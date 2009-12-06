Image 1 of 14 Alain Baxter, ex-skier, tries out the 200m sprint and is one second off. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 2 of 14 David Daniels is a rising sprint star. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 3 of 14 Bradley Wiggins leads out the Devil Scratch to applause. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 4 of 14 Declan Byrne wins the boys' points. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 5 of 14 Ross Edgar edges out Matt Crampton in the sprint final. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 6 of 14 Emily Kay takes the girls' scratch race from Hannah Barnes. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 7 of 14 Ed Clancy and Andy Tennant celebrate after the fastest 1km Madison time trial. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 8 of 14 John Paul times the six-lap dash to perfection - a real star in the making. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 9 of 14 Bradley Wiggins pushes hard in the points race. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 10 of 14 Luke Rowe takes top honors in the points. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 11 of 14 Robert Lampton takes the boys' scratch race. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 12 of 14 Craig Maclean storms the Keirin (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 13 of 14 George Atkins wins the scratch race and salutes the packed crowd. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson) Image 14 of 14 Bradley Wiggins, Craig MacLean and Rowe help the Slicks to the team honors. (Image credit: Chris Keller-Jackson)

Going into the evening of competition at the Revolution 26 in Manchester, it was the Rob Hayles' Forza team who led the overall competition having performed well across the first round back in November. Before the night's racing began, Hayles was in bullish mood when asked about Team Forza's approach.

"We're gonna go on the attack again. It's the best form of defence I think," said Hayles. "But it's going to be a different race tonight, there's a lot of other guys here that weren't here last time round, and we'll just have to wait and see, but we've just got to try and get up there in as many races as we can."

The Slicks, led by Craig Maclean, was hot on the heels of Team Forza. Maclean had bagged a number of sprint victories across the first Revolution - underlining his team's sprint credentials. This time around, his team would be boosted by the addition of Bradley Wiggins, a change that was immediately felt as Wiggins coasted to victory in the first bunch race of the night to set the early pace and draw first blood for the Slicks.

Dean Downing of the Flyers summed up the feelings of the rest of the bunch about having Bradley back. "He's got the class to just turn it on whenever he wants, and he proved that in that last race. Brad split the bunch in half and he showed just how good he is."

The new team-based scoring system, introduced this year, has captured the imagination of the fans as they start to pick the team that they will back for the rest of the winter. But in characteristic fashion, the Revolution also sprung a few surprises with one of the big stories of the night being the debut of former skier Alain Baxter who hopes to ride for Scotland in the Commonwealth Games next year. Riding in the qualifying round of the 200m sprint, Baxter set a time of 11.6 seconds, a little off the mark on the night, but good enough to suggest that he might have what it takes to make the transition into his new sporting role.

Speaking about taking his first steps in an unfamiliar arena, Baxter said, "Well for me, as you know, it's the first time in competition with a real crowd and a proper set up but I'm only doing the flying 200, but as long as I can get a time posted and see where I'm standing against these guys - that's all I need to know really."

As the cohesion develops within the newly formed teams at the Revolution it was noticeable this month how much interaction there was between the youngsters and the more established members of the team with Ed Clancy, Andy Tennant and others often seen deep in conversation with their young proteges. Clancy described responsibility that goes with his seniority at the Revolution:

"I'm the team captain here, so I'm trying to put on my sensible hat, just trying to pass on little bits of advice and just trying to get the girls to chill out and relax a bit because they seem quite nervous before their races. I'm just making sure they enjoy it trying to fill my captain's role."

As the evening wound to a close, the crowd had noticeably warmed to the new format with sections of the crowd shouting the names of the teams they'd chosen to back for the night. James Pope of Face Partnership declared himself pleased with the way that the event has again grown and developed this winter.

"We knew that if the Revolution was to continue to grow and develop we needed to make some changes this winter, so in a lot of ways it's been like starting again for us. Last month the crowd took a little time to get their heads around the idea of the teams, but this time around everyone has been much more vocal and we're really pleased with the way things are going. By the time this season finishes in February, we'll have worked through any teething problems and be ready for a much bigger, even better revolution in 2010."

Meanwhile back in the stands the crowd seemed pleased with the evening of racing. A truly thrilling keirin brought the whole stadium to their feet as Maclean snatched victory whilst in the sprint it was Ross Edgar who upset the seeding from the qualifying round to beat Matt Crampton. There was rarely a quiet moment in the Velodrome from start to finish as the crowd responded time and again to the efforts of the riders out on the track.

As the Revolution series goes into the Christmas break the Slicks lead in the overall standings, but only by a whisker as they are tied on points with early leaders Team Forza. The Slicks lead because they have more individual wins over the first two meetings.

The next Revolution will happen on January 16.

Results

200m time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Crampton (Rollers) 0:00:10.310 2 Ross Edgar (Dynamo) 0:00:00.058 3 Craig MacLean (Slicks) 0:00:00.124 4 Dave Daniell (Tempo) 0:00:00.143 5 Jason Kenny (Flyers) 0:00:00.207 6 Pete Mitchell (Forza) 0:00:00.303 7 Roberto Chiappa (Vitesse) 0:00:00.350 8 Jamie Staff (Pacers) 0:00:01.674 9 Alain Baxter (Guest) 0:00:01.297

Devil-Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Bradley Wiggins (Slicks) 2 Ben Swift (Vitesse) 3 Luke Rowe (Slicks) 4 George Atkins (Pacers) 5 Mark Christian (Flyers) 6 Pete Williams (Vitesse) 7 Leif Lampeter (Slicks) 8 Ed Clancy (Tempo) 9 Andy Tennant (Tempo) 10 Luke Roberts (Dynamo) 11 Steven Burke (Pacers) 12 Dan McLay (Forza) 13 Chris Whorrall (Pacers) 14 Chris Newton (Rollers) 15 Rob Hayles (Forza) 16 Adam Yates (Dynamo) 17 Mark McNally (Dynamo) 18 Leon Van Bon (Forza) 19 Tim Kennaugh (Rollers) 20 Tom Murray (Vitesse) DNF Dean Downing (Flyers) DNF Russell Downing (Flyers) DNF Adam Blythe (Tempo)

Future Stars Boys - 5km points # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Declan Byrne (Dynamo) 2 Sam Lowe (Pacers) 3 Robert Lampton (Dynamo) 4 Charlie Heffernan (Tempo) 5 Olli Rossi (Tempo) 6 Jordan Skinner (Rollers) 7 Alistair Slater (Pacers) 8 Matt Cross (Slicks) 9 James Berryman (Vitesse) 10 Tom Baker (Dynamo) 11 Jordan Hargreaves (Rollers) 12 Greg Brown (Flyers) 13 Owain Doull (Slicks) 14 John Dibben (Forza) 15 Tom Gallacher (Tempo) 16 Robbie Westwood (Slicks) 17 Harry Tanfield (Rollers) 18 Kyle Yates (Flyers) 19 Matt Rotherham (Vitesse) 20 Jack Penrice (Vitesse) 21 Alex Minting (Pacers) 22 John Paul (Forza) 23 Stephen Bradbury (Forza) Jesse Marons (USA) DNF Angus Gillies (Flyers)

Sprint round 1, Heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jason Kenny (Flyers) 0:00:11.121 2 Roberto Chiappa (Vitesse)

Sprint round 1, Heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Crampton (Rollers) 0:00:11.045 2 Pete Mitchell (Forza)

Sprint round 1, Heat 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ross Edgar (Dynamo) 0:00:10.505 2 Craig MacLean (Slicks)

Sprint round 1, Heat 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jamie Staff (Pacers) 0:00:10.691 2 Dave Daniell (Tempo)

Future Stars Girls 5km scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emily Kay (Dynamo) 2 Hannah Barnes (Forza) 3 Amy Roberts (Slicks) 4 Melissa Bury (Vitesse) 5 Harriot Owen (Forza) 6 Natalie Hill (Forza) 7 Sarah Crowley (Slicks) 8 Hannah Layland (Vitesse) 9 Jess Anderson (Vitesse) 10 Alice Barnes (Flyers) 11 Rosie Blount (Pacers) 12 Sarah King (Pacers) 13 Amy Hill (Slicks) 14 Jessica O'Brien (Rollers) 15 Amy Jacobs (Tempo) 16 Rebecca Womersley (Rollers) 17 Hannah Ferguson (Flyers) 18 Emily Barnes (Tempo) 19 Beth Crumpton (Dynamo) 20 Victoria Williamson (Tempo)

1km Madison Time trial # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ed Clancy & Andy Tennant (Tempo) 0:00:57.053 2 Rob Hayles & Leon Van Bon (Forza) 0:00:00.694 3 Bradley Wiggins & Leif Lampeter (Slicks) 0:00:00.665 4 Steven Burke & Chris Whorrall (Pacers) 0:00:01.462 5 Chris Newton & Geraint Thomas (Rollers) 0:00:03.684 6 Tom Murray & Ben Swift (Vitesse) 0:00:03.808 7 Luke Roberts & Mark McNally (Dynamo) 0:00:04.378 8 Dean Downing & Russell Downing (Flyers) 0:00:04.964

Sprint semi-finals, heat 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ross Edgar (Dynamo) 0:00:10.730 2 Jason Kenny (Flyers)

Sprint semi-finals, heat 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Crampton (Rollers) 0:00:10.853 2 Dave Daniell (Tempo)

Future Stars Boys 6-lap dash # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 John Paul (Forza) 2 James Berryman (Vitesse) 3 Owain Doull (Slicks) 4 Olli Rossi (Tempo) 5 Robert Lampton (Dynamo) 6 Alistair Slater (Pacers) 7 Jack Penrice (Vitesse) 8 Jordan Hargreaves (Rollers) 9 Alex Minting (Pacers) 10 John Dibben (Forza) 11 Declan Byrne (Dynamo) 12 Harry Tanfield (Rollers) 13 Tom Baker (Dynamo) 14 Robbie Westwood (Slicks) 15 Tom Gallacher (Tempo) 16 Charlie Heffernan (Tempo) 17 Matt Cross (Slicks) 18 Sam Lowe (Pacers) 19 Greg Brown (Flyers) 20 Stephen Bradbury (Forza) 21 Matt Rotherham (Vitesse) 22 Angus Gillies (Flyers) 23 Kyle Yates (Flyers) DNF Jordan Skinner (Rollers)

15km Points Race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Luke Rowe (Slicks) 2 George Atkins (Pacers) 3 Leon Van Bon (Forza) 4 Ed Clancy (Tempo) 5 Luke Roberts (Dynamo) 6 Steven Burke (Pacers) 7 Leif Lampeter (Slicks) 8 Bradley Wiggins (Slicks) 9 Andy Tennant (Tempo) 10 Adam Yates (Dynamo) 11 Chris Newton (Rollers) 12 Dean Downing (Flyers) 13 Chris Whorrall (Pacers) 14 Russell Downing (Flyers) 15 Ben Swift (Vitesse) 16 Pete Williams (Vitesse) 17 Mark Christian (Flyers) 18 Tom Murray (Vitesse) 19 Adam Blythe (Tempo) 20 Dan McLay (Forza) 21 Mark McNally (Dynamo)

Sprint losers 6-lap dash # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig MacLean (Slicks) 0:01:50.070 2 Dave Daniell (Tempo) 3 Roberto Chiappa (Vitesse) 4 Pete Mitchell (Forza) 5 Jason Kenny (Flyers) 6 Jamie Staff (Pacers)

Future Stars Girls - 5km points race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emily Kay (Dynamo) 2 Hannah Barnes (Forza) 3 Harriot Owen (Forza) 4 Hannah Layland (Vitesse) 5 Amy Roberts (Slicks) 6 Melissa Bury (Vitesse) 7 Natalie Hill (Forza) 8 Alice Barnes (Flyers) 9 Rebecca Womersley (Rollers) 10 Amy Hill (Slicks) 11 Jess Anderson (Vitesse) 12 Sarah Crowley (Slicks) 13 Rosie Blount (Pacers) 14 Sarah King (Pacers) 15 Amy Jacobs (Tempo) 16 Beth Crumpton (Dynamo) 17 Emily Barnes (Tempo) 18 Jessica O'Brien (Rollers) 19 Victoria Williamson (Tempo) 20 Hannah Ferguson (Flyers)

Sprint final # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ross Edgar (Dynamo) 0:00:10.579 2 Matt Crampton (Rollers)

Future Stars Boys 5km scratch race # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Robert Lampton (Dynamo) 2 Owain Doull (Slicks) 3 Sam Lowe (Pacers) 4 Alistair Slater (Pacers) 5 Olli Rossi (Tempo) 6 John Dibben (Forza) 7 Tom Baker (Dynamo) 8 Jack Penrice (Vitesse) 9 Robbie Westwood (Slicks) 10 James Berryman (Vitesse) 11 Declan Byrne (Dynamo) 12 Alex Minting (Pacers) 13 Matt Cross (Slicks) 14 Charlie Heffernan (Tempo) 15 Tom Gallacher (Tempo) 16 Greg Brown (Flyers) 17 John Paul (Forza) 18 Jordan Hargreaves (Rollers) 19 Jordan Skinner (Rollers) 20 Matt Rotherham (Vitesse) 21 Kyle Yates (Flyers) 22 Harry Tanfield (Rollers) 23 Stephen Bradbury (Forza) 24 Angus Gillies (Flyers)

Keirin # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig MacLean (Slicks) 0:00:10.699 2 Matt Crampton (Rollers) 3 Jason Kenny (Flyers) 4 Pete Mitchell (Forza) 5 Jamie Staff (Pacers) 6 Dave Daniell (Tempo) 7 Roberto Chiappa (Vitesse) 8 Ross Edgar (Dynamo)

Future Stars Girls 6-lap dash # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Emily Kay (Dynamo) 2 Hannah Barnes (Forza) 3 Harriot Owen (Forza) 4 Jess Anderson (Vitesse) 5 Sarah Crowley (Slicks) 6 Amy Roberts (Slicks) 7 Amy Jacobs (Tempo) 8 Natalie Hill (Forza) 9 Rebecca Womersley (Rollers) 10 Alice Barnes (Flyers) 11 Melissa Bury (Vitesse) 12 Victoria Williamson (Tempo) 13 Hannah Layland (Vitesse) 14 Emily Barnes (Tempo) 15 Jessica O'Brien (Rollers) 16 Sarah King (Pacers) 17 Rosie Blount (Pacers) 18 Amy Hill (Slicks) 19 Hannah Ferguson (Flyers) 20 Beth Crumpton (Dynamo)

10km Scratch # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 George Atkins (Pacers) 2 Tim Kennaugh (Rollers) 3 Leif Lampeter (Slicks) 4 Luke Roberts (Dynamo) 5 Chris Newton (Rollers) 6 Tom Murray (Vitesse) 7 Luke Rowe (Slicks) 8 Russell Downing (Flyers) 9 Dan McLay (Forza) 10 Pete Williams (Vitesse) 11 Ben Swift (Vitesse) 12 Dean Downing (Flyers) 13 Chris Whorrall (Pacers) 14 Adam Blythe (Tempo) 15 Rob Hayles (Forza) 16 Mark Christian (Flyers) 17 Leon Van Bon (Forza) 18 Bradley Wiggins (Slicks) 19 Mark McNally (Dynamo) 20 Adam Yates (Dynamo) 21 Andy Tennant (Tempo) 22 Ed Clancy (Tempo) 23 Steven Burke (Pacers)

Italian team pursuit # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rollers 0:01:46.013 2 Slicks

Revolution Championship - League Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Slicks 18 pts 2 Forza 18 3 Pacers 13 4 Dynamo 12 5 Vitesse 9 6 Rollers 9 7 Tempo 7 8 Flyers 4

Future Stars Boys Standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Owain Doull (Slicks) 141 pts 2 Robert Lampton (Dynamo) 134 3 Jordan Hargreaves (Rollers) 111 4 Declan Byrne (Dynamo) 102 5 Tom Baker (Dynamo) 97 6 Jack Penrice (Vitesse) 96 7 John Dibben (Forza) 93 8 Matt Cross (Slicks) 87 9 John Paul (Forza) 82 10 Alex Minting (Pacers) 71 11 Jordan Skinner (Rollers) 68 12 Harry Tanfield (Rollers) 68 13 Olli Rossi (Tempo) 64 14 Alistair Slater (Pacers) 62 15 Kyle Yates (Flyers) 58 16 James Berryman (Vitesse) 58 17 Robbie Westwood (Slicks) 58 18 Greg Brown (Flyers) 57 19 Sam Lowe (Pacers) 56 20 Stephen Bradbury (Forza) 38 21 Dan Whelan (Vitesse) 38 22 Jim Lewis (Tempo) 33 23 Tom Gallacher (Tempo) 33 24 Angus Gillies (Flyers) 30 25 Charlie Heffernan (Tempo) 28 26 Luke Boulton (Vitesse) 24 27 Matt Rotherham (Vitesse) 18 28 Ben Green (Pacers) 14 29 Edward Bird (Tempo) 8

Future Stars Girls standings # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emily Kay (Dynamo) 158 pts 2 Hannah Barnes (Forza) 154 3 Harriot Owen (Forza) 139 4 Amy Roberts (Slicks) 139 5 Melissa Bury (Vitesse) 114 6 Jess Anderson (Vitesse) 109 7 Natalie Hill (Forza) 104 8 Rebecca Womersley (Rollers) 91 9 Amy Jacobs (Tempo) 81 10 Amy Hill (Slicks) 77 11 Lucy Garner (Pacers) 65 12 Jessica O'Brien (Rollers) 60 13 Rebecca Hunt (Slicks) 57 14 Sarah Crowley (Slicks) 54 15 Hannah Layland (Vitesse) 53 16 Alice Barnes (Flyers) 50 17 Beth Crumpton (Dynamo) 42 18 Sarah King (Pacers) 41 19 Esther Colman (Tempo) 39 20 Beth Hayward (Tempo) 31 21 Emily Barnes (Tempo) 29 22 Victoria Williamson (Tempo) 27 23 Rosie Blount (Pacers) 23 24 Hannah Ferguson (Flyers) 22 25 Lisa Daly (Flyers) 26 Hannah Shenton (Rollers) 27 Jess Crampton (Vitesse)

