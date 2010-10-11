Trending

Lefevre & Ischard win Roc Ruelles

Two-person teams battle each other

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lefevre/Ischard10laps
2Lememe/Vernerey10
3Chaudun/Faure10
4Marnay/Oppeneau10
5Plumer/Bouchanguir10
6Garcia/Lemaire9
7Hell/Mebrouk9
8Chaffre/Servant9
9Zogg/Furrer9
10Hofert/Scribante9
11Cerdan/Lazzaroni9
12Cailleux/Pouzadoux9
13Saillet/Josset9
14Rousseau9
15Cornetet/Cortesogno9
16Colombel/Weaving9
17Chevallier/Pierre9
18Beaussart8
19Marcelin/Julien8
20Villar/Thiery8
21Van Saenger/Lamouche8
22Berger-Sabbatel/Causse8
23Zarrouk/Maynadier8
24Guerisse/Bottin8
25Noyaret/Tracol8
26Jersier/Renaerd8
27Achard/Mavit8
28Forrest/Scarfo7
29Alborna/Blanc7

