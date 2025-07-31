Renewi Tour past winners

Champions 2005-2024

GERAARDSBERGEN, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) GERAARDSBERGEN, BELGIUM - SEPTEMBER 01: (L-R) Alec Segaert of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny on second place, race winner Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - Blue Leader Jersey and Per Strand Hagenes of Norway and Team Visma | Lease A Bike on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 - Stage 5 a 202.7km stage from Menen to Geraardsbergen / #UCIWT / on September 01, 2024 in Geraardsbergen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images) of Belgium and Team Lotto Dstny on second place, race winner Tim Wellens of Belgium and UAE Team Emirates - Blue Leader Jersey and Per Strand Hagenes of Norway and Team Visma | Lease A Bike on third place pose on the podium ceremony after the 20th Renewi Tour 2024 - Stage 5 a 202.7km stage from Menen to Geraardsbergen / #UCIWT / on September 01, 2024 in Geraardsbergen, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Tim Wellens (centre) celebrates 2024 overall title at Renewi Tour on GC podium next to runner-up Alec Segaert and Per Strand Hagenes on third place (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renewi Tour past winners

Year

Rider Name (Country) Team

2024

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

2023

Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates

2022

race cancelled

2021

Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious

2020

Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck

2019

Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers

2018

Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious

2017

Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma

2016

Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep

2015

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

2014

Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal

2013

Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step

2012

Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank

2011

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling

2010

Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Colombia

2009

Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Colombia-HTC

2008

Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

2007

Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne

2006

Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner

2005

Bobby Julich (USA) CSC

