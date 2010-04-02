Trending

Gautier concludes an all Breton affair with victory

23-year-old earns first pro win

Image 1 of 5

Cyril Gautier was congratulated by local female cyclist Pascale Jeuland who was crowned world champion for scratch race last week in Copenhagen

Cyril Gautier was congratulated by local female cyclist Pascale Jeuland who was crowned world champion for scratch race last week in Copenhagen
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 2 of 5

Cyril Gautier was more than happy with first pro win on home soil in Brittany.

Cyril Gautier was more than happy with first pro win on home soil in Brittany.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 3 of 5

Pierre Rolland was so happy for Cyril Gautier to claim his first pro win

Pierre Rolland was so happy for Cyril Gautier to claim his first pro win
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 4 of 5

Cyril Gautier waited for his teammates to give them the good news of his win.

Cyril Gautier waited for his teammates to give them the good news of his win.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 5 of 5

Cyril Gautier is interviewed by L'Equipe's Manuel Martinez after winning the Route Adélie.

Cyril Gautier is interviewed by L'Equipe's Manuel Martinez after winning the Route Adélie.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

Cyril Gautier continued Bbox Bouygues Telecom's week of glory by claiming a solo victory at the Route Adélie in Vitré in the west of France. He was following the example of Pierrick Fedrigo, who won a stage and the overall classification at the Criterium International and of Steve Chainel and Sébastien Turgot, who found their way to success at the Three Days of De Panne.

The 23-year-old Gautier celebrated his first pro win during the stage from Trégueux in Brittany. He was the under 23 European champion in 2008 and joined Bbox Bouygues Telecom the year after learning his job in the ranks of the continental team of his region Bretagne-Schuller, of which Laurent Pichon was a promising runner up in Vitré.

The finish proved to be an all-Breton affair as Benoît Vaugrenard from Française des Jeux finished third.

Only French professional teams took part in the Route Adélie alongside some continental teams who got credit for creating the first breakaway of the day with Rostislav Mikhailov (ISD continental), Fredrik Johansson (Sprocket) and Hakan Nilsson (Differdange). They were joined later by Jérémy Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Jussi Veikkanen and Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux), Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), David Le Lay (AG2R), Laurent Pichon and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Schuller).

As soon as this group was caught, Pichon and Minard countered to get away with Vaugrenard, Gautier, Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun), Vitaliy Popov (ISD continental). Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) was the first to jump across, followed by Jonathan Thiré (BigMat-Auber 93). This group of seven was formed with 50 kilometres to go, and the peloton gave up chasing them.

More than 10,000 people gathered in Vitré for the finish where there was a good chance a Breton would win. In fact, that happened with Gautier escaping solo with 10 kilometres to go.

"It brings a lot of joy," said the young man of his victory after the finish. "This is my first pro win and I get it in Brittany."

"I wasn't scheduled to do this race, but I was a late inclusion on the start list because I was going well at Paris-Nice, and this is close to home. I couldn't expect any better outcome."

Gautier said a special thank to Fedrigo, who paved the way for him. "After his win at the Criterium International, Pierrick was very marked," said Gautier. "He did the job at the beginning of the race (by getting in the break), and I concluded it."

"I've acquired confidence, thanks to the lessons I've learnt from him and Thomas Voeckler," said the winner Gautier.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom4:58:34
2Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller0:00:38
3Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
4Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
6Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:43
7Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 930:02:28
8Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team0:03:40
9Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:10:45
10Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
11Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
12Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
13Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket
14Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss0:11:16
15Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
17Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
18Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
19Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
20Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
22Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
23Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
24Mickaël Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
25Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
26Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
27Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
28Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
29Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
30Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
31Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
32Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
33Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
34Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
35Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
36Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
37Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
38Walter Pedraza (Col) SP Tableware
39Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
40Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
41Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
42David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
43Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
44Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
45Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
46John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
47Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
48Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
49Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
50Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
51Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
52Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:12:38
53Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
54Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
55Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
56Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux0:12:43
57Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
DNFTimothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
DNFGianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
DNFFreddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
DNFPierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
DNFNicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
DNFMickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFLeonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFDavid Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFJohan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
DNFJocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMatthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFMorgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFArnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFGuillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
DNFDenis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
DNFOleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFRostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFArtem Topchanyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
DNFAlexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
DNFJack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
DNFNiklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
DNFChristian Parrett (USA) Team Sprocket
DNFFredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
DNFRichard Larsen (Swe) Team Sprocket
DNFToby Horton (GBr) Team Sprocket
DNFFilip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
DNFRobert Gassmayr (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFStefan Pöll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFLars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFMichael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
DNFFrank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
DNFPatrick Gressnich (Lux) Team Differdange
DNFMorten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
DNFHakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange
DNFJorge Castiblanco (Col) SP Tableware
DNFGeorgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
DNFAnastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) SP Tableware
DNFChristoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
DNFJukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tableware

