Back to back wins for McDonald in Bloomingdale
Noble wins women's race in Resolution Cross
Sunday: Garland -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Zach McDonald (USA) Team Rapha-Focus
|0:58:38
|2
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:00:03
|3
|Justin Lindine (USA) Team Redline
|0:00:04
|4
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum PRO Cycling CX Team p/b KBS
|0:00:07
|5
|Jerome Townsend (USA) Joe's Garage CX p/b BikeReg.com
|0:01:22
|6
|Tristen Uhl (USA)
|0:01:31
|7
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins/Specialized
|0:01:32
|8
|Eric Thompson (USA)
|0:01:40
|9
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:02:06
|10
|Timothy Johnson (USA) Cannondale - Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:02:26
|11
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Raleigh Clement Professional Cyclocross Team
|0:02:46
|12
|Maxx Chance (USA)
|0:03:33
|13
|Dan Timmerman (USA) Connecticut Yankee BC
|0:03:57
|14
|Payson Mcelveen (USA)
|0:04:02
|15
|Joshua Johnson (USA)
|0:04:37
|16
|Gabe Verela (USA)
|0:04:57
|17
|Ian Mcpherson (USA)
|0:05:04
|18
|Kolben Preble (USA)
|0:05:26
|19
|Nicholas Torraca (USA)
|0:05:40
|20
|Ian Haupt (USA)
|0:05:43
|21
|Nicholas Lemke (USA)
|0:06:33
|22
|Spencer Downing (USA)
|0:06:40
|23
|Mat Stephens (USA)
|0:06:42
|24
|Cody Cupp (USA)
|25
|Zachary Carlson (USA)
|26
|William Sheftall (USA)
|27
|Nathan Dugan (USA)
|28
|Tyler Cloutier (USA)
|29
|Ryan Standish (USA)
|30
|Skyler Trujillo (USA)
|31
|Wiley Mosley (USA)
|32
|Samuel Bramel (USA)
|33
|Rey Madolora (USA)
|34
|Adam Finck (USA)
|35
|Katriel Statman (USA)
|36
|Grant Flick (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Noble (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:42:32
|2
|Erica Zaveta (USA) AA Drink-B.R.I.S. Cycling Team
|0:00:46
|3
|Meredith Miller (USA) Noosa Pro CX
|0:00:52
|4
|Beth Ann Orton (USA)
|5
|Maureen Bruno Roy (USA) Bob's Red Mill p/b Seven Cycles
|0:00:54
|6
|Amanda Nauman (USA)
|0:01:09
|7
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:01:24
|8
|Carolina Gómez (Arg)
|0:01:38
|9
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:02
|10
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA)
|0:02:05
|11
|Christina Birch (USA)
|0:02:09
|12
|Emma White (USA) Cyclocrossworld Devo Team
|0:02:28
|13
|Catherine Moore (USA)
|0:02:30
|14
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Jamis Bikesport p/b WA Bike Law
|0:02:58
|15
|Brittlee Bowman (USA)
|0:03:41
|16
|Christina Gokey-Smith (USA)
|0:03:55
|17
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:04:18
|18
|Samantha Runnels (USA)
|0:05:07
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Robbie McEwen, Anna Meares and Simon Gerrans lend support to unified AusCycling proposalPotential for Australia's different cycling disciplines' national bodies to become one entity
-
WNT-Rotor sign European points race champion Confalonieri for 2020Italian to race Classics and act as lead-out rider for team's sprinters
-
Ewan recalls mental stress of first Tour de France participation'I went into the Tour with a lot of pressure' says Australian sprinter
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy