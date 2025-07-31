Renewi Tour past winners
Champions 2005-2024
Renewi Tour past winners
Year
Rider Name (Country) Team
2024
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
2023
Tim Wellens (Bel) UAE Team Emirates
2022
race cancelled
2021
Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain Victorious
2020
Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck
2019
Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers
2018
Matej Mohorič (Slo) Bahrain Victorious
2017
Tom Dumoulin (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
2016
Niki Terpstra (Ned) Etixx-QuickStep
2015
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2014
Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
2013
Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Omega Pharma-Quick Step
2012
Lars Boom (Ned) Rabobank
2011
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
2010
Tony Martin (Ger) HTC-Colombia
2009
Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Colombia-HTC
2008
Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2007
Jose Iván Gutiérrez (Spa) Caisse d'Epargne
2006
Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Gerolsteiner
2005
Bobby Julich (USA) CSC
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Tour de France Femmes stage 6 LIVE - One rider clear into the closing stagesStage 6 brings the peloton its first mountain day, which will begin in Clermont-Ferrand and finish in Ambert for a total of 124km
-
Ben Healy wins Tour de France criterium twice after finish line celebration blunder – VideoEF Education-EasyPost rider makes amends for late mistake in Normandy criterium
-
Did the American bike industry create its own biggest competitor? Why Chinese factories are launching their own high-end bike brandsHistorically content to remain behind the scenes, manufacturing for well-known brands, Chinese OEMs are making a play for market share in North America. A unique combination of time and opportunity has led to this moment.
-
'Defence isn't fun, for spectators or him' – Tadej Pogačar's need to protect big lead took shine off Tour de France in final week, says UAE sports managerUAE Team Emirates-XRG's Joxean Fernández Matxin says 'making several changes to the schedule' will be key to maintaining world champion's interest going forward