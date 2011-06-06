Trending

Marotte victorious in French point-to-point race

Marcouyre wins among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Maxime Marotte (Fra)4:57:21
2Nicola Rohrbach (Swi)0:03:50
3François Bailly Maitre (Fra)0:05:03
4Alexis Chenevier (Fra)0:15:56
5Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra)0:16:31
6Szilard Buruczki (Hun)0:16:43
7Gregory Pascal (Fra)0:19:08
8Thibaut Bellanger (Fra)0:19:21
9Lucas Garbellotto (Fra)0:22:16
10Thibaud Raymond (Fra)0:23:37
11Sherman Paiva (Bra)0:23:42
12Denys Marhem (Fra)0:25:43
13Maxime Folco (Fra)0:26:28
14Robby De Bock (Bel)0:26:48
15Octavien Maillard (Fra)0:31:34
16Damien Demangel (Fra)0:36:29
17Arthur Tropardy (Fra)0:37:51
18Titouan Perrin Ganier (Fra)0:38:50
19Julien Bourdevaire (Fra)0:41:14
20Florian Piens (Fra)0:43:47
21Vincent Pernot (Fra)0:44:35
22Jordan Sarrou (Fra)0:45:27
23Fabien Bragagia (Fra)0:47:19
24Nicolas Bouchet (Fra)0:55:21
25Guillaume Gauthier (Fra)1:00:26
26Guillaume Le Gouedec (Fra)1:01:19
27Alexandre Pelletier (Fra)1:03:22
28Corentin Fromont (Fra)1:05:05
29Sébastien Fay (Fra)1:06:02
30Romain Truchot (Fra)1:06:20
31Alexandre Cesne (Fra)1:08:53
32Stephane Laily (Fra)1:11:20
33Adrien Pascal (Fra)1:13:21
34Pierre Lesy (Fra)1:13:34
35Jeroen Kooij (Ned)1:21:16
36Lilian Vercherin (Fra)1:27:15
37Alexandre Sauvin (Fra)1:31:15
38Simon Raymond (Fra)1:37:57
39Sebastien Guyetand (Fra)1:38:57
40Jean Baptiste Wargnier (Fra)1:43:57
41Christophe Tournut (Fra)1:49:00
42Gilles Ducol (Fra)1:51:00
43Julien Gaulandeau (Fra)1:57:15
44Jerome Breniaux (Fra)1:58:13
45Rodolphe Lestievent (Fra)2:07:48
46Philippe Bihr (Fra)2:19:55
47Maxime Fouré (Fra)2:23:52
48Jacques Pardon (Fra)2:25:07
49Walter Plancon (Fra)2:28:45
50Guillaume Bordeau (Fra)2:41:03
51Olivier Vieville (Fra)2:53:43

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Helene Marcouyre (Fra)4:38:13
2Eszter Dosa (Hun)0:25:11
3Julie Berteaux (Fra)0:34:46
4Kiona Harbers (Ned)0:44:52
5Déborah Motsch (Fra)1:07:32

Latest on Cyclingnews