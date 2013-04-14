Wild wins Ronde van Gelderland
Bronzini, Hosking trail behind Dutch sprinter
Argos-Shimano's sprinter Kirsten Wild took home her eighth victory of the season in the Ronde van Gelderland, sprinting to victory ahead of Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda) and Chloe Hosking (Hitec Products) in Apeldoorn.
The Argos-Shimano team and the other sprinters' teams led the chase of solo escapee Shara Gillow (Orica-AIS), who opened up a gap of 90 seconds with 30km left to race. As Gillow's gap fell, Annemiek van Vleuten (Rabobank) countered, but both were brought back, setting up the bunch sprint.
"It was a very tough race," said Wild. "In the end, we were forced to take control and the whole team, especially Willeke Knol and Amy Pieters, made sure the break was caught and we could prepare ourselves for the sprint. I am really satisfied about our performance today."
Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling directeur sportif Simon Cope was pleased with his team's performance, although Bronzini was not quick enough to pull off the win. “The team put Giorgia into the best position possible in that last couple of kilometres,” Cope said. “The last kilometre had three turns in it, so it was technical.
“Everyone did their job and delivered Giorgia onto Kirsten’s wheel,” he added. “I think she actually got by her, but I think Wild looked at her and went again; which is what Mark Cavendish does to people, so what more can you do.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|3:31:04
|2
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|4
|Carmen Small (USA) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|5
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
|6
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|8
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|9
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|10
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|11
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|12
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|13
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned)
|14
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|15
|Yulia Blindyuk (Rus) RusVelo
|16
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|17
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) RusVelo
|18
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|19
|Ana Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|20
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|21
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|22
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Orica - AIS
|23
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|24
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|25
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|26
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|Isabelle Soderberg (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|28
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|29
|Julie Leth (Den)
|30
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|31
|Emily Collins (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|32
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|33
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|34
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|35
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|36
|Marieke Van Wanroij (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|37
|Adrie Visser (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|38
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Orica - AIS
|39
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|0:00:24
|40
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|41
|Janine Van Der Meer (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|42
|Jermaine Post (Ned)
|43
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|44
|Nicole Vernhout (Ned)
|45
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|46
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned)
|47
|Inge Klep (Ned)
|48
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|49
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|50
|Loren Rowney (Aus) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|51
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Argos - Shimano
|52
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned)
|53
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|54
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|55
|Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|56
|Marissa Otten (Ned) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|57
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|58
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|59
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|60
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Hitec Products UCK
|61
|Annelies Dom (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|62
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|0:00:43
|63
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned)
|64
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|65
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) RusVelo
|66
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|67
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling
|68
|Ines Klok (Ned)
|0:00:57
|69
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|70
|Judith Bloem (Ned)
|0:01:08
|71
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|72
|Rozanne Slik (Ned)
|73
|Iris Van Der Stelt (Ned)
|74
|Lauren Hall (USA) Team Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|75
|Sarah Lena Hofmann (Ger) Team Futurumshop.nl
|0:01:17
|76
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) RusVelo
|0:01:21
|77
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Orica - AIS
|78
|Anne Ewing (GBr)
|0:01:29
|79
|Jitske Kuiper (Ned)
|80
|Kirsten Niessen (Ned)
|81
|Lina-Kristin Schink (Ger) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
|82
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|83
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned)
|84
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|85
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned)
|86
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel)
|87
|Amy Bradley (Aus)
|88
|Lisanne Soemanta (Ned)
|89
|Stephanie Roorda (Can) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
|90
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|91
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned)
|92
|Janneke Busser Kanis (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|93
|Mayra Del Rocio Rocha Guerrero (Mex) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
|94
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|95
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Argos - Shimano
|0:04:03
|96
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned)
|0:05:10
|97
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|98
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor)
|99
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|100
|Jessica Cutler (USA)
|101
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned)
|102
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|103
|Silke Kogelman (Ned)
|104
|Anne Terpstra (Ned)
|105
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned)
|DNF
|Laura Murray (GBr)
|DNF
|Thrude Natholmen (Nor)
|DNF
|Melissa Van Neck (Ned)
|DNF
|Johanna Nilsson (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Charlotte Peeters (Ned)
|DNF
|Annet Pit (Ned)
|DNF
|Penny Rowson (GBr)
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA)
|DNF
|Astrid Schuitema (Ned)
|DNF
|Melissa Slewe (Ned)
|DNF
|Corinne Smit (Ned)
|DNF
|Jessica Smits (Ned)
|DNF
|Winanda Spoor (Ned)
|DNF
|Rowena Van De Klundert (Ned)
|DNF
|Simone Van Der Star (Ned)
|DNF
|Marjan Stokman (Ned)
|DNF
|Rebecca Talen (Ned) Rabobank-Liv Giant
|DNF
|Hanne Tersmette (Ned)
|DNF
|Hester Wagenaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Ruth Winder (USA)
|DNF
|Genevieve Whitson (Aus)
|DNF
|Henriette Woering (Ned)
|DNF
|Yukiyo Hori (Jpn)
|DNF
|Maria Mishina (Rus) RusVelo
|DNF
|Danielle Meijering (Ned)
|DNF
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty16
|DNF
|Daniëlle Lissenberg (Ned)
|DNF
|Miriam Lassche (Ned)
|DNF
|Harriet Koorn (Ned)
|DNF
|Tessa De Moyer (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Jessica Kihlbom (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned)
|DNF
|Nathalie Van Katwijk (Ned)
|DNF
|Laura Van Der Kamp (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned)
|DNF
|Sigrid Jochems (Ned)
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Yvonne Van Dam (Ned)
|DNF
|Charlene Delev (Ger) GSD Gestion - Kallisto
|DNF
|Daisy Depoorter (Bel) CyclelivePLUS-Zannata Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|DNF
|Karen Elzing (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned)
|DNF
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|DNF
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Team Futurumshop.nl
|DNF
|Gillian Carleton (Can) Team Specialized- Lululemon
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor)
|DNF
|Hanna Helamb (Swe) Cramo Go:Green
|DNF
|Natalie Van Der Hoeven (Ned)
|DNF
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|DNF
|Britt Jansen (Ned)
|DNF
|Kirsten Coppens (Ned)
|DNF
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned)
|DNF
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Bioracer
|DNF
|Ashlynn Van Baarle (Ned) Faren-Let's Go Finland
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jane Barr (GBr)
|DNF
|Lauren Arnouts (Ned)
|DNF
|Tina Andreassen (Nor)
