Ligthart wins Ronde van Drenthe
de Greef, Bagioli round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie
|5:15:49
|2
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|0:00:03
|3
|Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|0:00:38
|4
|Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:00:39
|5
|Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:00:41
|6
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
|7
|Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|8
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
|9
|Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|10
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|11
|Ide Schelling (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|0:03:13
|12
|Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|13
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team
|0:03:15
|14
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|0:04:12
|15
|Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|0:04:52
|16
|Barnabás Peák (Hun) SEG Racing Academy
|17
|Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:04:57
|18
|None
|19
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|20
|Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team
|0:05:01
|21
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|22
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|23
|Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
|24
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
|25
|Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|26
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|27
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|29
|Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Vlasman
|30
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|31
|Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|32
|Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|33
|Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|34
|Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
|35
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|36
|Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|0:05:04
|37
|Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|38
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|39
|Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|40
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
|41
|Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|42
|Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|0:05:06
|43
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:05:30
|44
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|0:05:39
|45
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus
|0:05:54
|46
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:08:09
|47
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|48
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:10:43
|49
|Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|50
|Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|51
|Folkert Oostra (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|52
|Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|53
|Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|54
|Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|55
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
|56
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|57
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|58
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|59
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|60
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|61
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|62
|Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|63
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
|64
|André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|65
|Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
|66
|Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
|67
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|68
|Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
|69
|Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|70
|Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|71
|Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|72
|Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|73
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|0:10:47
|74
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|75
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|0:13:22
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Will Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Alex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Josip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Matteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Andrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Mattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
|DNF
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Jesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Matthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Alvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Daniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Nuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Emmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Maarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
|DNF
|Jerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Joan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Damiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Juan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Hiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
|DNF
|Nicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
|DNF
|Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Robbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|DNF
|Corentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Adrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Julien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Franklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
|DNF
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
|DNF
|Abe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|DNF
|Marco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|DNF
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|DNF
|Adne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
|DNF
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Marijn van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Dennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Wim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
|DNF
|Martin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
|DNF
|Alberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Kaden Groves (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Daan Hoole (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Marten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
|DNF
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Jaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
|DNF
|Joost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
|DNS
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
|DNS
|Robert Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
