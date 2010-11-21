Image 1 of 29 Franco Marvuli in full flight (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 29 3 man Madison team, Le Col (Marvuli, Fenn and Mould) (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 29 Action from the 3 Man 20K Madison (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 29 Amy Roberts (Le Col) takes the Future Stars Devil win on the line from Emily Kay (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 29 Andy Fenn and Franco Marvuli hand sling in taking the 1K Madison TT (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 29 Ben Swift wins the Devil (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 29 Claudio Imhof and Seb Donadio hand sling in the Madison (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 29 Double change in the 3 man Madison (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 29 Emily Kay pops out to take the Future Stars 5K Scratch on the line (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 29 Emily Kay sits comfortably in the pack in the Future Stars 5K Scratch (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 29 Forza captain Sebastian Donadio takes the Points race win (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 29 Harry Tanfield just ousts Sam Lowe in the Future Stars Scratch race (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 29 Jess Cramptoon takes the 6 Lap Dash from Emily Kay and Lucy Garner (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 29 Kay and Rotherham take the applause (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 15 of 29 Kay and Rotherham take the Future Stars jerseys (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 16 of 29 Le Col changing on the way to winning the 3 man Madison (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 17 of 29 Leif Lampater (Germany) powers the bend during the Madison TT (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 18 of 29 Matt Rotherham caps a superb event to win the Keirin from Ryan Watmough (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 19 of 29 Matt Rotherham leads the Keirin at the Bell (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 20 of 29 Matt Rotherham powers to the Future Stars Sprint champion, from Team Sky's Alex Minting (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 21 of 29 MaxGear racing and Motorpoints Emily Kay with Hugh porter (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 22 of 29 MaxGear take the event and the number 1 spot from Sky (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 23 of 29 Pushing and Shoving at the front of the Future Stars Keirin (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 24 of 29 Sam Lowe takes the 6 Lap Dash from Tanfield (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 25 of 29 Sam Lowe takes the Future Stars Devil (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 26 of 29 Swift and the crowd applaud Seb Donadio (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 27 of 29 Swift leads eventual Points Race winner, Seb Donadio from Argentina (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 28 of 29 The Sky Train take control of the Devil (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 29 of 29 Thomas and Kennaugh hand sling during the Madison TT (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Revolution 30 featured some of the continent’s most prolific six-day riders, as well as a strong British contingent, including Team Sky’s Geraint Thomas, Ben Swift and new recruit Alex Dowsett.

It was Team Sky who set out their dominance in the very first event, the Devil Scratch Race. The pace was rapid from the start, with some big names like Franco Marvulli and Alex Rasmussen eased off, saving themselves for the latter events. Team Sky’s Peter Kennaugh looked in pain as he came off the track, but promptly got back up again to continue the race. With some strong turns on the front as the race turned into a Scratch event, the group pulled back an impressive attack by Christian Grassman and Ben Swift took an emphatic victory after a leadout from Thomas.

New Team Sky signing Alex Dowsett paired up with world champion Alex Rasmussen to produce a formidable 1km Madison team, under the CHEP Championship squad. Combined, the duo managed an impressive 58.515. But that wasn’t quite enough to beat Andy Fenn and Revolution favourite Franco Marvulli, riding for Le Col, who produced 58.336.

The crowd were also treated to a rendition of Robbie Williams’Angels, sung by Six Day rider Sebastian Donadio.

In the 15km Points Race, early moves from the continental riders Sebastian Donadio and Franco Marvulli signalled intent. The Team Sky leadout train enabled Swift to accumulate 10 points throughout the sprints, even when his team mate Kennaugh retired, perhaps suffering from his earlier fall. Donadio needed to keep a grip on the race and fought hard and managed to edge out Swift in the penultimate sprint. The last sprint involved seven riders who got away, but none of whom were in the general standings. So it was Donadio, fresh from his singing, who took the overall win; an impressive show on all accounts.

The highlight of the evening was no doubt the three-man Madison, which proved to be fast and furious. “That was crazy fast,” said Dean Downing after the event.

Maxgear looked to be ahead with a team of Adam Yates, Simon Yates and Leif Lampater. But when it came to the final sprint, another fantastic performance from Franco Marvulli, who stood out throughout the night, meant that the Le Col team took final victory. Young hopefuls Andy Fenn and Jon Mould helped Marvulli in an impressive three-man team victory.

The three-man teams meant that the race was a lot quicker than usual, as riders had more rest and changes were more frequent. Marvulli’s experience in the Madison event certainly helped stamp his dominance on the race.



