Image 1 of 27 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) takes the win (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 2 of 27 (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 3 of 27 Emily kay in the girls scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 27 Cavendish and Hayles (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 27 Chris Lawless (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 27 Cavendish returns to Madison racing (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 27 Crampton stays in the lead (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 27 Cavendish in the scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 27 Dowsett (Team Sky) (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 27 Cavendish in the scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 27 Cavendish takes the scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 27 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was a huge hit with the crowd (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 27 Post race interviews for Cavendish (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 27 Iljo Keisse (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 27 The boys races (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 16 of 27 It's all about the Cav (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 17 of 27 Cavendish enjoying his return to the track (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 18 of 27 Steven Burke takes the scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 19 of 27 Dave Daniels in the sprint (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 20 of 27 Magnus Backstedt and Steven Burke in the Madison (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 21 of 27 Ed Clancy and Andrew Tennant (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 22 of 27 Team UK Youth (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 23 of 27 A sell-out crowd for the Revolution (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 24 of 27 Gertaint Thomas offers Alex Dowsett some encouragement (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 25 of 27 Hayles and Cavendish being introduced to the crowd (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 26 of 27 Mark Cavendish (HTC-Highroad) was a huge hit with the crowd (Image credit: Luke Webber) Image 27 of 27 Team UK Youth on the podium (Image credit: Luke Webber)

A sell out crowd at the Manchester velodrome witnessed an action packed evening at Revolution 34, with Mark Cavendish, Rob Hayles and Ed Clancy all topping the bill.

But it was the world road champion, Mark Cavendish, who stole the show, competing in his first track event since the 2009 World Championships.

“It’s good to be back, I’ve missed it! The Revolution was hard; more intense than what I’m used to at this time of year. The reception I had was amazing. It’s packed here again tonight, and it’s great,” Cavendish said.

The HTC-Highroad sprinter was given a noisy standing ovation as he was introduced to the sell-out, 4,000-strong crowd. Although he lacked a little sharpness, he was in the thick of the racing all night, raising the roof every time he hit the front, especially in the final event of the evening, the scratch race, which saw him score a hugely popular win.

At the end of the night though it was Team UK Youth who came away with the biggest rewards, putting in a number of strong performances to take a commanding lead in the Revolution Championship.

The opening event of the night saw Steven Burke of Team UK Youth pull out an impressive win in the Motor Paced Scratch Endurance Race.

Rapha Condor Sharp’s Ed Clancy and Andrew Tennant were victorious in the 1km Madison Time Trial, with the team also taking the spoils in the Team Elimination race.

Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh won the intriguing Australian Pursuit. But it was the Scratch Race which really got the crowd going; early breaks by Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas and Alex Dowsett looked promising, but World Champion Mark Cavendish positioned himself perfectly to execute a win from the front.

In a poignant moment at the National Cycling Centre, the historic career of Revolution-favourite Rob Hayles was recognised, with the recently-retired British rider receiving a standing ovation from the 4,000-strong crowd. Hayles was joined by the elite riders and friend Mark Cavendish, who showed their appreciation to a fantastic career.

In the DHL Future Stars, Emily Kay further-proved her dominance in the Girls’ event, and maintains her overall lead. In the Boys’ events, Jake Ragen moved up the standings and took the overall lead.

Team UK Youth’s win from Steven Burke and consistent performances throughout the night means that they lead the Revolution Championship with 314 points, ahead of Rouleur with 293.

Those who missed Revolution 34 will be able to watch the hour-long highlights packaged, featuring Mark Cavendish, shown on Monday 21st November on ITV4 at 7pm.

Full Results

Motor Paced Scratch 1 Steven Burke (Team UK Youth) 30 pts 2 Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing) 25 3 Iljo Keisse (Rouleur) 23 4 Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp) 22 5 Simon Yates (Maxgear Racing) 21 6 David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes) 20 7 Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth) 19 8 Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing) 18 9 Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling) 17 10 Mark Christian (Chep UK) 16 11 Dave McGowan (Team UK Youth) 15 12 Tom Moses (Chep UK) 14 13 Joe Kelly (Rouleur) 13 14 Alistair Slater (Chep UK) 12 15 Owain Doull (Cunga Bikes) 11 16 Andy Fenn (Howies) 10 17 Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor Sharp) 9 18 Mark Cavendish (Howies) 8 19 George Atkins (Cunga Bikes) 7 20 Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp) 6 21 Sam Harrison (Rouleur) 5 22 Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling) 4 DNF Alex Dowsett (Sky Procycling) DNF Jon Mould (Howies)

DHL Future Stars Scratch Race 1 Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing) 30 pts 2 Jake Kelly (Rouleur) 25 3 Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp) 23 4 Matt Cross (Howies) 22 5 Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth) 21 6 Jacob Scott (Chep UK) 20 7 Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing) 19 8 Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp) 18 9 Zac May (Howies) 17 10 James Shaw (Sky Procycling) 16 11 Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp) 15 12 Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur) 14 13 Jake Womersley (Chep UK) 13 14 Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing) 12 15 Will Thomas (Rouleur) 11 16 George Withers (Team UK Youth) 10 17 Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes) 9 DNF Peter Cocker (Sky Procycling) DNF Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling) DNF Owen James (Howies) DNF Oliver Wood (Chep UK) DNF Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth) DNF Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes) DNF Charlie Tanfield (Cunga Bikes)

Revolution Sprint - 200m time trial 1 David Daniell (Great Britain) 0:00:10.285 2 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.311 3 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain) 0:00:10.346 4 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:00:10.363

DHL Future Stars Points Race 1 Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes) 11 pts 2 Ellie Coster (Howies) 5 3 Melissa Lowther (Chep UK) 5 4 Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK) 5 5 Amy Hill (Howies) 4 6 Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes) 3 7 Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling) 2 8 Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp) 2 9 Megan Boyd (Maxgear Racing) 2 10 Megan Barker (Rouleur) 1 11 Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing) 1 12 Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK) 13 Keira Mcvitty (Rapha Condor Sharp) 14 Rebecca Hunt (Howies) 15 Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth) 16 Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth) 17 Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp) 18 Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes) 19 Flora Gillies (Rouleur) 20 Paige Millward (Rouleur) 21 Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing) 22 Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth) 23 Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling) DNF Grace Garner (Sky Procycling)

DHL Future Stars Elimination Race 1 Oliver Wood (Chep UK) 30 pts 2 Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing) 25 3 Jacob Scott (Chep UK) 23 4 Will Thomas (Rouleur) 22 5 Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp) 21 6 Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp) 20 7 Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp) 19 8 Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur) 18 9 Zac May (Howies) 17 10 Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing) 16 11 Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes) 15 12 Jake Kelly (Rouleur) 14 13 Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth) 13 14 Jake Womersley (Chep UK) 12 15 James Shaw (Sky Procycling) 11 16 Matt Cross (Howies) 10 17 Owen James (Howies) 9 18 Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth) 8 19 Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes) 7 20 George Withers (Team UK Youth) 6 21 Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling) 5 22 Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing) 4

Revolution Sprint - Round 1 1 David Daniell (Great Britain) 0:00:10.647 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Revolution Sprint - Round 1 1 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.606 2 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)

Team Elimination 1 Rapha Condor Sharp 30 pts 2 Rouleur 25 3 Howies 23 4 Maxgear Racing 22 5 Cunga Bikes 21 6 Team UK Youth 20 7 Chep UK 19 8 Sky Procycling 18

DHL Future Stars Scratch Race 1 Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes) 30 pts 2 Ellie Coster (Howies) 25 3 Rebecca Hunt (Howies) 23 4 Melissa Lowther (Chep UK) 22 5 Megan Boyd (Maxgear Racing) 21 6 Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes) 20 7 Paige Millward (Rouleur) 19 8 Megan Barker (Rouleur) 18 9 Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp) 17 10 Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling) 16 11 Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK) 15 12 Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp) 14 13 Grace Garner (Sky Procycling) 13 14 Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing) 12 15 Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling) 11 16 Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth) 10 17 Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes) 9 18 Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK) 8 19 Flora Gillies (Rouleur) 7 20 Keira McVitty (Rapha Condor Sharp) 6 21 Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing) 5 22 Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth) 4 23 Amy Hill (Howies) 3 24 Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth) 2

Revolution Sprint - Round 2 1 David Daniell (Great Britain) 0:00:10.909 2 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)

Revolution Sprint - Round 2 1 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.716 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain)

Australian Pursuit 1 Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling) 30 pts 2 David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes) 25 3 Iljo Keisse (Rouleur) 23 4 Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp) 22 5 Tom Moses (Chep UK) 21 6 Jon Mould (Howies) 20 7 Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth) 19 8 Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing) 18

Revolution Sprint - Round 3 1 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:00:10.951 2 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)

Revolution Sprint - Round 3 1 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.831 2 David Daniell (Great Britain)

DHL Future Stars Points Race 1 Oliver Wood (Chep UK) 6 pts 2 Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing) 6 3 Jacob Scott (Chep UK) 5 4 Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes) 5 5 Jake Womersley (Chep UK) 5 6 Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp) 5 7 Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp) 3 8 Matt Cross (Howies) 2 9 Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing) 2 10 Zac May (Howies) 2 11 Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth) 2 12 Jake Kelly (Rouleur) 1 13 Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp) 14 Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing) 15 Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur) 16 Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth) 17 Will Thomas (Rouleur) 18 Owen James (Howies) 19 James Shaw (Sky Procycling) 20 George Withers (Team UK Youth) 21 Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes) 22 Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling) -20

1km Madison Time Trial 1 Rapha Condor Sharp 0:00:55.351 2 Sky Procycling 0:00:58.863 3 Howies 0:00:59.421 4 Cunga Bikes 0:00:59.599 5 Team UK Youth 0:00:59.673 6 Maxgear Racing 0:01:00.425 7 Chep UK 0:01:00.966 DNF Rouleur

Revolution Sprint - Keirin 1 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:10.595 2 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 3 David Daniell (Great Britain) 4 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)

DHL Future Stars Elimination Race 1 Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes) 30 pts 2 Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK) 25 3 Rebecca Hunt (Howies) 23 4 Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp) 22 5 Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling) 21 6 Paige Millward (Rouleur) 20 7 Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing) 19 8 Melissa Lowther (Chep UK) 18 9 Grace Garner (Sky Procycling) 17 10 Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes) 16 11 Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing) 15 12 Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp) 14 13 Keira McVitty (Rapha Condor Sharp) 13 14 Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes) 12 15 Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth) 11 16 Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth) 10 17 Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK) 9 18 Ellie Coster (Howies) 8 19 Megan Barker (Rouleur) 7 20 Flora Gillies (Rouleur) 6 21 Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth) 5 22 Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling) 4

Scratch Race 1 Mark Cavendish (Howies) 30 pts 2 Steven Burke (Team UK Youth) 25 3 Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing) 23 4 Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling) 22 5 Simon Yates (Maxgear Racing) 21 6 Owain Doull (Cunga Bikes) 20 7 Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing) 19 8 Jon Mould (Howies) 18 9 Andy Fenn (Howies) 17 10 Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth) 16 11 Dave McGowan (Team UK Youth) 15 12 Tom Moses (Chep UK) 14 13 David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes) 13 14 Mark Christian (Chep UK) 12 15 Alex Dowsett (Sky Procycling) 11 16 Alistair Slater (Chep UK) 10 17 George Atkins (Cunga Bikes) 9 18 Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling) 8 19 Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp) 7 20 Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor Sharp) 6 21 Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp) 5 22 Iljo Keisse (Rouleur) 4

Revolution Sprint - 500m time trial 1 David Daniell (Great Britain) 0:00:32.545 2 Peter Mitchell (Great Britain) 0:00:33.236 3 Matt Crampton (Great Britain) 0:00:34.250 4 Callum Skinner (Great Britain) 0:00:35.580

Teams 1 Maxgear Racing 187 pts 2 Team UK Youth 180 3 Howies 149 4 Cunga Bikes 148 5 Rapha Condor Sharp 137 6 Chep UK 137 7 Sky Procycling 135 8 Rouleur 93

Teams - Overall series standings 1 Team UK Youth 370 pts 2 Maxgear Racing 341 3 Howies 308 4 Cunga Bikes 306 5 Sky Procycling 300 6 Chep UK 297 7 Rouleur 297 8 Rapha Condor Sharp 269

Elite men - Revolution 34 1 Steven Burke (Team UK Youth) 145 pts 2 Simon Yates (Maxgear Racing) 117 3 David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes) 105 4 Sam Harrison (Rouleur) 101 5 Alex Dowsett (Sky Procycling) 94 6 Tom Moses (Chep UK) 85 7 Alistair Slater (Chep UK) 80 8 Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing) 79 9 Owain Doull (Cunga Bikes) 77 10 Jens Mouris (Rapha Condor Sharp) 76 11 Mark Christian (Chep UK) 74 12 Jon Mould (Howies) 71 13 Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing) 66 14 Leif Lampeter (Howies) 63 15 Russell Downing (Sky Procycling) 59 16 Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling) 56 17 Joe Kelly (Rouleur) 54 18 Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth) 54 19 Iljo Keisse (Rouleur) 50 20 Tom Murray (Rouleur) 49 21 Charles Prendergast (Cunga Bikes) 46 22 James Lowsley-Will'ms (Team UK Youth) 45 23 Mark Cavendish (Howies) 38 24 Adam Duggleby (Howies) 33 25 Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp) 33 26 Chris Opie (Team UK Youth) 33 27 Sam Lowe (Rapha Condor Sharp) 31 28 Dave McGowan (Team UK Youth) 30 29 Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp) 29 30 Andy Fenn (Howies) 27 31 Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling) 25 32 Chris Latham (Maxgear Racing) 16 33 George Atkins (Cunga Bikes) 16 34 Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor Sharp) 15

Future Stars - Boys - Revolution 34 1 Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing) 143 pts 2 Oliver Wood (Chep UK) 122 3 Jacob Scott (Chep UK) 121 4 Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp) 117 5 Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing) 102 6 Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes) 101 7 Jake Kelly (Rouleur) 100 8 Matt Cross (Howies) 97 9 Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp) 95 10 Jake Womersley (Chep UK) 85 11 Zac May (Howies) 82 12 Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp) 80 13 Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling) 79 14 Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth) 79 15 James Shaw (Sky Procycling) 71 16 Will Thomas (Rouleur) 69 17 Owen James (Howies) 66 18 Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing) 52 19 George Withers (Team UK Youth) 50 20 Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur) 43 21 Charlie Tanfield (Cunga Bikes) 38 22 Mark Stewart (Rouleur) 37 23 Peter Cocker (Sky Procycling) 32 24 Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth) 23 25 Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes) 21 26 Callum Ferguson (Cunga Bikes) 16 27 Dan Maslin (Team UK Youth) 14