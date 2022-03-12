Wiebes wins the Ronde van Drenthe

DSM rider out-paces Balsamo, Kopecky

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) wins Ronde van Drenthe 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has defended her Ronde van Drenthe title, winning the sprint of a small peloton ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Women's WorldTour leader Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx). 

After an aggressive race, the last attacker Anouska Koster (Team Jumbo-Visma) was only caught on the finishing straight, with the sprint launching immediately afterwards.

Brief Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
2Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
3Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
4Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing

