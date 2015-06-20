Route du Sud: Contador wins stage 3 in Bagnères-de-Luchon
Spaniard moves into the orange leader's jersey
Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) clashed as expected during the Queen stage of the Route du Sud but instead of fighting it out on the climb of the Port de Balès, Contador managed to distance Quintana on the long descent to Bagneres-de-Luchon.
The Giro d’Italia winner won alone in the spa resort in the Pyrenees, pointing to his sponsor logo on his jersey before firing off his Pistolero winning salute.
Quintana looked cool and collected on the climb, matching Contador on the climb but then lost contact with him on the testing descent. Once Contador got a gap on the descent, Quintana was unable close the gap and finished 13 seconds behind.
Young French rider Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) managed to go over the top of the Col des Bales with Contador and Quintana and finished third at 35 seconds.
Thanks to the time bonuses, Contador now leads Quintana in the overall classification by 17 seconds. Latour is third at 41 seconds.
The Route du Sud ends on Sunday with a 166km stage from Revel to Gaillac in the rolling hills of the Tarn region, meaning Contador is set for overall victory in his first race since triumphing at the Giro d’Italia.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|4:48:05
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|0:00:13
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:35
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:48
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:03
|7
|Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:01:58
|8
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:02:56
|9
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|10
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|11
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|12
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|13
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:02:59
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:03:28
|15
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|16
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|17
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:04:41
|18
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
|19
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|20
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:23
|21
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|22
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|23
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|26
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:18
|27
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|28
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|29
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|30
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|31
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|32
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:08:37
|33
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|34
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:16
|35
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:10:01
|36
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|37
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|38
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:20
|39
|Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|40
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|41
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:12:07
|42
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|43
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|44
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|45
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:09
|46
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:13:25
|47
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|48
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:15:36
|49
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|50
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|51
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|52
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
|53
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:17:44
|54
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|55
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:20:29
|56
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:20:51
|57
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
|58
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:22:18
|59
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:46
|60
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|61
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:23:00
|62
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|63
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|64
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|65
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|66
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|67
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|68
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|69
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|70
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|71
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|72
|Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|73
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|74
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|75
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:23:06
|76
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:24:59
|77
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|78
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28:45
|79
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:29:01
|80
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
|81
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|82
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|83
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|84
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|85
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|86
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
|87
|Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|88
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|89
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
|90
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|91
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|92
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
|93
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|94
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|95
|Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
|96
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|97
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
|98
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|99
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|100
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|101
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
|102
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|103
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:31:07
|104
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|105
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|106
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:31:55
|107
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|108
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:42
|109
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:34:54
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|DNF
|Cedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Adrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|DNF
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Romain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Clément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|DNF
|Samuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|DNF
|Romain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|DNF
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|13:11:04
|2
|Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|0:00:17
|3
|Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:00:41
|4
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:00:58
|5
|Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|6
|Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia
|0:01:31
|7
|Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:02:08
|8
|Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:03:06
|9
|Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|10
|Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|11
|Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:09
|12
|Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
|0:03:21
|13
|Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:03:28
|14
|David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:03:38
|15
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
|0:04:21
|16
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
|0:04:51
|17
|Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
|18
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|19
|Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:05:33
|20
|Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
|21
|Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|22
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar
|0:05:46
|23
|David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:05:48
|24
|Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:06:55
|25
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:07:16
|26
|Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:07:28
|27
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|28
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:07:41
|29
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:07:50
|30
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|31
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|0:08:07
|32
|Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
|0:08:47
|33
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:09:26
|34
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:10:02
|35
|Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:10:11
|36
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
|37
|Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:10:30
|38
|Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:10:48
|39
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:12:07
|40
|Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:12:17
|41
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:12:41
|42
|Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:13:42
|43
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|0:13:57
|44
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:16:06
|45
|Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:16:26
|46
|Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:16:27
|47
|Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:16:48
|48
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:18:09
|49
|Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:18:47
|50
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:19:58
|51
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:20:27
|52
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:21:08
|53
|Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
|0:21:18
|54
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|0:21:40
|55
|Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:22:04
|56
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:22:46
|57
|Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|0:23:10
|58
|Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:23:25
|59
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
|0:23:30
|60
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:23:42
|61
|Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
|0:23:49
|62
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
|63
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:24:36
|64
|Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:24:48
|65
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|0:25:04
|66
|Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:25:07
|67
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:28:44
|68
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
|0:28:58
|69
|Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:29:00
|70
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:29:01
|71
|Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:29:04
|72
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:29:07
|73
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:29:11
|74
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|75
|César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
|76
|Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:29:26
|77
|Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
|0:29:50
|78
|Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
|0:29:51
|79
|Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
|0:29:54
|80
|Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
|0:30:08
|81
|Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:30:24
|82
|Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
|0:31:32
|83
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:31:39
|84
|Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
|0:32:06
|85
|Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
|0:32:19
|86
|Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:32:29
|87
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:32:45
|88
|Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:33:12
|89
|Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
|0:33:17
|90
|Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
|0:33:28
|91
|Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
|0:34:27
|92
|Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:35:53
|93
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
|0:35:55
|94
|Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:35:57
|95
|Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
|0:36:22
|96
|Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
|0:36:33
|97
|Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
|0:36:50
|98
|Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
|0:37:18
|99
|Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
|0:37:20
|100
|Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:38:46
|101
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
|0:40:15
|102
|Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
|0:41:45
|103
|Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:42:06
|104
|David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
|0:45:28
|105
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
|0:45:29
|106
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
|0:46:26
|107
|Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|0:46:58
|108
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:47:35
|109
|Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo
|0:49:54
