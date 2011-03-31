Image 1 of 31 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) leading the times for first place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 31 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) looking strong and heading to eighth place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 31 Men's podium (l-r): Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com), Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar - First Solar) (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 31 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) will be chasing yellow tomorrow at only 1 second back. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 31 Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 hour Energy) looking for the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 31 Cameron Peterson (Fly V Australia) trying to make up as much time as possible with his aero position. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 31 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) was in full aero gear on today's hard course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 31 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) had a strong ride to finish 4th, only 9 seconds back. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 31 Riders with heads down and not looking at the steep climb to come. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 31 Tyler Wren (Jamis) just about snuck into the top 10 today with his strong ride. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 31 Big mountains in the background and a steep road ahead for these riders. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 31 Riders get bunched up near the top of the climb and the TT finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 31 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) focused on the road and heading for ninth for the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 31 Keeping riders in sight on the way up. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 31 Luis Amaran (Jamis) out of the saddle and heading for a fifth place finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 31 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) heads up the long last steep section of the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 31 Dirk Friel (Swamis) makes it through the last turn towards the finish. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 31 Logan Loader (Rideclean) crests just one of the hills on the course. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 31 Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) comes up the climb with a strong 7th place ride. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 20 of 31 Erinne Willock (TIBCO) rode well to come in just under 13 seconds back in 3rd place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 21 of 31 Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highhroad) head down and on the way to second place. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 22 of 31 Carmen Small (TIBCO) always consistent and coming sixth on the day. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 23 of 31 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) tackling the steep climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 24 of 31 Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on her way to the TT win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 25 of 31 Mara Abbott (SC Velo) could be a threat when the breakaways get up the road tomorrow. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 26 of 31 Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) looking steady on the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 27 of 31 Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) will be looking for her winning ways in tomorrow's road race. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 28 of 31 Today's TT was no easy ride. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 29 of 31 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) pushing hard for his 7th place finish today. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 30 of 31 Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) getting up the climb. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 31 of 31 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) put in a huge ride today for 3rd place. (Image credit: Jon Devich)

Former Grand Tour contender Francisco Mancebo (Real Cyclist.com) narrowly won the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s Sun Time Trial held on Thursday. The Spaniard rode the five-kilometre climb in a time of 9:39 outpacing his nearest competitor, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), by one second while two-time US Pro Time Trial Champion, Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar-First Solar), finished third, three seconds off the pace.

"It was very hard climb and I was expecting to ride under 10 minutes," Mancebo said. "I think I rode a good time trial and rode the climb well. I am happy to win. I felt better than I did last weekend at San Dimas where I traveled back from Spain."

The top three in the men’s field is separated by a mere three seconds with Mancebo leading the overall classification heading into the first stage held in Beaumont on Friday, April 1.

The Pro men’s field lined up to start the Sun Time Trial under warmer than usual temperatures. Arguably to toughest part of the event was the 90 Fahrenheit heat that beat down on each cyclist along the five-kilometre, uphill parcours.

The men will continue racing at the stage one, nearly 200 kms City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race. Race organizers lengthened the race over previous years to five laps. Expected high-winds combined with warm temperatures will make for a very challenging stage.

"The problem is that there are a lot of time bonuses tomorrow," Mancebo said. "We would like to win this race and our team will work hard but winning this race can be complicated because of all the bonuses. There are also a lot of circuit races at this event that are very hard and all of them have time bonuses on them. The guys who are the most threatening are the overall contenders not too far back that can sprint well."

Bissell landed three riders in the top seven on the day with Jacques-Maynes placing second followed by his brother Andy Jacques-Maynes in fourth and Jeremy Vennell in seventh.

"I think we are in a great spot with Ben, Andy and Jeremy in the top seven because it will let RealCyclist take control the race while we are in a position to sit back and see what happens on Beaumont," said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. "That is such a long stage and we want to make sure and take advantage of the fact that we have our best squad here.

"The course is a bit different from last year where we started in Redlands and raced out to the Beaumont circuit and did four laps," he said. "Now we do five laps in Beaumont, it has some narrow roads and if it is windy there will e some fast tail and cross wind sections. It will be a race of attrition."

Neben repeats with prologue win number five

Former UCI World Time Trial Champion, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) blazed into her fifth victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s Sun Time Trial today.

The race is the start of the 2011 National Racing Calendar (NRC) and Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS).

The California native completed five-kilometre uphill parcours in a time of 11:12 besting her teammate Evelyn Stevens by eight seconds in second place and Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) by an additional five seconds in third place.

Neben took the early race lead heading into the stage one 115 km City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race held on Friday, April 1.

"Anytime you have more than one person who can win the race it gives you more options," Neben said. "We are not just locked into one person. I’ve been on young development squads here before and so it is a lot different to being on a team that’s a real professional team and everyone here for us is riding really well.

"It will be a fun race because tactically we have three people who can win it, but we are not set on any one of us, we just want to win. At the end of the week we just want the yellow jersey.

"I think the strength on the team is spread around really well this year," she added. "Erinne is riding really well and she is always riding well at this race, plus she has great support. Mara [Abbott] is always a wild card because she will have more freedom because she doesn’t have a team. Colavita’s [Cath] Cheatley and [Andrea] Dvorak are strong and it will seriously be an interesting race because there is so much talent.

The women’s field contested a grueling five-kilometre uphill prologue to kick off the four-stage race under temperatures as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The course shot out on a flat East Highland Avenue before taking a right-hand bend on to steep section of pavement. The riders dropped down through a chicane onto the lengthy uphill drag on Reservoir Road that ran parallel along Highway 10. The riders turned left and crossed the highway where they faced the steepest portion of the time trial, a one kilometre twisty ascent to the top of Sunset Drive.

"I’m more comfortable on my time trial bike so I like to ride my time trial bike on this course," Neben said. "It’s an 11-minute effort so its a Max VO2 and it hurts the whole time and you really have to hang on at the end. I did an OK job of that today and Evelyn had a good ride, too."

A mere 34 seconds separates the top five time trial finishers with Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) taking fourth place and former two-time UCI World Time Trial Champion and Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in fifth place.

"I was confident that Erinne would get on the podium here and she just rode up that hill, we are really proud of her," said Lisa Hunt, TIBCO-To the Top directeur sportif. "It will a challenging race because HTC has a strong sprinter in Chloe [Hosking] who will want to swallow up time bonuses. I think Peanut Butter will be aggressive and try to move Kristin up by getting time bonuses, we’ve seen that she can sprint with a strong team behind her. We always want to move up but we will take things one day at a time."

Elite women

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 0:11:12 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:08 3 Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:00:13 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:30 5 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:00:34 6 Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:00:35 7 Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women) 0:00:49 8 Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:00:51 9 Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:00:56 10 Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:01 11 Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:01:07 12 Alison Powers (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:01:08 13 Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:08 14 Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling) 0:01:10 15 Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:11 16 Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:12 17 Meredith Miller (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:01:12 18 Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm) 0:01:13 19 Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling) 0:01:13 20 Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:01:15 21 Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm) 0:01:15 22 Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:01:16 23 Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm) 0:01:19 24 Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women) 0:01:23 25 Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing) 0:01:23 26 Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:24 27 Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi) 0:01:24 28 Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:01:25 29 Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:28 30 Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:34 31 Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:37 32 Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:38 33 Ashley James (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:01:39 34 Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:41 35 Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:01:42 36 Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:01:44 37 Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:01:44 38 Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:01:45 39 Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:45 40 Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:01:48 41 Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:01:50 42 Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:01:50 43 Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles) 0:01:52 44 Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women) 0:01:56 45 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:01:57 46 Mary Zider (Team Juvederm) 0:01:58 47 Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:02:00 48 Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:00 49 Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm) 0:02:01 50 Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:02:03 51 Amity Elliot (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:02:03 52 Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:05 53 Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:02:06 54 Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:02:06 55 Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:07 56 Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:08 57 Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing) 0:02:09 58 Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm) 0:02:10 59 Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling) 0:02:11 60 Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:02:14 61 Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:02:15 62 Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride) 0:02:16 63 Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:17 64 Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:17 65 Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:18 66 Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi) 0:02:18 67 Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:02:20 68 Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:02:21 69 Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:21 70 Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi) 0:02:23 71 Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:02:25 72 Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:02:28 73 Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women) 0:02:29 74 Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:29 75 Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:02:30 76 Melissa Ross (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:02:35 77 Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:02:35 78 Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:02:36 79 Beth Newell (Danbury Audi) 0:02:38 80 Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles) 0:02:44 81 Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling) 0:02:50 82 Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:02:53 83 Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:54 84 Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:55 85 Jessica Chong (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:02:55 86 Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:55 87 Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:02:56 88 Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling) 0:02:57 89 Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:02:57 90 Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:02:57 91 Julie Bellerose (Red Racing) 0:02:58 92 Colleen Paine (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:03:00 93 Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:03:02 94 Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 0:03:03 95 Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles) 0:03:07 96 Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo) 0:03:14 97 Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:03:14 98 Judy Jenkins (Missing Link - Specialized) 0:03:16 99 Rebecca Blatt (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:03:17 100 Sarah Maguire (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:03:23 101 Anne Donley (Red Racing) 0:03:25 102 Michelle Melka (Red Racing) 0:03:29 103 Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange) 0:03:31 104 Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles) 0:03:35 105 Beverly Chaney (Red Racing) 0:03:42 106 Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing) 0:03:51 107 Ruth Winder (Danbury Audi) 0:03:54 108 Alexis Ryan (Team Tibco - To The Top) 0:04:08 109 Jenny Trew (Team Juvederm) 0:04:13 110 Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus) 0:04:29 111 Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching) 0:04:33 112 Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 0:04:50 113 Cathrine Walberg (Kenda pb Geargrinders) 0:05:00 DNS Laura Hines (Danbury Audi)

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 7 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 5 3 Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top) 4 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3 5 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women) 7 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women) 5 3 Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top) 4 4 Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo) 3 5 Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12) 2

Elite men 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 0:09:40 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:01 3 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:00:03 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:09 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:10 6 Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:12 7 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:14 8 Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) 9 Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 10 Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:00:15 11 Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:16 12 Darren Rolfe (V Australia) 0:00:17 13 Matt Cooke (Team Exergy) 14 Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:20 15 Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:21 16 Andres Diaz (Team Exergy) 0:00:22 17 George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:25 18 Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:26 19 Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:28 20 Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:30 21 Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling) 22 Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:31 23 Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:00:33 24 Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing) 25 Taylor Sheldon (V Australia) 0:00:34 26 Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development) 27 Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 28 Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing) 0:00:36 29 Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development) 30 Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block) 0:00:37 31 Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong) 0:00:38 32 Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:00:40 33 Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing) 34 Hayden Brooks (V Australia) 0:00:41 35 Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing) 36 Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:00:43 37 Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 38 James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 39 Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:00:47 40 Kai Applequist (Team Exergy) 41 Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development) 0:00:48 42 David Santos (CashCall Mortgage) 0:00:49 43 Cameron Peterson (V Australia) 44 Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com) 0:00:50 45 Sam Johnson (Team Exergy) 46 Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:51 47 Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling) 48 Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:00:53 49 Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage) 50 Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 51 Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing) 52 Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling) 0:00:54 53 Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling) 54 Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized) 0:00:58 55 Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy) 56 Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team) 0:00:59 57 Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block) 58 Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:00 59 Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong) 60 Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 61 Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy) 0:01:01 62 Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:02 63 Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 64 Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing) 65 Michael Vink (Trek-Livestrong) 66 Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com) 0:01:04 67 Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society) 68 Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development) 0:01:05 69 Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development) 0:01:06 70 Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling) 71 Sean Sullivan (V Australia) 72 Christopher Winn (V Australia) 73 Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development) 0:01:07 74 Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing) 75 Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia) 0:01:08 76 Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:09 77 John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized) 78 Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports) 0:01:10 79 Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:12 80 Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:01:13 81 Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block) 82 Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com) 83 Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy) 84 Jason Bausch (Monster Media Racing) 85 Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development) 0:01:14 86 Cole House (Realcyclist.com) 0:01:16 87 Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling) 88 Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:17 89 Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia) 90 Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports) 91 Lars Finanger (Swamis Development) 0:01:18 92 Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:19 93 Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 0:01:20 94 Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing) 95 Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:21 96 Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios) 97 Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 98 Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:22 99 Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 0:01:23 100 Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society) 101 Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:24 102 Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized) 103 James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange) 104 Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:01:27 105 Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:28 106 James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized) 107 David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:01:29 108 Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized) 0:01:30 109 James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:31 110 Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home) 111 Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing) 112 Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home) 113 Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block) 0:01:32 114 Orion Berryman (Swamis Development) 115 Alistar Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 116 Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:01:33 117 Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com) 118 Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar) 119 Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing) 120 Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:01:34 121 Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home) 0:01:35 122 Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios) 123 Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team) 124 Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:01:37 125 Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 126 Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing) 127 Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling) 128 Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:38 129 Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team) 130 Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports) 131 Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing) 132 Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling) 0:01:39 133 Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized) 0:01:40 134 Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block) 0:01:42 135 Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:01:43 136 Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 137 Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development) 0:01:44 138 Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage) 139 Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:01:46 140 Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block) 0:01:48 141 Steve Tilford (FCS Cycling Team) 142 Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society) 0:01:49 143 Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage) 0:01:50 144 Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong) 0:01:52 145 James Williamson (Pure Black Racing) 0:01:53 146 Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios) 147 Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:01:55 148 Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage) 149 Stephan Hirsch (Elbowz Racing) 0:01:57 150 Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda) 151 Nico Toutenhoofd (juwi Solar - First Solar) 0:01:59 152 Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society) 153 Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder) 0:02:00 154 Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth) 155 Andy Chocha (US Military Cycling Team) 0:02:01 156 Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:02 157 Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports) 158 Dirk Friel (Swamis Development) 0:02:03 159 Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing) 160 Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:06 161 Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development) 162 Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing) 0:02:07 163 Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized) 0:02:09 164 Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:10 165 Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team) 0:02:12 166 Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:02:13 167 Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team) 168 Zack Noonan (FCS Cycling Team) 0:02:15 169 Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com) 170 Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team) 171 Joseph Iannarelli (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:16 172 Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:23 173 Anton Villatoro (Swamis Development) 0:02:24 174 Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 175 Matthew O'Hagen (Team H&R Block) 0:02:25 176 Alex Jarman (Swamis Development) 177 Ron Jensen (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 178 Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing) 0:02:28 179 Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange) 0:02:30 180 Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing) 0:02:31 181 Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:02:32 182 Brad Clifford (Team H&R Block) 0:02:33 183 Blake Anton (FCS Cycling Team) 184 Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com) 0:02:35 185 Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team) 0:02:36 186 Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange) 187 Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios) 188 Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team) 0:02:37 189 Julian Martinez (Swamis Development) 190 Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage) 191 Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports) 0:02:40 192 Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing) 193 Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:44 194 Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange) 195 Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized) 0:02:46 196 Danny Katz (NOW-MS Society) 0:02:52 197 Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing) 198 Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:02:59 199 Nicky Boulle (FCS Cycling Team) 200 Erik Slack (Team Exergy) 0:03:00 201 Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace) 0:03:03 202 John Tzinberg (CashCall Mortgage) 0:03:52 203 Colby Elliot (Swamis Development) 0:04:01 204 Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios) 0:04:04 DNS Ian Holt (US Military Cycling Team)

Sprint classification 1 Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) 7 pts 2 Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 5 3 Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar) 4 4 Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling) 3 5 Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home) 2