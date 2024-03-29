Route Adélie de Vitré: Jenthe Biermans mows down breakaway, sprints to victory

Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) sprinted to victory in the Route Adélie de Vitré, rocketing past the late three-man breakaway to deliver his team's first Coupe de France round of the season.

The Belgian emerged from a group chasing down a trio of escapees: David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Alexandre Delettre (St. Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) and Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to snatch the victory.

Sandy Dujardin (TotalEnergies) also got past the escapees to take second with Delettre hanging on to fill out the podium.

Results powered by FirstCycling