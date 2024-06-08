Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Marianne Vos captures stage 2 win and overall lead
Visma-Lease A Bike claim first and second on summit finish
Marianne Vos (Visma-Lease A Bike) has soloed to victory and the overall lead in stage 2 of the Volta a Catalunya Femenina.
Second on stage 1, 24 hours later Vos came home in the top spot on the 95.7-kilometre mountainous stage between La Seu d’Urgell and La Molina, ousting previous leader Ally Woolaston (AG Insurance-Soudal) from the top spot on GC.
On a day dominated by Visma-Lease A Bike, Riejanne Markus finished in second place, 51 seconds down, with Katrine Aelerud (Uno-X Mobility) in third.
Barring major surprises, Vos now looks certain to claim the overall victory on Sunday’s final, straightforward run into Barcelona.
More later…
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Alasdair Fotheringham has been reporting on cycling since 1991. He has covered every Tour de France since 1992 bar one, as well as numerous other bike races of all shapes and sizes, ranging from the Olympic Games in 2008 to the now sadly defunct Subida a Urkiola hill climb in Spain. As well as working for Cyclingnews, he has also written for The Independent, The Guardian, ProCycling, The Express and Reuters.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Critérium du Dauphiné stage 7 Live - Summit finish GC battleWith barely a flat kilometres in 155.3km, the race to Samoëns 1600 will test the strongest climbers
-
Volta a Catalunya Femenina: Marianne Vos captures stage 2 win and overall leadVisma-Lease A Bike claim first and second on summit finish
-
Astana - Mark Cavendish in Tour of Suisse mainly to sharpen climbing formTeam manager Alexander Vinokourov says building for Tour de France mountain stages the priority
-
Tulsa Tough Criteriums Night 1: Ryan, Lamperti clinch the top winsRaces get American Criterium Cup series underway