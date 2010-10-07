Amour wins Enduro Roc
Grodnick fastest among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Diana Grodnick
|0:29:53
|2
|Veronique Fouillit
|0:02:28
|3
|Christina Rudele
|0:03:13
|4
|Marilyn Bisson
|0:04:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Karim Amour
|0:20:10
|2
|Gregory Noce
|0:00:56
|3
|Theo Galy
|0:01:06
|4
|Dorian Zuretti
|0:01:15
|5
|Adam Craig
|0:01:28
|6
|Thomas Kern
|0:01:31
|7
|Jochen Kass
|0:01:37
|8
|Camille Servant
|0:01:42
|9
|Ronan Oppeneau
|0:01:46
|10
|Loic Baran
|0:01:53
|11
|Jerome Clementz
|0:02:03
|12
|Michael Thickens
|13
|Maurin Trocello
|0:02:04
|14
|Benoit Dekeyser
|0:02:20
|15
|Christophe Piton
|0:02:23
|16
|Hannes Genze
|0:02:24
|17
|Claude Kintzinger
|0:02:35
|18
|David Vernerey
|0:03:00
|19
|Patrick Faramaz
|0:03:04
|20
|Antoine Hoffmann-Masse
|0:03:32
|21
|Patrick Sialino
|0:03:32
|22
|Sylvain Figel
|0:03:35
|23
|Alexandre Debril
|0:03:51
|24
|David Mesples
|0:04:06
|25
|Olivier-Lp Rogan
|0:04:28
|26
|Jerome Garcia
|0:04:29
|27
|Pascal Hingray
|0:04:38
|28
|Philippe Crespio
|0:04:41
|29
|Bruno Gerard
|0:04:46
|30
|Johann Thiphaine
|0:04:50
|31
|Emiliano Amalberti
|0:05:03
|32
|Bertrand Thevenot
|0:05:06
|33
|David Castillo
|0:05:12
|34
|Laurent Briol
|0:05:12
|35
|Matthieu Harmand
|0:05:16
|36
|Olivier Le Brizault
|0:05:18
|37
|Sebastien Goessens
|0:05:21
|38
|Arnaud Frich
|0:05:31
|39
|Yves Robert
|0:05:32
|40
|Raphael Valentin
|0:05:36
|41
|Franck Camus
|0:05:39
|42
|Mark Lusti
|0:05:41
|43
|Sebastien Bartl
|0:05:46
|44
|Jerome Brinster
|0:05:53
|45
|Frankie Lourdet
|0:05:54
|46
|Remi Moreau
|0:06:07
|47
|Christian Deger
|0:06:17
|48
|Guilhem Felgeirolles
|0:06:18
|49
|Frank Leyrer
|0:06:21
|50
|Cyril Vasseur
|0:06:39
|51
|Didier Perrollaz
|0:06:42
|52
|Fabien Lorieux
|0:06:47
|53
|Laurent Claude
|0:06:50
|54
|Luc Bagnoli
|0:06:59
|55
|Jeremy Isoardo
|0:07:00
|56
|Rodolphe Taton
|0:07:04
|57
|David Bourguignon
|0:07:12
|58
|Etienne Gerard
|0:07:14
|59
|David Come
|0:07:20
|60
|Victor Aillaud
|0:07:21
|61
|Alexandre Calvin
|0:07:21
|62
|Laurent Rely
|0:07:29
|63
|Alexandre Schlatter
|0:07:32
|64
|Gauthier Fournel
|0:07:34
|65
|Gilles Caramagnol
|0:07:35
|66
|Jean-Charles Berniz
|0:07:35
|67
|Ghislain Prometti
|0:07:42
|68
|Ludovic Arnaud
|0:07:43
|69
|Camille Chaffre
|0:07:50
|70
|Maxime Dekeyser
|0:07:52
|71
|Benoit Schultz
|0:07:56
|72
|Eric Plaisant
|0:08:01
|73
|Olivier Camus
|0:08:06
|74
|Thierry Journoud
|0:08:06
|75
|Stephane Dekeyser
|0:08:07
|76
|Stephane Poret
|0:08:11
|77
|Franck Durand
|0:08:22
|78
|Francois Honorat
|0:08:22
|79
|Fabien Rousseaux
|0:08:22
|80
|Jerome Maffre
|0:08:22
|81
|Victor Alonso
|0:08:27
|82
|Vincent Richard
|0:08:41
|83
|Lionel Gardebien
|0:08:46
|84
|Thomas Janka
|0:08:47
|85
|Rudy Raas
|0:08:59
|86
|Quentin Van-Troys
|0:09:11
|87
|Stephane Cintrat
|0:09:11
|88
|Franck Montaggioni
|0:09:17
|89
|Fabien Kruger
|0:09:17
|90
|Jules Aillaud
|0:09:23
|91
|Cyril Jablonski
|0:09:35
|92
|Johan Galliand
|0:09:37
|93
|Gerard Piccardo
|0:09:52
|94
|Antonio Paterna
|0:09:55
|95
|Dominique Tisserant
|0:10:01
|96
|Jerome Lavallee
|0:10:24
|97
|Nicolas Gerente
|0:10:51
|98
|Frederic Thomas
|0:10:55
|99
|Benoit Houtin
|0:11:03
|100
|Thomas Martin
|0:11:09
|101
|Bernard Girard
|0:11:17
|102
|Cedric Cousin
|0:11:22
|103
|Thierry Valusso
|0:11:38
|104
|Jean-Christophe Isoardo
|0:12:38
|105
|Thierry Fabre
|0:12:40
|106
|Michel Roux
|0:12:43
|107
|Daniel Dos Santos
|0:12:43
|108
|Philippe Aillaud
|0:13:06
|109
|Jean-Manuel Aillaud
|0:13:28
|110
|Manu Devigne
|0:13:29
|111
|Anthony Chevy
|0:13:42
|112
|Michel Gauthier
|0:13:54
|113
|Didier Poirel
|0:13:56
|114
|Manuel Galliand
|0:13:57
|115
|Sebastien Charruet
|0:14:03
|116
|Francois Meurillon
|0:14:04
|117
|Nicolas Descazeaux
|0:14:09
|118
|Cyril Marti
|0:14:15
|119
|Emmanuel Llacer
|0:14:18
|120
|Alain Bessard
|0:14:24
|121
|Serge Arnaud
|0:14:25
|122
|Bernard Roy
|0:15:33
|123
|Alain Ghirardi
|0:16:48
|124
|Frederic Buisset
|0:17:18
|125
|Jerome Dursapt
|0:17:30
|126
|Jean-Charles Demeusy
|0:19:02
|127
|Jean-Wilfrid Goncalves
|0:19:13
|128
|Francois La Selva
|0:19:25
|129
|Franck Courtet
|0:19:44
|130
|Romeric Barbier
|0:19:47
|131
|Frederic Lallemand
|0:20:11
|132
|Yves Enjolras
|0:20:31
|133
|Jean-Luc Suriano
|0:20:55
|134
|Damien Saudemont
|0:21:27
|135
|Gwenael Barbier
|0:22:36
|136
|Stephane Manson
|0:23:40
|137
|Frederic Leimbacher
|0:24:01
|138
|Pascal Carisey
|0:25:34
|139
|Christian Zomeno
|0:26:16
|140
|Emmanuel Schelpe
|0:27:37
|141
|Eric Bonnardel
|0:28:21
|142
|Dominique Thomas
|0:38:42
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
-
Poulidor's funeral to take place in his home town on TuesdayPlans for a big screen as big crowds expected
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy