Wiebes wins the Ronde van Drenthe

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has defended her Ronde van Drenthe title, winning the sprint of a small peloton ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Women's WorldTour leader Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).

After an aggressive race, the last attacker Anouska Koster (Team Jumbo-Visma) was only caught on the finishing straight, with the sprint launching immediately afterwards.

More to come!