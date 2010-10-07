Trending

Amour wins Enduro Roc

Grodnick fastest among the women

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Diana Grodnick0:29:53
2Veronique Fouillit0:02:28
3Christina Rudele0:03:13
4Marilyn Bisson0:04:19

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Karim Amour0:20:10
2Gregory Noce0:00:56
3Theo Galy0:01:06
4Dorian Zuretti0:01:15
5Adam Craig0:01:28
6Thomas Kern0:01:31
7Jochen Kass0:01:37
8Camille Servant0:01:42
9Ronan Oppeneau0:01:46
10Loic Baran0:01:53
11Jerome Clementz0:02:03
12Michael Thickens
13Maurin Trocello0:02:04
14Benoit Dekeyser0:02:20
15Christophe Piton0:02:23
16Hannes Genze0:02:24
17Claude Kintzinger0:02:35
18David Vernerey0:03:00
19Patrick Faramaz0:03:04
20Antoine Hoffmann-Masse0:03:32
21Patrick Sialino0:03:32
22Sylvain Figel0:03:35
23Alexandre Debril0:03:51
24David Mesples0:04:06
25Olivier-Lp Rogan0:04:28
26Jerome Garcia0:04:29
27Pascal Hingray0:04:38
28Philippe Crespio0:04:41
29Bruno Gerard0:04:46
30Johann Thiphaine0:04:50
31Emiliano Amalberti0:05:03
32Bertrand Thevenot0:05:06
33David Castillo0:05:12
34Laurent Briol0:05:12
35Matthieu Harmand0:05:16
36Olivier Le Brizault0:05:18
37Sebastien Goessens0:05:21
38Arnaud Frich0:05:31
39Yves Robert0:05:32
40Raphael Valentin0:05:36
41Franck Camus0:05:39
42Mark Lusti0:05:41
43Sebastien Bartl0:05:46
44Jerome Brinster0:05:53
45Frankie Lourdet0:05:54
46Remi Moreau0:06:07
47Christian Deger0:06:17
48Guilhem Felgeirolles0:06:18
49Frank Leyrer0:06:21
50Cyril Vasseur0:06:39
51Didier Perrollaz0:06:42
52Fabien Lorieux0:06:47
53Laurent Claude0:06:50
54Luc Bagnoli0:06:59
55Jeremy Isoardo0:07:00
56Rodolphe Taton0:07:04
57David Bourguignon0:07:12
58Etienne Gerard0:07:14
59David Come0:07:20
60Victor Aillaud0:07:21
61Alexandre Calvin0:07:21
62Laurent Rely0:07:29
63Alexandre Schlatter0:07:32
64Gauthier Fournel0:07:34
65Gilles Caramagnol0:07:35
66Jean-Charles Berniz0:07:35
67Ghislain Prometti0:07:42
68Ludovic Arnaud0:07:43
69Camille Chaffre0:07:50
70Maxime Dekeyser0:07:52
71Benoit Schultz0:07:56
72Eric Plaisant0:08:01
73Olivier Camus0:08:06
74Thierry Journoud0:08:06
75Stephane Dekeyser0:08:07
76Stephane Poret0:08:11
77Franck Durand0:08:22
78Francois Honorat0:08:22
79Fabien Rousseaux0:08:22
80Jerome Maffre0:08:22
81Victor Alonso0:08:27
82Vincent Richard0:08:41
83Lionel Gardebien0:08:46
84Thomas Janka0:08:47
85Rudy Raas0:08:59
86Quentin Van-Troys0:09:11
87Stephane Cintrat0:09:11
88Franck Montaggioni0:09:17
89Fabien Kruger0:09:17
90Jules Aillaud0:09:23
91Cyril Jablonski0:09:35
92Johan Galliand0:09:37
93Gerard Piccardo0:09:52
94Antonio Paterna0:09:55
95Dominique Tisserant0:10:01
96Jerome Lavallee0:10:24
97Nicolas Gerente0:10:51
98Frederic Thomas0:10:55
99Benoit Houtin0:11:03
100Thomas Martin0:11:09
101Bernard Girard0:11:17
102Cedric Cousin0:11:22
103Thierry Valusso0:11:38
104Jean-Christophe Isoardo0:12:38
105Thierry Fabre0:12:40
106Michel Roux0:12:43
107Daniel Dos Santos0:12:43
108Philippe Aillaud0:13:06
109Jean-Manuel Aillaud0:13:28
110Manu Devigne0:13:29
111Anthony Chevy0:13:42
112Michel Gauthier0:13:54
113Didier Poirel0:13:56
114Manuel Galliand0:13:57
115Sebastien Charruet0:14:03
116Francois Meurillon0:14:04
117Nicolas Descazeaux0:14:09
118Cyril Marti0:14:15
119Emmanuel Llacer0:14:18
120Alain Bessard0:14:24
121Serge Arnaud0:14:25
122Bernard Roy0:15:33
123Alain Ghirardi0:16:48
124Frederic Buisset0:17:18
125Jerome Dursapt0:17:30
126Jean-Charles Demeusy0:19:02
127Jean-Wilfrid Goncalves0:19:13
128Francois La Selva0:19:25
129Franck Courtet0:19:44
130Romeric Barbier0:19:47
131Frederic Lallemand0:20:11
132Yves Enjolras0:20:31
133Jean-Luc Suriano0:20:55
134Damien Saudemont0:21:27
135Gwenael Barbier0:22:36
136Stephane Manson0:23:40
137Frederic Leimbacher0:24:01
138Pascal Carisey0:25:34
139Christian Zomeno0:26:16
140Emmanuel Schelpe0:27:37
141Eric Bonnardel0:28:21
142Dominique Thomas0:38:42

