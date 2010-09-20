Mourey doubles up in Washington
Nash tops Simms for second straight day
|1
|Francis Mourey (Fra) Française Des Jeux
|0:56:59
|2
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike
|0:00:23
|3
|Christian Heule (Swi) Champion System LBS
|4
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Kona
|0:02:04
|5
|Geoff Kabush (Can) Maxxis-Rocky Mountain
|0:02:15
|6
|Adam Craig (USA) Rabobank/Giant
|0:02:29
|7
|Nicholas Weighall (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:02:45
|8
|Barry Wicks (USA) Kona
|0:03:04
|9
|Jake Wells (USA) Hudz/Subaru
|0:03:28
|10
|Adam McGrath (USA) Feedback Sports-Van Dessel
|11
|Derrick St John (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|0:03:56
|12
|Aaron Schooler (Can) Team H&R Block
|0:04:10
|13
|Sean Babcock (USA) Kona
|0:04:28
|14
|Craig Richey (Can) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|0:04:38
|15
|Steve Fisher (USA) Rad Racing Nw / Hagens Berman Llp
|0:04:49
|16
|Eric Emsky (USA) Cyclocrossracing.Com p/b Blue
|0:05:17
|17
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) Van Goethem - Prorace
|0:05:28
|18
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant
|0:05:41
|19
|Kevin Noiles (Can) La Bicicletta Pro Shop
|0:06:04
|20
|Drew Mackenzie (Can) Island Racing Club
|0:06:19
|21
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Team S&M Young Guns
|0:06:33
|22
|Frank Spiteri (USA) Peninsula Velo/Pomodoro
|0:07:56
|23
|Aaron Bradford (USA) Specialized/Onsite Ultrasound
|0:08:47
|24
|Steven Hunter (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:09:09
|25
|Phil Grove (USA) Lake Washington Velo
|0:09:21
|26
|Scott Chapin (USA) Bay101/Hrs/Rocklobster
|-1lap
|27
|John Behrens (USA) Bailey Bikes
|-2laps
|28
|Michael Gallagher (USA) Cyclorossracing.Com p/b Blue
|29
|Brue Syvertsen (USA) Murder
|30
|Ryan Weaver (USA) River City Bicycles
|31
|Kamden Reedy (USA) Web-Op
|32
|Sean Worsech (USA) Performance Bike
|33
|Alex Work (USA) Bay 101/HRS/Rock Lobster
|34
|Jesse Doll (USA) Montanacyclocross.Com
|35
|Ryan Iddings (USA) Redline
|-3laps
|36
|Tyler Trace (Can) Trek Red Truck
|37
|Nathan Bannerman (USA) Wheatland Wheelers
|38
|Matthew Fox (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|39
|Kyle McGilvray (USA) Old Town Bicycle
|40
|Michael Pease (USA) Collision One/Bicycle Centers
|41
|Eric Colton (USA) The Team
|42
|Derek Yarra (USA) Murder
|43
|Alan Adams (USA) Hagens Berman Llp
|44
|John Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
|-5laps
|DNF
|Molly Cameron (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|DNF
|Davy Yeater (USA) River City Bicycles/Cannondale
|DNF
|Aaron Tuckerman (NZl) Corsa Concepts
|DNF
|Benjamin Rathkamp (USA) Fanatik
|DNF
|Jonathon Baker (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|DNF
|John Bailey (USA) Bailey Bikes
|DNS
|Troy Wells (USA)
|DNS
|Chris Sheppard (Can) Rocky Mountain/Shimano/Giro
|DNS
|Ryan Miller (USA) Pacific Power - Blue Sky
|DNS
|Nick Berry (Can) Mighty Riders
|DNS
|Mike Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
|DNS
|Cory Simpson (USA)
|DNS
|Chris McGovern (USA) Calnorte/Cycleution
|DNS
|Ben Thompson (USA)
|DNS
|Sloane Anderson (USA) Proair/Hfa
|1
|Katerina Nash (Cze) Luna
|0:36:28
|2
|Wendy Simms (Can) Kona
|0:00:15
|3
|Susan Butler (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:01:17
|4
|Natasha Elliott (Can) Garneau Club Chaussure Ogilvy
|0:01:32
|5
|Devon Haskell (USA) Bike Station Aptos
|0:01:54
|6
|Mical Dyck (Can) Trek Canada / Terrascape Racing
|0:02:18
|7
|Katherine Sherwin (USA) Hudz-Subaru
|0:02:44
|8
|Kari Studley (USA) Redline
|0:03:13
|9
|Alice Pennington (USA) Team S&M
|0:03:29
|10
|Barbara Howe (USA) Ibis And The Danger Twins
|0:03:35
|11
|Wendy Williams (USA) River City Bicycles
|0:03:38
|12
|Sarah Maile (USA) Ventana Mountain Bikes
|0:04:29
|13
|Serena Bishop (USA) Sunnyside Sports
|0:04:35
|14
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Riverstone Cda
|0:05:00
|15
|Kristin Jo Markham (USA) Team Kenda
|0:05:24
|16
|Joele Guynup (USA) Island Racing Club/Everti/Shimano
|0:05:25
|17
|Kelly Benjamin (USA) Kccx
|0:05:52
|18
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Veloforma
|0:06:10
|19
|Sarah Jordan (USA) Bay 101 / HRS / Rock Lobster
|0:06:28
|20
|Elizabeth Allbut (USA) Team Beer
|0:07:29
|21
|Angela Mysliwiec (USA) Old Town Bicycles
|0:09:36
|DNS
|Linda Sone (USA) Planet Bike
|DNS
|Ali Ritter (USA) Hagens Berman
|DNS
|Patricia Dowd (USA) Team Delphine
