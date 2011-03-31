Trending

Neben kicks off Redlands Bicycle Classic in yellow

Mancebo tops men's field in prologue

Image 1 of 31

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) leading the times for first place.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) leading the times for first place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 2 of 31

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) looking strong and heading to eighth place.

Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com) looking strong and heading to eighth place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 3 of 31

Men's podium (l-r): Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com), Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar - First Solar)

Men's podium (l-r): Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling), Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com), Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar - First Solar)
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 4 of 31

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) will be chasing yellow tomorrow at only 1 second back.

Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) will be chasing yellow tomorrow at only 1 second back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 5 of 31

Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 hour Energy) looking for the finish.

Roman Kilun (Kenda-5 hour Energy) looking for the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 6 of 31

Cameron Peterson (Fly V Australia) trying to make up as much time as possible with his aero position.

Cameron Peterson (Fly V Australia) trying to make up as much time as possible with his aero position.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 7 of 31

Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) was in full aero gear on today's hard course.

Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong) was in full aero gear on today's hard course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 8 of 31

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) had a strong ride to finish 4th, only 9 seconds back.

Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell) had a strong ride to finish 4th, only 9 seconds back.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 9 of 31

Riders with heads down and not looking at the steep climb to come.

Riders with heads down and not looking at the steep climb to come.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 10 of 31

Tyler Wren (Jamis) just about snuck into the top 10 today with his strong ride.

Tyler Wren (Jamis) just about snuck into the top 10 today with his strong ride.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 11 of 31

Big mountains in the background and a steep road ahead for these riders.

Big mountains in the background and a steep road ahead for these riders.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 12 of 31

Riders get bunched up near the top of the climb and the TT finish.

Riders get bunched up near the top of the climb and the TT finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 13 of 31

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) focused on the road and heading for ninth for the day.

Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly) focused on the road and heading for ninth for the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 14 of 31

Keeping riders in sight on the way up.

Keeping riders in sight on the way up.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 15 of 31

Luis Amaran (Jamis) out of the saddle and heading for a fifth place finish.

Luis Amaran (Jamis) out of the saddle and heading for a fifth place finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 16 of 31

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) heads up the long last steep section of the climb.

Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com) heads up the long last steep section of the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 17 of 31

Dirk Friel (Swamis) makes it through the last turn towards the finish.

Dirk Friel (Swamis) makes it through the last turn towards the finish.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 18 of 31

Logan Loader (Rideclean) crests just one of the hills on the course.

Logan Loader (Rideclean) crests just one of the hills on the course.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 19 of 31

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) comes up the climb with a strong 7th place ride.

Amanda Miller (HTC-Highroad) comes up the climb with a strong 7th place ride.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 20 of 31

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) rode well to come in just under 13 seconds back in 3rd place.

Erinne Willock (TIBCO) rode well to come in just under 13 seconds back in 3rd place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 21 of 31

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highhroad) head down and on the way to second place.

Evelyn Stevens (HTC-Highhroad) head down and on the way to second place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 22 of 31

Carmen Small (TIBCO) always consistent and coming sixth on the day.

Carmen Small (TIBCO) always consistent and coming sixth on the day.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 23 of 31

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) tackling the steep climb.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) tackling the steep climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 24 of 31

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on her way to the TT win.

Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) on her way to the TT win.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 25 of 31

Mara Abbott (SC Velo) could be a threat when the breakaways get up the road tomorrow.

Mara Abbott (SC Velo) could be a threat when the breakaways get up the road tomorrow.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 26 of 31

Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) looking steady on the climb.

Cath Cheatley (Colavita- Forno d'Asolo) looking steady on the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 27 of 31

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) will be looking for her winning ways in tomorrow's road race.

Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co) will be looking for her winning ways in tomorrow's road race.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 28 of 31

Today's TT was no easy ride.

Today's TT was no easy ride.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 29 of 31

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) pushing hard for his 7th place finish today.

Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) pushing hard for his 7th place finish today.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 30 of 31

Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) getting up the climb.

Darren Rolfe (Fly V Australia) getting up the climb.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)
Image 31 of 31

Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) put in a huge ride today for 3rd place.

Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar-First Solar) put in a huge ride today for 3rd place.
(Image credit: Jon Devich)

Former Grand Tour contender Francisco Mancebo (Real Cyclist.com) narrowly won the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s Sun Time Trial held on Thursday. The Spaniard rode the five-kilometre climb in a time of 9:39 outpacing his nearest competitor, Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell), by one second while two-time US Pro Time Trial Champion, Chris Baldwin (Juwi Solar-First Solar), finished third, three seconds off the pace.

"It was very hard climb and I was expecting to ride under 10 minutes," Mancebo said. "I think I rode a good time trial and rode the climb well. I am happy to win. I felt better than I did last weekend at San Dimas where I traveled back from Spain."

The top three in the men’s field is separated by a mere three seconds with Mancebo leading the overall classification heading into the first stage held in Beaumont on Friday, April 1.

The Pro men’s field lined up to start the Sun Time Trial under warmer than usual temperatures. Arguably to toughest part of the event was the 90 Fahrenheit heat that beat down on each cyclist along the five-kilometre, uphill parcours.

The men will continue racing at the stage one, nearly 200 kms City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race. Race organizers lengthened the race over previous years to five laps. Expected high-winds combined with warm temperatures will make for a very challenging stage.

"The problem is that there are a lot of time bonuses tomorrow," Mancebo said. "We would like to win this race and our team will work hard but winning this race can be complicated because of all the bonuses. There are also a lot of circuit races at this event that are very hard and all of them have time bonuses on them. The guys who are the most threatening are the overall contenders not too far back that can sprint well."

Bissell landed three riders in the top seven on the day with Jacques-Maynes placing second followed by his brother Andy Jacques-Maynes in fourth and Jeremy Vennell in seventh.

"I think we are in a great spot with Ben, Andy and Jeremy in the top seven because it will let RealCyclist take control the race while we are in a position to sit back and see what happens on Beaumont," said Bissell Directeur Sportif Omer Kem. "That is such a long stage and we want to make sure and take advantage of the fact that we have our best squad here.

"The course is a bit different from last year where we started in Redlands and raced out to the Beaumont circuit and did four laps," he said. "Now we do five laps in Beaumont, it has some narrow roads and if it is windy there will e some fast tail and cross wind sections. It will be a race of attrition."

Neben repeats with prologue win number five

Former UCI World Time Trial Champion, Amber Neben (HTC-Highroad) blazed into her fifth victory at the Redlands Bicycle Classic’s Sun Time Trial today.

The race is the start of the 2011 National Racing Calendar (NRC) and Women’s Prestige Cycling Series (WPCS).

The California native completed five-kilometre uphill parcours in a time of 11:12 besting her teammate Evelyn Stevens by eight seconds in second place and Erinne Willock (TIBCO-To the Top) by an additional five seconds in third place.

Neben took the early race lead heading into the stage one 115 km City of Beaumont Circuit Road Race held on Friday, April 1.

"Anytime you have more than one person who can win the race it gives you more options," Neben said. "We are not just locked into one person. I’ve been on young development squads here before and so it is a lot different to being on a team that’s a real professional team and everyone here for us is riding really well.

"It will be a fun race because tactically we have three people who can win it, but we are not set on any one of us, we just want to win. At the end of the week we just want the yellow jersey.

"I think the strength on the team is spread around really well this year," she added. "Erinne is riding really well and she is always riding well at this race, plus she has great support. Mara [Abbott] is always a wild card because she will have more freedom because she doesn’t have a team. Colavita’s [Cath] Cheatley and [Andrea] Dvorak are strong and it will seriously be an interesting race because there is so much talent.

The women’s field contested a grueling five-kilometre uphill prologue to kick off the four-stage race under temperatures as high as 90 degrees Fahrenheit. The course shot out on a flat East Highland Avenue before taking a right-hand bend on to steep section of pavement. The riders dropped down through a chicane onto the lengthy uphill drag on Reservoir Road that ran parallel along Highway 10. The riders turned left and crossed the highway where they faced the steepest portion of the time trial, a one kilometre twisty ascent to the top of Sunset Drive.

"I’m more comfortable on my time trial bike so I like to ride my time trial bike on this course," Neben said. "It’s an 11-minute effort so its a Max VO2 and it hurts the whole time and you really have to hang on at the end. I did an OK job of that today and Evelyn had a good ride, too."

A mere 34 seconds separates the top five time trial finishers with Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D’Asolo) taking fourth place and former two-time UCI World Time Trial Champion and Olympic gold medallist Kristin Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co Twenty12) in fifth place.

"I was confident that Erinne would get on the podium here and she just rode up that hill, we are really proud of her," said Lisa Hunt, TIBCO-To the Top directeur sportif. "It will a challenging race because HTC has a strong sprinter in Chloe [Hosking] who will want to swallow up time bonuses. I think Peanut Butter will be aggressive and try to move Kristin up by getting time bonuses, we’ve seen that she can sprint with a strong team behind her. We always want to move up but we will take things one day at a time."

Elite women

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)0:11:12
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:08
3Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:00:13
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:30
5Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:00:34
6Carmen Small (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:00:35
7Amanda Miller (HTC Highroad Women)0:00:49
8Catherine Cheatley (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:00:51
9Mara Abbott (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:00:56
10Heath Logan Spencer (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:01
11Nicole Evans (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:07
12Alison Powers (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:01:08
13Robin Farina (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:08
14Ashley Koch (Trisports Cycling)0:01:10
15Janel Holcomb (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:11
16Kristin Sanders (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:12
17Meredith Miller (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:01:12
18Denise Ramsden (Team Juvederm)0:01:13
19Anna Sanders (Trisports Cycling)0:01:13
20Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:15
21Veronique Labonte (Team Juvederm)0:01:15
22Emily Kachorek (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:16
23Lex Albrecht (Team Juvederm)0:01:19
24Katie Colclough (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:23
25Rhae-Christie Shaw (Red Racing)0:01:23
26Kristen Lasasso (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:24
27Lindsay Myers (Danbury Audi)0:01:24
28Rebecca Werner (Webcor Alto Velo)0:01:25
29Alice Pennington (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:28
30Lea Davison (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:34
31Melanie Colavito (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:37
32Cara Gillis (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:38
33Ashley James (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:01:39
34Jennifer Weinbrecht (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:41
35Emily Collins (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:01:42
36Tayler Wiles (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:01:44
37Amy Dombroski (Webcor Alto Velo)0:01:44
38Megan Hottman (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:45
39Anna McLoon (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:45
40Kristina Seley (Missing Link - Specialized)0:01:48
41Kasey Clark (Primal - Map My Ride)0:01:50
42Katie Donovan (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:01:50
43Sydney Brown (Rouse Bicycles)0:01:52
44Chloe Hosking (HTC Highroad Women)0:01:56
45Theresa Cliff-Ryan (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:01:57
46Mary Zider (Team Juvederm)0:01:58
47Anna Barensfeld (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:00
48Kathleen Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:00
49Joanie Caron (Team Juvederm)0:02:01
50Rachel Warner (Missing Link - Specialized)0:02:03
51Amity Elliot (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:02:03
52Gwen Inglis (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:05
53Devon Haskell Gorry (Webcor Alto Velo)0:02:06
54Jennifer Wheeler (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:02:06
55Nicky Wangsgard (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:07
56Tiffany Pezzulo (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:08
57Peggy LeGrand (Red Racing)0:02:09
58Anne Guzman (Team Juvederm)0:02:10
59Cara Bussell (Trisports Cycling)0:02:11
60Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:14
61Lauren Hall (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:02:15
62Liza Rachetto (Primal - Map My Ride)0:02:16
63Lisa Campbell (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:17
64Christi Gokey-Smith (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:17
65Erika Graves (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:18
66Jen Purcel (Danbury Audi)0:02:18
67Jenny Rios (Harbalife LaGrange)0:02:20
68Haley Juno-Galdes (Webcor Alto Velo)0:02:21
69Beatrice Rodriguez (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:21
70Hillary Billington (Danbury Audi)0:02:23
71Carlee Taylor (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:02:25
72Melina Berneckor (Harbalife LaGrange)0:02:28
73Ally Stacher (HTC Highroad Women)0:02:29
74Jazzy Hurikino (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:29
75Mary Maroon (Webcor Alto Velo)0:02:30
76Melissa Ross (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:02:35
77Alison Starnes (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:02:35
78Jacqueline Kurth (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:02:36
79Beth Newell (Danbury Audi)0:02:38
80Anne Samplonius (Rouse Bicycles)0:02:44
81Kristen Hetzel (Trisports Cycling)0:02:50
82Alicia Silvera (Harbalife LaGrange)0:02:53
83Jennifer Reither (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:54
84Joy Duerksen (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:55
85Jessica Chong (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:02:55
86Vanessa Drigo (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:55
87Maura Kinsella (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:02:56
88Chloe Black (Trisports Cycling)0:02:57
89Samantha Schneider (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:02:57
90Karen Meske (Harbalife LaGrange)0:02:57
91Julie Bellerose (Red Racing)0:02:58
92Colleen Paine (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:03:00
93Alicia Welsh (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:03:02
94Kelly Benjamin (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)0:03:03
95Elis Bradshaw (Rouse Bicycles)0:03:07
96Emily Foxman (Webcor Alto Velo)0:03:14
97Julia LaFranchise (Harbalife LaGrange)0:03:14
98Judy Jenkins (Missing Link - Specialized)0:03:16
99Rebecca Blatt (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:03:17
100Sarah Maguire (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:03:23
101Anne Donley (Red Racing)0:03:25
102Michelle Melka (Red Racing)0:03:29
103Jenna Kawalski (Harbalife LaGrange)0:03:31
104Dulce Pliego Moreno (Rouse Bicycles)0:03:35
105Beverly Chaney (Red Racing)0:03:42
106Courtney Dimpel (Red Racing)0:03:51
107Ruth Winder (Danbury Audi)0:03:54
108Alexis Ryan (Team Tibco - To The Top)0:04:08
109Jenny Trew (Team Juvederm)0:04:13
110Kat Carr (Vanderkitten - Focus)0:04:29
111Tammy Wildgoose (SC Velo - Empower Coaching)0:04:33
112Coryn Rivera (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)0:04:50
113Cathrine Walberg (Kenda pb Geargrinders)0:05:00
DNSLaura Hines (Danbury Audi)

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)7pts
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)5
3Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)4
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3
5Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amber Neben (HTC Highroad Women)7pts
2Evelyn Stevens (HTC Highroad Women)5
3Erinne Willock (Team Tibco - To The Top)4
4Andrea Dvorak (Colavita Forno D'Asolo)3
5Kristen Armstrong (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty 12)2

Elite men
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)0:09:40
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:01
3Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:00:03
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:09
5Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:10
6Dale Parker (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:12
7Jeremy Vennell (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:14
8Cesar Grajales (Realcyclist.com)
9Bernard Van Ulden (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
10Nathaniel English (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:00:15
11Tyler Wren (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:16
12Darren Rolfe (V Australia)0:00:17
13Matt Cooke (Team Exergy)
14Benjamin Day (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:20
15Jesse Anthony (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:21
16Andres Diaz (Team Exergy)0:00:22
17George Nels Bennett (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:25
18Phil Gaimon (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:26
19Paul Mach (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:28
20Charlie Avis (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:30
21Frank Pipp (Bissell Pro Cycling)
22Shawn Milne (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:31
23Fernando Antogna (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:00:33
24Phil Zajicek (Monster Media Racing)
25Taylor Sheldon (V Australia)0:00:34
26Andrei Krasilnikau (Chipotle Development)
27Nic Hamilton (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
28Heath Blackgrove (Elbowz Racing)0:00:36
29Jacob Rathe (Chipotle Development)
30Sebastian Salas (Team H&R Block)0:00:37
31Josh Atkins (Trek-Livestrong)0:00:38
32Chris Parrish (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:00:40
33Christian Helmig (Elbowz Racing)
34Hayden Brooks (V Australia)0:00:41
35Joseph Schmalz (Elbowz Racing)
36Roman Kilun (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:00:43
37Michael Creed (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
38James Stemper (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
39Michael Olheiser (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:00:47
40Kai Applequist (Team Exergy)
41Alexander Howes (Chipotle Development)0:00:48
42David Santos (CashCall Mortgage)0:00:49
43Cameron Peterson (V Australia)
44Josh Berry (Realcyclist.com)0:00:50
45Sam Johnson (Team Exergy)
46Andrew Bajadali (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:51
47Kyle Wamsley (Bissell Pro Cycling)
48Jason Donald (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:00:53
49Devan Dunn (CashCall Mortgage)
50Anibal Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)
51Glen Chadwick (Pure Black Racing)
52Jay Thomson (Bissell Pro Cycling)0:00:54
53Patrick Bevin (Bissell Pro Cycling)
54Jesse Moore (California Giant-Specialized)0:00:58
55Eric Barlevav (Team Exergy)
56Dan Cassidy (US Military Cycling Team)0:00:59
57Owen Harrison (Team H&R Block)
58Raul Alcala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:00
59Joseph Lewis (Trek-Livestrong)
60Luca Damiani (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)
61Carlos Alzate (Team Exergy)0:01:01
62Joseph Dombrowski (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:02
63Alex Candelario (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
64Alister Ratcliff (Monster Media Racing)
65Michael Vink (Trek-Livestrong)
66Oscar Clark (Realcyclist.com)0:01:04
67Thomas Hubbard (NOW-MS Society)
68Danny Summerhill (Chipotle Development)0:01:05
69Lachlan Morton (Chipotle Development)0:01:06
70Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman Cycling)
71Sean Sullivan (V Australia)
72Christopher Winn (V Australia)
73Anders Newbury (Chipotle Development)0:01:07
74Scott Lyttle (Pure Black Racing)
75Jonathan Cantwell (V Australia)0:01:08
76Brad Huff (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:09
77John Bennett (California Giant-Specialized)
78Stefano Barberi (Full Circle Sports)0:01:10
79Alex Hageman (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:12
80Benjamin Blaugrund (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:01:13
81Cameron MacKinnon (Team H&R Block)
82Yosvany Falcon (Realcyclist.com)
83Ben Chaddock (Team Exergy)
84Jason Bausch (Monster Media Racing)
85Maxwell Durtschi (Chipotle Development)0:01:14
86Cole House (Realcyclist.com)0:01:16
87Phil Elsasser (Hagens Berman Cycling)
88Nick Frey (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:17
89Bernie Sulzberger (V Australia)
90Daniel Ramsey (Full Circle Sports)
91Lars Finanger (Swamis Development)0:01:18
92Tim Gudsell (Pure Black Racing)0:01:19
93Daniel Bowman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)0:01:20
94Shem Rodger (Pure Black Racing)
95Charles Bryer (NOW-MS Society)0:01:21
96Collin Samaan (Wonderful Pistachios)
97Sergio Hernandez (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
98Dan Bechtold (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:22
99Sean Mazich (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)0:01:23
100Stephen Leece (NOW-MS Society)
101Menso de Jong (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:24
102Ozzie Olmos (California Giant-Specialized)
103James Riggs (Herbalife LaGrange)
104Paul Thomas (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:01:27
105Ian Crane (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:28
106James Mattis (California Giant-Specialized)
107David Glick (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:01:29
108Evan Huffman (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:30
109James Gunn-Wilkison (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:01:31
110Guido Palma (Jamis-Sutter Home)
111Norm Carter (Monster Media Racing)
112Andrew Guptill (Jamis-Sutter Home)
113Lachlan Holmes (Team H&R Block)0:01:32
114Orion Berryman (Swamis Development)
115Alistar Loutit (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
116Brandon Gritters (Herbalife LaGrange)0:01:33
117Frank Travieso (Realcyclist.com)
118Greg Krause (juwi Solar - First Solar)
119Michael Northey (Pure Black Racing)
120Jesse Goodrich (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:01:34
121Alejandro Borrajo (Jamis-Sutter Home)0:01:35
122Neil Coleman (Wonderful Pistachios)
123Cody Foster (FCS Cycling Team)
124Travis McCabe (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:01:37
125Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
126Josh Webster (Monster Media Racing)
127Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman Cycling)
128Roman Van Uden (Pure Black Racing)0:01:38
129Robin Carpenter (FCS Cycling Team)
130Aaron Schneider (Full Circle Sports)
131Daniel Barry (Pure Black Racing)
132Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman Cycling)0:01:39
133Chris Stastny (California Giant-Specialized)0:01:40
134Nick Friesen (Team H&R Block)0:01:42
135Eric Marcotte (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:01:43
136Mike Mathis (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
137Raymond Kreder (Chipotle Development)0:01:44
138Lee Muse (CashCall Mortgage)
139Isaac Howe (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:01:46
140Aaron Schooler (Team H&R Block)0:01:48
141Steve Tilford (FCS Cycling Team)
142Danny Heeley (NOW-MS Society)0:01:49
143Brian McCulloch (CashCall Mortgage)0:01:50
144Robin Eckmann (Trek-Livestrong)0:01:52
145James Williamson (Pure Black Racing)0:01:53
146Victor Riquelme (Wonderful Pistachios)
147Taylor Bertrand-Barrett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:01:55
148Anthony Canevari (CashCall Mortgage)
149Stephan Hirsch (Elbowz Racing)0:01:57
150Ken Hanson (Jelly Belly p/b Kenda)
151Nico Toutenhoofd (juwi Solar - First Solar)0:01:59
152Morgan Ryan (NOW-MS Society)
153Chad Hartley (Kenda/5-hour Energy Pro Cycling p/b Geargrinder)0:02:00
154Michael Friedman (Kelly Benefit Strategies-OptumHealth)
155Andy Chocha (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:01
156Ricky Escuela (Full Circle Sports)0:02:02
157Julio Mollindo (Full Circle Sports)
158Dirk Friel (Swamis Development)0:02:03
159Rudy Napolitano (Monster Media Racing)
160Michael Smit Larsen (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:06
161Alexi Grewal (Swamis Development)
162Andrew Gonzales (Elbowz Racing)0:02:07
163Tyler Brandt (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:09
164Chris DeMarchi (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:02:10
165Tucker Gerald (FCS Cycling Team)0:02:12
166Logan Loader (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:02:13
167Chuck Hutcheson (US Military Cycling Team)
168Zack Noonan (FCS Cycling Team)0:02:15
169Tommy Nankervis (Realcyclist.com)
170Jacob Brewer (US Military Cycling Team)
171Joseph Iannarelli (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:02:16
172Mike Tettleton (Full Circle Sports)0:02:23
173Anton Villatoro (Swamis Development)0:02:24
174Lucas Binder (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)
175Matthew O'Hagen (Team H&R Block)0:02:25
176Alex Jarman (Swamis Development)
177Ron Jensen (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)
178Craig Turner (Monster Media Racing)0:02:28
179Victor Ayala (Herbalife LaGrange)0:02:30
180Kayle Leogrande (Monster Media Racing)0:02:31
181Rahsaan Bahati (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:02:32
182Brad Clifford (Team H&R Block)0:02:33
183Blake Anton (FCS Cycling Team)
184Jared Gilyard (RideClean p/b Patentit.com)0:02:35
185Shawn Olin (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:36
186Luis Zamudia (Herbalife LaGrange)
187Tim Farnhan (Wonderful Pistachios)
188Sean Coleman (US Military Cycling Team)0:02:37
189Julian Martinez (Swamis Development)
190Tony Cruz (CashCall Mortgage)
191Patrick Caro (Full Circle Sports)0:02:40
192Nicklaus Kiernan (Elbowz Racing)
193Colt Peterson (NOW-MS Society)0:02:44
194Michael Herdman (Herbalife LaGrange)
195Brandon Trafton (California Giant-Specialized)0:02:46
196Danny Katz (NOW-MS Society)0:02:52
197Tyler Jewell (Elbowz Racing)
198Eric Bennett (Wonderful Pistachios)0:02:59
199Nicky Boulle (FCS Cycling Team)
200Erik Slack (Team Exergy)0:03:00
201Jake Rubelt (SKLZ p/b Pista Palace)0:03:03
202John Tzinberg (CashCall Mortgage)0:03:52
203Colby Elliot (Swamis Development)0:04:01
204Sterling Magnell (Wonderful Pistachios)0:04:04
DNSIan Holt (US Military Cycling Team)

Sprint classification
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)7pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)4
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
5Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)2

Mountains classification
1Francisco Mancebo (Realcyclist.com)7pts
2Ben Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)5
3Chris Baldwin (juwi Solar - First Solar)4
4Andy Jacques-Maynes (Bissell Pro Cycling)3
5Luis Amaran (Jamis-Sutter Home)2

