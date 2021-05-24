Van Moer takes a wrong turn and Merlier wins Ronde van Limburg

Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) nabbed the victory in the Ronde van Limburg, taking out the surprise bunch sprint ahead of Dan McLay (Arkea-Samsic) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal).

The sprint followed the shocking disappearance of solo attacker Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) who had a lead of almost 10 seconds at the 1km to go banner and then was gone.

After the finish, cameras revived footage of Van Moer taking the wrong right-hand turn, one that came around 100m before the final bend in Tongeren.

"At 500 meters from the finish, some riders had gone off course," Merlier said after his win. "I almost took the wrong turn there, too.

"In the meantime I had completely lost sight of whether Van Moer was already caught or not. I raised my hands, but then I thought: 'Am I winning? I won't be second, will I?'"

Van Moer was part of the day's breakaway that went clear after 60km of racing, the only WorldTour rider in a move that included Cedric Beullens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Sven Burger (BEAT Cycling) and, later, Frederik Backaert (B&B Hotels), Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Jules Hesters (Beat Cycling) after Burger had been dropped.

Van Moer went away solo with 16km to go and, with 3km to go he still had 25 seconds with Uno-X and Arkéa-Samsic leading the chase, but it all went wrong for the young time trial talent inside the final kilometre when he mistook the instructions of the signalman and took the wrong right turn. Banging his bars in frustration, the 23-year-old - second in a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico this year - didn't bother to cross the finish line.

Lotto Soudal directeur sportif Kurt Van de Wouwer told Sporza the signalmen clearly directed Van Moer down the diversion meant for the team cars. "We have already reviewed the images several times and it is clear that Van Moer was sent in the wrong direction by two signalmen standing along the side of the road," Van de Wouwer said.

"Those two signalers urged Van Moer to take the road that was there to divert the support cars.

"This is such a shame. Brent is in sack and ashes. He's deeply disappointed. He made the race all the way. He was the strongest of the day.

"Brent was in the early breakaway. New guys came to him, but Brent Van Moer rode them all off and so he could start the final alone. Everything went perfectly up to 500 meters from the finish."

Although the team still had Degenkolb on the podium in third, Van de Wouwer said "This is a small plaster on a large wound. My riders collectively rode a very good and strong race. It would have been close, but the possibility that Van Moer would win was there.

"Brent will be heading to the Dauphiné soon. There will be some mental tinkering to follow. This will have to settle for a few days."

Merlier, the winner of a stage in the Giro d'Italia, dropped out of the Grand Tour citing stomach problems and fatigue, but was allowed to compete in the Ronde van Limburg with permission from RCS Sport and the UCI.

