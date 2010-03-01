Trending

Hoy and Pendleton show their form before track worlds

British track sprinters shine at final Manchester Revolution

Image 1 of 22

Sir Chris Hoy in action

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 2 of 22

Chris Newton in action at Revolution 28

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 3 of 22

Revolution 28: the Keirin begins

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 4 of 22

Victoria Pendleton concentrates

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 5 of 22

Chris Hoy beats Jason Kenny

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 6 of 22

Victoria Pendleton goes deep

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 7 of 22

Victoria Pendleton celebrates

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 8 of 22

Revolution 28 sprint action

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 9 of 22

Sir Chris Hoy wins the sprint

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 10 of 22

Revolution 28: the winning team

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 11 of 22

Revolution 28 caused a blur

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 12 of 22

Revolution 28 action

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 13 of 22

Jason Kenny goes under Sir Chris Hoy

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 14 of 22

Victoria Pendleton at speed

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 15 of 22

Revolution 28 draws the crowds

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 16 of 22

Victoria Pendleton in the rainbow jersey

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 17 of 22

Revolution 28 was fast

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 18 of 22

Sir Chris Hoy winds up his sprint

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 19 of 22

Victoria Pendleton in action

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 20 of 22

Roberto Chiappa and Sir Chris Hoy

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 21 of 22

Sir Chris Hoy watches his rival

(Image credit: Rick Robson)
Image 22 of 22

Victoria Pendleton

(Image credit: Rick Robson)

British track sprinters Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton showed they are ready for the forthcoming track world championships in Copenhagen with some powerful high-seed sprinting during the final Revolution track event in Manchester on Saturday night.

Hoy went below ten seconds in his flying 200m qualifying time trial and then used his speed to beat younger rivals Ross Edgar and Jason Kenny.

The final against Kenny was a tense, high-speed battle and a repeat of the Olympic final in Beijing. Hoy again came out on top but the two almost crashed after an aggressive series of switches and tactical moves.

"There was a risk of us crashing there and ruining our World championship but once the whistle goes…" Hoy told the Guardian newspaper.

"Yes, you are aware of the implications but it's racing and sprinters are a special breed of athlete. You have to commit 100%. If we'd crashed it would be a ridiculous situation but it's nice for people to know that the racing here isn't for fun, it's for real."

Victoria Pendleton won both the sprint and the team sprint events, the latter with the talented Jess Varnish. She looks set to extend her reign as women's sprint champion yet again in Copenhagen.

In other racing during the revolution meeting, Under 23 riders Luke Rowe and Mark Christian won the British Madison title, Hoy, Kenny and Crampton won the men's team sprint and Erick Rowsell won the 15km points race.

 

Men's Sprint 200m Qualification
1Chris Hoy0:00:09.995
2Jason Kenny0:00:10.070
3Matt Crampton0:00:10.156
4Ross Edgar0:00:10.191
5Robert Forstermann0:00:10.231
6Carsten Bergeman0:00:10.233
7David Daniell0:00:10.247
8Stefan Nimke0:00:10.264
9Rene Enders0:00:10.360
10Michael Siedenbacher0:00:10.413
11Pete Mitchell0:00:10.435
12Tobias Wachter0:00:10.468
13Craig Maclean0:00:10.497
14Teun Mulder0:00:10.549
15Roy Van Den Berg0:00:10.561
16Roberto Chiappa0:00:10.817

Men's Sprint Heat 1
1Stefan Nimke
2Rene Enders

Men's Sprint Heat 2
1Michael Siedenbacher
2David Daniell

Men's Sprint Heat 3
1Pete Mitchell
2Carsten Bergeman

Men's Sprint Heat 4
1Tobias Wachter
2Robert Forsterman

Men's Sprint Heat 5
1Ross Edgar
2Craig Maclean

Men's Sprint Heat 6
1Matt Crampton
2Teun Mulder

Men's Sprint Heat 7
1Jason Kenny
2Roy Van Den Berg

Men's Sprint Heat 8
1Chris Hoy
2Roberto Chiappa

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 1
1Ross Edgar
2Tobias Wachter

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 2
1Matt Crampton
2Peter Mitchell

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 3
1Jason Kenny
2Michael Siedenbacher

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 4
1Chris Hoy
2Stefan Nimke

Losers' six lap dash
1Rene Enders
2Robert Forsterman
3Teun Mulder
4Roy Van Den Berg
5Peter Mitchell
6David Daniell
7Carsten Bergeman

Men's sprint semifinal Heat 1
1Jason Kenny
2Matt Crampton

Men's sprint semifinal Heat 2
1Chris Hoy
2Ross Edgar

Men's sprint final
1Chris Hoy
2Jason Kenny

Women's Sprint 200m Qualification
1Victoria Pendleton0:00:11.163
2Willy Kanis0:00:11.263
3Kristina Vogel0:00:11.508
4Jess Varnish0:00:11.534
5Becky James0:00:11.557
6Yvonne Hijgenaar0:00:11.662
7Miriam Welte0:00:11.693
8Christine Muche0:00:11.848

Women's Sprint Heat 1
1Jess Varnish
2Becky James

Women's Sprint Heat 2
1Kristina Vogel
2Yvonne Hijgenaar

Women's Sprint Heat 3
1Willy Kanis
2Miriam Welte

Women's Sprint Heat 4
1Victoria Pendleton
2Christine Muche

Women's Sprint Minor Final
1Becky James
2Christine Muche
3Yvonne Hijgenaar
4Miriam Welte

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1
1Willy Kanis
2Kristina Vogel

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2
1Victoria Pendleton
2Jess Varnish

Women's Sprint Final
1Victoria Pendleton
2Willy Kanis

DHL Future Stars Madison - Boys
1Sam Lowe/ Alistair Slater15pts
2Robbie Westwood / Matt Cross8
3Oliver Rossi / Tom Gallagher8
4Jordan Hargreaves / Rob Lampton4

DHL Future Stars Madison - Girls
1Hannah Barnes and Lucy Garner12pts
2Amy Roberts and Amy Hill8
3Jess Anderson and Melissa Bury6

Cycling Weekly Devil Scratch Race
1Andy Tennant TEM
2Franco Marvulli ROL
3Ed Clancy TEM
4Chris Newton ROL
5Luke Rowe SLI
6Jon Mould TEM
7Tom Murray VIT

Future Stars Girls 6 Lap Dash
1Hannah Barnes FOR
2Amy Roberts SLI
3Eleanor Barker SLI
4Emily Kay DYN
5Harriot Owen FOR

Team Sprint - Women Qualification
1GB (Pendleton/Varnish)0:00:33.719
2Mixed (C Muche/B James)0:00:35.323
1Germany (M Welte/K Vogel)0:00:34.012
2Holland (W Kanis/Y Hijgenaar)0:00:34.437

Team Sprint - Women Final
1GB (Pendleton/Varnish)0:00:33.863
2Ger (Welte/Vogel)0:00:34.332
3Holland (Kanis/Hijgenaar)0:00:34.621
4Mixed (James/Muche)0:00:35.218

Team Sprint Qualifying
1GB1 (Hoy/Kenny/Crampton)0:00:43.919
2GER1 (Bergeman/Forsterman/Siedenbacher)0:00:44.282
3GER2 (Nimke/Enders/Wachter)0:00:44.521
4GB2 (Mitchell/Daniell/Edgar)0:00:44.828
5World (Mulder/Van Den Berg/Maclean)0:00:45.647

Team Sprint Final
1GB (Hoy/Kenny/Crampton)0:00:43.793
2GER (Bergeman/Forsterman/Siedenbacher)0:00:43.997
3GER 2 (Nimke/Enders/Wachter)0:00:44.601
4GB 2 (Mitchell/Daniell/Edgar)0:00:44.729

Future Stars Boys Scratch 5km
1Owain Doull SLI
2Alistair Slater PAC
3Jordan Hargreaves ROL
4Sam Lowe PAC
5Rob Lampton DYN
6Jack Penrice VIT

1km Madison Time Trial
1Luke Rowe/Craig Maclean SLI0:00:56.269
2Ed Clancy/Andy Tennant TEM0:00:56.351
3Chris Newton/Franco Marvulli ROL0:00:58.372
4Andy Fenn/Andrew Magnier DYN0:00:58.751
5George Atkins/Steven Burke PAC0:00:59.481
6Rob Hayles/Erick Rowsell FOR0:01:00.146
7Tom Murray/Pete Williams VIT0:01:01.385
8Dean Downing/Mark Christian FLY0:01:01.800

Future Stars Girls Elimination
1Emily Kay DYN
2Harriot Owen FOR
3Hannah Layland VIT
4Lisa Daly FLY

Men's Points 15km
1Erick Rowsell22pts
2Andy Magnier19
3Dean Downing18
4Steven Burke16
5Franco Marvulli15
6Tom Murray14

Women's Keirin
1Kristina Vogel
2Becky James
3Miriam Welte
4Jess Varnish
5Yvonne Hijgenaar
6Christine Muche

Men's Keirin Round 1
1Matt Crampton
2Michael Siedenbacher
3Peter Mitchell
4Craig Maclean

Men's Keirin Round 2
1David Daneill
2Rene Enders
3Teun Mulder
4Tobias Wachter
5Stefan Nimke
6Roberto Chiappa

Men's Keirin Final
1Matt Crampton
2Rene Enders
3Peter Mitchell
4Michael Siedenbacher
5Dave Daniell
6Teun Mulder

Future Stars Boys 6 Lap Dash
1Owain Doull
2Rob Lampton
3Josh Papworth
4Jordan Hargreaves
5Sam Lowe
6John Paul

Future Stars Girls Scratch
1Hannah Barnes FOR
2Melissa Bury VIT
3Harriot Owen FOR
4Amy Hill SLI

Future Stars Elimination Boys
1Jordan Hagreaves
2Owain Doull
3Jake Ragen
4Rob Lampton

Men's Scratch 10km
1Steven Burke
2Ed Clancy
3Chris Newton
4Luke Rowe

