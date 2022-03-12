Wiebes wins the Ronde van Drenthe
By Cyclingnews published
DSM rider out-paces Balsamo, Kopecky
Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) has defended her Ronde van Drenthe title, winning the sprint of a small peloton ahead of world champion Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) and Women's WorldTour leader Lotte Kopecky (Team SD Worx).
After an aggressive race, the last attacker Anouska Koster (Team Jumbo-Visma) was only caught on the finishing straight, with the sprint launching immediately afterwards.
More to come!
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM Women
|2
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|3
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) SD Worx
|4
|Clara Copponi (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) UAE Team ADQ
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing
DSM rider out-paces Balsamo, Kopecky
