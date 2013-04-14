Trending

Wild wins Ronde van Gelderland

Bronzini, Hosking trail behind Dutch sprinter

Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) wins the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team), Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)
Junior World Champion, Lucy Garner (Argos-Shimano) was in the front group

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Dutch Champion, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) puts in an effort

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The United States team and Lotto Belisol Ladies working together

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Eventual winner, Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) made the selection into the front group

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS) made a solo break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Gillow's break quickly became dangerous

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch chases Gillow

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Orica - AIS kept a presence on the front of the bunch whilst Gillow was away

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Alomst back in Apeldoorn, solo breakaway, Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
This was the first warm day of the 2013 season. The weather so far has held back the green from the fields and trees

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Shara Gillow's (Orica - AIS) advantage hovered around 30 seconds with about 20 km to go

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emily Collins (Wiggle Honda Team) leads the chasers, policed by Orica - AIS riders

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The last 15km, the bunch takes a corner

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) and Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) sprint for victory

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Orica - AIS were aggressive, Loes Gunnewijk leads the front group

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
A big effort in the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team), Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch leaves Apeldoorn

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Lauren Hall (United States) was first to make a breakaway attempt

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Hall didn't go out of sight of the peloton

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Taylor Wiles (Specialized - lululemon) leads the peloton

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Part of the course uses a road and cycle path which is closed to other users

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The area around Arnhem is still very autumnal

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The peloton was strung out as the race approached the hills

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Shara Gillow (Orica - AIS) checks over her shoulder on the first climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
This pair were previously team-mates, Elisa Longo Borghini (Hitec Products) and Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Leaves blow around on the ground on a descent

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) and Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) were first over the main climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) towers above Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS) on the climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Former World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) was doubtless hoping for a bunch sprint

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Kirsten Wild (Argos-Shimano) wins the sprint from Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda Team) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Argos-Shimano's sprinter Kirsten Wild took home her eighth victory of the season in the Ronde van Gelderland, sprinting to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) in Apeldoorn.

The Argos-Shimano team and the other sprinters' teams led the chase of solo escapee Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS), who opened up a gap of 90 seconds with 30km left to race. As Gillow's gap fell, Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank) countered, but both were brought back, setting up the bunch sprint.

"It was a very tough race," said Wild. "In the end, we were forced to take control and the whole team, especially Willeke Knol and Amy Pieters, made sure the break was caught and we could prepare ourselves for the sprint. I am really satisfied about our performance today."

Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling directeur sportif Simon Cope was pleased with his team's performance, although Bronzini was not quick enough to pull off the win. “The team put Giorgia into the best position possible in that last couple of kilometres,” Cope said. “The last kilometre had three turns in it, so it was technical.

“Everyone did their job and delivered Giorgia onto Kirsten’s wheel,” he added. “I think she actually got by her, but I think Wild looked at her and went again; which is what Mark Cavendish does to people, so what more can you do.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano3:31:04
2Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
4Carmen Small (USA) Team Specialized- Lululemon
5Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
6Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized- Lululemon
8Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
9Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
10Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
11Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
12Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
13Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
14Monique Van De Ree (Ned) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
15Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo
16Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
17Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
18Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos - Shimano
19Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
20Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
21Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
22Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
23Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
24Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
25Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized- Lululemon
26Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
27Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
28Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
29Julie Leth (Den)
30Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
31Emily Collins (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
32Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
33Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
34Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
35Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
36Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
37Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
38Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - AIS
39Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS0:00:24
40Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
41Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
42Jermaine Post (Ned)
43Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
44Nicole Vernhout (Ned)
45Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
46Samantha Van Steenis (Ned)
47Inge Klep (Ned)
48Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
49Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
50Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized- Lululemon
51Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano
52Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
53Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
54Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos - Shimano
55Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
56Marissa Otten (Ned) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
57Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
58Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
59Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
60Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
61Annelies Dom (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
62Emily Kachorek (USA)0:00:43
63Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
64Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
65Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
66Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
67Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
68Ines Klok (Ned)0:00:57
69Tayler Wiles (USA) Team Specialized- Lululemon
70Judith Bloem (Ned)0:01:08
71Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
72Rozanne Slik (Ned)
73Iris Van Der Stelt (Ned)
74Lauren Hall (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
75Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl0:01:17
76Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) RusVelo0:01:21
77Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
78Anne Ewing (GBr)0:01:29
79Jitske Kuiper (Ned)
80Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
81Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
82Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
83Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
84Latoya Brulee (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
85Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
86Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
87Amy Bradley (Aus)
88Lisanne Soemanta (Ned)
89Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
90Mascha Mulder (Ned)
91Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
92Janneke Busser Kanis (Ned) Argos - Shimano
93Mayra Del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
94Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
95Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:04:03
96Mary Rose Postma (Ned)0:05:10
97Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
98Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)
99Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
100Jessica Cutler (USA)
101Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned)
102Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
103Silke Kogelman (Ned)
104Anne Terpstra (Ned)
105Trieneke Fokkens (Ned)
DNFLaura Murray (GBr)
DNFThrude Natholmen (Nor)
DNFMelissa Van Neck (Ned)
DNFJohanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFCharlotte Peeters (Ned)
DNFAnnet Pit (Ned)
DNFPenny Rowson (GBr)
DNFKendall Ryan (USA)
DNFAstrid Schuitema (Ned)
DNFMelissa Slewe (Ned)
DNFCorinne Smit (Ned)
DNFJessica Smits (Ned)
DNFWinanda Spoor (Ned)
DNFRowena Van De Klundert (Ned)
DNFSimone Van Der Star (Ned)
DNFMarjan Stokman (Ned)
DNFRebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
DNFHanne Tersmette (Ned)
DNFHester Wagenaar (Ned)
DNFRuth Winder (USA)
DNFGenevieve Whitson (Aus)
DNFHenriette Woering (Ned)
DNFYukiyo Hori (Jpn)
DNFMaria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
DNFDanielle Meijering (Ned)
DNFKristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty16
DNFDaniëlle Lissenberg (Ned)
DNFMiriam Lassche (Ned)
DNFHarriet Koorn (Ned)
DNFTessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
DNFJessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFFemke Van Kessel (Ned)
DNFNathalie Van Katwijk (Ned)
DNFLaura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFNathalie Jolink (Ned)
DNFSigrid Jochems (Ned)
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
DNFYvonne Van Dam (Ned)
DNFCharlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
DNFDaisy Depoorter (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
DNFKelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
DNFVibeke Dybwad (Nor)
DNFKaren Elzing (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFAafke Eshuis (Ned)
DNFMichelle Geoghegan (Irl)
DNFAlie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
DNFGillian Carleton (Can) Team Specialized- Lululemon
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor)
DNFHanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
DNFNatalie Van Der Hoeven (Ned)
DNFGina Hofland (Ned)
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned)
DNFBritt Jansen (Ned)
DNFKirsten Coppens (Ned)
DNFAmanda Bongaards (Ned)
DNFElse Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
DNFAshlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland
DNFKim De Baat (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
DNFJane Barr (GBr)
DNFLauren Arnouts (Ned)
DNFTina Andreassen (Nor)

 

