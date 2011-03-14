Trending

Rabobank goes 1-2 with Markus, Hofland

Schets takes third to Dutch duo

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team3:40:52
2Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
3Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
4Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
5Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
6Daniel Mclay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
7Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
8Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
9Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
10Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
11René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
12Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
13Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
14Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
15Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
16Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) vHemert Groep - DJR
17Ricardo Van De Klundert (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
18Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
19Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
20Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
21Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
22Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
23Henk Wildeman (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
24Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
25Nieck Busser (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
26Kurt Geysen (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
27Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
28Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
29Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
30Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
31Frederik Frison (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
32Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
33Jasper Mandjes (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
34Gijs Strating (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
35Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
36Berden De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
37Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
38Jurrien Bosters (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
39Mickey Kallenfels (Ned) Rabo-Pliegersp JvArckel
40Michiel Janssen (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
41Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
42Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
43Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
44Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
45Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
46Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
47Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
48Jurjen De Vries (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
49Roy Boeve (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
50Haan Wouter (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
51Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
52Pim Klaver (Ned) Wilton-care4bikes-AAdrin
53Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
54Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
55W. De Haas (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
56Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
57Timothy Stevens (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
58Sjors Roosen (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
59Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
60Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
61Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
62Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
63Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
64Bram De Kort (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
65Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
66Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
67Tim Kleinloog (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
68Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
69Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
70Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
71Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
72Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
73Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
74Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
75Peter Woestenberg (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners
76Mike Bond (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
77Jasper Lenferink (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
78Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) RWC Ahoy
79Tim Nederlof (Ned) Rojo-Specialized-Wielerl
80Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
81Kelian Lankester (Ned) RWC Ahoy
82Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
83Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
84Bas Oude Elfrink (Ned) Rojo-Specialized-Wielerl
85Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
86Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
87Giel De Nijs (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
88Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
89Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
90Mitchel Boet (Bel) RTC De Hoekse Renners
91Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
92Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Rojo-Specialized-Wielerl
93Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
94Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
95Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
96Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
97Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
98Mats Boeve (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
99Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
100Mathias Vanholderbeke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
101Gijs Vierling (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns0:00:28
102Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
103Ruben Dorren (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm0:00:32
104Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
105Max Stahr (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
106Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
107Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
108Roy Pieters (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
109Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
110Niels Van Laer (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
111Enno Van Oss (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
112Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
113Floris Smeyers (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
114Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
115Erwin Broers (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team0:00:50
116Ruud Van Wel (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT0:00:53
117Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly0:00:58
118Querian Eijgensteijn (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
119Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:01:05
120Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:01:32
121Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:02:28
122Arie Van 'T Geloof (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners0:02:50
123Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
124Jordy Beuker (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team0:03:09
125René Obst (Ger) Team NSP0:03:33
126Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
127Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo

