Dal-Cin unseats Acevedo to take overall win at Redlands Bicycle Classic

Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe gets the stage win after being foiled by a last-corner crash the day before

Image 1 of 17

Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) celebrates the stage win

Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) celebrates the stage win
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 2 of 17

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) driving the peloton

Sebastian Haedo (Jamis) driving the peloton
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 3 of 17

The smiling face of stage winner Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel)

The smiling face of stage winner Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 4 of 17

The Silber team celebrate winning the overall

The Silber team celebrate winning the overall
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 5 of 17

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack

Robin Carpenter (Holowesko Citadel) launching a late attack
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 6 of 17

Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) sitting in the bunch

Travis McCabe (Holowesko Citadel) sitting in the bunch
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 7 of 17

The breakaway on the finishing circuits

The breakaway on the finishing circuits
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 8 of 17

Neilson Powless (Axeon) checks on the breakaway

Neilson Powless (Axeon) checks on the breakaway
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 9 of 17

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)

Nigel Ellsay (Silber Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 10 of 17

Stage 4 winner at the back of the peloton, Ulises Castillo of KHS-Maxxis

Stage 4 winner at the back of the peloton, Ulises Castillo of KHS-Maxxis
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 11 of 17

Some fans line the road with humorous signs to distract the riders from the pain of climbing Vella Vista

Some fans line the road with humorous signs to distract the riders from the pain of climbing Vella Vista
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 12 of 17

The team classification was won by Axeon Hagens Berman

The team classification was won by Axeon Hagens Berman
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 13 of 17

A Silber rider post-stage

A Silber rider post-stage
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 14 of 17

Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all

Eric Marcotte (Team Jamis) giving it his all
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 15 of 17

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) trying to keep hold of his yellow jersey

Janier Acevedo (Jamis) trying to keep hold of his yellow jersey
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 16 of 17

Ruben Companioni working for Jamis to keep the race lead

Ruben Companioni working for Jamis to keep the race lead
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Image 17 of 17

The jersey winners on the podium

The jersey winners on the podium
(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

The final stage at the Redlands Bicycle Classic has a reputation for getting the last word in the race's general classification, and it proved to be the case again this year as Silber Pro Cycling's Matteo Dal-Cin jumped into a breakaway that made it to the finish line and launched him past Jamis rider Janier Acevedo for the overall win.

"I'm over the moon," Dal-Cin said. "It's hard to believe that it panned out the way it did. It's just an amazing feeling, and it was exceptional after last night. It was definitely redemption for the team today."

The night before, Silber had set up a perfect lead out to contest the downtown criterium win, but when Kris Dalh clipped a pedal and caused a pile up in the final turn, those plans came crashing down. The overall win on Sunday definitely helped ease the pain from the day before.

Holowesko-Citadel's Travis McCabe also rebounded from the criterium finish – where he was sitting third wheel coming out of the final corner but was knocked out of contention by the crash – to take the stage 5 win and move into third place overall. Axeon Hagens Berman's Neilson Powless made the winning break and moved up to second in GC.

"I was in pain all day, but the whole team rode aggressive and caused that split early on," McCabe said. "I just stayed toward the front. Once we knew Matteo had the win, I was just looking for the stage win, and I finally got it. I was second last year on this stage and now first this year. I'm extremely happy. This is just fantastic."

The stage 5 Sunset Road Race started in downtown Redlands and took riders uphill to the 10.4km Sunset circuit in the hills southwest of town. The up-and-down circuit wove its way through a residential neighborhood, with significant climbing coming in the first four kilometres.

After 11 trips around the swooping circuit, the survivors headed back to town for five finishing circuits on the same roads used for the criterium course the day before.

A large group broke away in the early laps, with more than 20 riders slipping away from the field and putting pressure on Acevedo's team.

The dangerous group eventually included Dal-Cin, who started the day in second, only two seconds behind Acevedo. Also in the group were Powless, who was fourth at 29 seconds, McCabe, who was sixth at 38 seconds, and Geoffrey Curran (Axeon Hagens Berman), who was seventh at 50 seconds.

"There was a super strong break that went early with two of my teammates in it, Ben [Perry] and Nigel [Ellsay], so I think that put a lot of pressure on Jamis and they had to chase really hard for probably three laps," Dal-Cin said.

"I think they were kind of on the back foot then. Then when it started to reshuffle I got dragged up there by Kris Dahl. The group hit out and it looked like it might have a chance to stick it to the line. Nigel and I rolled with some of the Holowesko guys, and the guys in the back were trying to squash everything going across, so I think it went perfectly to plan."

As Jamis initially kept the move within 30 seconds, the group's makeup was constantly in flux as riders fell back and others bridged up. With eight laps to go, the group stood at 19 riders. Dal-Cin remained, along with McCabe, Powless and Curran.

Jamis director Seba Alexandre said his team was simply outnumbered on an extremely difficult course that makes it hard to defend the race lead.

"When everyone is racing against the leader, it's tough," he said. "There's no team that can control when five or six teams are racing against the leader. It's very difficult. That was it. It was very aggressive racing. We tried to do what we could for as long as we could, but it was not possible to defend when there was attack after attack."

The breakaway's gap grew to 1:26 with seven laps remaining as more riders joined the escape. The group kept the power on while Jamis worked behind to keep them in check. With two laps to go the gap from the break to the field stood at 1:45, and Dal-Cin continued as the race leader on the road.

With less than one circuit of the Sunset loop remaining, the gap to the yellow jersey group was at two minutes and the lead group had shrunk to 10, with Dal-Cin doing most of the damage on the front.

"We had to do that to try and mitigate the attacks that were going to come over the top of us, so I decided at one point to set a hard tempo and hope that it kind of deterred some of the attacking," Dal-Cin said. "We were in the lead over the next closest guy by 20 seconds or so, so it was kind of our responsibility."

The strategy worked, and it was clear that Acevedo's overall lead had slipped away. With Dal-Cin fully in control, McCabe and the other's started thinking about the stage win.

The leaders entered the closing circuits with the general classification decided, and McCabe got help from teammate Robin Carpenter, who made it up to the move and then attacked with one finishing circuit to go. As the others chased down Carpenter, McCabe set himself up for the final sprint and the Sunset Road Race win he had been searching for since last year.  

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear3:09:45
2Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
5Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
6Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate
7Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
9Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources
10Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
11Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
12Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling
13Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
14Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
15Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
16Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:02:34
17Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
18Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:02:38
19Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
20Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
21Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
22Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
23Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
24Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling
25Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
26Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
27Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
28Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling
29Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
30Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team
31Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
32Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
33Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
34Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
35Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team
36Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
37Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
38Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
39Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
40Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
41Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling
42Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
43Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
44Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team
45David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
46Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
47Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate
48Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team
49Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
50Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
51Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling
52Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo
53Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
54Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
55Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
56Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
57Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
58Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
59Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis
60Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis
61Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis
62Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
63Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
64Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:06:28
65Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
66Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
67Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:09:31
68Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
69Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
70Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
71Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale0:10:41
72Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis
73Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:12:53
74Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:15:32
75Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
76Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:15:47
77Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:24:40
78Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team
79Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:25:13
80Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee0:30:45
81Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
82Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:32:44
83Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate
84Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
85Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:33:57
86Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:34:29
87Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:36:19
88Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
89Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
90Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources
91Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop0:37:47
92George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:41:17
93Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
94Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:41:19
95Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee0:41:45
96Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
97Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee0:43:49
98Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop
99Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team3600
100Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:44:41
101Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team
102Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
103Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team
104Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:41:35
105Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop0:44:59
106Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:47:30
107Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:59:10
108Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:59:40
DNSColin Strickland (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
DNSSamuel Bassetti US Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
DNFBjorn Selander (USA) Rally Cycling
DNFOliver Moors (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team
DNFJonathan Brown (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman
DNFSamuel Grove (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale
DNFLogan Hutchings (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFZack Allison (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World
DNFMac Brennan (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear
DNFConnor McCutcheon (USA) Team Illuminate
DNFLucas Haedo (Arg) Team Jamis
DNFLuis Amaran (Cub) Team Jamis
DNFThomas Vaubourzeix (Fra) Lupus Racing Team
DNFNolan Tankersley (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFEvan Murphy (USA) Lupus Racing Team
DNFJulio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFAlejandro Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources
DNFMichael Burleigh (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
DNFDillon Caldwell (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
DNFStefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
DNFJesus Carbajal (Mex) EP CYCLISTS
DNFJonathan Sandoval (USA) EP CYCLISTS
DNFDaniel Willett (USA) EP CYCLISTS
DNFJacob Albrecht (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
DNFRyan Moore (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery
DNFFelix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFPeter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFBailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFJure Rupnik (Slo) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFEfren Flores (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo
DNFRoman Kilun (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee
DNFBrendan Armstrong (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFNicolas Masbourian (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFEmile Jean (Can) Silber Pro Cycling
DNFStefano Barberi (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching
DNFKai Applequist (USA) Superissimo
DNFJacob Arnold (USA) Superissimo
DNFSam Warford (USA) Superissimo

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36007pts
2Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team5
3Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36003
4Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team2
5Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36007pts
2Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36005
3Julio Padilla (Gua) Team Arapahoe Resources3
4Peter Disera (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team2
5Felix Bouvette (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team1

Sprint 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear7pts
2Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo5
3Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman3
4Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
5Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1

KOM 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman7pts
2Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman5
3Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear4
4Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear3
5Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear2

KOM 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman7pts
2Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear5
3Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis4
4Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear3
5Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World2

KOM 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman7pts
2Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World5
3Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis4
4Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear3
5Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2

KOM 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling7pts
2Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling5
3Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear4
4Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear3
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling2

KOM 5
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling7pts
2Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
3Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling4
4Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling3
5Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axeon Hagens Berman9:31:37
2Silber Pro Cycling
3Rally Cycling
4Holowesko / Citadel p/b H0:00:08
5Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
6KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:02:54
7Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis
8Astellas Cycling Team0:05:32
9Lupus Racing Team
10Team Jamis
11Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycli0:12:21
12Gateway Harley Davidson0:31:20
13Team Illuminate0:33:00
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:44:29
15Herbalife p/b Marc Pro0:48:03
16Support Clean Sport / Sea1:03:41
17Team Arapahoe Resources1:07:54
18Echelon-Storck Developmen1:12:11
19SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicl1:21:52
20Team Mike's Bikes pb Equa1:42:52

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling10:48:33
2Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:21
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:00:35
4Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:00:45
5Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling0:00:56
6Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate0:01:19
7Taylor Shelden (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:14
8Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis0:02:45
9Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:02:52
10Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:02:58
11Kyle Murphy (USA) Team Jamis0:03:14
12Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:03:18
13Jack Burke (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:03:41
14Philip O'Donnell (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:03:44
15Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:03:46
16Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:03:52
17Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling0:03:54
18Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:03:55
19Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:03:58
20Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale0:04:03
21Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:04
22Jordan Cheyne (Can) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:06
23Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling0:04:08
24Emerson Oronte (USA) Rally Cycling0:04:17
25Chris Prendergast (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:04:20
26Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:04:21
27Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:04:24
28Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:04:29
29Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:04:34
30Bryan Lewis (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:36
31Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:04:40
32Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:04:56
33Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate0:05:08
34Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:05:47
35Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:05:51
36Cory Lockwood (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:05:58
37Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:06:17
38Luis Villalobos (Mex) EP CYCLISTS0:06:22
39Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:06:41
40Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:07:31
41Timothy Rugg (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:07:43
42Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:08:13
43Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:08:22
44Willem Kaiser (USA) Superissimo0:09:03
45Travis Livermon (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:09:08
46Michael Olheiser (USA) Lupus Racing Team0:09:44
47Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:10:15
48Coulton Hartrich (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:10:23
49Maxiam Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:10:49
50Kevin Girkins (USA) ELBOWZ Racing0:11:15
51Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis0:11:20
52Andzs Flaksis (Lat) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear0:12:21
53Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling0:12:40
54Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:13:54
55Tom Zirbel (USA) Rally Cycling0:14:32
56Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team0:14:50
57Torey Philipp (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:15:59
58Diego Sandoval (Mex) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale0:18:01
59Gabriel Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
60Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis0:18:02
61Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:18:43
62Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team0:18:51
63David Williams (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:18:59
64Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling0:19:34
65Kristofer Dahl (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:19:38
66Chris Winn (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop0:19:45
67Eric Marcotte (USA) Team Jamis0:20:40
68Michael Sheehan (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis0:22:07
69Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling0:22:26
70Camilo Zambrano (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale0:22:59
71Micah Engle (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:23:26
72Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:25:01
73Erik Slack (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:30:28
74Kyle Buckosky (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:31:43
75Cory Greenberg (USA) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale0:32:49
76Nicholas Torraca (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World0:33:25
77Cameron Piper (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee0:33:53
78Eric Oien (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:38:47
79Gerardo Medina (Mex) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:39:17
80Aria Kiani (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee0:40:57
81Lance Haidet (USA) Team Illuminate0:45:19
82Justin Mauch (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery0:45:57
83Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman0:46:25
84Matt Zimmmer (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:47:15
85Chris Riekert (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee0:47:51
86Gavin Murray (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team0:47:53
87Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:47:58
88Ian Moore (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:48:31
89Innokenty Zavyalov (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop0:49:24
90Adam Farabaugh (USA) Support Clean Sport / SeaSucker / Guttenplan Coaching0:53:38
91Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling Team0:53:42
92Fabrizio Von Nacher (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo0:53:46
93Stephan Hirsch (Ger) Team Arapahoe Resources0:54:03
94George Simpson (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36000:54:09
95Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team0:54:19
96Grant Koontz (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources0:58:10
97Ricky Randall (USA) Team Arapahoe Resources1:02:20
98Christopher Putt (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis1:02:35
99Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36001:06:31
100Owen Gillott (Aus) Echelon-Storck Development Team1:07:05
101Sergio Hernandez (USA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop1:07:39
102Reese Levine (USA) Team Mike's Bikes pb Equator Coffee1:09:14
103Jules Goguely (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team1:09:19
104Conor O'Brien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes1:10:26
105Wesley Eslick (RSA) SoCalCycling.com presented by Cicla Bici Shop1:12:23
106Bryan Larsen (USA) Echelon-Storck Development Team1:13:37
107Isaiah Newkirk (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36001:15:28
108Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Nature's Bakery1:22:48

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bryan Gomez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team360036pts
2Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team19
3Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear14
4Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman13
5Ulises Castillo (USA) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo12
6Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear9
7Maxwell Ackermann (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36008
8Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman7
9Mattheiu Jeannes (Fra) Lupus Racing Team7
10Edwin Avila (Col) Team Illuminate5
11Jake Sitler (USA) Astellas Cycling Team5
12Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling5
13Elliott Doyle (Can) Silber Pro Cycling5
14Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman4
15Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
16Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
17Andres Diaz Corrales (Col) Cylance - Incycle Pro Cycling p/b Cannondale2
18Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling2
19Michael Le Rossignol (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
20Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling2
21Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis1
22Jesse Anthony (USA) Rally Cycling1
23Steve Fisher (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano1
24Brayan Sanchez (Col) Team Jamis1
25Daniel Gardner (GBr) Astellas Cycling Team1
26Chad Young (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling23pts
2Robin Carpenter (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear22
3Ruben Companioni (Cub) Team Jamis21
4Geoffrey Curran (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman19
5Justin Oien (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman18
6Sepp Kuss (USA) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team360015
7Neilson Powless (USA) Axeon Hagens Berman15
8Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling14
9Janier Acevedo (Col) Team Jamis12
10Lachlan Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis12
11Johnathan Hornbeck (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear12
12Evan Huffman (USA) Rally Cycling9
13Cortlan Brown (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano9
14Robert Squire (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear9
15Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team9
16Joseph Schmalz (USA) Elevate Pro Cycling p/b Bicycle World7
17Oscar Clark (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear5
18Chad Beyer (USA) Lupus Racing Team5
19Thomas Soladay (USA) Rally Cycling5
20Dennis Ramirez (Col) Gateway Harley Davidson / Trek U25 Cycling Team36005
21Travis McCabe (USA) Holowesko|Citadel| HINCAPIE Sportswear4
22Eder Frayer (Mex) KHS-Maxxis-JLVelo4
23Angus Morton (Aus) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis4
24Benjamin Wolfe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis4
25Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling3
26Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis3
27Will Routley (Can) Rally Cycling3
28Chris Horner (USA) Lupus Racing Team2
29Griffin Easter (USA) Team Illuminate1

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Axeon Hagens Berman32:30:30
2Silber Pro Cycling0:00:16
3Holowesko / Citadel p/b H0:00:21
4Rally Cycling0:00:37
5Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis0:03:33
6Team Jamis0:06:05
7Lupus Racing Team0:07:15
8KHS-Maxxis-JL Velo0:08:28
9Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:11:16
10Astellas Cycling Team0:14:43
11Cylance-Incycle Pro Cycli0:17:56
12Team Illuminate0:40:35
13Gateway Harley Davidson0:44:50
14H&R Block Pro Cycling0:51:04
15Herbalife p/b Marc Pro1:04:38
16Support Clean Sport / Sea1:21:14
17Team Arapahoe Resources1:42:05
18Echelon-Storck Developmen1:45:37
19Team Mike's Bikes pb Equa1:57:18
20SoCalCycling.com p/b Cicl2:10:09

