Malaguti takes Route Adélie de Vitré in horrible weather
Italian tops Hutarovich, Jules in sprint
One year after winning the Route Adélie with Roberto Ferrari, the Androni-Venezuela team created an even bigger surprise by dominating the local teams in the French cup race on Breton soil. Unknown recruit Alessandro Malaguti proved once again that Gianni Savio is right to give a second chance to unlucky riders.
Following breakaways in which he and his teammates Antonino Parrinello, Marco Frapporti and Omar Bertazzo have successively been noted, Malaguti anticipated the sprint of what was left from the bunch: less than twenty riders, as the very cold and rainy conditions had taken their toll and sent back to the busses and campers 90 of the 123 starters. The Italian preceded on the line Belarus champion Yauheni Hutarovitch and up and coming Justin Jules who leads the French cup competition since the opening Grand Prix of La Marseillaise he won at the end of January.
Malaguti was in tears, shivering and cramping after the finish when he was handed a mobile phone to receive the congratulations of Savio. Without waiting for questions, the 25 year old from Romagna then started a monologue. "I don't realize what's happening to me," he said. "I'm not fast. I've never been fast. But everybody else was cooked.
"In the last kilometer, I noticed that they were kind of stopped by the toughness of the race. My luck today has been the rain. In these conditions, there are ignorant riders who don't know how to guide their bike. And when the peloton is suffering, I suffer less than the others. It comes from my difficult history with the sport.
"I've not followed the usual path of a professional cyclist. I've turned pro with the Ora Hotel team that collapsed. I've joined Miche that never started last season. I've raced really little until I received the call from Androni. Here I've found an unbelievably extraordinary staff that looks after me like I've never been looked after before. Today it was only my fourth one-day race [after Classic Loire-Atlantique, Cholet-Pays de Loire and Strade bianche] but thanks to the staff, I've come here with good form."
Runner up Hutarovitch confirmed the physical state of the leftovers of the starting peloton at the end of the five hours of hard racing. "We were all cooked," the sprinter from Belarus noted. "I've drunk only two bidons. In these conditions, you forget to drink. I've seen the guy [Malaguti] going but I couldn't follow him. I'm disappointed. Second means first of the losers."
"I only accelerated in order to create a gap to prepare the sprint for Bertazzo," Malaguti explained. "I didn't think I'd make such a difference. In the uphill finale, I looked back three times to believe that I was going to win. I started from far out [500 metres] after passing the final curve in sixth or seventh position. When I crossed the line, I thought of my mother who passed away one month ago and I cried. Excuse me, I'm still crying. I also thought of our brotherhood of the "passatori": all cyclists from Romagna who have turned pro gather once a year. Some of them have raced with Marco Pantani. People from Romagna, we're special."
Malaguti found a very special way to finally start his pro career for good under the Breton storm.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|4:53:55
|2
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) Ag2R La Mondiale
|3
|Justin Jules (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|4
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|5
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|6
|Julien Simon (Fra) Sojasun
|7
|Arnaud Gérard (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|8
|Andrea Peron (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|9
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) FDJ
|10
|Julien Bérard (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|11
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|12
|Loic Desriac (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|14
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|15
|Marcel Aregger (Swi) IAM Cycling
|16
|Marcel Wyss (Swi) IAM Cycling
|17
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) FDJ
|0:00:14
|18
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Sojasun
|0:00:22
|19
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:27
|20
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|0:00:29
|21
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|22
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:00:35
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:00
|24
|Yoann Paillot (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|0:01:17
|25
|Gennady Tatarinov (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:21
|26
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:01:57
|27
|Alexandr Pliuschin (Mda) IAM Cycling
|0:02:12
|28
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|0:04:04
|29
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|0:04:09
|30
|Léo Menville (Fra) Team NSP-Ghost
|0:04:11
|31
|Fabrice Jeandesboz (Fra) Sojasun
|32
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ
|0:04:15
|33
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|34
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Pierrick Fédrigo (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Anthony Roux (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|DNF
|Maxime Daniel (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Brice Feillu (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Etienne Tortelier (Fra) Sojasun
|DNF
|Juan Sebastian Arango (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Edwin Alcibiades Avila Vanegas (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Carlos Julian Quintero Norena (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Duber Ar Quintero Artunduaga (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Juan Pablo Valencia Gonzales (Col) Colombia
|DNF
|Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Armindo Fonseca (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Clément Koretzky (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne-Seche Environnement
|DNF
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Remi Cusin (Fra) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Pirmin Lang (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Jonathan Fumeaux (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Patrick Schelling (Swi) IAM Cycling
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Natnael Berhane (Eri) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Giovanni Bernaudeau (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Franck Bouyer (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Kévin Reza (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Matteo Di Serafino (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Patrick Facchini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Antonino Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Sergey Pomoshnikov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Rybakov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Axel Domont (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Blel Kadri (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Julian Kern (Ger) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Egoitz García Echeguibel (Spa) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Kevin De Mesmaeker (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Paolo Cravanzola (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Joonas Henttala (Fin) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Andrea Ciacchini (Ita) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Thomas Raeymaekers (Bel) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Romain Bacon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Mathieu Drujon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Julien Antomarchi (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Benjamin Giraud (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|José Gonçalves (Por) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Antoine Lavieu (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Thomas Rostollan (Fra) La Pomme Marseille
|DNF
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Jacods Fiedler (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team NSP-Ghost
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Rudy Kowalski (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Kevin Lalouette (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Maxime Le Montagner (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Cyrille Patoux (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Mathias Van Holderbeke (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Michael Nicolson (GBr) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Andris Smirnovs (Lat) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Steve Schets (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
|DNF
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Doltcini-Flanders
