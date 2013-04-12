Trending

Ronde van Gelderland past winners

Champions from 2003 to 2012

Past winners
2012Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Skil 1t4i
2011Ina Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Highroad Women
2010Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervélo TestTeam
2009Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (Team Columbia Highroad)
2008Anne Samplonius (Can) National Team Canada
2007Marianne Vos (Ned) Team DSB Bank
2006Bertine Spijkerman (Ned) Therme Skin Care
2005Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Van Bemmelen - AA Drink
2004Leontien Van Moorsel (Ned)
2003Yvonne Brunen (Ned)

