Ligthart wins Ronde van Drenthe

de Greef, Bagioli round out podium

The Ronde van Drenthe podium

The Ronde van Drenthe podium
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie)

Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie)

Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)
Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie)

Pim Ligthart (Direct Energie)
(Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pim Ligthart (Ned) Direct Energie5:15:49
2Robbert de Greef (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental0:00:03
3Nicola Bagioli (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane0:00:38
4Emils Liepins (Lat) Wallonie Bruxelles0:00:39
5Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:00:41
6Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Wallonie Bruxelles
7Edward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
8Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Team
9Marco Canola (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
10Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
11Ide Schelling (Ned) SEG Racing Academy0:03:13
12Dries De Bondt (Bel) Corendon-Circus
13Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Team0:03:15
14Elmar Reinders (Ned) Roompot-Charles0:04:12
15Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles0:04:52
16Barnabás Peák (Hun) SEG Racing Academy
17Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie0:04:57
18None
19Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
20Szymon Sajnok (Pol) CCC Team0:05:01
21Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
22Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
23Jordi Meeus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
24Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wallonie Bruxelles
25Roy Jans (Bel) Corendon-Circus
26Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Corendon-Circus
27Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
29Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Vlasman
30Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
31Justin Timmermans (Ned) Roompot-Charles
32Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
33Ivar Slik (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
34Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
35Marco Minnaard (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
36Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:05:04
37Adriaan Janssen (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
38Rick Ottema (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
39Matteo Moschetti (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
40Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Team
41Imerio Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
42Mattia Cattaneo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec0:05:06
43Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:05:30
44Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team0:05:39
45Stijn Devolder (Bel) Corendon-Circus0:05:54
46Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:08:09
47Torkil Veyhe (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
48Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:10:43
49Bas van der Kooij (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
50Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
51Folkert Oostra (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
52Jason van Dalen (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
53Maarten de Jonge (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
54Ian Garrison (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
55Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus
56Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
57Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
58Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
59Guillaume Seye (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
60Rudy Barbier (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
61Filippo Fortin (Ita) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
62Boy van Poppel (Ned) Roompot-Charles
63Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Team
64André Rodrigues Carvalho (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
65Beau Duvigneau (Ned) Vlasman
66Yohann Gene (Fra) Direct Energie
67Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
68Alexandre Pichot (Fra) Direct Energie
69Damien Touze (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
70Loic Chetout (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
71Yves Coolen (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
72Alex Mengoulas (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
73Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Wanty-Gobert0:10:47
74Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
75Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:13:22
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek-Segafredo
DNFWill Clarke (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
DNFAlex Frame (NZl) Trek-Segafredo
DNFManuel Belletti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMarco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFJosip Rumac (Cro) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMatteo Spreafico (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFAndrea Vendrame (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFMattia Viel (Ita) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
DNFJetse Bol (Ned) Burgos-BH
DNFJesus Ezquerra Muela (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFMatthew Gibson (GBr) Burgos-BH
DNFAlvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFDaniel Lopez Parada (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFNuno Matos (Por) Burgos-BH
DNFManuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMarco Mathis (Ger) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFMaarten van Trijp (Ned) Corendon-Circus
DNFJerome Cousin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAngelo Tulik (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJonathan Brown (USA) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFJakob Egholm (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFMichael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFMaikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFGuillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFRoy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFJoan Bou Company (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFDamiano Cima (Ita) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFJuan Jose Lobato Del Valle (Spa) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFHiroki Nishimura (Jpn) Nippo-Vini Fantini-Faizane
DNFNicolai Philip Brochner Nielsen (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFTroels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFMaurits Lammertink (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFSjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Charles
DNFMichaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Roompot-Charles
DNFAmaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFRobbe Ghys (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFPreben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFCorentin Ermenault (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFAdrien Garel (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFLorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFJulien Morice (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFKenny Dehaes (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles
DNFAlfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Gobert
DNFFabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty-Gobert
DNFAbe Celi (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
DNFMarco Doets (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
DNFRené Hooghiemster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
DNFAdne Koster (Ned) Ale Cipollini Continental
DNFLuuc Bugter (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFArvid de Kleijn (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFMarijn van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFDennis van der Horst (Ned) Metec-TKH Continental Cyclingteam p/b Mantel
DNFWim Kleiman (Ned) Monkey Town-A Block
DNFMartin Pluto (Lat) Monkey Town-A Block
DNFAlberto Dainese (Ita) SEG Racing Academy
DNFKaden Groves (Aus) SEG Racing Academy
DNFDaan Hoole (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFMarten Kooistra (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
DNFJasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman
DNFYoeri Havik (Ned) Vlasman
DNFJaap Kooijman (Ned) Vlasman
DNFJoost van der Burg (Ned) Vlasman
DNSWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Gobert
DNSRobert Bovenhuis (Ned) Vlasman

