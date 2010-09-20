Trending

Mourey doubles up in Washington

Nash tops Simms for second straight day

Francis Mourey warms up on the course.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Page gives the bunny hop option a go, but he was convinced it would be quicker to just run 'em.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Crazy weather kept riders guessing at clothing options and tire choices. It manage to rain, with bouts of sunshine and sometimes both during most of the racing.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Burgers on the grill is part of the 'cross fun.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
The Master Men's 1/2 podium.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Craig Etheridge (AKA: The Mad Scientist), fresh off his Messenger World Championship victory, raced the Rad Racing GP.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Even through the suffering, a smile can emerge.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Flying through the barriers, Richard Feldman is in front, but a mishap less than a quarter of a lap to the finish gave Shannon Skerrit a chance to take the win.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
An otherwise flat course was made interesting by the mud and rain plus two arduous sand sections the beach.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
The pits were busy cleaning bikes.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Richard Feldman leads Shannon Skerrit in the 2nd to last lap.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
Several Montana riders were in Washington for the races.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
John Fiore races to a top 15 finish in the Master Men's 1/2 race.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)
MFG Promoter Zac Daab talks with Jonathon Page. Is it better to run 'em or bunny hop 'em?

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHT Films)

Elite men
1Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux0:56:59
2Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike0:00:23
3Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
4Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona0:02:04
5Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain0:02:15
6Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant0:02:29
7Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:02:45
8Barry Wicks (USA) Kona0:03:04
9Jake Wells (USA) Hudz/Subaru0:03:28
10Adam McGrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel
11Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy0:03:56
12Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block0:04:10
13Sean Babcock (USA) Kona0:04:28
14Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue0:04:38
15Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw / Hagens Berman Llp0:04:49
16Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue0:05:17
17Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace0:05:28
18Carl Decker (USA) Giant0:05:41
19Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop0:06:04
20Drew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club0:06:19
21Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns0:06:33
22Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro0:07:56
23Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound0:08:47
24Steven Hunter (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal0:09:09
25Phil Grove (USA) Lake Washington Velo0:09:21
26Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster-1lap
27John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes-2laps
28Michael Gallagher (USA) Cyclorossracing.Com p/b Blue
29Brue Syvertsen (USA) Murder
30Ryan Weaver (USA) River City Bicycles
31Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op
32Sean Worsech (USA) Performance Bike
33Alex Work (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
34Jesse Doll (USA) Montanacyclocross.Com
35Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline-3laps
36Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
37Nathan Bannerman (USA) Wheatland Wheelers
38Matthew Fox (USA) Sunnyside Sports
39Kyle McGilvray (USA) Old Town Bicycle
40Michael Pease (USA) Collision One/Bicycle Centers
41Eric Colton (USA) The Team
42Derek Yarra (USA) Murder
43Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Llp
44John Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates-5laps
DNFMolly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
DNFDavy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles/Cannondale
DNFAaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts
DNFBenjamin Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik
DNFJonathon Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
DNFJohn Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
DNSTroy Wells (USA)
DNSChris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain/Shimano/Giro
DNSRyan Miller (USA) Pacific Power - Blue Sky
DNSNick Berry (Can) Mighty Riders
DNSMike Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
DNSCory Simpson (USA)
DNSChris McGovern (USA) Calnorte/Cycleution
DNSBen Thompson (USA)
DNSSloane Anderson (USA) Proair/Hfa

Elite women
1Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna0:36:28
2Wendy Simms (Can) Kona0:00:15
3Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:01:17
4Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy0:01:32
5Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos0:01:54
6Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing0:02:18
7Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru0:02:44
8Kari Studley (USA) Redline0:03:13
9Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M0:03:29
10Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins0:03:35
11Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles0:03:38
12Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes0:04:29
13Serena Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports0:04:35
14Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Cda0:05:00
15Kristin Jo Markham (USA) Team Kenda0:05:24
16Joele Guynup (USA) Island Racing Club/Everti/Shimano0:05:25
17Kelly Benjamin (USA) Kccx0:05:52
18Tina Brubaker (USA) Veloforma0:06:10
19Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101 / HRS / Rock Lobster0:06:28
20Elizabeth Allbut (USA) Team Beer0:07:29
21Angela Mysliwiec (USA) Old Town Bicycles0:09:36
DNSLinda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
DNSAli Ritter (USA) Hagens Berman
DNSPatricia Dowd (USA) Team Delphine

