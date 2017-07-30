Alexander Kristoff wins RideLondon Classic
Norwegian beats Cort and Matthews in sprint
Alexander Kristoff (Katusha-Alpecin) sprinted to victory at the RideLondon Classic on Sunday, beating Magnus Cort Nielsen (Orica-Scott) and Michael Matthews (Sunweb) to the line on The Mall.
The sprinters' teams left it until late to marshal escapees Matteo Trentin (Quick-Step Floors) and Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) but ultimately made the catch with a kilometre to go to set up a bunch finish.
Bora-Hansgrohe led the pack into the final 500 metres for Sam Bennett, with the final lead-out man peeling off with around 250 metres to go as Bennett launched his effort. The Irishman couldn't fend off his surging rivals, however, with Kristoff pulling past on his right to take a commanding lead that he held all the way across the line to triumph in the event's first running as a WorldTour race.
Cort Nielsen made a late push to finish a close second, with Matthews settling for third ahead of a surprising Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac).
Kristoff's victory – his second at the WorldTour level this season after Eschborn-Frankfurt – will be a welcome change of pace for the Norwegian on the heels of a frustrating Tour de France, where he was unable to win a stage. It comes at a time of uncertainty as well, with Kristoff undecided on whose kit he'll wear next season after his current contract with Katusha runs out at the end of this year.
"We weren't able to win at all in the Tour, so we wanted to bounce back today," Kristoff said. "Today we showed we still have a good level and everybody was committed. I knew this course and knew it suited me quite well."
How it unfolded
The 183-kilometre race started and finished in central London, but much of the ride took place on a lumpy parcours on the outskirts of the city, with five short but relatively steep official climbs on the day.
Mads Würtz Schmidt (Katusha), Julien Duval (AG2R La Mondiale), Twan Castelijns (LottoNL-Jumbo), Wesley Kreder (Wanty-Groupe Gobert) and Iljo Keisse (Quick-Step Floors) formed the early break, moving clear as the race headed out of town. They worked their gap up to around four minutes before the peloton tightened the leash and gradually began pulling them back in, with Sunweb putting in much of the work at the front.
Eventually, Duval and Kreder were dropped, leaving a trio of Keisse, Castelijns and Schmidt up the road. Their gap was down to two minutes with 95 kilometres to go, and it continued to fall rapidly as the pack revved up the pace for the second trip up the Ranmore climb. The catch was made shortly thereafter, but that only spurred further action in the bunch, with Sky applying serious pressure at the head of affairs.
A flurry of attacks and counterattacks saw splits open in the pack and a small group get clear over the climb, with Sky's Pete Kennaugh jumping away with Trentin and Daryl Impey (Orica-Scott). Kennaugh dropped off the back of the move before long, but he was replaced in the lead trio by a bridging Stuyven, who caught up on the next climb as the peloton regrouped behind.
The trio of Impey, Trentin and Stuyven never had much more than half a minute's advantage, but their gap remained relatively steady as the kilometres ticked down and the race headed back into central London. The move would ultimately stay clear for nearly an hour, although Impey fell off the pace with around 15 kilometres to go.
Trentin and Stuyven pressed on, and despite having a gap of only around 20 seconds, they made it all the way through the final corners only to be caught by a hungry peloton with a kilometre to go.
Although Bora controlled the sprint into the last few hundred metres, Kristoff was well-placed only a few positions behind Bennett, and he quickly pulled even once Bennett opened his sprint. The Katusha rider surged to the front as Bennett began to fade, and held off Cort Nielsen for the win.
"The team did amazing work today, especially Nils [Politt] to pull back those guys. There were not many teams who wanted to work with us so we did the main job and pulled it off at the end," Kristoff said.
"After my crash in the Tour I did not feel so good and not in training either, but today it was ok. I could not really follow on the climb, but I felt much better than I did at the Tour. I knew I had a good shot and at the end Michael Mørkøv placed me very well for the final and I just had to take it from there."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
|4:45:41
|2
|Magnus Cort Neilson (Den) Orica-Scott
|3
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|4
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
|5
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
|7
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|11
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Team Sky
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Quick-Step Floors
|13
|Ben Swift (GBr) UAE Team Emirates
|14
|Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|15
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|16
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|17
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|18
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|20
|Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|22
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Dimension Data
|23
|Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|24
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Dimension Data
|25
|Jonathan Lastra (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|26
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|27
|Amund Grondahl Jansen (Nor) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|28
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|29
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|30
|Loïc Vliegen (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|31
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|32
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
|33
|Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|34
|André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|35
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|36
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|37
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|38
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|39
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|40
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|41
|Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|42
|Fabricio Ferrari (Uru) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|43
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|44
|Julen Amezqueta (Spa) Wilier Triestina
|45
|Matthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|46
|Jon Irisarri (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|47
|Ben Gastauer (Lux) AG2R La Mondiale
|48
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|49
|Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|50
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
|51
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|52
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|53
|Jaco Venter (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:00:11
|54
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:14
|55
|Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-Scott
|56
|Michael Morkov (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|57
|Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|58
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:24
|59
|Michael Hepburn (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:37
|60
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|61
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|63
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:00:59
|64
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
|65
|Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|66
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:08
|67
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:17
|68
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:19
|69
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|70
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Orica-Scott
|0:01:25
|71
|Marko Kump (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|0:01:34
|72
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:01:45
|73
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Orica-Scott
|0:05:21
|74
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:09:04
|75
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|76
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|78
|Alexander Edmondson (Aus) Orica-Scott
|79
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|80
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|81
|Mirko Trosino (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|82
|Federico Zurlo (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:13:01
|83
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|0:13:10
|84
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|85
|Leszek Plucinski (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|86
|José Manuel Díaz (Spa) Israel Cycling Academy
|87
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|88
|William Clarke (Aus) Cannondale-Drapac
|89
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|90
|Fabien Doubey (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|91
|Raffaello Bonusi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|92
|Josu Zabala (Spa) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|93
|Dylan Page (Swi) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
|94
|Lars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|95
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|96
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|97
|Andrea Palini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|98
|Twan Castelijns (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|99
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|100
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|101
|Oliviero Troia (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|102
|Filippo Ganna (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|103
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Katusha-Alpecin
|104
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:17:18
|106
|Simone Consonni (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|OTL
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|0:23:44
|OTL
|Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
|OTL
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|OTL
|Marco Benfatto (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|OTL
|Maximiliano Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
|OTL
|Alberto Cecchin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|OTL
|James Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
|OTL
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
|OTL
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|OTL
|Jan Bárta (Cze) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|OTL
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|OTL
|Miles Scotson (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Filippo Pozzato (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Jakub Mareczko (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Alex Turrin (Ita) Wilier Triestina
|DNF
|Luca Pacioni (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Matteo Malucelli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|DNF
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Martyn Irvine (Ire) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Calvin Watson (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Piotr Brozyna (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Tom Leezer (Ned) LottoNL-Jumbo
|DNF
|Julien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
