Trending

Wloszczowska a level above in Roc d'Azur

Schneitter comes in nearly 5 minutes down

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maja Wloszczowska (Pol)2:13:07
2Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)0:04:44
3Aleksandra Dawidowicz (Pol)0:06:06
4Lene Byberg (Nor)0:06:07
5Magdalena Sadlecka (Pol)0:06:42
6Fanny Bourdon (Fra)0:07:09
7Annie Last (GBr)0:08:43
8Sabrina Enaux (Fra)0:10:47
9Helene Marcouyre (Fra)0:10:56
10Fabienne Niederberger (Swi)
11Rikke Kornvig (Den)0:11:06
12Laura Metzler (Fra)0:13:43
13Vivienne Meyer (Swi)0:13:53
14Julie Krasniak (Fra)0:14:58
15Lorraine Truong (Swi)0:16:55
16Marion Azam (Fra)0:18:21
17Michelle Hediger (Swi)0:18:53
18Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:21:09
19Aurélia Perry (Fra)0:22:50
20Laura Joubert (Fra)0:23:33
21Déborah Motsch (Fra)0:27:24
22Julie Bresset (Fra)0:30:24
23Lenka Bulisova (Cze)0:32:17
24Valentine Segrestan (Fra)0:36:20
25Julie Benard (Fra)0:37:50

Latest on Cyclingnews