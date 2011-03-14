Rabobank goes 1-2 with Markus, Hofland
Schets takes third to Dutch duo
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Barry Markus (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3:40:52
|2
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|3
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|5
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|6
|Daniel Mclay (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|8
|Alexander Kholodov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|9
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|10
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|11
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
|12
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|13
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|14
|Bouke Kuiper (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
|15
|Sander Lormans (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
|16
|Gert-Jan Van Immerseel (Bel) vHemert Groep - DJR
|17
|Ricardo Van De Klundert (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|18
|Pim De Beer (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|19
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|20
|Harm Van Der Sanden (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
|21
|Marco Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|22
|Ricardo Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|23
|Henk Wildeman (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
|24
|Marco Brus (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
|25
|Nieck Busser (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
|26
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|27
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|28
|Yannick Janssen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|29
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|30
|Nick Mulder (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|31
|Frederik Frison (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|32
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|33
|Jasper Mandjes (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
|34
|Gijs Strating (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
|35
|Alain Van Der Velde (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|36
|Berden De Vries (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
|37
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|38
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
|39
|Mickey Kallenfels (Ned) Rabo-Pliegersp JvArckel
|40
|Michiel Janssen (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|41
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|42
|Peter Koning (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
|43
|Elmar Reinders (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|44
|Stefan Breemes (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|45
|Robert De Greef (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
|46
|Alexander Prishpetniy (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|47
|Joop De Gans (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|48
|Jurjen De Vries (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
|49
|Roy Boeve (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
|50
|Haan Wouter (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
|51
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|52
|Pim Klaver (Ned) Wilton-care4bikes-AAdrin
|53
|Niek Hooghiemster (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
|54
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|55
|W. De Haas (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|56
|Takayuki Abe (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|57
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|58
|Sjors Roosen (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
|59
|Joren Segers (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|60
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|61
|Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|62
|Marc Goos (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|63
|Koos Jeroen Kers (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|64
|Bram De Kort (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
|65
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|66
|Michel Stroosnijder (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
|67
|Tim Kleinloog (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|68
|Jarno Gmelich (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|69
|Leander Schreurs (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|70
|Rens Te Stroet (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|71
|Yoshimitsu Hiratsuka (Jpn) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|72
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|73
|Jan Bos (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|74
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|75
|Peter Woestenberg (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners
|76
|Mike Bond (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|77
|Jasper Lenferink (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|78
|Harm Bronkhorst (Ned) RWC Ahoy
|79
|Tim Nederlof (Ned) Rojo-Specialized-Wielerl
|80
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|81
|Kelian Lankester (Ned) RWC Ahoy
|82
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|83
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
|84
|Bas Oude Elfrink (Ned) Rojo-Specialized-Wielerl
|85
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
|86
|Sergey Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|87
|Giel De Nijs (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|88
|Dennis Kreder (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
|89
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|90
|Mitchel Boet (Bel) RTC De Hoekse Renners
|91
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|92
|Eric Van De Meent (Ned) Rojo-Specialized-Wielerl
|93
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|94
|Maint Berkenbosch (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|95
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|96
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team NSP
|97
|Sierk De Haan (Ned) Cyclingteam Jo Piels
|98
|Mats Boeve (Ned) vHemert Groep - DJR
|99
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|100
|Mathias Vanholderbeke (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|101
|Gijs Vierling (Ned) Wielerclub Tempo/Bruns
|0:00:28
|102
|Ike Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|103
|Ruben Dorren (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|0:00:32
|104
|Bart Van Haaren (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
|105
|Max Stahr (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|106
|Jesper Asselman (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|107
|Dion Beukeboom (Ned) Ubbink - Koga Cycl Team
|108
|Roy Pieters (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|109
|Matthias Bertling (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|110
|Niels Van Laer (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto-Davo
|111
|Enno Van Oss (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
|112
|Rik Kavsek (Ned) ParkHotel Rooding CT
|113
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) OVYTA-Eijssen-ACROG CT
|114
|Arjen Ten Dam (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
|115
|Erwin Broers (Ned) Rucanor-Line Cycl Team
|0:00:50
|116
|Ruud Van Wel (Ned) Ruiter Dakkapellen WT
|0:00:53
|117
|Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|0:00:58
|118
|Querian Eijgensteijn (Ned) Koopmans-Batavus Cycl Tm
|119
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:01:05
|120
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:01:32
|121
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:02:28
|122
|Arie Van 'T Geloof (Ned) RTC De Hoekse Renners
|0:02:50
|123
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team NSP
|124
|Jordy Beuker (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|0:03:09
|125
|René Obst (Ger) Team NSP
|0:03:33
|126
|Roy Eefting (Ned) Metec LSE Cycling Team
|127
|Ritchie Motke (Ned) Baby-Dump Lemmens Wilvo
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race
-
Thibau Nys wins junior race at Tabor World CupDe Pretto and Zatloukal round out podium
-
Mein wins U23 men's race at Tabor World CupKuhn and Benoist round out the podium
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup: Worst wins in TaborDel Carmen Alvarado and Kastelijn round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy