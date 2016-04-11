Image 1 of 17 Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) celebrates the stage win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 17 Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) driving the peloton (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 3 of 17 The smiling face of stage winner Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 4 of 17 The Silber team celebrate winning the overall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 5 of 17 Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 6 of 17 Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) sitting in the bunch (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 7 of 17 The breakaway on the finishing circuits (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 8 of 17 Neilson Powless (Axeon) checks on the breakaway (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 9 of 17 Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling) (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 10 of 17 Stage 4 winner at the back of the peloton, Ulises Castillo of KHS-Maxxis (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 17 Some fans line the road with humorous signs to distract the riders from the pain of climbing Vella Vista (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 17 The team classification was won by Axeon Hagens Berman (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 17 A Silber rider post-stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 17 Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 17 Janier Acevedo (Jamis) trying to keep hold of his yellow jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 17 Ruben Companioni working for Jamis to keep the race lead (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 17 The jersey winners on the podium (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The final stage at the Redlands Bicycle Classic has a reputation for getting the last word in the race's general classification, and it proved to be the case again this year as Silber Pro Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin jumped into a breakaway that made it to the finish line and launched him past Jamis rider Janier Acevedo for the overall win.

"I'm over the moon," Dal-Cin said. "It's hard to believe that it panned out the way it did. It's just an amazing feeling, and it was exceptional after last night. It was definitely redemption for the team today."

The night before, Silber had set up a perfect lead out to contest the downtown criterium win, but when Kris Dalh clipped a pedal and caused a pile up in the final turn, those plans came crashing down. The overall win on Sunday definitely helped ease the pain from the day before.

Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe also rebounded from the criterium finish – where he was sitting third wheel coming out of the final corner but was knocked out of contention by the crash – to take the stage 5 win and move into third place overall. Axeon Hagens Berman's Neilson Powless made the winning break and moved up to second in GC.

"I was in pain all day, but the whole team rode aggressive and caused that split early on," McCabe said. "I just stayed toward the front. Once we knew Matteo had the win, I was just looking for the stage win, and I finally got it. I was second last year on this stage and now first this year. I'm extremely happy. This is just fantastic."

The stage 5 Sunset Road Race started in downtown Redlands and took riders uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. The up-and-down circuit wove its way through a residential neighborhood, with significant climbing coming in the first four kilometres.

After 11 trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors headed back to town for five finishing circuits on the same roads used for the criterium course the day before.

A large group broke away in the early laps, with more than 20 riders slipping away from the field and putting pressure on Acevedo's team.

The dangerous group eventually included Dal-Cin, who started the day in second, only two seconds behind Acevedo. Also in the group were Powless, who was fourth at 29 seconds, McCabe, who was sixth at 38 seconds, and Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman), who was seventh at 50 seconds.

"There was a super strong break that went early with two of my teammates in it, Ben [Perry] and Nigel [Ellsay], so I think that put a lot of pressure on Jamis and they had to chase really hard for probably three laps," Dal-Cin said.

"I think they were kind of on the back foot then. Then when it started to reshuffle I got dragged up there by Kris Dahl. The group hit out and it looked like it might have a chance to stick it to the line. Nigel and I rolled with some of the Holowesko guys, and the guys in the back were trying to squash everything going across, so I think it went perfectly to plan."

As Jamis initially kept the move within 30 seconds, the group's makeup was constantly in flux as riders fell back and others bridged up. With eight laps to go, the group stood at 19 riders. Dal-Cin remained, along with McCabe, Powless and Curran.

Jamis director Seba Alexandre said his team was simply outnumbered on an extremely difficult course that makes it hard to defend the race lead.

"When everyone is racing against the leader, it's tough," he said. "There's no team that can control when five or six teams are racing against the leader. It's very difficult. That was it. It was very aggressive racing. We tried to do what we could for as long as we could, but it was not possible to defend when there was attack after attack."

The breakaway's gap grew to 1:26 with seven laps remaining as more riders joined the escape. The group kept the power on while Jamis worked behind to keep them in check. With two laps to go the gap from the break to the field stood at 1:45, and Dal-Cin continued as the race leader on the road.

With less than one circuit of the Sunset loop remaining, the gap to the yellow jersey group was at two minutes and the lead group had shrunk to 10, with Dal-Cin doing most of the damage on the front.

"We had to do that to try and mitigate the attacks that were going to come over the top of us, so I decided at one point to set a hard tempo and hope that it kind of deterred some of the attacking," Dal-Cin said. "We were in the lead over the next closest guy by 20 seconds or so, so it was kind of our responsibility."

The strategy worked, and it was clear that Acevedo's overall lead had slipped away. With Dal-Cin fully in control, McCabe and the other's started thinking about the stage win.

The leaders entered the closing circuits with the general classification decided, and McCabe got help from teammate Robin Carpenter, who made it up to the move and then attacked with one finishing circuit to go. As the others chased down Carpenter, McCabe set himself up for the final sprint and the Sunset Road Race win he had been searching for since last year.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 3:09:45 2 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 7 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 9 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 10 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 11 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 15 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 16 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:02:34 17 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 18 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:02:38 19 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 20 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 21 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 22 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 23 Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 24 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 25 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 26 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 27 Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 28 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 29 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 30 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 31 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 32 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 33 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 34 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 35 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 36 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 37 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 38 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 39 Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 40 Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 41 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 42 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 43 Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 44 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 45 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 46 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 47 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 48 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 49 Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 50 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 51 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 52 Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo 53 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 54 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 55 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 56 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 57 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 58 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 59 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 60 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 61 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 62 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 63 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 64 Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:06:28 65 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 66 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 67 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:09:31 68 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 69 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 70 Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing 71 Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 0:10:41 72 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 73 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:12:53 74 Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:15:32 75 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 76 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:15:47 77 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:24:40 78 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 79 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:25:13 80 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 0:30:45 81 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 82 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:32:44 83 Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate 84 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 85 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:33:57 86 Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 0:34:29 87 Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:36:19 88 Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 89 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 90 Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources 91 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 0:37:47 92 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:41:17 93 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 94 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:41:19 95 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 0:41:45 96 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 97 Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 0:43:49 98 Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 99 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 100 Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:44:41 101 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 102 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 103 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 104 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:41:35 105 Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 0:44:59 106 Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:47:30 107 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:59:10 108 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:59:40 DNS Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing DNS Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery DNF Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling DNF Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team DNF Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman DNF Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale DNF Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World DNF Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear DNF Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate DNF Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis DNF Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis DNF Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team DNF Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team DNF Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources DNF Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources DNF Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano DNF Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano DNF Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing DNF Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS DNF Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS DNF Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS DNF Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery DNF Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery DNF Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team DNF Efren Flores (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo DNF Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee DNF Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes DNF Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling DNF Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching DNF Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo DNF Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo DNF Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 7 pts 2 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 5 3 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 3 4 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 7 pts 2 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 5 3 Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources 3 4 Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 2 5 Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 1

Sprint 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 7 pts 2 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 5 3 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 3 4 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 5 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 1

KOM 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 pts 2 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 5 3 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 4 4 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 3 5 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 2

KOM 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 pts 2 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 5 3 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 4 4 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 3 5 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 2

KOM 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 pts 2 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 5 3 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 4 4 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 3 5 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2

KOM 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 7 pts 2 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 5 3 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 4 4 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 3 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 2

KOM 5 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 7 pts 2 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 3 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 4 4 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 3 5 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 2

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Axeon Hagens Berman 9:31:37 2 Silber Pro Cycling 3 Rally Cycling 4 Holowesko / Citadel p/b H 0:00:08 5 Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 6 KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo 0:02:54 7 Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis 8 Astellas Cycling Team 0:05:32 9 Lupus Racing Team 10 Team Jamis 11 Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycli 0:12:21 12 Gateway Harley Davidson 0:31:20 13 Team Illuminate 0:33:00 14 H&R Block Pro Cycling 0:44:29 15 Herbalife p/b Marc Pro 0:48:03 16 Support Clean Sport / Sea 1:03:41 17 Team Arapahoe Resources 1:07:54 18 Echelon-Storck Developmen 1:12:11 19 SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicl 1:21:52 20 Team Mike's Bikes pb Equa 1:42:52

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 10:48:33 2 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:21 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:00:35 4 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:00:45 5 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 0:00:56 6 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 0:01:19 7 Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:14 8 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 0:02:45 9 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 0:02:52 10 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:02:58 11 Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis 0:03:14 12 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:03:18 13 Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:03:41 14 Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:03:44 15 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:03:46 16 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:03:52 17 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 0:03:54 18 Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:03:55 19 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:03:58 20 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 0:04:03 21 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:04 22 Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:04:06 23 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 0:04:08 24 Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling 0:04:17 25 Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:04:20 26 Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 0:04:21 27 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:04:24 28 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:04:29 29 Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:04:34 30 Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:36 31 Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:04:40 32 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:04:56 33 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 0:05:08 34 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:05:47 35 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:05:51 36 Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 0:05:58 37 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:06:17 38 Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS 0:06:22 39 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:06:41 40 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:07:31 41 Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:07:43 42 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:08:13 43 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:08:22 44 Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo 0:09:03 45 Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:09:08 46 Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team 0:09:44 47 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:10:15 48 Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:10:23 49 Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:10:49 50 Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing 0:11:15 51 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 0:11:20 52 Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 0:12:21 53 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 0:12:40 54 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:13:54 55 Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling 0:14:32 56 Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 0:14:50 57 Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:15:59 58 Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 0:18:01 59 Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing 60 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 0:18:02 61 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:18:43 62 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 0:18:51 63 David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:18:59 64 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 0:19:34 65 Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:19:38 66 Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 0:19:45 67 Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis 0:20:40 68 Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 0:22:07 69 Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 0:22:26 70 Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 0:22:59 71 Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:23:26 72 Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:25:01 73 Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 0:30:28 74 Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 0:31:43 75 Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 0:32:49 76 Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 0:33:25 77 Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 0:33:53 78 Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:38:47 79 Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:39:17 80 Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 0:40:57 81 Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate 0:45:19 82 Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 0:45:57 83 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 0:46:25 84 Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:47:15 85 Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 0:47:51 86 Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 0:47:53 87 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:47:58 88 Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:48:31 89 Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 0:49:24 90 Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching 0:53:38 91 Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 0:53:42 92 Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 0:53:46 93 Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:54:03 94 George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 0:54:09 95 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 0:54:19 96 Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 0:58:10 97 Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources 1:02:20 98 Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 1:02:35 99 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 1:06:31 100 Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team 1:07:05 101 Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 1:07:39 102 Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee 1:09:14 103 Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 1:09:19 104 Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes 1:10:26 105 Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop 1:12:23 106 Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team 1:13:37 107 Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 1:15:28 108 Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery 1:22:48

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 36 pts 2 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 19 3 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 14 4 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 13 5 Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 12 6 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 9 7 Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 8 8 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 7 9 Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team 7 10 Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate 5 11 Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team 5 12 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 5 13 Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 5 14 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 4 15 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 16 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 17 Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale 2 18 Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling 2 19 Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 20 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 2 21 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 1 22 Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling 1 23 Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 1 24 Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis 1 25 Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team 1 26 Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 1

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 23 pts 2 Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 22 3 Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis 21 4 Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 19 5 Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 18 6 Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 15 7 Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman 15 8 Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 14 9 Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis 12 10 Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 12 11 Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 12 12 Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling 9 13 Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano 9 14 Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 9 15 Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team 9 16 Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World 7 17 Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 5 18 Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team 5 19 Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling 5 20 Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600 5 21 Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear 4 22 Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo 4 23 Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 4 24 Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 4 25 Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling 3 26 Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis 3 27 Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling 3 28 Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team 2 29 Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate 1