Cavendish storms to track win
Sell-out crowd witness stellar line-up
A sell out crowd at the Manchester velodrome witnessed an action packed evening at Revolution 34, with Mark Cavendish, Rob Hayles and Ed Clancy all topping the bill.
But it was the world road champion, Mark Cavendish, who stole the show, competing in his first track event since the 2009 World Championships.
“It’s good to be back, I’ve missed it! The Revolution was hard; more intense than what I’m used to at this time of year. The reception I had was amazing. It’s packed here again tonight, and it’s great,” Cavendish said.
The HTC-Highroad sprinter was given a noisy standing ovation as he was introduced to the sell-out, 4,000-strong crowd. Although he lacked a little sharpness, he was in the thick of the racing all night, raising the roof every time he hit the front, especially in the final event of the evening, the scratch race, which saw him score a hugely popular win.
At the end of the night though it was Team UK Youth who came away with the biggest rewards, putting in a number of strong performances to take a commanding lead in the Revolution Championship.
The opening event of the night saw Steven Burke of Team UK Youth pull out an impressive win in the Motor Paced Scratch Endurance Race.
Rapha Condor Sharp’s Ed Clancy and Andrew Tennant were victorious in the 1km Madison Time Trial, with the team also taking the spoils in the Team Elimination race.
Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh won the intriguing Australian Pursuit. But it was the Scratch Race which really got the crowd going; early breaks by Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas and Alex Dowsett looked promising, but World Champion Mark Cavendish positioned himself perfectly to execute a win from the front.
In a poignant moment at the National Cycling Centre, the historic career of Revolution-favourite Rob Hayles was recognised, with the recently-retired British rider receiving a standing ovation from the 4,000-strong crowd. Hayles was joined by the elite riders and friend Mark Cavendish, who showed their appreciation to a fantastic career.
In the DHL Future Stars, Emily Kay further-proved her dominance in the Girls’ event, and maintains her overall lead. In the Boys’ events, Jake Ragen moved up the standings and took the overall lead.
Team UK Youth’s win from Steven Burke and consistent performances throughout the night means that they lead the Revolution Championship with 314 points, ahead of Rouleur with 293.
Those who missed Revolution 34 will be able to watch the hour-long highlights packaged, featuring Mark Cavendish, shown on Monday 21st November on ITV4 at 7pm.
Full Results
|1
|Steven Burke (Team UK Youth)
|30
|pts
|2
|Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing)
|25
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Rouleur)
|23
|4
|Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|22
|5
|Simon Yates (Maxgear Racing)
|21
|6
|David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes)
|20
|7
|Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth)
|19
|8
|Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing)
|18
|9
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)
|17
|10
|Mark Christian (Chep UK)
|16
|11
|Dave McGowan (Team UK Youth)
|15
|12
|Tom Moses (Chep UK)
|14
|13
|Joe Kelly (Rouleur)
|13
|14
|Alistair Slater (Chep UK)
|12
|15
|Owain Doull (Cunga Bikes)
|11
|16
|Andy Fenn (Howies)
|10
|17
|Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|9
|18
|Mark Cavendish (Howies)
|8
|19
|George Atkins (Cunga Bikes)
|7
|20
|Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|6
|21
|Sam Harrison (Rouleur)
|5
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling)
|4
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (Sky Procycling)
|DNF
|Jon Mould (Howies)
|1
|Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing)
|30
|pts
|2
|Jake Kelly (Rouleur)
|25
|3
|Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|23
|4
|Matt Cross (Howies)
|22
|5
|Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth)
|21
|6
|Jacob Scott (Chep UK)
|20
|7
|Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing)
|19
|8
|Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|18
|9
|Zac May (Howies)
|17
|10
|James Shaw (Sky Procycling)
|16
|11
|Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|15
|12
|Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur)
|14
|13
|Jake Womersley (Chep UK)
|13
|14
|Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing)
|12
|15
|Will Thomas (Rouleur)
|11
|16
|George Withers (Team UK Youth)
|10
|17
|Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes)
|9
|DNF
|Peter Cocker (Sky Procycling)
|DNF
|Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling)
|DNF
|Owen James (Howies)
|DNF
|Oliver Wood (Chep UK)
|DNF
|Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth)
|DNF
|Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes)
|DNF
|Charlie Tanfield (Cunga Bikes)
|1
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.285
|2
|Matt Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.311
|3
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.346
|4
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.363
|1
|Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes)
|11
|pts
|2
|Ellie Coster (Howies)
|5
|3
|Melissa Lowther (Chep UK)
|5
|4
|Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK)
|5
|5
|Amy Hill (Howies)
|4
|6
|Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes)
|3
|7
|Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling)
|2
|8
|Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|2
|9
|Megan Boyd (Maxgear Racing)
|2
|10
|Megan Barker (Rouleur)
|1
|11
|Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing)
|1
|12
|Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK)
|13
|Keira Mcvitty (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|14
|Rebecca Hunt (Howies)
|15
|Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth)
|16
|Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth)
|17
|Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|18
|Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes)
|19
|Flora Gillies (Rouleur)
|20
|Paige Millward (Rouleur)
|21
|Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing)
|22
|Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth)
|23
|Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling)
|DNF
|Grace Garner (Sky Procycling)
|1
|Oliver Wood (Chep UK)
|30
|pts
|2
|Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing)
|25
|3
|Jacob Scott (Chep UK)
|23
|4
|Will Thomas (Rouleur)
|22
|5
|Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|21
|6
|Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|20
|7
|Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|19
|8
|Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur)
|18
|9
|Zac May (Howies)
|17
|10
|Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing)
|16
|11
|Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes)
|15
|12
|Jake Kelly (Rouleur)
|14
|13
|Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth)
|13
|14
|Jake Womersley (Chep UK)
|12
|15
|James Shaw (Sky Procycling)
|11
|16
|Matt Cross (Howies)
|10
|17
|Owen James (Howies)
|9
|18
|Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth)
|8
|19
|Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes)
|7
|20
|George Withers (Team UK Youth)
|6
|21
|Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling)
|5
|22
|Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing)
|4
|1
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.647
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|1
|Matt Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.606
|2
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|1
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|30
|pts
|2
|Rouleur
|25
|3
|Howies
|23
|4
|Maxgear Racing
|22
|5
|Cunga Bikes
|21
|6
|Team UK Youth
|20
|7
|Chep UK
|19
|8
|Sky Procycling
|18
|1
|Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes)
|30
|pts
|2
|Ellie Coster (Howies)
|25
|3
|Rebecca Hunt (Howies)
|23
|4
|Melissa Lowther (Chep UK)
|22
|5
|Megan Boyd (Maxgear Racing)
|21
|6
|Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes)
|20
|7
|Paige Millward (Rouleur)
|19
|8
|Megan Barker (Rouleur)
|18
|9
|Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|17
|10
|Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling)
|16
|11
|Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK)
|15
|12
|Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|14
|13
|Grace Garner (Sky Procycling)
|13
|14
|Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing)
|12
|15
|Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling)
|11
|16
|Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth)
|10
|17
|Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes)
|9
|18
|Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK)
|8
|19
|Flora Gillies (Rouleur)
|7
|20
|Keira McVitty (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|6
|21
|Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing)
|5
|22
|Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth)
|4
|23
|Amy Hill (Howies)
|3
|24
|Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth)
|2
|1
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.909
|2
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|1
|Matt Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.716
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|1
|Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling)
|30
|pts
|2
|David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes)
|25
|3
|Iljo Keisse (Rouleur)
|23
|4
|Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|22
|5
|Tom Moses (Chep UK)
|21
|6
|Jon Mould (Howies)
|20
|7
|Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth)
|19
|8
|Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing)
|18
|1
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.951
|2
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|1
|Matt Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.831
|2
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|1
|Oliver Wood (Chep UK)
|6
|pts
|2
|Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing)
|6
|3
|Jacob Scott (Chep UK)
|5
|4
|Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes)
|5
|5
|Jake Womersley (Chep UK)
|5
|6
|Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|5
|7
|Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|3
|8
|Matt Cross (Howies)
|2
|9
|Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing)
|2
|10
|Zac May (Howies)
|2
|11
|Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth)
|2
|12
|Jake Kelly (Rouleur)
|1
|13
|Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|14
|Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing)
|15
|Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur)
|16
|Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth)
|17
|Will Thomas (Rouleur)
|18
|Owen James (Howies)
|19
|James Shaw (Sky Procycling)
|20
|George Withers (Team UK Youth)
|21
|Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes)
|22
|Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling)
|-20
|1
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|0:00:55.351
|2
|Sky Procycling
|0:00:58.863
|3
|Howies
|0:00:59.421
|4
|Cunga Bikes
|0:00:59.599
|5
|Team UK Youth
|0:00:59.673
|6
|Maxgear Racing
|0:01:00.425
|7
|Chep UK
|0:01:00.966
|DNF
|Rouleur
|1
|Matt Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:10.595
|2
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|3
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|4
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|1
|Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes)
|30
|pts
|2
|Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK)
|25
|3
|Rebecca Hunt (Howies)
|23
|4
|Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|22
|5
|Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling)
|21
|6
|Paige Millward (Rouleur)
|20
|7
|Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing)
|19
|8
|Melissa Lowther (Chep UK)
|18
|9
|Grace Garner (Sky Procycling)
|17
|10
|Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes)
|16
|11
|Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing)
|15
|12
|Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|14
|13
|Keira McVitty (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|13
|14
|Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes)
|12
|15
|Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth)
|11
|16
|Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth)
|10
|17
|Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK)
|9
|18
|Ellie Coster (Howies)
|8
|19
|Megan Barker (Rouleur)
|7
|20
|Flora Gillies (Rouleur)
|6
|21
|Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth)
|5
|22
|Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling)
|4
|1
|Mark Cavendish (Howies)
|30
|pts
|2
|Steven Burke (Team UK Youth)
|25
|3
|Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing)
|23
|4
|Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling)
|22
|5
|Simon Yates (Maxgear Racing)
|21
|6
|Owain Doull (Cunga Bikes)
|20
|7
|Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing)
|19
|8
|Jon Mould (Howies)
|18
|9
|Andy Fenn (Howies)
|17
|10
|Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth)
|16
|11
|Dave McGowan (Team UK Youth)
|15
|12
|Tom Moses (Chep UK)
|14
|13
|David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes)
|13
|14
|Mark Christian (Chep UK)
|12
|15
|Alex Dowsett (Sky Procycling)
|11
|16
|Alistair Slater (Chep UK)
|10
|17
|George Atkins (Cunga Bikes)
|9
|18
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)
|8
|19
|Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|7
|20
|Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|6
|21
|Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|5
|22
|Iljo Keisse (Rouleur)
|4
|1
|David Daniell (Great Britain)
|0:00:32.545
|2
|Peter Mitchell (Great Britain)
|0:00:33.236
|3
|Matt Crampton (Great Britain)
|0:00:34.250
|4
|Callum Skinner (Great Britain)
|0:00:35.580
|1
|Maxgear Racing
|187
|pts
|2
|Team UK Youth
|180
|3
|Howies
|149
|4
|Cunga Bikes
|148
|5
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|137
|6
|Chep UK
|137
|7
|Sky Procycling
|135
|8
|Rouleur
|93
|1
|Team UK Youth
|370
|pts
|2
|Maxgear Racing
|341
|3
|Howies
|308
|4
|Cunga Bikes
|306
|5
|Sky Procycling
|300
|6
|Chep UK
|297
|7
|Rouleur
|297
|8
|Rapha Condor Sharp
|269
|1
|Steven Burke (Team UK Youth)
|145
|pts
|2
|Simon Yates (Maxgear Racing)
|117
|3
|David O'Loughlin (Cunga Bikes)
|105
|4
|Sam Harrison (Rouleur)
|101
|5
|Alex Dowsett (Sky Procycling)
|94
|6
|Tom Moses (Chep UK)
|85
|7
|Alistair Slater (Chep UK)
|80
|8
|Adam Yates (Maxgear Racing)
|79
|9
|Owain Doull (Cunga Bikes)
|77
|10
|Jens Mouris (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|76
|11
|Mark Christian (Chep UK)
|74
|12
|Jon Mould (Howies)
|71
|13
|Luke Rowe (Maxgear Racing)
|66
|14
|Leif Lampeter (Howies)
|63
|15
|Russell Downing (Sky Procycling)
|59
|16
|Peter Kennaugh (Sky Procycling)
|56
|17
|Joe Kelly (Rouleur)
|54
|18
|Magnus Backstedt (Team UK Youth)
|54
|19
|Iljo Keisse (Rouleur)
|50
|20
|Tom Murray (Rouleur)
|49
|21
|Charles Prendergast (Cunga Bikes)
|46
|22
|James Lowsley-Will'ms (Team UK Youth)
|45
|23
|Mark Cavendish (Howies)
|38
|24
|Adam Duggleby (Howies)
|33
|25
|Franco Marvulli (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|33
|26
|Chris Opie (Team UK Youth)
|33
|27
|Sam Lowe (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|31
|28
|Dave McGowan (Team UK Youth)
|30
|29
|Andy Tennant (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|29
|30
|Andy Fenn (Howies)
|27
|31
|Geraint Thomas (Sky Procycling)
|25
|32
|Chris Latham (Maxgear Racing)
|16
|33
|George Atkins (Cunga Bikes)
|16
|34
|Ed Clancy (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|15
|1
|Jake Ragen (Maxgear Racing)
|143
|pts
|2
|Oliver Wood (Chep UK)
|122
|3
|Jacob Scott (Chep UK)
|121
|4
|Jack Hoyle (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|117
|5
|Chris Lawless (Maxgear Racing)
|102
|6
|Adam Lewis (Cunga Bikes)
|101
|7
|Jake Kelly (Rouleur)
|100
|8
|Matt Cross (Howies)
|97
|9
|Tao Georgehean-Hart (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|95
|10
|Jake Womersley (Chep UK)
|85
|11
|Zac May (Howies)
|82
|12
|Alan Trolove (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|80
|13
|Ryan Whatmough (Sky Procycling)
|79
|14
|Tristan Robbins (Team UK Youth)
|79
|15
|James Shaw (Sky Procycling)
|71
|16
|Will Thomas (Rouleur)
|69
|17
|Owen James (Howies)
|66
|18
|Luc Hall (Maxgear Racing)
|52
|19
|George Withers (Team UK Youth)
|50
|20
|Christian Braybrooke (Rouleur)
|43
|21
|Charlie Tanfield (Cunga Bikes)
|38
|22
|Mark Stewart (Rouleur)
|37
|23
|Peter Cocker (Sky Procycling)
|32
|24
|Jason Pitt (Team UK Youth)
|23
|25
|Sam Franks (Cunga Bikes)
|21
|26
|Callum Ferguson (Cunga Bikes)
|16
|27
|Dan Maslin (Team UK Youth)
|14
|1
|Emily Kay (Cunga Bikes)
|180
|pts
|2
|Ellie Coster (Howies)
|128
|3
|Melissa Lowther (Chep UK)
|117
|4
|Beth Hayward (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|110
|5
|Megan Boyd (Maxgear Racing)
|109
|6
|Abbie-May Parkinson (Chep UK)
|105
|7
|Rebecca Hunt (Howies)
|100
|8
|Charlotte Broughton (Sky Procycling)
|99
|9
|Emily Nelson (Cunga Bikes)
|96
|10
|Kimberley English (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|85
|11
|Lauren O'Brien (Chep UK)
|85
|12
|Megan Barker (Rouleur)
|78
|13
|Amy Hill (Howies)
|72
|14
|Ellie Dickinson (Maxgear Racing)
|71
|15
|Abbie Dentus (Team UK Youth)
|67
|16
|Grace Garner (Sky Procycling)
|67
|17
|Paige Millward (Rouleur)
|61
|18
|Bethany Taylor (Team UK Youth)
|46
|19
|Hannah Blount (Sky Procycling)
|45
|20
|Danielle Khan (Cunga Bikes)
|44
|21
|Victoria Kinrade (Maxgear Racing)
|39
|22
|Alice Barnes (Team UK Youth)
|34
|23
|Keira McVitty (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|32
|24
|Imogen Farlie (Rapha Condor Sharp)
|31
|25
|Flora Gillies (Rouleur)
|20
|26
|Louise Borthwick (Rouleur)
|17
|27
|Chloe Evans (Team UK Youth)
|16
|28
|Zoe Armstrong (Maxgear Racing)
|10
