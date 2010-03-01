Image 1 of 22 Sir Chris Hoy in action (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 2 of 22 Chris Newton in action at Revolution 28 (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 3 of 22 Revolution 28: the Keirin begins (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 4 of 22 Victoria Pendleton concentrates (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 5 of 22 Chris Hoy beats Jason Kenny (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 6 of 22 Victoria Pendleton goes deep (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 7 of 22 Victoria Pendleton celebrates (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 8 of 22 Revolution 28 sprint action (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 9 of 22 Sir Chris Hoy wins the sprint (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 10 of 22 Revolution 28: the winning team (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 11 of 22 Revolution 28 caused a blur (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 12 of 22 Revolution 28 action (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 13 of 22 Jason Kenny goes under Sir Chris Hoy (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 14 of 22 Victoria Pendleton at speed (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 15 of 22 Revolution 28 draws the crowds (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 16 of 22 Victoria Pendleton in the rainbow jersey (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 17 of 22 Revolution 28 was fast (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 18 of 22 Sir Chris Hoy winds up his sprint (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 19 of 22 Victoria Pendleton in action (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 20 of 22 Roberto Chiappa and Sir Chris Hoy (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 21 of 22 Sir Chris Hoy watches his rival (Image credit: Rick Robson) Image 22 of 22 Victoria Pendleton (Image credit: Rick Robson)

British track sprinters Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton showed they are ready for the forthcoming track world championships in Copenhagen with some powerful high-seed sprinting during the final Revolution track event in Manchester on Saturday night.

Hoy went below ten seconds in his flying 200m qualifying time trial and then used his speed to beat younger rivals Ross Edgar and Jason Kenny.

The final against Kenny was a tense, high-speed battle and a repeat of the Olympic final in Beijing. Hoy again came out on top but the two almost crashed after an aggressive series of switches and tactical moves.

"There was a risk of us crashing there and ruining our World championship but once the whistle goes…" Hoy told the Guardian newspaper.

"Yes, you are aware of the implications but it's racing and sprinters are a special breed of athlete. You have to commit 100%. If we'd crashed it would be a ridiculous situation but it's nice for people to know that the racing here isn't for fun, it's for real."

Victoria Pendleton won both the sprint and the team sprint events, the latter with the talented Jess Varnish. She looks set to extend her reign as women's sprint champion yet again in Copenhagen.

In other racing during the revolution meeting, Under 23 riders Luke Rowe and Mark Christian won the British Madison title, Hoy, Kenny and Crampton won the men's team sprint and Erick Rowsell won the 15km points race.

Men's Sprint 200m Qualification 1 Chris Hoy 0:00:09.995 2 Jason Kenny 0:00:10.070 3 Matt Crampton 0:00:10.156 4 Ross Edgar 0:00:10.191 5 Robert Forstermann 0:00:10.231 6 Carsten Bergeman 0:00:10.233 7 David Daniell 0:00:10.247 8 Stefan Nimke 0:00:10.264 9 Rene Enders 0:00:10.360 10 Michael Siedenbacher 0:00:10.413 11 Pete Mitchell 0:00:10.435 12 Tobias Wachter 0:00:10.468 13 Craig Maclean 0:00:10.497 14 Teun Mulder 0:00:10.549 15 Roy Van Den Berg 0:00:10.561 16 Roberto Chiappa 0:00:10.817

Men's Sprint Heat 1 1 Stefan Nimke 2 Rene Enders

Men's Sprint Heat 2 1 Michael Siedenbacher 2 David Daniell

Men's Sprint Heat 3 1 Pete Mitchell 2 Carsten Bergeman

Men's Sprint Heat 4 1 Tobias Wachter 2 Robert Forsterman

Men's Sprint Heat 5 1 Ross Edgar 2 Craig Maclean

Men's Sprint Heat 6 1 Matt Crampton 2 Teun Mulder

Men's Sprint Heat 7 1 Jason Kenny 2 Roy Van Den Berg

Men's Sprint Heat 8 1 Chris Hoy 2 Roberto Chiappa

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 1 1 Ross Edgar 2 Tobias Wachter

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 2 1 Matt Crampton 2 Peter Mitchell

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 3 1 Jason Kenny 2 Michael Siedenbacher

Men's Sprint 1/4 final Heat 4 1 Chris Hoy 2 Stefan Nimke

Losers' six lap dash 1 Rene Enders 2 Robert Forsterman 3 Teun Mulder 4 Roy Van Den Berg 5 Peter Mitchell 6 David Daniell 7 Carsten Bergeman

Men's sprint semifinal Heat 1 1 Jason Kenny 2 Matt Crampton

Men's sprint semifinal Heat 2 1 Chris Hoy 2 Ross Edgar

Men's sprint final 1 Chris Hoy 2 Jason Kenny

Women's Sprint 200m Qualification 1 Victoria Pendleton 0:00:11.163 2 Willy Kanis 0:00:11.263 3 Kristina Vogel 0:00:11.508 4 Jess Varnish 0:00:11.534 5 Becky James 0:00:11.557 6 Yvonne Hijgenaar 0:00:11.662 7 Miriam Welte 0:00:11.693 8 Christine Muche 0:00:11.848

Women's Sprint Heat 1 1 Jess Varnish 2 Becky James

Women's Sprint Heat 2 1 Kristina Vogel 2 Yvonne Hijgenaar

Women's Sprint Heat 3 1 Willy Kanis 2 Miriam Welte

Women's Sprint Heat 4 1 Victoria Pendleton 2 Christine Muche

Women's Sprint Minor Final 1 Becky James 2 Christine Muche 3 Yvonne Hijgenaar 4 Miriam Welte

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 1 1 Willy Kanis 2 Kristina Vogel

Women's Sprint Semifinal Heat 2 1 Victoria Pendleton 2 Jess Varnish

Women's Sprint Final 1 Victoria Pendleton 2 Willy Kanis

DHL Future Stars Madison - Boys 1 Sam Lowe/ Alistair Slater 15 pts 2 Robbie Westwood / Matt Cross 8 3 Oliver Rossi / Tom Gallagher 8 4 Jordan Hargreaves / Rob Lampton 4

DHL Future Stars Madison - Girls 1 Hannah Barnes and Lucy Garner 12 pts 2 Amy Roberts and Amy Hill 8 3 Jess Anderson and Melissa Bury 6

Cycling Weekly Devil Scratch Race 1 Andy Tennant TEM 2 Franco Marvulli ROL 3 Ed Clancy TEM 4 Chris Newton ROL 5 Luke Rowe SLI 6 Jon Mould TEM 7 Tom Murray VIT

Future Stars Girls 6 Lap Dash 1 Hannah Barnes FOR 2 Amy Roberts SLI 3 Eleanor Barker SLI 4 Emily Kay DYN 5 Harriot Owen FOR

Team Sprint - Women Qualification 1 GB (Pendleton/Varnish) 0:00:33.719 2 Mixed (C Muche/B James) 0:00:35.323 1 Germany (M Welte/K Vogel) 0:00:34.012 2 Holland (W Kanis/Y Hijgenaar) 0:00:34.437

Team Sprint - Women Final 1 GB (Pendleton/Varnish) 0:00:33.863 2 Ger (Welte/Vogel) 0:00:34.332 3 Holland (Kanis/Hijgenaar) 0:00:34.621 4 Mixed (James/Muche) 0:00:35.218

Team Sprint Qualifying 1 GB1 (Hoy/Kenny/Crampton) 0:00:43.919 2 GER1 (Bergeman/Forsterman/Siedenbacher) 0:00:44.282 3 GER2 (Nimke/Enders/Wachter) 0:00:44.521 4 GB2 (Mitchell/Daniell/Edgar) 0:00:44.828 5 World (Mulder/Van Den Berg/Maclean) 0:00:45.647

Team Sprint Final 1 GB (Hoy/Kenny/Crampton) 0:00:43.793 2 GER (Bergeman/Forsterman/Siedenbacher) 0:00:43.997 3 GER 2 (Nimke/Enders/Wachter) 0:00:44.601 4 GB 2 (Mitchell/Daniell/Edgar) 0:00:44.729

Future Stars Boys Scratch 5km 1 Owain Doull SLI 2 Alistair Slater PAC 3 Jordan Hargreaves ROL 4 Sam Lowe PAC 5 Rob Lampton DYN 6 Jack Penrice VIT

1km Madison Time Trial 1 Luke Rowe/Craig Maclean SLI 0:00:56.269 2 Ed Clancy/Andy Tennant TEM 0:00:56.351 3 Chris Newton/Franco Marvulli ROL 0:00:58.372 4 Andy Fenn/Andrew Magnier DYN 0:00:58.751 5 George Atkins/Steven Burke PAC 0:00:59.481 6 Rob Hayles/Erick Rowsell FOR 0:01:00.146 7 Tom Murray/Pete Williams VIT 0:01:01.385 8 Dean Downing/Mark Christian FLY 0:01:01.800

Future Stars Girls Elimination 1 Emily Kay DYN 2 Harriot Owen FOR 3 Hannah Layland VIT 4 Lisa Daly FLY

Men's Points 15km 1 Erick Rowsell 22 pts 2 Andy Magnier 19 3 Dean Downing 18 4 Steven Burke 16 5 Franco Marvulli 15 6 Tom Murray 14

Women's Keirin 1 Kristina Vogel 2 Becky James 3 Miriam Welte 4 Jess Varnish 5 Yvonne Hijgenaar 6 Christine Muche

Men's Keirin Round 1 1 Matt Crampton 2 Michael Siedenbacher 3 Peter Mitchell 4 Craig Maclean

Men's Keirin Round 2 1 David Daneill 2 Rene Enders 3 Teun Mulder 4 Tobias Wachter 5 Stefan Nimke 6 Roberto Chiappa

Men's Keirin Final 1 Matt Crampton 2 Rene Enders 3 Peter Mitchell 4 Michael Siedenbacher 5 Dave Daniell 6 Teun Mulder

Future Stars Boys 6 Lap Dash 1 Owain Doull 2 Rob Lampton 3 Josh Papworth 4 Jordan Hargreaves 5 Sam Lowe 6 John Paul

Future Stars Girls Scratch 1 Hannah Barnes FOR 2 Melissa Bury VIT 3 Harriot Owen FOR 4 Amy Hill SLI

Future Stars Elimination Boys 1 Jordan Hagreaves 2 Owain Doull 3 Jake Ragen 4 Rob Lampton