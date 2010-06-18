Kirsten Wild won the second stage of the RaboSter Zeeland. She was followed by Cervelo Testteammate Charlotte Becker in second and Martine Bras (Gauss RDZ Ormu-Colnago) in third.

"We used the strength of the team today, and I think it was a great Cervélo show, once again," said an elated Wild, following her win. "At the end, there was just a small group left and the girls did a great lead out for me. Charlotte was the last in the train and was able to finish second.

"Tomorrow's stage is a hard one, but I think we have some cards to play so we will try to keep the jersey in the team."

"It could have been a hard stage because of the wind, but it was not that bad," said Cervelo Director Egon van Kessel. "There was a break early on and it came back. Finally, there was a break in the last 20km that included all of our riders.

"Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) started the sprint, but again Kristen won it and Charlotte Becker came second. Tomorrow's third and final stage will also be hard, but we are in good shape. Kirsten also won a couple of the intermediate sprints and is in good position now to win the race."

Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 2:54:20 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 3 Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 4 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 5 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products 6 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 8 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 9 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 10 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 13 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 14 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 15 Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 16 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 17 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 18 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 19 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:06 20 Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:14 21 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:01:20 22 Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 23 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 24 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products 25 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 26 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 27 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 28 Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel 29 Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 30 Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 31 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 32 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl 33 Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland 34 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products 35 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 36 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products 37 Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 38 Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl 39 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 40 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 41 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 42 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 43 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 44 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 45 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 46 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 47 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 48 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 49 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust 50 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 51 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 52 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 53 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 54 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 55 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 56 Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 57 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 58 Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida 59 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 60 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:02:34 61 Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust 0:02:35 62 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 63 Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 64 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 65 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 66 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 67 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 68 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 69 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 70 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 71 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 72 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 73 Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 74 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 75 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 76 Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 77 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 78 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 79 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 80 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl 81 Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland 82 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel 83 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland 84 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 85 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 86 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 87 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 88 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 89 Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 90 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 91 Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 92 Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 93 Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust 94 Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 95 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 96 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products 97 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products 98 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 99 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products 100 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 101 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 102 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:02:44 103 Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:06:57 104 Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 105 Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters 106 Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust 107 Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust 108 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 109 Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 110 Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 111 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 112 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:07:04 113 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:07:42 114 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 115 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 116 Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 117 Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters 118 Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 119 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 120 Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 121 Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust 122 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 123 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 124 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 125 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 126 Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland 127 Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 128 Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 129 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 130 Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 131 Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland 132 Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 133 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 134 Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 135 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 136 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters 137 Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 138 Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland 139 Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 140 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 141 Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 142 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 143 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:09:57 144 Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 145 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 146 Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel 147 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:14:52 148 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense 149 Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 150 Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 151 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland 152 Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 153 Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 154 Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 155 Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 156 Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland 157 Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense 158 Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 159 Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 160 Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 161 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 162 Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 163 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:15:03 164 Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland 165 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 166 Carleen Baas (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:20:34 167 Esmee Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:23:27 168 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) CT People's trust 169 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 170 Ana Valido (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense 0:23:40 171 Ana Vigario (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense 172 Irina Coelho (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense DNS Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam DNS Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team DNS Stella Visser (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam DNS Esther Aarts (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin DNS Dagmar Van Der Sluis (Ned) Team Restore Cycling DNS Irene Van Lith (Ned) Rabo Lady Force DNS Anneke Kempe (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm DNS Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm DNS Laura Murray (GBr) National Team Scotland DNS Ana Claudia Vilaça (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense DNS Andreia Lopes (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cervelo Test Team 8:43:00 2 Nederland Bloeit 3 Leontien.nl 4 Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:20 5 Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:02:40 6 Hitec Products UCK 7 Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 8 Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 9 Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:04:00 10 Gemengd Team Merida 11 Team Bike-import.ch 0:05:15 12 SRAM-WV Eemland 0:05:24 13 Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:06:29 14 Jan van Arckel 0:06:30 15 Belgian cycling fed. 16 Team Tubanters 17 CT People's trust 18 Rabo Lady Force 0:07:45 19 De Sprinters Malderen 20 National Team Scotland 0:10:52 21 Team Restore Cycling 0:10:59 22 HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:11:37 23 Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:16:44 24 NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:17:14 25 National Team Ierland 0:17:59 26 SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:20:02 27 Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:23:54 28 Ouribike/Ccouriquense 0:53:24

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 3:03:08 2 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:22 3 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:23 4 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:26 5 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:29 6 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:36 7 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 8 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 0:00:38 9 Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:39 10 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:00:52 11 Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 0:01:01 12 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl 13 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:01:05 15 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:06 16 Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:01:09 17 Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:10 18 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:01:13 19 Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:01:22 20 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:01:28 21 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products 0:02:07 22 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 0:02:17 23 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:25 24 Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 25 Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:02:26 26 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:02:27 27 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:28 28 Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:02:30 29 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 30 Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel 31 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:31 32 Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:02:33 33 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:38 34 Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products 0:02:42 35 Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 36 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 37 Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:02:45 38 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:02:46 39 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust 0:02:48 40 Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 41 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 42 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 43 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 44 Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:02:54 45 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 46 Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 47 Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida 0:02:56 48 Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:02:58 49 Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:02:59 50 Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:03:01 51 Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:03:02 52 Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:03:03 53 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:03:04 54 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products 0:03:07 55 Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:08 56 Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland 57 Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:03:12 58 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:03:14 59 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 60 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 0:03:15 61 Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 0:03:26 62 Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:03:27 63 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:03:28 64 Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:03:30 65 Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida 0:03:33 66 Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products 0:03:35 67 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:03:37 68 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products 0:03:46 69 Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 70 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:03:48 71 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:03:49 72 Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:03:50 73 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:03:55 74 Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:03:57 75 Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 76 Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl 0:03:58 77 Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:03:59 78 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 0:04:00 79 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:04:01 80 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:04:03 81 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 82 Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:04:04 83 Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland 0:04:05 84 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:04:08 85 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team 0:04:11 86 Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products 87 Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen 88 Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:04:13 89 Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 90 Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:04:15 91 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm 92 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:04:16 93 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 94 Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:04:17 95 Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:04:18 96 Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust 0:04:23 97 Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland 98 Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:04:28 99 Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust 0:04:30 100 Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:04:32 101 Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:04:41 102 Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:04:58 103 Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust 0:08:27 104 Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:08:41 105 Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:08:44 106 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:08:48 107 Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust 0:08:49 108 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:08:51 109 Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam 0:08:57 110 Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:09:00 111 Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:09:03 112 Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 0:09:04 113 Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland 0:09:09 114 Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed. 0:09:12 115 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 116 Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland 0:09:14 117 Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:09:16 118 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team 0:09:17 119 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 120 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 0:09:21 121 Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:09:24 122 Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland 0:09:26 123 Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 0:09:27 124 Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 125 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 0:09:28 126 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:09:31 127 Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 128 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:09:33 129 Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:09:41 130 Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust 131 Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:09:43 132 Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen 0:09:45 133 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:09:52 134 Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch 135 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:09:53 136 Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:09:55 137 Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:09:56 138 Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters 139 Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars 0:10:00 140 Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:10:04 141 Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:10:06 142 Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl 0:10:09 143 Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:11:36 144 Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:11:55 145 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:12:02 146 Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 147 Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:16:16 148 Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland 149 Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel 0:16:22 150 Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:16:29 151 Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:16:34 152 Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 153 Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen 0:16:39 154 Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:16:46 155 Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:16:48 156 Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 0:16:50 157 Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:17:00 158 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland 159 Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland 0:17:03 160 Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense 0:17:06 161 Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense 0:17:17 162 Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling 0:17:18 163 Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel 0:17:20 164 Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin 0:17:22 165 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam 0:17:24