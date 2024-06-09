Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Marianne Vos wins overall, Wollaston claims sprint victory in final stage
Dutch star successfully defends overall lead on stage into Barcelona
Marianne Vos claimed final victory in the overall classification of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina, successfully defending her lead on the final stage into Barcelona, won by New Zealander Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal).
After claiming top spot on the GC at the Pyrenean summit finish of La Molina on Saturday, overall Vos finished 1:06 ahead of Visma-Lease A Bike teammate Riejanne Markus, with Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) in third at 1:14.
Stage 1 winner Wollaston clinched a second triumph at the end of the rugged 86.6 kilometre trek from Molins de Rei to Catalan capital city Barcelona, outsprinting Vos and Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in a mass dash for the line.
Results
