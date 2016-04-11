Dal-Cin unseats Acevedo to take overall win at Redlands Bicycle Classic
Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe gets the stage win after being foiled by a last-corner crash the day before
The final stage at the Redlands Bicycle Classic has a reputation for getting the last word in the race's general classification, and it proved to be the case again this year as Silber Pro Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin jumped into a breakaway that made it to the finish line and launched him past Jamis rider Janier Acevedo for the overall win.
"I'm over the moon," Dal-Cin said. "It's hard to believe that it panned out the way it did. It's just an amazing feeling, and it was exceptional after last night. It was definitely redemption for the team today."
The night before, Silber had set up a perfect lead out to contest the downtown criterium win, but when Kris Dalh clipped a pedal and caused a pile up in the final turn, those plans came crashing down. The overall win on Sunday definitely helped ease the pain from the day before.
Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe also rebounded from the criterium finish – where he was sitting third wheel coming out of the final corner but was knocked out of contention by the crash – to take the stage 5 win and move into third place overall. Axeon Hagens Berman's Neilson Powless made the winning break and moved up to second in GC.
"I was in pain all day, but the whole team rode aggressive and caused that split early on," McCabe said. "I just stayed toward the front. Once we knew Matteo had the win, I was just looking for the stage win, and I finally got it. I was second last year on this stage and now first this year. I'm extremely happy. This is just fantastic."
The stage 5 Sunset Road Race started in downtown Redlands and took riders uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. The up-and-down circuit wove its way through a residential neighborhood, with significant climbing coming in the first four kilometres.
After 11 trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors headed back to town for five finishing circuits on the same roads used for the criterium course the day before.
A large group broke away in the early laps, with more than 20 riders slipping away from the field and putting pressure on Acevedo's team.
The dangerous group eventually included Dal-Cin, who started the day in second, only two seconds behind Acevedo. Also in the group were Powless, who was fourth at 29 seconds, McCabe, who was sixth at 38 seconds, and Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman), who was seventh at 50 seconds.
"There was a super strong break that went early with two of my teammates in it, Ben [Perry] and Nigel [Ellsay], so I think that put a lot of pressure on Jamis and they had to chase really hard for probably three laps," Dal-Cin said.
"I think they were kind of on the back foot then. Then when it started to reshuffle I got dragged up there by Kris Dahl. The group hit out and it looked like it might have a chance to stick it to the line. Nigel and I rolled with some of the Holowesko guys, and the guys in the back were trying to squash everything going across, so I think it went perfectly to plan."
As Jamis initially kept the move within 30 seconds, the group's makeup was constantly in flux as riders fell back and others bridged up. With eight laps to go, the group stood at 19 riders. Dal-Cin remained, along with McCabe, Powless and Curran.
Jamis director Seba Alexandre said his team was simply outnumbered on an extremely difficult course that makes it hard to defend the race lead.
"When everyone is racing against the leader, it's tough," he said. "There's no team that can control when five or six teams are racing against the leader. It's very difficult. That was it. It was very aggressive racing. We tried to do what we could for as long as we could, but it was not possible to defend when there was attack after attack."
The breakaway's gap grew to 1:26 with seven laps remaining as more riders joined the escape. The group kept the power on while Jamis worked behind to keep them in check. With two laps to go the gap from the break to the field stood at 1:45, and Dal-Cin continued as the race leader on the road.
With less than one circuit of the Sunset loop remaining, the gap to the yellow jersey group was at two minutes and the lead group had shrunk to 10, with Dal-Cin doing most of the damage on the front.
"We had to do that to try and mitigate the attacks that were going to come over the top of us, so I decided at one point to set a hard tempo and hope that it kind of deterred some of the attacking," Dal-Cin said. "We were in the lead over the next closest guy by 20 seconds or so, so it was kind of our responsibility."
The strategy worked, and it was clear that Acevedo's overall lead had slipped away. With Dal-Cin fully in control, McCabe and the other's started thinking about the stage win.
The leaders entered the closing circuits with the general classification decided, and McCabe got help from teammate Robin Carpenter, who made it up to the move and then attacked with one finishing circuit to go. As the others chased down Carpenter, McCabe set himself up for the final sprint and the Sunset Road Race win he had been searching for since last year.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|3:09:45
|2
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|7
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|9
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|10
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|11
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|15
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|16
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:02:34
|17
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|18
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:02:38
|19
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|20
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|21
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|22
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|24
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|25
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|26
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|27
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|28
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|29
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|30
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|31
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|32
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|33
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|34
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|35
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|36
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|37
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|38
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|39
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|40
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|41
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|42
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|43
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|44
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|45
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|46
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|47
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|48
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|49
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|50
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|51
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|52
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|53
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|54
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|55
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|56
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|57
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|58
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|59
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|60
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|61
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|62
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|63
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|64
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:06:28
|65
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|66
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|67
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:09:31
|68
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|69
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|70
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|71
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|0:10:41
|72
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|73
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:12:53
|74
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:15:32
|75
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|76
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:15:47
|77
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:24:40
|78
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|79
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:25:13
|80
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|0:30:45
|81
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|82
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:32:44
|83
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|84
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|85
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:33:57
|86
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:34:29
|87
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:36:19
|88
|Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|89
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|90
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|91
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|0:37:47
|92
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:41:17
|93
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|94
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:41:19
|95
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|0:41:45
|96
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|97
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|0:43:49
|98
|Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|99
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|100
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:44:41
|101
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|102
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|103
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|104
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:41:35
|105
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|0:44:59
|106
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:47:30
|107
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:59:10
|108
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:59:40
|DNS
|Colin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNS
|Samuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Bjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Oliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|DNF
|Samuel Grove (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Logan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Zack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|DNF
|Mac Brennan (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|DNF
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
|DNF
|Lucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Luis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
|DNF
|Thomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Evan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|DNF
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Alejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|DNF
|Michael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|DNF
|Dillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|DNF
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNF
|Jesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Jonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Daniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
|DNF
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Ryan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|DNF
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Jure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Efren Flores (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|DNF
|Roman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|DNF
|Brendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Nicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Emile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Stefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|DNF
|Kai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
|DNF
|Jacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
|DNF
|Sam Warford (USA) Superissimo
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|7
|pts
|2
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|5
|3
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|3
|4
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|7
|pts
|2
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|5
|3
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
|3
|4
|Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|2
|5
|Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|7
|pts
|2
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|5
|3
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|3
|4
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|5
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|pts
|2
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|5
|3
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|4
|4
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|3
|5
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|pts
|2
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|5
|3
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|4
|4
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|3
|5
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|pts
|2
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|5
|3
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|4
|4
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|3
|5
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|3
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|4
|4
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|3
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|7
|pts
|2
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|3
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|4
|4
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|5
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|9:31:37
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|Rally Cycling
|4
|Holowesko / Citadel p/b H
|0:00:08
|5
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|6
|KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:02:54
|7
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|8
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:05:32
|9
|Lupus Racing Team
|10
|Team Jamis
|11
|Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycli
|0:12:21
|12
|Gateway Harley Davidson
|0:31:20
|13
|Team Illuminate
|0:33:00
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:44:29
|15
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|0:48:03
|16
|Support Clean Sport / Sea
|1:03:41
|17
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|1:07:54
|18
|Echelon-Storck Developmen
|1:12:11
|19
|SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicl
|1:21:52
|20
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equa
|1:42:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|10:48:33
|2
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:21
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:00:35
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:00:45
|5
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:00:56
|6
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|0:01:19
|7
|Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:14
|8
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|0:02:45
|9
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:02:52
|10
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:58
|11
|Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
|0:03:14
|12
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:03:18
|13
|Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:41
|14
|Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:03:44
|15
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:03:46
|16
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:03:52
|17
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:03:54
|18
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:03:55
|19
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:03:58
|20
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|0:04:03
|21
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:04
|22
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:06
|23
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:04:08
|24
|Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:17
|25
|Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:04:20
|26
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:04:21
|27
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:04:24
|28
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:04:29
|29
|Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:04:34
|30
|Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:36
|31
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:04:40
|32
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:04:56
|33
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:05:08
|34
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:05:47
|35
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:05:51
|36
|Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:05:58
|37
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:06:17
|38
|Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
|0:06:22
|39
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:06:41
|40
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:07:31
|41
|Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:07:43
|42
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:08:13
|43
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:08:22
|44
|Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
|0:09:03
|45
|Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:09:08
|46
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|0:09:44
|47
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:10:15
|48
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:10:23
|49
|Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:10:49
|50
|Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|0:11:15
|51
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|0:11:20
|52
|Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|0:12:21
|53
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:12:40
|54
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:13:54
|55
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:14:32
|56
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|0:14:50
|57
|Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:15:59
|58
|Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|0:18:01
|59
|Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|60
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|0:18:02
|61
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:18:43
|62
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:18:51
|63
|David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:18:59
|64
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:19:34
|65
|Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:19:38
|66
|Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|0:19:45
|67
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
|0:20:40
|68
|Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:22:07
|69
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|0:22:26
|70
|Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|0:22:59
|71
|Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:23:26
|72
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:25:01
|73
|Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:30:28
|74
|Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:31:43
|75
|Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|0:32:49
|76
|Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|0:33:25
|77
|Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|0:33:53
|78
|Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:38:47
|79
|Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:39:17
|80
|Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|0:40:57
|81
|Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
|0:45:19
|82
|Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|0:45:57
|83
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|0:46:25
|84
|Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:47:15
|85
|Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|0:47:51
|86
|Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|0:47:53
|87
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:47:58
|88
|Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:48:31
|89
|Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|0:49:24
|90
|Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
|0:53:38
|91
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|0:53:42
|92
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|0:53:46
|93
|Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:54:03
|94
|George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|0:54:09
|95
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|0:54:19
|96
|Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|0:58:10
|97
|Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
|1:02:20
|98
|Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|1:02:35
|99
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|1:06:31
|100
|Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|1:07:05
|101
|Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|1:07:39
|102
|Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
|1:09:14
|103
|Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|1:09:19
|104
|Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|1:10:26
|105
|Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
|1:12:23
|106
|Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
|1:13:37
|107
|Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|1:15:28
|108
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
|1:22:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|36
|pts
|2
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|19
|3
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|14
|4
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|13
|5
|Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|12
|6
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|9
|7
|Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|8
|8
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|7
|9
|Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
|7
|10
|Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
|5
|11
|Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|5
|12
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|13
|Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|5
|14
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|4
|15
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|16
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|17
|Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
|2
|18
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|19
|Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|20
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|2
|21
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|1
|22
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
|1
|23
|Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|1
|24
|Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
|1
|25
|Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
|1
|26
|Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|23
|pts
|2
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|22
|3
|Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis
|21
|4
|Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|19
|5
|Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|18
|6
|Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|15
|7
|Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
|15
|8
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|14
|9
|Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
|12
|10
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|12
|11
|Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|12
|12
|Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
|9
|13
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|9
|14
|Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|9
|15
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
|7
|17
|Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|5
|18
|Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|5
|19
|Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
|5
|20
|Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
|5
|21
|Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
|4
|22
|Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
|4
|23
|Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|4
|24
|Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|4
|25
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
|3
|26
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|3
|27
|Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
|3
|28
|Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
|2
|29
|Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Axeon Hagens Berman
|32:30:30
|2
|Silber Pro Cycling
|0:00:16
|3
|Holowesko / Citadel p/b H
|0:00:21
|4
|Rally Cycling
|0:00:37
|5
|Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
|0:03:33
|6
|Team Jamis
|0:06:05
|7
|Lupus Racing Team
|0:07:15
|8
|KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo
|0:08:28
|9
|Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:11:16
|10
|Astellas Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|11
|Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycli
|0:17:56
|12
|Team Illuminate
|0:40:35
|13
|Gateway Harley Davidson
|0:44:50
|14
|H&R Block Pro Cycling
|0:51:04
|15
|Herbalife p/b Marc Pro
|1:04:38
|16
|Support Clean Sport / Sea
|1:21:14
|17
|Team Arapahoe Resources
|1:42:05
|18
|Echelon-Storck Developmen
|1:45:37
|19
|Team Mike's Bikes pb Equa
|1:57:18
|20
|SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicl
|2:10:09
