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:00:48 5 Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 6 Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia 0:01:03 7 Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:01:58 8 Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:02:56 9 Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 10 Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ 11 Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea 12 Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin 13 Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:02:59 14 John Gadret (Fra) Movistar 0:03:28 15 David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 16 Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100 17 Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:04:41 18 Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis 19 Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale 20 Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:05:23 21 Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia 22 David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 23 Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 24 Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 25 Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo 26 Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:07:18 27 Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 28 Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ 29 Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 30 Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 31 Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 32 Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea 0:08:37 33 Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar 34 Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:09:16 35 Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar 0:10:01 36 Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin 37 Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea 38 Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 0:10:20 39 Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin 40 Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 41 Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:12:07 42 Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo 43 Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin 44 Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 45 Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 0:12:09 46 Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar 0:13:25 47 Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ 48 Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 0:15:36 49 Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 50 Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 51 Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 52 Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia 53 Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea 0:17:44 54 Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 55 Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 0:20:29 56 Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia 0:20:51 57 Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar 58 Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:22:18 59 Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar 0:22:46 60 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar 61 Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 0:23:00 62 Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 63 Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 64 Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia 65 Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia 66 Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 67 Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar 68 Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ 69 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ 70 Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 71 Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ 72 Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 73 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo 74 Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ 75 Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 0:23:06 76 Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea 0:24:59 77 Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 78 Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:28:45 79 Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin 0:29:01 80 Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar 81 Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea 82 Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar 83 Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin 84 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 85 Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling 86 Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99 87 Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 88 Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 89 David Menut (Fra) Auber 97 90 Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar 91 César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93 92 Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96 93 Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia 94 Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre 95 Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94 96 Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea 97 Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98 98 Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM 99 Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar 100 Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar 101 Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar 102 Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA 103 Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:31:07 104 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale 105 Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista 106 Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits 0:31:55 107 Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale 108 Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo 0:32:42 109 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement 0:34:54 DNF Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale DNF Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ DNF Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling DNF Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea DNF Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement DNF Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95 DNF Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNF Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM DNF Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista DNF Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre DNF Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits