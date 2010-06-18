Trending

Wild takes second stage in a row

Cervelo Test Team in top three spots in GC

Kirsten Wild won the second stage of the RaboSter Zeeland. She was followed by Cervelo Testteammate Charlotte Becker in second and Martine Bras (Gauss RDZ Ormu-Colnago) in third.

"We used the strength of the team today, and I think it was a great Cervélo show, once again," said an elated Wild, following her win. "At the end, there was just a small group left and the girls did a great lead out for me. Charlotte was the last in the train and was able to finish second.

"Tomorrow's stage is a hard one, but I think we have some cards to play so we will try to keep the jersey in the team."

"It could have been a hard stage because of the wind, but it was not that bad," said Cervelo Director Egon van Kessel. "There was a break early on and it came back. Finally, there was a break in the last 20km that included all of our riders.

"Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) started the sprint, but again Kristen won it and Charlotte Becker came second. Tomorrow's third and final stage will also be hard, but we are in good shape. Kirsten also won a couple of the intermediate sprints and is in good position now to win the race."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team2:54:20
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
3Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
4Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
5Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products
6Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
7Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
8Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
9Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
10Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
13Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
14Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
15Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
16Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
17Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
18Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
19Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:06
20Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:14
21Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:01:20
22Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
23Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
24Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
25Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
26Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
27Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
28Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
29Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
30Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
31Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
32Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
33Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland
34Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
35Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
36Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products
37Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
38Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
39Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
40Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
41Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
42Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
43Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
44Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
45Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
46Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
47Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
48Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
49Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust
50Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
51Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
52Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
53Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
54Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
55Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
56Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
57Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
58Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida
59Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
60Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:02:34
61Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust0:02:35
62Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
63Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
64Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
65Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
66Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
67Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
68Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
69Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
70Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
71Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
72Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
73Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
74Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
75Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
76Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
77Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
78Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
79Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
80Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
81Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
82Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
83Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland
84Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
85Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
86Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
87Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
88Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
89Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
90Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
91Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
92Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
93Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust
94Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
95Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
96Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products
97Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products
98Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
99Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products
100Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
101Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
102Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:02:44
103Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland0:06:57
104Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
105Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
106Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust
107Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust
108Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
109Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
110Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
111Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
112Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:07:04
113Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:07:42
114Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
115Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
116Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
117Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters
118Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
119Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
120Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
121Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
122Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
123Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
124Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
125Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
126Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland
127Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
128Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
129Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
130Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
131Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland
132Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
133Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
134Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
135Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
136Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters
137Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
138Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland
139Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
140Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
141Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
142Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
143Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:09:57
144Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
145Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
146Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
147Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:14:52
148Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
149Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
150Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
151Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland
152Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
153Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
154Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
155Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
156Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland
157Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
158Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
159Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
160Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
161Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
162Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
163Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:15:03
164Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland
165Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
166Carleen Baas (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:20:34
167Esmee Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:23:27
168Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) CT People's trust
169Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
170Ana Valido (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense0:23:40
171Ana Vigario (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
172Irina Coelho (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
DNSJosephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
DNSJulia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
DNSStella Visser (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
DNSEsther Aarts (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
DNSDagmar Van Der Sluis (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
DNSIrene Van Lith (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
DNSAnneke Kempe (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
DNSJorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
DNSLaura Murray (GBr) National Team Scotland
DNSAna Claudia Vilaça (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
DNSAndreia Lopes (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team8:43:00
2Nederland Bloeit
3Leontien.nl
4Redsun Cycling Team0:01:20
5Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:02:40
6Hitec Products UCK
7Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
8Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
9Dolmans Landscaping Team0:04:00
10Gemengd Team Merida
11Team Bike-import.ch0:05:15
12SRAM-WV Eemland0:05:24
13Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:06:29
14Jan van Arckel0:06:30
15Belgian cycling fed.
16Team Tubanters
17CT People's trust
18Rabo Lady Force0:07:45
19De Sprinters Malderen
20National Team Scotland0:10:52
21Team Restore Cycling0:10:59
22HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:11:37
23Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:16:44
24NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:17:14
25National Team Ierland0:17:59
26SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:20:02
27Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:23:54
28Ouribike/Ccouriquense0:53:24

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team3:03:08
2Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:22
3Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:23
4Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:26
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:29
6Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:36
7Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
8Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:38
9Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team0:00:39
10Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl0:00:52
11Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:01
12Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
13Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl0:01:05
15Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:06
16Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:01:09
17Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:10
18Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:13
19Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:01:22
20Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:28
21Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products0:02:07
22Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters0:02:17
23Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:25
24Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
25Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:02:26
26Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:02:27
27Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:28
28Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:30
29Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
30Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
31Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:31
32Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:02:33
33Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:38
34Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products0:02:42
35Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
36Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
37Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:02:45
38Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:02:46
39Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust0:02:48
40Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
41Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
42Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
43Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
44Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:02:54
45Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
46Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
47Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida0:02:56
48Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:02:58
49Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:02:59
50Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:03:01
51Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:03:02
52Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl0:03:03
53Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:03:04
54Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products0:03:07
55Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:08
56Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland
57Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:03:12
58Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:03:14
59Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
60Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:03:15
61Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:26
62Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:03:27
63Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:03:28
64Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:03:30
65Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida0:03:33
66Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products0:03:35
67Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl0:03:37
68Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products0:03:46
69Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
70Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:03:48
71Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:03:49
72Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:03:50
73Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:03:55
74Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:03:57
75Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
76Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl0:03:58
77Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:03:59
78Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:04:00
79Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:04:01
80Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:04:03
81Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
82Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:04:04
83Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland0:04:05
84Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:04:08
85Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:04:11
86Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products
87Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
88Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:04:13
89Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
90Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:04:15
91Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
92Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:04:16
93Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
94Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:04:17
95Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:04:18
96Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust0:04:23
97Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
98Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:04:28
99Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust0:04:30
100Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:04:32
101Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:04:41
102Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:04:58
103Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust0:08:27
104Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:08:41
105Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:08:44
106Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:08:48
107Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust0:08:49
108Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:08:51
109Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:08:57
110Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland0:09:00
111Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters0:09:03
112Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland0:09:04
113Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland0:09:09
114Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.0:09:12
115Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
116Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland0:09:14
117Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:09:16
118Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team0:09:17
119Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
120Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:09:21
121Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters0:09:24
122Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland0:09:26
123Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch0:09:27
124Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
125Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:09:28
126Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:09:31
127Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
128Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:09:33
129Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:09:41
130Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
131Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:09:43
132Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen0:09:45
133Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:09:52
134Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
135Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:09:53
136Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:09:55
137Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:09:56
138Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters
139Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:10:00
140Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:10:04
141Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:10:06
142Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:10:09
143Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:11:36
144Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:11:55
145Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:12:02
146Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
147Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:16:16
148Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland
149Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel0:16:22
150Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:16:29
151Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:16:34
152Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
153Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:16:39
154Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland0:16:46
155Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:16:48
156Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:16:50
157Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:17:00
158Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
159Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland0:17:03
160Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense0:17:06
161Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense0:17:17
162Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling0:17:18
163Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:17:20
164Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:17:22
165Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:17:24

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cervelo Test Team9:10:33
2Nederland Bloeit0:00:36
3Leontien.nl0:01:46
4Redsun Cycling Team0:02:53
5Hitec Products UCK0:04:19
6Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team0:04:41
7Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam0:05:00
8Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl0:05:18
9Gemengd Team Merida0:05:49
10Team Bike-import.ch0:07:17
11Dolmans Landscaping Team0:07:32
12SRAM-WV Eemland0:08:36
13Jan van Arckel0:09:10
14Team Tubanters0:09:16
15Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm0:09:40
16Belgian cycling fed.0:09:47
17CT People's trust0:10:07
18Rabo Lady Force0:10:52
19De Sprinters Malderen0:11:47
20Team Restore Cycling0:13:45
21National Team Scotland0:15:13
22HEPRO kunststof kozijnen0:15:27
23Het Snelle Wiel Bladel0:20:59
24National Team Ierland0:21:00
25NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars0:21:56
26SwaboLadies cyclingteam0:23:05
27Movingladies/R&TC Gronin0:27:48

