Argos-Shimano's sprinter Kirsten Wild took home her eighth victory of the season in the Ronde van Gelderland, sprinting to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) in Apeldoorn.

The Argos-Shimano team and the other sprinters' teams led the chase of solo escapee Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS), who opened up a gap of 90 seconds with 30km left to race. As Gillow's gap fell, Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank) countered, but both were brought back, setting up the bunch sprint.

"It was a very tough race," said Wild. "In the end, we were forced to take control and the whole team, especially Willeke Knol and Amy Pieters, made sure the break was caught and we could prepare ourselves for the sprint. I am really satisfied about our performance today."

Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling directeur sportif Simon Cope was pleased with his team's performance, although Bronzini was not quick enough to pull off the win. “The team put Giorgia into the best position possible in that last couple of kilometres,” Cope said. “The last kilometre had three turns in it, so it was technical.

“Everyone did their job and delivered Giorgia onto Kirsten’s wheel,” he added. “I think she actually got by her, but I think Wild looked at her and went again; which is what Mark Cavendish does to people, so what more can you do.”

Full Results