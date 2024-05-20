Dylan Groenewegen takes first win since January at Ronde van Limburg

By
published

Maurice Ballerstedt second, Arnaud De Lie third in Tongeren

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla)
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) survived the chaos of the Ronde van Limburg finale to take his first victory since January with a powerful sprint into Tongeren.

The Dutchman latched onto the final lead-out of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) in the final kilometre before diving down the inside of the final corner on the perfect racing line ahead of Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and storming away to victory. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

Latest on Cyclingnews