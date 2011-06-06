Marotte victorious in French point-to-point race
Marcouyre wins among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maxime Marotte (Fra)
|4:57:21
|2
|Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)
|0:03:50
|3
|François Bailly Maitre (Fra)
|0:05:03
|4
|Alexis Chenevier (Fra)
|0:15:56
|5
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)
|0:16:31
|6
|Szilard Buruczki (Hun)
|0:16:43
|7
|Gregory Pascal (Fra)
|0:19:08
|8
|Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)
|0:19:21
|9
|Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)
|0:22:16
|10
|Thibaud Raymond (Fra)
|0:23:37
|11
|Sherman Paiva (Bra)
|0:23:42
|12
|Denys Marhem (Fra)
|0:25:43
|13
|Maxime Folco (Fra)
|0:26:28
|14
|Robby De Bock (Bel)
|0:26:48
|15
|Octavien Maillard (Fra)
|0:31:34
|16
|Damien Demangel (Fra)
|0:36:29
|17
|Arthur Tropardy (Fra)
|0:37:51
|18
|Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)
|0:38:50
|19
|Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)
|0:41:14
|20
|Florian Piens (Fra)
|0:43:47
|21
|Vincent Pernot (Fra)
|0:44:35
|22
|Jordan Sarrou (Fra)
|0:45:27
|23
|Fabien Bragagia (Fra)
|0:47:19
|24
|Nicolas Bouchet (Fra)
|0:55:21
|25
|Guillaume Gauthier (Fra)
|1:00:26
|26
|Guillaume Le Gouedec (Fra)
|1:01:19
|27
|Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)
|1:03:22
|28
|Corentin Fromont (Fra)
|1:05:05
|29
|Sébastien Fay (Fra)
|1:06:02
|30
|Romain Truchot (Fra)
|1:06:20
|31
|Alexandre Cesne (Fra)
|1:08:53
|32
|Stephane Laily (Fra)
|1:11:20
|33
|Adrien Pascal (Fra)
|1:13:21
|34
|Pierre Lesy (Fra)
|1:13:34
|35
|Jeroen Kooij (Ned)
|1:21:16
|36
|Lilian Vercherin (Fra)
|1:27:15
|37
|Alexandre Sauvin (Fra)
|1:31:15
|38
|Simon Raymond (Fra)
|1:37:57
|39
|Sebastien Guyetand (Fra)
|1:38:57
|40
|Jean Baptiste Wargnier (Fra)
|1:43:57
|41
|Christophe Tournut (Fra)
|1:49:00
|42
|Gilles Ducol (Fra)
|1:51:00
|43
|Julien Gaulandeau (Fra)
|1:57:15
|44
|Jerome Breniaux (Fra)
|1:58:13
|45
|Rodolphe Lestievent (Fra)
|2:07:48
|46
|Philippe Bihr (Fra)
|2:19:55
|47
|Maxime Fouré (Fra)
|2:23:52
|48
|Jacques Pardon (Fra)
|2:25:07
|49
|Walter Plancon (Fra)
|2:28:45
|50
|Guillaume Bordeau (Fra)
|2:41:03
|51
|Olivier Vieville (Fra)
|2:53:43
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Helene Marcouyre (Fra)
|4:38:13
|2
|Eszter Dosa (Hun)
|0:25:11
|3
|Julie Berteaux (Fra)
|0:34:46
|4
|Kiona Harbers (Ned)
|0:44:52
|5
|Déborah Motsch (Fra)
|1:07:32
