Waldis wins junior women's cross country at Roc d'Azur

Clauzel outsprints Wiedenroth for second place

Full Results

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Waldis0:44:06
2Perrine Clauzel0:01:28
3Sofia Wiedenroth
4Margot Moschetti0:01:30
5Marine Strappazzon0:01:31
6Barbora Machulkova0:02:20
7Anika Buhl0:03:32
8Romy Schmid
9Axelle Murigneux0:03:46
10Elea Boissy0:03:47
11Lisanne Bouwmeester0:04:55
12Camille Jobard0:05:26
13Anne-Claire Defix0:06:49
14Mathilde Seguin0:06:50
15Sylvie Schnyder0:06:58
16Annelies Derveaux0:07:41
17Kelly Nicolas0:07:45
18Apolline Cervera0:09:09
19Violette Brintet0:09:15
20Martina Galliani0:09:39
21Marie Champaud0:09:57
22Camille Jobin0:09:58
23Annelyse Beaucher0:10:10
24Ines Eberhardt0:13:25
25Patricia Marto0:14:12
26Laetitia Noël0:19:54
27Segolen Cheminal0:23:45

