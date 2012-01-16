Image 1 of 28 Series leader, Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) before the start. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 28 Prospect Road, the start of the hot dog circuit. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 28 GreenEDGE-AIS' Claudia Hausler was in Prospect to watch the race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Specialized SA) crashed and broke her handlebars. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 28 Stephanie Ives (Carnegie Caulfield CC) in the heat of the Adelaide evening. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 28 Gracie Elvyn (Jayco-AIS) leads fellow breakaway, Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 28 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) was safe in the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 28 Lauren Rowney (Specialized) raises the pace and chases the leaders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 28 Chloe Hosking (Specialized) calls it a day. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 28 The women raced in front of decent crowds in Prospect. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 28 Series leader, Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) protected her jersey. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 28 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) chased the leading pair. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 28 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) on the first corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 28 Although she was hurting, Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) and caught them during the 40 minutes race. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 28 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) in the Santos jersey of series leader. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 28 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) continued when she caught Spratt and Elvyn. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 28 Gracie Elvyn (Jayco-AIS) re-caught Arndt and the three riders stayed together for a couple of laps. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 28 Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE-AIS) leads the bunch in the growing shadows of the evening. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 28 Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE-AIS) controlled the front of the bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 28 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) could see the bunch in front of her on the short circuit. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 28 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) caught the bunch, which was her lapping the field. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 28 Loren Rowney (Specialized SA) won the sprint for fourth place. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 28 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) finished in the bunch and retained her lead in the Santos Cup. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 28 A strange situation, the race winner celebrating at the back the of the bunch - a luxury Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) granted herself by lapping the field. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 28 Gracie Elvyn (Jayco-AIS) sprinted to second place, ahead of Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 28 Applause from Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS), generous as ever at the finish. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 27 of 28 A happy Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) after her superb ride. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 28 of 28 There was considerable media interest in Judith Arndt's victory in Prospect. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) won the second round of the women's criterium series in Prospect today, but it was the performance of GreenEdge as a whole that really raised eyebrows.

"I feel dead," said Arndt at the finish. "I killed myself out there. I feel dizzy at the moment, the heat was really hard to get used to. But I'm happy to have taken the result today in the GreenEdge colours."

On the back of a confusion plagued opening criterium that saw the majority of the women's field not contest what was in fact the final sprint in Rymill Park, GreenEdge-AIS, who to their credit actually rode a good race on Sunday came out in round two to make sure the same "mistake" didn't happen again.

"I was confident yesterday that the girls were going to pull it off." said GreenEdge-AIS director Dave McPartland at the stage finish. "But with the confusion at the finish, we didn't get the result and that put a dampener on things last night. I just made sure the girls bounced back in the best possible way today."

GreenEdge tore the main field to pieces in the 40 minute criterium, and by the fifth lap, more than two thirds of the field had either retired or been lapped.

Arndt ended up out in front almost by accident after initially bridging to the lead group of two riders, Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) and Gracie Elvin (Jayco-AIS) to help out her teammate. Spratt and Elvin had toiled together in the lead for the majority of the race, but as Arndt closed, Spratt started to sit on, allowing the German to close and eventually catch up to the break.

But when she caught the leaders, the Elvin and Spratt were so fatigued from their efforts in the hot afternoon sun, that Arndt simply continued right past them. Arndt was going so well that she continued on her motoring pace and evenutally lapped the main field, who's chase was lethargic at best.

By the finish the world time trial champion had a margin of more than 30 seconds, with Elvin besting Spratt in the sprint for second.

"Full credit to Judith today," said McPartland. "Because her condition is a long way behind a lot of the Australians who have already done really good preparation through December. It's a great sign of her class when she can win like that [lapping the field] on the form she's got at the moment."

Results

1. Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS

2. Gracie Elvin (Aus) Jayco-AIS

3. Amanda Spratt (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS

Overall leader

1. Rebecca Werner (Aus)