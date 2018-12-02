McFadden solos to victory at the Resolution 'Cross Cup day 1
Clouse takes second, Nuss third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:46:34
|2
|Katie Clouse (USA)
|0:00:14
|3
|Raylyn Nuss (USA)
|0:00:32
|4
|Lily Williams (USA)
|0:01:18
|5
|Anna Megale (USA)
|0:02:14
|6
|Lauren Stephens (USA)
|0:02:26
|7
|Bridget Tooley (USA)
|0:02:35
|8
|Hannah Arensman (USA)
|0:03:04
|9
|Natalie Smith (USA)
|0:03:28
|10
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:03:42
|11
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:04:00
|12
|Susan Livingston (USA)
|0:04:04
|13
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:23
|14
|Turner Ramsay (USA)
|0:04:42
|15
|Venny Alub (USA)
|0:05:03
|16
|Aubrey Drummond (USA)
|0:05:39
|17
|Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)
|0:05:52
|18
|Jennifer Park (USA)
|0:05:54
|19
|Leslie Ethridge (USA)
|0:06:28
|20
|Gabriella Sterne (USA)
|0:06:54
|21
|Abigail Yates (GBr)
|0:07:48
|DNF
|Petra Schmidtmann (USA)
