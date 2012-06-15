Route du Sud past winners
Champions from 1977 to 2011
|2011
|Vasili Kiryienka (Blr) Movistar Team
|2010
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis
|2009
|Przemyslaw Niemiec (Pol) Miche-Silver Cross
|2008
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Slipstream-Chipotle
|2007
|Óscar Sevilla (Esp) Relax-GAM
|2006
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Bouygues Télécom
|2005
|Sandy Casar (Fra) Française des Jeux
|2004
|Bradley McGee (Aus) FDJeux.com
|2003
|Michael Rogers (Aus) Quick Step-Davitamon
|2002
|Levi Leipheimer (USA) Rabobank
|2001
|Andrei Kivilev (Kaz) Cofidis
|2000
|Tomasz Brozyna (Pol) Banesto
|1999
|Jonathan Vaughters (USA) US Postal Service
|1998
|Armand De Las Cuevas (Fra) Banesto
|1997
|Patrick Jonker (Aus) Rabobank
|1996
|Laurent Jalabert (Fra) O.N.C.E.
|1995
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Festina-Lotus
|1994
|Álvaro Mejía (Col) Motorola
|1993
|Eric Boyer (Fra) Gan
|1992
|Arturas Kasputis (Ltu) Postobon
|1991
|Laurent Dufaux (Sui) Helvetia-La Suisse
|1990
|Yves Bonnamour (Fra) Castorama
|1989
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Z-Peugeot
|1988
|Ronan Pensec (Fra) Z-Peugeot
|1987
|Régis Clere (Fra) Teka
|1986
|Niki Rüttimann (Sui) La Vie Claire
|1985
|Stephen Roche (Irl) La Redoute
|1984
|Pascal Simon (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1983
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Shell-Michelin
|1982
|Francesco Moser (Ita) Famcucine
|1981
|Jean-René Bernaudeau (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1980
|Gilbert Duclos-Lassalle (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
|1979
|Yvon Bertin (Fra) Renault-Gitane
|1978
|Pierre-Raymond Villemiane (Fra) Renault-Gitane
|1977
|Jacques Esclassan (Fra) Peugeot-Esso-Michelin
