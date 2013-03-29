Trending

Malaguti takes Route Adélie de Vitré in horrible weather

Italian tops Hutarovich, Jules in sprint

One year after winning the Route Adélie with Roberto Ferrari, the Androni-Venezuela team created an even bigger surprise by dominating the local teams in the French cup race on Breton soil. Unknown recruit Alessandro Malaguti proved once again that Gianni Savio is right to give a second chance to unlucky riders.

Following breakaways in which he and his teammates Antonino Parrinello, Marco Frapporti and Omar Bertazzo have successively been noted, Malaguti anticipated the sprint of what was left from the bunch: less than twenty riders, as the very cold and rainy conditions had taken their toll and sent back to the busses and campers 90 of the 123 starters. The Italian preceded on the line Belarus champion Yauheni Hutarovitch and up and coming Justin Jules who leads the French cup competition since the opening Grand Prix of La Marseillaise he won at the end of January.

Malaguti was in tears, shivering and cramping after the finish when he was handed a mobile phone to receive the congratulations of Savio. Without waiting for questions, the 25 year old from Romagna then started a monologue. "I don't realize what's happening to me," he said. "I'm not fast. I've never been fast. But everybody else was cooked.

"In the last kilometer, I noticed that they were kind of stopped by the toughness of the race. My luck today has been the rain. In these conditions, there are ignorant riders who don't know how to guide their bike. And when the peloton is suffering, I suffer less than the others. It comes from my difficult history with the sport.

"I've not followed the usual path of a professional cyclist. I've turned pro with the Ora Hotel team that collapsed. I've joined Miche that never started last season. I've raced really little until I received the call from Androni. Here I've found an unbelievably extraordinary staff that looks after me like I've never been looked after before. Today it was only my fourth one-day race [after Classic Loire-Atlantique, Cholet-Pays de Loire and Strade bianche] but thanks to the staff, I've come here with good form."

Runner up Hutarovitch confirmed the physical state of the leftovers of the starting peloton at the end of the five hours of hard racing. "We were all cooked," the sprinter from Belarus noted. "I've drunk only two bidons. In these conditions, you forget to drink. I've seen the guy [Malaguti] going but I couldn't follow him. I'm disappointed. Second means first of the losers."

"I only accelerated in order to create a gap to prepare the sprint for Bertazzo," Malaguti explained. "I didn't think I'd make such a difference. In the uphill finale, I looked back three times to believe that I was going to win. I started from far out [500 metres] after passing the final curve in sixth or seventh position. When I crossed the line, I thought of my mother who passed away one month ago and I cried. Excuse me, I'm still crying. I also thought of our brotherhood of the "passatori": all cyclists from Romagna who have turned pro gather once a year. Some of them have raced with Marco Pantani. People from Romagna, we're special."

Malaguti found a very special way to finally start his pro career for good under the Breton storm.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli4:53:55
2Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
3Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
4Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
5Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
6Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
7Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
8Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
9Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
10Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
11Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
12Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
14Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
15Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
16Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
17Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ0:00:14
18Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun0:00:22
19Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:27
20Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar0:00:29
21Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
22Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:00:35
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:00
24Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille0:01:17
25Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
26Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:01:57
27Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling0:02:12
28Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders0:04:04
29Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement0:04:09
30Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP-Ghost0:04:11
31Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
32Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ0:04:15
33Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
34Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
DNFPierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
DNFFrancis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
DNFAnthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
DNFBenoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
DNFMaxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
DNFAnthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
DNFBrice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
DNFEtienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
DNFJuan Sebastian Arango (Col) Colombia
DNFEdwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
DNFCarlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
DNFDuber Ar Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
DNFJuan Pablo Valencia Gonzales (Col) Colombia
DNFJean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFArmindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFClément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFGeoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFJean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
DNFMatthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
DNFRemi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
DNFPirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFJonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFPatrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFNatnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
DNFGiovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFFranck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFKévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFMatteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFGiairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFPatrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFAntonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFSergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFIlnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFPavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAlexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
DNFAxel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFSylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFBlel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFJulian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFChristophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
DNFCyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEgoitz García Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFGuillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFKevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFPaolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFJoonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFAndrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFThomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFMartijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
DNFRomain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFStéphane Rossetto (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFThéo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFMathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFDimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFJulien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFBenjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFJosé Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
DNFAntoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFThomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
DNFSergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFMichael Schweizer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFSebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFJacods Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFStefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFSven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFRudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFKevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMaxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFCyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFMichael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFDarijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFAndris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFSteve Schets (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
DNFKevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders

 

