McDonald, Anthony win Resolution Cross Cup opener
Nationals warm-up in Bloomingdale
Saturday: Garland -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|1:05:29
|2
|Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
|0:00:07
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC
|0:00:33
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:01:16
|5
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b KBS
|0:01:48
|6
|James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:07
|7
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:02:33
|8
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:02:55
|9
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:04:08
|10
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:04:26
|11
|Tristen Uhl (USA)
|0:05:15
|12
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:05:52
|13
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|0:07:01
|14
|Nicholas Lemke (USA)
|0:07:48
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA)
|0:09:00
|16
|Chris Drummond (USA)
|0:09:35
|17
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:09:59
|18
|Taylor Squillaci (USA)
|0:10:22
|19
|Josh Bauer (USA)
|20
|Nicholas Torraca (USA)
|21
|Craig Etheridge (USA)
|22
|Skyler Trujillo (USA)
|23
|David Sheek (USA)
|24
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|25
|Zachary Carlson (USA)
|26
|Jonathan Sundt (USA)
|27
|Troy Kimball (USA)
|28
|Dylan Postier (USA)
|29
|Nathan Dugan (USA)
|30
|William Sheftall (USA)
|31
|Mat Stephens (USA)
|32
|Katriel Statman (USA)
|33
|Adam Finck (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro CX p/b KBS
|0:43:59
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:01
|3
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:01:32
|4
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|0:02:41
|5
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro CX
|0:03:24
|6
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law
|0:03:59
|7
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:05
|8
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:04:06
|9
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:05:30
|10
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:05:33
|11
|Catherine Moore (USA)
|0:07:30
|12
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
|0:08:20
|13
|Rebecca Blatt (USA)
|0:10:27
|14
|Porsha Stockton (USA)
