Back to back wins for McDonald in Bloomingdale

Noble wins women's race in Resolution Cross

McDonald on a steep pitch

(Image credit: Matt James)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus0:58:38
2Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:00:03
3Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline0:00:04
4Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b KBS0:00:07
5Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com0:01:22
6Tristen Uhl (USA)0:01:31
7Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized0:01:32
8Eric Thompson (USA)0:01:40
9Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:02:06
10Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com0:02:26
11Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement Professional Cyclocross Team0:02:46
12Maxx Chance (USA)0:03:33
13Dan Timmerman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC0:03:57
14Payson Mcelveen (USA)0:04:02
15Joshua Johnson (USA)0:04:37
16Gabe Verela (USA)0:04:57
17Ian Mcpherson (USA)0:05:04
18Kolben Preble (USA)0:05:26
19Nicholas Torraca (USA)0:05:40
20Ian Haupt (USA)0:05:43
21Nicholas Lemke (USA)0:06:33
22Spencer Downing (USA)0:06:40
23Mat Stephens (USA)0:06:42
24Cody Cupp (USA)
25Zachary Carlson (USA)
26William Sheftall (USA)
27Nathan Dugan (USA)
28Tyler Cloutier (USA)
29Ryan Standish (USA)
30Skyler Trujillo (USA)
31Wiley Mosley (USA)
32Samuel Bramel (USA)
33Rey Madolora (USA)
34Adam Finck (USA)
35Katriel Statman (USA)
36Grant Flick (USA)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:42:32
2Erica Zaveta (USA) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team0:00:46
3Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro CX0:00:52
4Beth Ann Orton (USA)
5Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles0:00:54
6Amanda Nauman (USA)0:01:09
7Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:01:24
8Carolina Gómez (Arg)0:01:38
9Rebecca Fahringer (USA)0:02:02
10Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)0:02:05
11Christina Birch (USA)0:02:09
12Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team0:02:28
13Catherine Moore (USA)0:02:30
14Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law0:02:58
15Brittlee Bowman (USA)0:03:41
16Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)0:03:55
17Rebecca Gross (USA)0:04:18
18Samantha Runnels (USA)0:05:07

