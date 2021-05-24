Van Moer takes a wrong turn and Merlier wins Ronde van Limburg
By Cyclingnews
Alpecin-Fenix takes the win after Lotto Soudal rider turns too early in final kilometre
Tim Merlier (Alpecin-Fenix) nabbed the victory in the Ronde van Limburg, taking out the surprise bunch sprint ahead of Dan McLay (Arkea-Samsic) and John Degenkolb (Lotto Soudal).
The sprint followed the shocking disappearance of solo attacker Brent Van Moer (Lotto Soudal) who had a lead of almost 10 seconds at the 1km to go banner and then was gone.
After the finish, cameras revived footage of Van Moer taking the wrong right-hand turn, one that came around 100m before the final bend in Tongeren.
"At 500 meters from the finish, some riders had gone off course," Merlier said after his win. "I almost took the wrong turn there, too.
"In the meantime I had completely lost sight of whether Van Moer was already caught or not. I raised my hands, but then I thought: 'Am I winning? I won't be second, will I?'"
Van Moer was part of the day's breakaway that went clear after 60km of racing, the only WorldTour rider in a move that included Cedric Beullens (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Sven Burger (BEAT Cycling) and, later, Frederik Backaert (B&B Hotels), Alex Colman (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Jules Hesters (Beat Cycling) after Burger had been dropped.
Van Moer went away solo with 16km to go and, with 3km to go he still had 25 seconds with Uno-X and Arkéa-Samsic leading the chase, but it all went wrong for the young time trial talent inside the final kilometre when he mistook the instructions of the signalman and took the wrong right turn. Banging his bars in frustration, the 23-year-old - second in a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico this year - didn't bother to cross the finish line.
Lotto Soudal directeur sportif Kurt Van de Wouwer told Sporza the signalmen clearly directed Van Moer down the diversion meant for the team cars. "We have already reviewed the images several times and it is clear that Van Moer was sent in the wrong direction by two signalmen standing along the side of the road," Van de Wouwer said.
"Those two signalers urged Van Moer to take the road that was there to divert the support cars.
"This is such a shame. Brent is in sack and ashes. He's deeply disappointed. He made the race all the way. He was the strongest of the day.
"Brent was in the early breakaway. New guys came to him, but Brent Van Moer rode them all off and so he could start the final alone. Everything went perfectly up to 500 meters from the finish."
Although the team still had Degenkolb on the podium in third, Van de Wouwer said "This is a small plaster on a large wound. My riders collectively rode a very good and strong race. It would have been close, but the possibility that Van Moer would win was there.
"Brent will be heading to the Dauphiné soon. There will be some mental tinkering to follow. This will have to settle for a few days."
Merlier, the winner of a stage in the Giro d'Italia, dropped out of the Grand Tour citing stomach problems and fatigue, but was allowed to compete in the Ronde van Limburg with permission from RCS Sport and the UCI.
Lotto Soudal's Brent Van Moer was off the front in the final km at Limburg #RVL21 but was sent the wrong way by a signalman. Brutal...Tim Merlier sprints to the win – https://t.co/78eQKddfBN pic.twitter.com/k0hWjxCxmkMay 24, 2021
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|4:41:35
|2
|Daniel McLay (GBr) Team Arkea-Samsic
|3
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|4
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Team Qhubeka Assos
|5
|Bram Welten (Ned) Team Arkea-Samsic
|6
|Milan Menten (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|7
|Stan Van Tricht (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|8
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|9
|Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|10
|Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod
|11
|Casper van Uden (Ned) Team DSM
|12
|Arne Marit (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|13
|Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|14
|Tom Paquot (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|15
|Ruben Apers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|16
|Andreas Stokbro (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|17
|Fabio Van Den Bossche (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|18
|James Fouche (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|19
|Jarrad Drizners (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|20
|Toon Aerts (Bel)
|21
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|22
|Andreas Goeman (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|23
|Leon Heinschke (Ger) Team DSM
|24
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|25
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
|26
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling
|27
|Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|28
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|29
|Luke Mudgway (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|30
|Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|31
|Martin Urianstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|0:00:14
|33
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:17
|34
|Carlos Barbero (Spa) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:00:20
|35
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:00:25
|36
|Jonas Abrahamsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:32
|37
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|0:00:40
|38
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Qhubeka Assos
|39
|Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|0:00:44
|40
|Markus Pajur (Est) Team Arkea-Samsic
|41
|Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:01:04
|42
|Iver Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:10
|43
|Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Laurenz Rex (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|45
|Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|46
|Cyril Lemoine (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|47
|Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|48
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|49
|David van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix
|50
|Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:01:30
|51
|Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:01:31
|52
|Lars Van Der Haar (Ned)
|53
|Thomas Mijnsbergen (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|54
|Stefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling
|55
|Lars Hohmann (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|0:01:34
|56
|Reece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|0:01:37
|57
|Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|58
|Gianmarco Garofoli (Ita) Team DSM
|59
|Daan Hoole (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|60
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
|61
|Lucas Eriksson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|62
|Tom Sexton (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|63
|Viktor Verschaeve (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|64
|Thibau Nys (Bel)
|0:01:41
|65
|Thijs Aerts (Bel)
|66
|Robert Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|0:01:55
|67
|Marius Mayrhofer (Ger) Team DSM
|68
|Lars Saugstad (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|69
|Cedric Beullens (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:04:06
|70
|Jens Reynders (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|71
|Tim Naberman (Ned) Team DSM
|72
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling
|73
|Tobias Kongstad (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|74
|Gil D´Heygere (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|75
|Jens van den Dool (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|76
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
|0:07:17
|77
|Donavan Grondin (Fra) Team Arkea-Samsic
|78
|Jesper Schultz (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|79
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|80
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Team Arkea-Samsic
|81
|Marcel Meisen (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|82
|Sven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
|83
|Sébastien Grignard (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:07:26
|84
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod
|0:09:40
|DNF
|Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Pedro Andrade (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Pepijn Reinderink (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Lucas Bourgoyne (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Jonas Castrique (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
|DNF
|Diogo Barbosa (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Jules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling
|DNF
|Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Wesley Vercamst (Bel) Bingoal WB
|DNF
|James Oram (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Samuel Janisch (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Jim Brown (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
|DNF
|Alexander White (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Erlend Blikra (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kiaan Watts (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Ethan Batt (NZl) Black Spoke Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kristian Kulset (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Enzo Leijnse (Ned) Team DSM
|DNF
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Dietmar Ledegen (Bel)
|DNF
|Ward Huybs (Bel)
|DNF
|Chris Ernst (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Doron Wiggins (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Joshua Teasdale (GBr) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Tom Thill (Lux) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Simon Daniels (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Evan Burtnik (Can) Xspeed United Continental
|DNF
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Brent Van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Brent Van De Kerkhove (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Philipp Walsleben (Ger) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Victor Broex (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Yentl Bekaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix Development Team
|DNF
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
|DNF
|Ramon van Bokhoven (Ned) Metec-Solarwatt p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Kim Magnusson (Swe) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Xandres Vervloesem (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Morten Nørtoft (Den) Riwal Cycling Team
|DNF
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Sean Flynn (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Danny van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
|DNF
|Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Simon Jones (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Emil Vinjebo (Den) Team Qhubeka Assos
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
2021 Giro d'Italia: Stage 16 highlights - VideoWeather-impacted queen stage does not impede Egan Bernal as he puts more time into rivals
-
Romain Bardet surprises himself with second on stage 16 at the Giro d'ItaliaTeam DSM leader moves up to seventh overall after Passo Giau test
-
Remco Evenepoel out of Giro d'Italia GC battle after brutal day in DolomitesBelgian claims 'we always knew this could happen'
-
Egan Bernal makes light of hard rain in Dolomites to put Giro d'Italia further out of reach'I was prepared to do all the stage' says maglia rosa about shortened queen stage
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.