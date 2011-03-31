Neben kicks off Redlands Bicycle Classic in yellow
Mancebo tops men's field in prologue
Former Grand Tour contender Francisco Mancebo (Real Cyclist.com) narrowly won the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s Sun Time Trial held on Thursday. The Spaniard rode the five-kilometre climb in a time of 9:39 outpacing his nearest competitor, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), by one second while two-time US Pro Time Trial Champion, Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar-First Solar), finished third, three seconds off the pace.
"It was very hard climb and I was expecting to ride under 10 minutes," Mancebo said. "I think I rode a good time trial and rode the climb well. I am happy to win. I felt better than I did last weekend at San Dimas where I traveled back from Spain."
The top three in the men’s field is separated by a mere three seconds with Mancebo leading the overall classification heading into the first stage held in Beaumont on Friday, April 1.
The Pro men’s field lined up to start the Sun Time Trial under warmer than usual temperatures. Arguably to toughest part of the event was the 90 Fahrenheit heat that beat down on each cyclist along the five-kilometre, uphill parcours.
The men will continue racing at the stage one, nearly 200 kms City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race. Race organizers lengthened the race over previous years to five laps. Expected high-winds combined with warm temperatures will make for a very challenging stage.
"The problem is that there are a lot of time bonuses tomorrow," Mancebo said. "We would like to win this race and our team will work hard but winning this race can be complicated because of all the bonuses. There are also a lot of circuit races at this event that are very hard and all of them have time bonuses on them. The guys who are the most threatening are the overall contenders not too far back that can sprint well."
Bissell landed three riders in the top seven on the day with Jacques-Maynes placing second followed by his brother Andy Jacques-Maynes in fourth and Jeremy Vennell in seventh.
"I think we are in a great spot with Ben, Andy and Jeremy in the top seven because it will let RealCyclist take control the race while we are in a position to sit back and see what happens on Beaumont," said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. "That is such a long stage and we want to make sure and take advantage of the fact that we have our best squad here.
"The course is a bit different from last year where we started in Redlands and raced out to the Beaumont circuit and did four laps," he said. "Now we do five laps in Beaumont, it has some narrow roads and if it is windy there will e some fast tail and cross wind sections. It will be a race of attrition."
Neben repeats with prologue win number five
Former UCI World Time Trial Champion, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) blazed into her fifth victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s Sun Time Trial today.
The race is the start of the 2011 National Racing Calendar (NRC) and Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS).
The California native completed five-kilometre uphill parcours in a time of 11:12 besting her teammate Evelyn Stevens by eight seconds in second place and Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) by an additional five seconds in third place.
Neben took the early race lead heading into the stage one 115 km City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race held on Friday, April 1.
"Anytime you have more than one person who can win the race it gives you more options," Neben said. "We are not just locked into one person. I’ve been on young development squads here before and so it is a lot different to being on a team that’s a real professional team and everyone here for us is riding really well.
"It will be a fun race because tactically we have three people who can win it, but we are not set on any one of us, we just want to win. At the end of the week we just want the yellow jersey.
"I think the strength on the team is spread around really well this year," she added. "Erinne is riding really well and she is always riding well at this race, plus she has great support. Mara [Abbott] is always a wild card because she will have more freedom because she doesn’t have a team. Colavita’s [Cath] Cheatley and [Andrea] Dvorak are strong and it will seriously be an interesting race because there is so much talent.
The women’s field contested a grueling five-kilometre uphill prologue to kick off the four-stage race under temperatures as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The course shot out on a flat East Highland Avenue before taking a right-hand bend on to steep section of pavement. The riders dropped down through a chicane onto the lengthy uphill drag on Reservoir Road that ran parallel along Highway 10. The riders turned left and crossed the highway where they faced the steepest portion of the time trial, a one kilometre twisty ascent to the top of Sunset Drive.
"I’m more comfortable on my time trial bike so I like to ride my time trial bike on this course," Neben said. "It’s an 11-minute effort so its a Max VO2 and it hurts the whole time and you really have to hang on at the end. I did an OK job of that today and Evelyn had a good ride, too."
A mere 34 seconds separates the top five time trial finishers with Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) taking fourth place and former two-time UCI World Time Trial Champion and Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in fifth place.
"I was confident that Erinne would get on the podium here and she just rode up that hill, we are really proud of her," said Lisa Hunt, TIBCO-To the Top directeur sportif. "It will a challenging race because HTC has a strong sprinter in Chloe [Hosking] who will want to swallow up time bonuses. I think Peanut Butter will be aggressive and try to move Kristin up by getting time bonuses, we’ve seen that she can sprint with a strong team behind her. We always want to move up but we will take things one day at a time."
Elite women
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:11:12
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:00:08
|3
|Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:00:13
|4
|Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:00:30
|5
|Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:00:34
|6
|Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:00:35
|7
|Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:00:49
|8
|Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:00:51
|9
|Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:00:56
|10
|Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:01:01
|11
|Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:01:07
|12
|Alison Powers (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:01:08
|13
|Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:08
|14
|Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)
|0:01:10
|15
|Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:01:11
|16
|Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:01:12
|17
|Meredith Miller (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:01:12
|18
|Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)
|0:01:13
|19
|Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)
|0:01:13
|20
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:15
|21
|Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)
|0:01:15
|22
|Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:01:16
|23
|Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)
|0:01:19
|24
|Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:01:23
|25
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)
|0:01:23
|26
|Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:24
|27
|Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)
|0:01:24
|28
|Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)
|0:01:25
|29
|Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:28
|30
|Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:01:34
|31
|Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:01:37
|32
|Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:01:38
|33
|Ashley James (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:01:39
|34
|Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:01:41
|35
|Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:01:42
|36
|Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:01:44
|37
|Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)
|0:01:44
|38
|Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:01:45
|39
|Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:01:45
|40
|Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:01:48
|41
|Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:01:50
|42
|Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:01:50
|43
|Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:01:52
|44
|Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:01:56
|45
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:01:57
|46
|Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)
|0:01:58
|47
|Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:02:00
|48
|Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)
|0:02:00
|49
|Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)
|0:02:01
|50
|Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:02:03
|51
|Amity Elliot (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:02:03
|52
|Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:02:05
|53
|Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)
|0:02:06
|54
|Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:02:06
|55
|Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:02:07
|56
|Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:02:08
|57
|Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)
|0:02:09
|58
|Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)
|0:02:10
|59
|Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)
|0:02:11
|60
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:14
|61
|Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:02:15
|62
|Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)
|0:02:16
|63
|Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:02:17
|64
|Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:02:17
|65
|Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:02:18
|66
|Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)
|0:02:18
|67
|Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:20
|68
|Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo)
|0:02:21
|69
|Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:02:21
|70
|Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)
|0:02:23
|71
|Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:02:25
|72
|Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:28
|73
|Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)
|0:02:29
|74
|Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:02:29
|75
|Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)
|0:02:30
|76
|Melissa Ross (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:02:35
|77
|Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:02:35
|78
|Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:02:36
|79
|Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)
|0:02:38
|80
|Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:02:44
|81
|Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling)
|0:02:50
|82
|Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:53
|83
|Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:02:54
|84
|Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:02:55
|85
|Jessica Chong (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:02:55
|86
|Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:02:55
|87
|Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:02:56
|88
|Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)
|0:02:57
|89
|Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:02:57
|90
|Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:57
|91
|Julie Bellerose (Red Racing)
|0:02:58
|92
|Colleen Paine (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:03:00
|93
|Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:03:02
|94
|Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)
|0:03:03
|95
|Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:03:07
|96
|Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)
|0:03:14
|97
|Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:14
|98
|Judy Jenkins (Missing Link - Specialized)
|0:03:16
|99
|Rebecca Blatt (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:03:17
|100
|Sarah Maguire (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:03:23
|101
|Anne Donley (Red Racing)
|0:03:25
|102
|Michelle Melka (Red Racing)
|0:03:29
|103
|Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange)
|0:03:31
|104
|Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)
|0:03:35
|105
|Beverly Chaney (Red Racing)
|0:03:42
|106
|Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)
|0:03:51
|107
|Ruth Winder (Danbury Audi)
|0:03:54
|108
|Alexis Ryan (Team Tibco - To The Top)
|0:04:08
|109
|Jenny Trew (Team Juvederm)
|0:04:13
|110
|Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)
|0:04:29
|111
|Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)
|0:04:33
|112
|Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)
|0:04:50
|113
|Cathrine Walberg (Kenda pb Geargrinders)
|0:05:00
|DNS
|Laura Hines (Danbury Audi)
|1
|Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)
|0:09:40
|2
|Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:01
|3
|Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)
|0:00:03
|4
|Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:09
|5
|Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:10
|6
|Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:12
|7
|Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:14
|8
|Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
|9
|Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|10
|Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:00:15
|11
|Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:16
|12
|Darren Rolfe (V Australia)
|0:00:17
|13
|Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
|14
|Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:20
|15
|Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:21
|16
|Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)
|0:00:22
|17
|George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:25
|18
|Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:26
|19
|Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:28
|20
|Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:30
|21
|Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|22
|Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:31
|23
|Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:00:33
|24
|Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)
|25
|Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)
|0:00:34
|26
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
|27
|Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|28
|Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)
|0:00:36
|29
|Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
|30
|Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)
|0:00:37
|31
|Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:00:38
|32
|Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:00:40
|33
|Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
|34
|Hayden Brooks (V Australia)
|0:00:41
|35
|Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
|36
|Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:00:43
|37
|Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|38
|James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|39
|Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)
|0:00:47
|40
|Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
|41
|Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)
|0:00:48
|42
|David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:00:49
|43
|Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
|44
|Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)
|0:00:50
|45
|Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
|46
|Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:51
|47
|Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|48
|Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:00:53
|49
|Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
|50
|Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|51
|Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
|52
|Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|0:00:54
|53
|Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
|54
|Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:00:58
|55
|Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
|56
|Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:00:59
|57
|Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
|58
|Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:00
|59
|Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
|60
|Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|61
|Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)
|0:01:01
|62
|Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:02
|63
|Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|64
|Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)
|65
|Michael Vink (Trek-Livestrong)
|66
|Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)
|0:01:04
|67
|Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
|68
|Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)
|0:01:05
|69
|Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)
|0:01:06
|70
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|71
|Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
|72
|Christopher Winn (V Australia)
|73
|Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development)
|0:01:07
|74
|Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
|75
|Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)
|0:01:08
|76
|Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:09
|77
|John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)
|78
|Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)
|0:01:10
|79
|Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:12
|80
|Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)
|0:01:13
|81
|Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block)
|82
|Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)
|83
|Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
|84
|Jason Bausch (Monster Media Racing)
|85
|Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)
|0:01:14
|86
|Cole House (Realcyclist.com)
|0:01:16
|87
|Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|88
|Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:01:17
|89
|Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)
|90
|Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
|91
|Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)
|0:01:18
|92
|Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:19
|93
|Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|0:01:20
|94
|Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
|95
|Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:21
|96
|Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)
|97
|Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|98
|Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:22
|99
|Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|0:01:23
|100
|Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
|101
|Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:01:24
|102
|Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)
|103
|James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)
|104
|Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|0:01:27
|105
|Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:28
|106
|James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)
|107
|David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|0:01:29
|108
|Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:30
|109
|James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:01:31
|110
|Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|111
|Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)
|112
|Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|113
|Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:32
|114
|Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)
|115
|Alistar Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|116
|Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:01:33
|117
|Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)
|118
|Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
|119
|Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
|120
|Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)
|0:01:34
|121
|Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
|0:01:35
|122
|Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)
|123
|Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)
|124
|Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|0:01:37
|125
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|126
|Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)
|127
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|128
|Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:38
|129
|Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)
|130
|Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
|131
|Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
|132
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)
|0:01:39
|133
|Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:01:40
|134
|Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:42
|135
|Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:01:43
|136
|Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|137
|Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)
|0:01:44
|138
|Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
|139
|Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:01:46
|140
|Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)
|0:01:48
|141
|Steve Tilford (FCS Cycling Team)
|142
|Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)
|0:01:49
|143
|Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:01:50
|144
|Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)
|0:01:52
|145
|James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)
|0:01:53
|146
|Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
|147
|Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:01:55
|148
|Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
|149
|Stephan Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)
|0:01:57
|150
|Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
|151
|Nico Toutenhoofd (juwi Solar - First Solar)
|0:01:59
|152
|Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
|153
|Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
|0:02:00
|154
|Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
|155
|Andy Chocha (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:01
|156
|Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)
|0:02:02
|157
|Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
|158
|Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)
|0:02:03
|159
|Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)
|160
|Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:06
|161
|Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development)
|162
|Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)
|0:02:07
|163
|Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:02:09
|164
|Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:02:10
|165
|Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:02:12
|166
|Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|0:02:13
|167
|Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
|168
|Zack Noonan (FCS Cycling Team)
|0:02:15
|169
|Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)
|170
|Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
|171
|Joseph Iannarelli (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:02:16
|172
|Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)
|0:02:23
|173
|Anton Villatoro (Swamis Development)
|0:02:24
|174
|Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|175
|Matthew O'Hagen (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:25
|176
|Alex Jarman (Swamis Development)
|177
|Ron Jensen (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|178
|Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)
|0:02:28
|179
|Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)
|0:02:30
|180
|Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)
|0:02:31
|181
|Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:02:32
|182
|Brad Clifford (Team H&R Block)
|0:02:33
|183
|Blake Anton (FCS Cycling Team)
|184
|Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
|0:02:35
|185
|Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:36
|186
|Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)
|187
|Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios)
|188
|Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)
|0:02:37
|189
|Julian Martinez (Swamis Development)
|190
|Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)
|191
|Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)
|0:02:40
|192
|Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
|193
|Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:44
|194
|Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
|195
|Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)
|0:02:46
|196
|Danny Katz (NOW-MS Society)
|0:02:52
|197
|Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
|198
|Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:02:59
|199
|Nicky Boulle (FCS Cycling Team)
|200
|Erik Slack (Team Exergy)
|0:03:00
|201
|Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
|0:03:03
|202
|John Tzinberg (CashCall Mortgage)
|0:03:52
|203
|Colby Elliot (Swamis Development)
|0:04:01
|204
|Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)
|0:04:04
|DNS
|Ian Holt (US Military Cycling Team)
