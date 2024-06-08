Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Marianne Vos captures stage 2 win and overall lead

Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) has soloed to victory and the overall lead in stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina.

Second on stage 1, 24 hours later Vos came home in the top spot on the 95.7-kilometre mountainous stage between La Seu d’Urgell and La Molina, ousting previous leader Ally Woolaston (AG Insurance-Soudal) from the top spot on GC.

On a day dominated by Visma-Lease A Bike, Riejanne Markus finished in second place, 51 seconds down, with Katrine Aelerud (Uno-X Mobility) in third.

Barring major surprises, Vos now looks certain to claim the overall victory on Sunday’s final, straightforward run into Barcelona.

More later…

Results

