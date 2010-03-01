Hoy and Pendleton show their form before track worlds
British track sprinters shine at final Manchester Revolution
British track sprinters Sir Chris Hoy and Victoria Pendleton showed they are ready for the forthcoming track world championships in Copenhagen with some powerful high-seed sprinting during the final Revolution track event in Manchester on Saturday night.
Hoy went below ten seconds in his flying 200m qualifying time trial and then used his speed to beat younger rivals Ross Edgar and Jason Kenny.
The final against Kenny was a tense, high-speed battle and a repeat of the Olympic final in Beijing. Hoy again came out on top but the two almost crashed after an aggressive series of switches and tactical moves.
"There was a risk of us crashing there and ruining our World championship but once the whistle goes…" Hoy told the Guardian newspaper.
"Yes, you are aware of the implications but it's racing and sprinters are a special breed of athlete. You have to commit 100%. If we'd crashed it would be a ridiculous situation but it's nice for people to know that the racing here isn't for fun, it's for real."
Victoria Pendleton won both the sprint and the team sprint events, the latter with the talented Jess Varnish. She looks set to extend her reign as women's sprint champion yet again in Copenhagen.
In other racing during the revolution meeting, Under 23 riders Luke Rowe and Mark Christian won the British Madison title, Hoy, Kenny and Crampton won the men's team sprint and Erick Rowsell won the 15km points race.
|1
|Chris Hoy
|0:00:09.995
|2
|Jason Kenny
|0:00:10.070
|3
|Matt Crampton
|0:00:10.156
|4
|Ross Edgar
|0:00:10.191
|5
|Robert Forstermann
|0:00:10.231
|6
|Carsten Bergeman
|0:00:10.233
|7
|David Daniell
|0:00:10.247
|8
|Stefan Nimke
|0:00:10.264
|9
|Rene Enders
|0:00:10.360
|10
|Michael Siedenbacher
|0:00:10.413
|11
|Pete Mitchell
|0:00:10.435
|12
|Tobias Wachter
|0:00:10.468
|13
|Craig Maclean
|0:00:10.497
|14
|Teun Mulder
|0:00:10.549
|15
|Roy Van Den Berg
|0:00:10.561
|16
|Roberto Chiappa
|0:00:10.817
|1
|Stefan Nimke
|2
|Rene Enders
|1
|Michael Siedenbacher
|2
|David Daniell
|1
|Pete Mitchell
|2
|Carsten Bergeman
|1
|Tobias Wachter
|2
|Robert Forsterman
|1
|Ross Edgar
|2
|Craig Maclean
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|Teun Mulder
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Roy Van Den Berg
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Roberto Chiappa
|1
|Ross Edgar
|2
|Tobias Wachter
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|Peter Mitchell
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Michael Siedenbacher
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Stefan Nimke
|1
|Rene Enders
|2
|Robert Forsterman
|3
|Teun Mulder
|4
|Roy Van Den Berg
|5
|Peter Mitchell
|6
|David Daniell
|7
|Carsten Bergeman
|1
|Jason Kenny
|2
|Matt Crampton
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Ross Edgar
|1
|Chris Hoy
|2
|Jason Kenny
|1
|Victoria Pendleton
|0:00:11.163
|2
|Willy Kanis
|0:00:11.263
|3
|Kristina Vogel
|0:00:11.508
|4
|Jess Varnish
|0:00:11.534
|5
|Becky James
|0:00:11.557
|6
|Yvonne Hijgenaar
|0:00:11.662
|7
|Miriam Welte
|0:00:11.693
|8
|Christine Muche
|0:00:11.848
|1
|Jess Varnish
|2
|Becky James
|1
|Kristina Vogel
|2
|Yvonne Hijgenaar
|1
|Willy Kanis
|2
|Miriam Welte
|1
|Victoria Pendleton
|2
|Christine Muche
|1
|Becky James
|2
|Christine Muche
|3
|Yvonne Hijgenaar
|4
|Miriam Welte
|1
|Willy Kanis
|2
|Kristina Vogel
|1
|Victoria Pendleton
|2
|Jess Varnish
|1
|Victoria Pendleton
|2
|Willy Kanis
|1
|Sam Lowe/ Alistair Slater
|15
|pts
|2
|Robbie Westwood / Matt Cross
|8
|3
|Oliver Rossi / Tom Gallagher
|8
|4
|Jordan Hargreaves / Rob Lampton
|4
|1
|Hannah Barnes and Lucy Garner
|12
|pts
|2
|Amy Roberts and Amy Hill
|8
|3
|Jess Anderson and Melissa Bury
|6
|1
|Andy Tennant TEM
|2
|Franco Marvulli ROL
|3
|Ed Clancy TEM
|4
|Chris Newton ROL
|5
|Luke Rowe SLI
|6
|Jon Mould TEM
|7
|Tom Murray VIT
|1
|Hannah Barnes FOR
|2
|Amy Roberts SLI
|3
|Eleanor Barker SLI
|4
|Emily Kay DYN
|5
|Harriot Owen FOR
|1
|GB (Pendleton/Varnish)
|0:00:33.719
|2
|Mixed (C Muche/B James)
|0:00:35.323
|1
|Germany (M Welte/K Vogel)
|0:00:34.012
|2
|Holland (W Kanis/Y Hijgenaar)
|0:00:34.437
|1
|GB (Pendleton/Varnish)
|0:00:33.863
|2
|Ger (Welte/Vogel)
|0:00:34.332
|3
|Holland (Kanis/Hijgenaar)
|0:00:34.621
|4
|Mixed (James/Muche)
|0:00:35.218
|1
|GB1 (Hoy/Kenny/Crampton)
|0:00:43.919
|2
|GER1 (Bergeman/Forsterman/Siedenbacher)
|0:00:44.282
|3
|GER2 (Nimke/Enders/Wachter)
|0:00:44.521
|4
|GB2 (Mitchell/Daniell/Edgar)
|0:00:44.828
|5
|World (Mulder/Van Den Berg/Maclean)
|0:00:45.647
|1
|GB (Hoy/Kenny/Crampton)
|0:00:43.793
|2
|GER (Bergeman/Forsterman/Siedenbacher)
|0:00:43.997
|3
|GER 2 (Nimke/Enders/Wachter)
|0:00:44.601
|4
|GB 2 (Mitchell/Daniell/Edgar)
|0:00:44.729
|1
|Owain Doull SLI
|2
|Alistair Slater PAC
|3
|Jordan Hargreaves ROL
|4
|Sam Lowe PAC
|5
|Rob Lampton DYN
|6
|Jack Penrice VIT
|1
|Luke Rowe/Craig Maclean SLI
|0:00:56.269
|2
|Ed Clancy/Andy Tennant TEM
|0:00:56.351
|3
|Chris Newton/Franco Marvulli ROL
|0:00:58.372
|4
|Andy Fenn/Andrew Magnier DYN
|0:00:58.751
|5
|George Atkins/Steven Burke PAC
|0:00:59.481
|6
|Rob Hayles/Erick Rowsell FOR
|0:01:00.146
|7
|Tom Murray/Pete Williams VIT
|0:01:01.385
|8
|Dean Downing/Mark Christian FLY
|0:01:01.800
|1
|Emily Kay DYN
|2
|Harriot Owen FOR
|3
|Hannah Layland VIT
|4
|Lisa Daly FLY
|1
|Erick Rowsell
|22
|pts
|2
|Andy Magnier
|19
|3
|Dean Downing
|18
|4
|Steven Burke
|16
|5
|Franco Marvulli
|15
|6
|Tom Murray
|14
|1
|Kristina Vogel
|2
|Becky James
|3
|Miriam Welte
|4
|Jess Varnish
|5
|Yvonne Hijgenaar
|6
|Christine Muche
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|Michael Siedenbacher
|3
|Peter Mitchell
|4
|Craig Maclean
|1
|David Daneill
|2
|Rene Enders
|3
|Teun Mulder
|4
|Tobias Wachter
|5
|Stefan Nimke
|6
|Roberto Chiappa
|1
|Matt Crampton
|2
|Rene Enders
|3
|Peter Mitchell
|4
|Michael Siedenbacher
|5
|Dave Daniell
|6
|Teun Mulder
|1
|Owain Doull
|2
|Rob Lampton
|3
|Josh Papworth
|4
|Jordan Hargreaves
|5
|Sam Lowe
|6
|John Paul
|1
|Hannah Barnes FOR
|2
|Melissa Bury VIT
|3
|Harriot Owen FOR
|4
|Amy Hill SLI
|1
|Jordan Hagreaves
|2
|Owain Doull
|3
|Jake Ragen
|4
|Rob Lampton
|1
|Steven Burke
|2
|Ed Clancy
|3
|Chris Newton
|4
|Luke Rowe
