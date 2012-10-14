Waldis wins junior women's cross country at Roc d'Azur
Clauzel outsprints Wiedenroth for second place
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Waldis
|0:44:06
|2
|Perrine Clauzel
|0:01:28
|3
|Sofia Wiedenroth
|4
|Margot Moschetti
|0:01:30
|5
|Marine Strappazzon
|0:01:31
|6
|Barbora Machulkova
|0:02:20
|7
|Anika Buhl
|0:03:32
|8
|Romy Schmid
|9
|Axelle Murigneux
|0:03:46
|10
|Elea Boissy
|0:03:47
|11
|Lisanne Bouwmeester
|0:04:55
|12
|Camille Jobard
|0:05:26
|13
|Anne-Claire Defix
|0:06:49
|14
|Mathilde Seguin
|0:06:50
|15
|Sylvie Schnyder
|0:06:58
|16
|Annelies Derveaux
|0:07:41
|17
|Kelly Nicolas
|0:07:45
|18
|Apolline Cervera
|0:09:09
|19
|Violette Brintet
|0:09:15
|20
|Martina Galliani
|0:09:39
|21
|Marie Champaud
|0:09:57
|22
|Camille Jobin
|0:09:58
|23
|Annelyse Beaucher
|0:10:10
|24
|Ines Eberhardt
|0:13:25
|25
|Patricia Marto
|0:14:12
|26
|Laetitia Noël
|0:19:54
|27
|Segolen Cheminal
|0:23:45
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Israel Cycling Academy sign Mads Würtz Schmidt and Rick ZabelDuo are the first to make the move from folding Katusha-Alpecin team
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders to be paid from UCI bank guaranteeGoverning body steps in as team sponsor defaults on payment
-
Bora-Hansgrohe complete 2020 roster with Patrick GamperSagan, Ackermann, Buchmann and Majka headline 27-rider German WorldTour team
-
The best cycling overshoes: full coverage overshoes to see you through winterCyclingnews' round-up of the best cycling overshoes and toe warmers available to buy this winter
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy