Rochester Cyclocross Day 1: Baestaens beats Strohmeyer to win opening round

Vincent Baestaens (Splits CX) won a two-up sprint against Andrew Strohmeyer (CXD Trek) to take the win at Rochester Cyclocross on Saturday. Loris Rouiller (Helzomat) finished third on the day.

A strong group emerged after the first lap that included Curtis White (Steve Tilford Foundation), who led the field through the first lap, followed by Rouiller, Michael van den Ham (Giant-Easton), Strohmeyer, Scott Funston (WTB-Pivot), Caleb Swartz (Enve Composites) and Baestaens.

The front group held five seconds over the next as they raced into the second lap. White crashed, which set him back, as Rouiller moved into the lead crossing through the start of the second lap with Funston, Strohmeyer, Baestaens, Swartz and Lance Haidet (L39ion of Los Angeles), who had moved his way back up to the front.

Gaps began to open up in the front group with Strohmeyer, Rouiller, Funstron and Baestaens five seconds in the lead, but Funston fell off the pace on the third lap as the three leaders pushed ahead.

By the halfway point of the race, Strohmeyer, Rouiller, and Baestaens upped the pace and stretched their lead out to 21 seconds on two chasers, White and then Van den Ham.

White surged on the eighth lap, closing the gap to the three leaders to just seven seconds, but he wasn't able to close it down as the race for the victory heated up haead.

Baestaens and Strohmeyer distanced Rouiller on the last lap in a tactical battle to the end as Basetaens raced through the last corner first and crossed the line with the win.

