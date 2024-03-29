Route Adélie de Vitré: Jenthe Biermans mows down breakaway, sprints to victory
Belgian tops Dujardin, Delettre in UCI 1.1-ranked race
Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) sprinted to victory in the Route Adélie de Vitré, rocketing past the late three-man breakaway to deliver his team's first Coupe de France round of the season.
The Belgian emerged from a group chasing down a trio of escapees: David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Alexandre Delettre (St. Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) and Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to snatch the victory.
Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) also got past the escapees to take second with Delettre hanging on to fill out the podium.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1