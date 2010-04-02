Gautier concludes an all Breton affair with victory
23-year-old earns first pro win
Cyril Gautier continued Bbox Bouygues Telecom's week of glory by claiming a solo victory at the Route Adélie in Vitré in the west of France. He was following the example of Pierrick Fedrigo, who won a stage and the overall classification at the Criterium International and of Steve Chainel and Sébastien Turgot, who found their way to success at the Three Days of De Panne.
The 23-year-old Gautier celebrated his first pro win during the stage from Trégueux in Brittany. He was the under 23 European champion in 2008 and joined Bbox Bouygues Telecom the year after learning his job in the ranks of the continental team of his region Bretagne-Schuller, of which Laurent Pichon was a promising runner up in Vitré.
The finish proved to be an all-Breton affair as Benoît Vaugrenard from Française des Jeux finished third.
Only French professional teams took part in the Route Adélie alongside some continental teams who got credit for creating the first breakaway of the day with Rostislav Mikhailov (ISD continental), Fredrik Johansson (Sprocket) and Hakan Nilsson (Differdange). They were joined later by Jérémy Galland (Saur-Sojasun), Jussi Veikkanen and Anthony Roux (Française des Jeux), Pierrick Fedrigo (Bbox Bouygues Telecom), Sébastien Minard (Cofidis), David Le Lay (AG2R), Laurent Pichon and Florian Vachon (Bretagne-Schuller).
As soon as this group was caught, Pichon and Minard countered to get away with Vaugrenard, Gautier, Julien Simon (Saur-Sojasun), Vitaliy Popov (ISD continental). Lloyd Mondory (AG2R) was the first to jump across, followed by Jonathan Thiré (BigMat-Auber 93). This group of seven was formed with 50 kilometres to go, and the peloton gave up chasing them.
More than 10,000 people gathered in Vitré for the finish where there was a good chance a Breton would win. In fact, that happened with Gautier escaping solo with 10 kilometres to go.
"It brings a lot of joy," said the young man of his victory after the finish. "This is my first pro win and I get it in Brittany."
"I wasn't scheduled to do this race, but I was a late inclusion on the start list because I was going well at Paris-Nice, and this is close to home. I couldn't expect any better outcome."
Gautier said a special thank to Fedrigo, who paved the way for him. "After his win at the Criterium International, Pierrick was very marked," said Gautier. "He did the job at the beginning of the race (by getting in the break), and I concluded it."
"I've acquired confidence, thanks to the lessons I've learnt from him and Thomas Voeckler," said the winner Gautier.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|4:58:34
|2
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|0:00:38
|3
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|4
|Lloyd Mondory (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Julien Simon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|6
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:43
|7
|Jonathan Thire (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|0:02:28
|8
|Vitaliy Popkov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|0:03:40
|9
|Anthony Ravard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:45
|10
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Continental Team Differdange
|11
|Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|12
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|13
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Team Sprocket
|14
|Petr Lechner (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|0:11:16
|15
|Cédric Pineau (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Rémi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|17
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|18
|Damien Monier (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|Fabien Bacquet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|20
|Renaud Dion (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|22
|Denys Karnulin (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|23
|Yuriy Krivtsov (Ukr) AG2R La Mondiale
|24
|Mickaël Larpe (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|25
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|26
|Alexandre Lemair (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|27
|Maksym Vasyliev (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|28
|Nadir Haddou (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|29
|Guillaume Levarlet (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|30
|Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|31
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|32
|Jérôme Coppel (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|33
|Sébastien Duret (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|34
|Pierre Rolland (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|35
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra) Continental Team Differdange
|36
|Lilian Jegou (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|37
|Jakub Kratochvila (Cze) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|38
|Walter Pedraza (Col) SP Tableware
|39
|Niels Brouzes (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|40
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|41
|Julien Mazet (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|42
|David Le Lay (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|43
|Dimitri Champion (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|44
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|45
|Gaël Malacarne (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|46
|John Gadret (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|47
|Christophe Riblon (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Stéphane Auge (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|49
|Jean-Marc Marino (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|50
|Yannick Talabardon (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|51
|Jérémie Galland (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|52
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:38
|53
|Maxime Mederel (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|54
|Romain Hardy (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|55
|Cyril Bessy (Fra) Saur-Sojasun
|56
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) Française Des Jeux
|0:12:43
|57
|Jérémy Roy (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Timothy Gudsell (NZl) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Française Des Jeux
|DNF
|Freddy Bichot (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|DNF
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|DNF
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Bbox Bouygues Télécom
|DNF
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Leonardo Duque (Col) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|David Moncoutie (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Johan Lebon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
|DNF
|Jocelyn Bar (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Matthieu Boulo (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Morgan Kneisky (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Arnaud Molmy (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|DNF
|Guillaume Faucon (Fra) Big Mat - Auber 93
|DNF
|Denis Flahaut (Fra) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Oleksandr Martynenko (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Rostislav Mykhaylov (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Artem Topchanyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Alexandre Usov (Blr) ISD Continental Team
|DNF
|Jack Anderson (Aus) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Niklas Gustavsson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (USA) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Fredrik Johansson (Swe) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Richard Larsen (Swe) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Toby Horton (GBr) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Filip Rudenstam Robin (Swe) Team Sprocket
|DNF
|Robert Gassmayr (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|Stefan Pöll (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|Lars Pria (Rom) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|Michael Singer (Aut) Arbö Ktm - Gebrüder Weiss
|DNF
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Continental Team Differdange
|DNF
|Patrick Gressnich (Lux) Team Differdange
|DNF
|Morten Knudsen (Den) Continental Team Differdange
|DNF
|Hakan Nilsson (Swe) Continental Team Differdange
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange
|DNF
|Jorge Castiblanco (Col) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Georgios Karatzios (Gre) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Anastasios Kourmpetis (Gre) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Christoph Springer (Ger) SP Tableware
|DNF
|Jukka Vastaranta (Fin) SP Tableware
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy