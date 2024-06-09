Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Marianne Vos wins overall, Wollaston claims sprint victory in final stage

Volta a Catalunya Femenina: the final sprint was taken by Ally Wollaston ahead of overall winner Marianne Vos

Marianne Vos claimed final victory in the overall classification of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina, successfully defending her lead on the final stage into Barcelona, won by New Zealander Ally Wollaston (AG Insurance-Soudal).

After claiming top spot on the GC at the Pyrenean summit finish of La Molina on Saturday, overall Vos finished 1:06 ahead of Visma-Lease A Bike teammate Riejanne Markus, with Katrine Aalerud (Uno-X Mobility) in third at 1:14.

Stage 1 winner Wollaston clinched a second triumph at the end of the rugged 86.6 kilometre trek from Molins de Rei to Catalan capital city Barcelona, outsprinting Vos and Vittoria Guazzini (FDJ-SUEZ) in a mass dash for the line.

More later…

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling