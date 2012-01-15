Image 1 of 26 The podium, Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS), Rebecca Werner (Specialized), and Skye-Lee Armstrong (Giant) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 26 Chloe Hosking (Specialized) out of the saddle (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 26 Riders speed past the famous Stag Hotel on East Terrace (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 26 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) rode an agressive, attacking race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 26 GreenEDGE-AIS riders, Jessie Maclean and Shara Gillow look out for reactions behind them (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 26 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 26 An attack by Loes Gunnewijk (GreenEDGE-AIS) was shown on the big screen behind her (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 26 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) chases Gunnewijk (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 26 The Specialized SA women had to work hard, they made the race aggressive...Chloe Hosking attacks (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 26 Rowena Fry (GreenEDGE-AIS) leads Arndt and Sulzberger at the front (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 26 Celebration time for Laura Werner (Specialized SA) when she wins the first race in the Santos Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 26 The Specialized women line up together after their victory (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 26 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) and Gracie Elvin (Jayco-AIS) went away together, but were not allowed much space (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 26 Another of the GreenEDGE-AIS Europeans, Loes Gunnewijk, in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 26 Under 23 Australian criterium Champion, Melissa Hoskins (GreenEDGE-AIS) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 26 The time trial World Champion, Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) raced the Santos Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 26 The women wait to start their short, fast criterium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 26 Kate Bates was given the honour of firing the start gun (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 26 Early in the race, Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) attacked, but was marked (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 26 Loren Rowney (Specialized) also took the pace high during the race (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 26 The Australian criterium Champion, Alexis Rhodes (GreenEDGE-AIS) in the bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 22 of 26 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) chases down Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 23 of 26 Judith Arndt (GreenEDGE-AIS) chases down Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 24 of 26 Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEDGE-AIS) leads a small group which broke away (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 25 of 26 Amanda Spratt (GreenEDGE-AIS) leads under the start / finish arch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 26 of 26 The podium, Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS), Kate Bates, Rebecca Werner (Specialized), David Knox (Santos) and Skye-Lee Armstrong (Giant) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Bec Werner (Specialized Women SA) has caused a major upset in the opening round of the Santos Women's Cup, taking Sunday's race with GreenEdge-AIS not represented on the podium. Grace Sulzberger (Jayco-AIS) finished second with Skye-Lee Armstrong (Sutherland Shire CC) flying solo in third.

The win was a great result for the Specialized Women SA team, on their home turf in Adelaide and also given the race receives the highest exposure of the three-race series, run in the lead up to the Down Under Classic.

The win marked Werner's first in the Specialized Women SA colours, and continued her impressive run of form having won silver in the under 23 women's road race at the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships last weekend.

There appeared to be some confusion on the final lap, perhaps due to cowbells in the crowd with Werner allowed to continue almost uncontested to the finish line

"I was a bit confused because I wasn't meant to be our girl who was up there, it just kind of happened like that," Werner said of the finish sprint. "I think there was maybe a little bit of confusion in the bunch with whether it was the last lap or not. I heard them say it I was just trying to close the gap for our sprinter Chloe [Hosking] and she wasn't there so I kept going and thankfully it worked out for us."

GreenEdge-AIS had been on the offensive the majority of the race with the high-profile outfit's biggest names, including Judith Arndt, spending time either attacking off the front or driving the bunch. Prior to the start of the race, GreenEdge-AIS were overwhelming favourites given their run of hot form which began with the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic on January 1.

"The numbers were definitely against us with all of GreenEdge out with some of the international riders as well and then the Jayco girls," Werner admitted. "We talked last night about our race plan and we weren't going to be scared, we were going to attack them and put them on the back front. I think we did that really well."

Each of the 17 laps featured race a new leader in a highly attacking 40 minute event. Several breaks attempted to stay away but none were ultimately successful or able to get more than a six second advantage.

On the bell lap, Werner fought her way to a front group of six which included her teammate Loren Rowney, Sulzberger, Gracie Elvin (Jayco-AIS), Shara Gillow and Amanda Spratt. The group was caught on the bend heading into the finishing straight with Werner able to maintain her lead and will wear the overall blue jersey heading into race two in Prospect on Monday evening

Werner said that while she would "love to" maintain her overall lead, she instead pointed to her teammates as potential victors for the final two races.

"We've got Chloe who's one of the best sprinters," she explained. "Liz [Phillipou] our manager and Loren Rowney who's signed by Specilized-lululemon as well so we've got a strong group of riders so I think we can do anything."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rebecca Werner (Specialized SA) 2 Grace Sulzberger (Jayco AIS) 3 Skye-Lee Armstrong (NSW) 4 Nicole Whitburn (Vic) 5 Jessie MacLean (GreenEdge-AIS) 6 Melissa Hoskins (GreenEdge-AIS) 7 Shara Gillow (GreenEdge-AIS) 8 Chloe Hosking (Specialized Women SA) 9 Jessica Mundy (SA) 10 Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) 11 Taryn Heather (SA) 12 Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge-AIS) 13 Loren Rowney (Specialized Women SA) 14 Amy Bradley (Vic) 15 Alexis Barnes (QLD) 16 Alexis Rhodes (GreenEdge-AIS) 17 Tanya Matthewson (Vic) 18 Tiffany Cromwell (GreenEdge-AIS) 19 Gracie Elvin (Jayco AIS) 20 Lauretta Hanson (Vic) 21 Chloe McIntosh (Vic) 22 Samantha Fromentin (SA) 23 Loes Gunewijk (GreenEdge-AIS) 24 Stephanie Ives (Vic) 25 Carly Williams (Vic) 26 Elizabeth Phillipou (Specialized SA) 27 Alexandra Carle (Jayco AIS) 28 Rowena Fry (GreenEdge-AIS) 31 Annette Edmondson (SA) 32 Eliza Bergin (Vic) DNF Carla Franson (SA) DNF Stacey Riedel (SA) DNF Madeleine Cardillo (Vic) DNF Kelly Gray (WA) DNF Anna Kauffmann (WA) DNS Sinead Noonan (Jayco AIS) DNS Rebecca Domange (Vic) DNS Nicole McNamara (Vic)