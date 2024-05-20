Dylan Groenewegen takes first win since January at Ronde van Limburg
Maurice Ballerstedt second, Arnaud De Lie third in Tongeren
Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco AlUla) survived the chaos of the Ronde van Limburg finale to take his first victory since January with a powerful sprint into Tongeren.
The Dutchman latched onto the final lead-out of Biniam Girmay (Intermarché-Wanty) in the final kilometre before diving down the inside of the final corner on the perfect racing line ahead of Maurice Ballerstedt (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and storming away to victory.
Ballerstedt was second at the line after not taking the last bend with as much speed as Groenewegen, while one of the pre-race favourites Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dstny) had to settle for third after taking evasive action in the final corner.
De Lie was almost undone as Tom Bohli (Tudor) and Matteo Moschetti (Q36.5) went shoulder to shoulder in the final corner and also narrowly missed Groenewegen’s back wheel but amazingly the whole bunch sprint stayed up.
This win marks a huge moment for Groenwegen after failing to get back on the top step of a podium since the Clàssica Comunitat Valenciana 1969 on January 20, his first race of the 2024 season. There have been six trips to the podium for the Dutchman but the win has eluded him until now, perfectly in time for his final ramp-up to the Tour de France.
More to come...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Dylan Groenewegen takes first win since January at Ronde van LimburgMaurice Ballerstedt second, Arnaud De Lie third in Tongeren
-
‘The final week is the crunch time of the Giro’ - Thomas, Martínez and O’Connor locked in battle for the podiumTadej Pogačar is in control but the fight behind him will be fascinating to watch
-
U23 cyclocross world champion Tibor del Grosso wins Gran Premio New York CityWilmar Paredes takes second in only UCI 1.2 road race in US this season
-
A day of domination in the high mountains – Giro d'Italia stage 15 galleryAll the best shots from the queen stage of the Giro as Tadej Pogačar blew his rivals – and the breakaway – away in Livigno