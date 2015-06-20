Trending

Route du Sud: Contador wins stage 3 in Bagnères-de-Luchon

Spaniard moves into the orange leader's jersey

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) wins stage 3 and moves into Route du Sud overall lead

(Image credit: Route du Sud)

Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) and Nairo Quintana (Movistar) clashed as expected during the Queen stage of the Route du Sud but instead of fighting it out on the climb of the Port de Balès, Contador managed to distance Quintana on the long descent to Bagneres-de-Luchon.

The Giro d’Italia winner won alone in the spa resort in the Pyrenees, pointing to his sponsor logo on his jersey before firing off his Pistolero winning salute.

Quintana looked cool and collected on the climb, matching Contador on the climb but then lost contact with him on the testing descent. Once Contador got a gap on the descent, Quintana was unable close the gap and finished 13 seconds behind.

Young French rider Pierre-Roger Latour (Ag2r-La Mondiale) managed to go over the top of the Col des Bales with Contador and Quintana and finished third at 35 seconds.

Thanks to the time bonuses, Contador now leads Quintana in the overall classification by 17 seconds. Latour is third at 41 seconds.

The Route du Sud ends on Sunday with a 166km stage from Revel to Gaillac in the rolling hills of the Tarn region, meaning Contador is set for overall victory in his first race since triumphing at the Giro d’Italia.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo4:48:05
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar0:00:13
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:35
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:48
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:03
7Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista0:01:58
8Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:02:56
9Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
10Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ
11Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea
12Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
13Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:02:59
14John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:03:28
15David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
16Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 100
17Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:04:41
18Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis
19Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
20Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:23
21Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
22David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
24Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo
26Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:18
27Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
28Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
29Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
30Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
31Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
32Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:08:37
33Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar
34Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:16
35Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar0:10:01
36Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin
37Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea
38Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:20
39Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin
40Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
41Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:12:07
42Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo
43Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin
44Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
45Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:09
46Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:13:25
47Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
48Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:15:36
49Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits
50Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
51Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
52Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia
53Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:17:44
54Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
55Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:20:29
56Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:20:51
57Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar
58Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:22:18
59Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:46
60Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar
61Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:23:00
62Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
63Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
64Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
65Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia
66Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
67Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar
68Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
69Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
70Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
71Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ
72Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
73Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo
74Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
75Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:23:06
76Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:24:59
77Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
78Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28:45
79Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:29:01
80Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar
81Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea
82Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar
83Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
84Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
85Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
86Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 99
87Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
88Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
89David Menut (Fra) Auber 97
90Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar
91César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
92Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 96
93Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia
94Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
95Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 94
96Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea
97Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 98
98Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
99Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
100Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar
101Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar
102Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
103Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:31:07
104Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale
105Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
106Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:31:55
107Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
108Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:42
109Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:34:54
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
DNFCedric Pineau (Fra) FDJ
DNFLinus Gerdemann (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
DNFAdrián González (Esp) Murias-Taldea
DNFDaniel McLay (GBr) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFRomain Feillu (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFBenoit Jarrier (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Auber 95
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFClément Penven (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
DNFSamuel Magalhães (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
DNFRomain Le Roux (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre
DNFClément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alberto Contador Velasco (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo13:11:04
2Nairo Alexander Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar0:00:17
3Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:00:41
4Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:00:58
5Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
6Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Colombia0:01:31
7Alberto Gallego (Esp) Radio Popular-Boavista0:02:08
8Julien Loubet (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:03:06
9Federico Figueiredo (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista
10Nathan Brown (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin
11Ricardo Vilela (Por) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:09
12Pierre-Henri Lecuisinier (Fra) FDJ0:03:21
13Mikel Bizkarra (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:03:28
14David Arroyo Duran (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:03:38
15Théo Vimpere (Fra) Auber 1000:04:21
16Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis0:04:51
17Matteo Montaguti (Ita) Ag2r La Mondiale
18Karel Hnik (Cze) Cult Energy Pro Cycling
19Ángel Madrazo (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:05:33
20Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
21Hubert Dupont (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale
22John Gadret (Fra) Movistar0:05:46
23David Miguel Costa Rodrigues (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:05:48
24Rasmus Guldhammer Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:06:55
25Michael Rogers (Aus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:07:16
26Yoann Barbas (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:07:28
27Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement
28Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:07:41
29Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:07:50
30Julien El Fares (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM
31Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ0:08:07
32Dayer Uberney Quintana Rojas (Col) Movistar0:08:47
33Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:09:26
34Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:10:02
35Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:10:11
36Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Team Europcar
37Antonio Molina Canet (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:10:30
38Davide Villella (Ita) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:10:48
39Mads Pedersen (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:12:07
40Yohan Bagot (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:12:17
41Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:12:41
42Ivan Basso (Ita) Tinkoff-Saxo0:13:42
43Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ0:13:57
44Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:16:06
45Fabien Canal (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:16:26
46Beñat Txoperena Matxikote (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:16:27
47Loïc Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:16:48
48Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:18:09
49Egoitz Garcia Etxegibel (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:18:47
50Yoann Paillot (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:19:58
51Jerome Cousin (Fra) Team Europcar0:20:27
52Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:21:08
53Daniel Felipe Martinez (Col) Colombia0:21:18
54Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia0:21:40
55Ricardo Ferreira (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:22:04
56Bryan Coquard (Fra) Team Europcar0:22:46
57Edwin Alciviades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia0:23:10
58Nuno Miguel Alves Bico Matos (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:23:25
59Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ0:23:30
60Angelo Tulik (Fra) Team Europcar0:23:42
61Imanol Erviti (Esp) Movistar0:23:49
62Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ
63Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Tinkoff-Saxo0:24:36
64Michael Reihs (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:24:48
65Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ0:25:04
66Aritz Bagues (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:25:07
67Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:28:44
68Steven Tronet (Fra) Auber 990:28:58
69Jesus Hernandez Blazquez (Esp) Tinkoff-Saxo0:29:00
70Alexandre Blain (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:29:01
71Michael Carbel Svendgaard (Den) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:29:04
72Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:29:07
73Quentin Pacher (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:29:11
74Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Cannondale-Garmin
75César Bihel (Fra) Auber 93
76Clément Saint Martin (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:29:26
77Julien Guay (Bel) Auber 940:29:50
78Jasha Sütterlin (Ger) Movistar0:29:51
79Anthony Maldonado (Fra) Auber 960:29:54
80Edward King (USA) Team Cannondale-Garmin0:30:08
81Jérôme Mainard (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:30:24
82Daniel Eduardo Moreira Silva (Por) Radio Popular-Boavista0:31:32
83Romain Combaud (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:31:39
84Lorenzo Manzin (Fra) FDJ0:32:06
85Rémy Di Gregorio (Fra) Team Marseille 13 KTM0:32:19
86Ivan Rovny (Rus) Tinkoff-Saxo0:32:29
87Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Ag2r La Mondiale0:32:45
88Yohann Gène (Fra) Team Europcar0:33:12
89Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Colombia0:33:17
90Marc Soler Gimenez (Esp) Movistar0:33:28
91Enrique Sanz Unzue (Esp) Movistar0:34:27
92Julien Duval (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:35:53
93Alex Dowsett (GBr) Movistar0:35:55
94Imanol Estevez Salas (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:35:57
95Christian Mager (Ger) Cult Energy Pro Cycling0:36:22
96Eneko Lizarralde (Esp) Murias-Taldea0:36:33
97Jorge Camilo Castiblanco Cubides (Col) Colombia0:36:50
98Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Ag2r La Mondiale0:37:18
99Yann Guyot (Fra) Equipe Cycliste De L’Armée De Terre0:37:20
100Hector Sáez Benito (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:38:46
101Maxime Renault (Fra) Auber 980:40:15
102Yukiya Arashiro (Jpn) Team Europcar0:41:45
103Sergio Miguel Moreira Paulinho (Por) Tinkoff-Saxo0:42:06
104David Menut (Fra) Auber 970:45:28
105Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Bretagne-Séché Environnement0:45:29
106Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Crédits0:46:26
107Javier Aramendia Lorente (Esp) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA0:46:58
108Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar0:47:35
109Oliver Zaugg (Sui) Tinkoff-Saxo0:49:54

 

