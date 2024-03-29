Route Adélie de Vitré: Jenthe Biermans mows down breakaway, sprints to victory

By Laura Weislo
published

Belgian tops Dujardin, Delettre in UCI 1.1-ranked race

Jenthe Biermans (Arkea-Samsic)
Jenthe Biermans (Arkea-Samsic) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) sprinted to victory in the Route Adélie de Vitré, rocketing past the late three-man breakaway to deliver his team's first Coupe de France round of the season.

The Belgian emerged from a group chasing down a trio of escapees: David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Alexandre Delettre (St. Michel-Mavic-Auber 93) and Jordan Labrosse (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to snatch the victory.

