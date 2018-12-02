Trending

McFadden solos to victory at the Resolution 'Cross Cup day 1

Clouse takes second, Nuss third

All smiles for Courtenay McFadden after winning the second day of the 2018 NohoCX

(Image credit: Angelica Dixon)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:46:34
2Katie Clouse (USA)0:00:14
3Raylyn Nuss (USA)0:00:32
4Lily Williams (USA)0:01:18
5Anna Megale (USA)0:02:14
6Lauren Stephens (USA)0:02:26
7Bridget Tooley (USA)0:02:35
8Hannah Arensman (USA)0:03:04
9Natalie Smith (USA)0:03:28
10Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:03:42
11Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:04:00
12Susan Livingston (USA)0:04:04
13Rebecca Gross (USA)0:04:23
14Turner Ramsay (USA)0:04:42
15Venny Alub (USA)0:05:03
16Aubrey Drummond (USA)0:05:39
17Brenna Wrye-Simpson (USA)0:05:52
18Jennifer Park (USA)0:05:54
19Leslie Ethridge (USA)0:06:28
20Gabriella Sterne (USA)0:06:54
21Abigail Yates (GBr)0:07:48
DNFPetra Schmidtmann (USA)

