McDonald, Anthony win Resolution Cross Cup opener

Nationals warm-up in Bloomingdale

The USA's Crystal Anthony (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies) cracked the top-20 at the Heusden-Zolder World Cup round

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus1:05:29
2Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline0:00:07
3Dan Timmerman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC0:00:33
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:01:16
5Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b KBS0:01:48
6James Driscoll (USA) Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:07
7Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:02:33
8Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement Professional Cyclocross Team0:02:55
9Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:04:08
10Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:04:26
11Tristen Uhl (USA)0:05:15
12Eric Thompson (USA)0:05:52
13Payson Mcelveen (USA)0:07:01
14Nicholas Lemke (USA)0:07:48
15Joshua Johnson (USA)0:09:00
16Chris Drummond (USA)0:09:35
17Maxx Chance (USA)0:09:59
18Taylor Squillaci (USA)0:10:22
19Josh Bauer (USA)
20Nicholas Torraca (USA)
21Craig Etheridge (USA)
22Skyler Trujillo (USA)
23David Sheek (USA)
24Spencer Downing (USA)
25Zachary Carlson (USA)
26Jonathan Sundt (USA)
27Troy Kimball (USA)
28Dylan Postier (USA)
29Nathan Dugan (USA)
30William Sheftall (USA)
31Mat Stephens (USA)
32Katriel Statman (USA)
33Adam Finck (USA)

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Crystal Anthony (USA) Optum Pro CX p/b KBS0:43:59
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:01
3Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:01:32
4Beth Ann Orton (USA)0:02:41
5Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro CX0:03:24
6Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law0:03:59
7Rebecca Gross (USA)0:04:05
8Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:04:06
9Amanda Nauman (USA)0:05:30
10Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:05:33
11Catherine Moore (USA)0:07:30
12Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team0:08:20
13Rebecca Blatt (USA)0:10:27
14Porsha Stockton (USA)

