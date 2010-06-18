Wild takes second stage in a row
Cervelo Test Team in top three spots in GC
Kirsten Wild won the second stage of the RaboSter Zeeland. She was followed by Cervelo Testteammate Charlotte Becker in second and Martine Bras (Gauss RDZ Ormu-Colnago) in third.
"We used the strength of the team today, and I think it was a great Cervélo show, once again," said an elated Wild, following her win. "At the end, there was just a small group left and the girls did a great lead out for me. Charlotte was the last in the train and was able to finish second.
"Tomorrow's stage is a hard one, but I think we have some cards to play so we will try to keep the jersey in the team."
"It could have been a hard stage because of the wind, but it was not that bad," said Cervelo Director Egon van Kessel. "There was a break early on and it came back. Finally, there was a break in the last 20km that included all of our riders.
"Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) started the sprint, but again Kristen won it and Charlotte Becker came second. Tomorrow's third and final stage will also be hard, but we are in good shape. Kirsten also won a couple of the intermediate sprints and is in good position now to win the race."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|2:54:20
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|3
|Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|4
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|5
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products
|6
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|9
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|10
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|13
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|14
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|15
|Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|16
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|17
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|18
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|19
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:06
|20
|Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:14
|21
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:01:20
|22
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|23
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|24
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
|25
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|26
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|27
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|28
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|29
|Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|30
|Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|31
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|32
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|33
|Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland
|34
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
|35
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|36
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products
|37
|Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|38
|Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
|39
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|40
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|41
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|42
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|43
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|44
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|45
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|46
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|47
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|48
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|49
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust
|50
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|51
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|52
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|53
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|54
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|55
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|56
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|57
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|58
|Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida
|59
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|60
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:02:34
|61
|Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:02:35
|62
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|63
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|64
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|65
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|66
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|67
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|68
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|69
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|70
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|71
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|72
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|73
|Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|74
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|75
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|76
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|77
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|78
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|79
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|80
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
|81
|Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
|82
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|83
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland
|84
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|85
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|86
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|87
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|88
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|89
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|90
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|91
|Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|92
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|93
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust
|94
|Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|95
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|96
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products
|97
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products
|98
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|99
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products
|100
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|101
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|102
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:02:44
|103
|Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:06:57
|104
|Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|105
|Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
|106
|Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust
|107
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust
|108
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|109
|Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|110
|Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|111
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|112
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:07:04
|113
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:07:42
|114
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|115
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|116
|Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|117
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters
|118
|Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|119
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|120
|Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|121
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
|122
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|123
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|124
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|125
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|126
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland
|127
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|128
|Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|129
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|130
|Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|131
|Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland
|132
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|133
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|134
|Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|135
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|136
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters
|137
|Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|138
|Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland
|139
|Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|140
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|141
|Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|142
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|143
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:09:57
|144
|Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|145
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|146
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|147
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:14:52
|148
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|149
|Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|150
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|151
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland
|152
|Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|153
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|154
|Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|155
|Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|156
|Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland
|157
|Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|158
|Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|159
|Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|160
|Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|161
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|162
|Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|163
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:15:03
|164
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland
|165
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|166
|Carleen Baas (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:20:34
|167
|Esmee Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:23:27
|168
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) CT People's trust
|169
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|170
|Ana Valido (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|0:23:40
|171
|Ana Vigario (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|172
|Irina Coelho (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|DNS
|Josephine Tomic (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|DNS
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|DNS
|Stella Visser (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|DNS
|Esther Aarts (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|DNS
|Dagmar Van Der Sluis (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|DNS
|Irene Van Lith (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|DNS
|Anneke Kempe (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|DNS
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|DNS
|Laura Murray (GBr) National Team Scotland
|DNS
|Ana Claudia Vilaça (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|DNS
|Andreia Lopes (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|8:43:00
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Leontien.nl
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|5
|Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:02:40
|6
|Hitec Products UCK
|7
|Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|8
|Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|9
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:04:00
|10
|Gemengd Team Merida
|11
|Team Bike-import.ch
|0:05:15
|12
|SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:05:24
|13
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:06:29
|14
|Jan van Arckel
|0:06:30
|15
|Belgian cycling fed.
|16
|Team Tubanters
|17
|CT People's trust
|18
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:07:45
|19
|De Sprinters Malderen
|20
|National Team Scotland
|0:10:52
|21
|Team Restore Cycling
|0:10:59
|22
|HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:11:37
|23
|Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:16:44
|24
|NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:17:14
|25
|National Team Ierland
|0:17:59
|26
|SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:20:02
|27
|Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:23:54
|28
|Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|0:53:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|3:03:08
|2
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:22
|3
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:23
|4
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:26
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:29
|6
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:36
|7
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|8
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:38
|9
|Elisabeth Armitstead (GBr) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:39
|10
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:00:52
|11
|Sarah Duester (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:01
|12
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.nl
|13
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:01:05
|15
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:06
|16
|Martine Bras (Ned) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:01:09
|17
|Noortje Tabak (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:10
|18
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|19
|Veronica Andréasson (Swe) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:01:22
|20
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:28
|21
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products
|0:02:07
|22
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|0:02:17
|23
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:25
|24
|Catherine Delfosse (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|25
|Serena Sheridan (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:02:26
|26
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:02:27
|27
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:28
|28
|Loes Markerink (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:30
|29
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|30
|Jacobien Kanis (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|31
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:31
|32
|Schneeberger Jessica (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:02:33
|33
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:38
|34
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) Hitec Products
|0:02:42
|35
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|36
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|37
|Kate Cullen (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:02:45
|38
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:02:46
|39
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:02:48
|40
|Rachel Mercer (NZl) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|41
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|42
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|43
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|44
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:02:54
|45
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|46
|Kimberly Van Den Berg (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|47
|Christina Becker (Ger) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:02:56
|48
|Hilde Van Slochteren (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:02:58
|49
|Shanne Braspennincx (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:02:59
|50
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:03:01
|51
|Mirjam Schwager (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:03:02
|52
|Lianne Wagtho (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:03:03
|53
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:03:04
|54
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products
|0:03:07
|55
|Agnieta Francke (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:08
|56
|Eileen Roe (GBr) National Team Scotland
|57
|Adriene Snijder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:03:12
|58
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:03:14
|59
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|60
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:15
|61
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:26
|62
|Pascale Schnider (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:03:27
|63
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:03:28
|64
|Sophie De Boer (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:03:30
|65
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Gemengd Team Merida
|0:03:33
|66
|Maria Grandt Petersen (Den) Hitec Products
|0:03:35
|67
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:03:37
|68
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products
|0:03:46
|69
|Marielle Kerste (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|70
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:03:48
|71
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:03:49
|72
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:03:50
|73
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:03:55
|74
|Baukje Doedee (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:03:57
|75
|Laure Werner (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|76
|Heleen Van Vliet (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:03:58
|77
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:03:59
|78
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:04:00
|79
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:04:01
|80
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:04:03
|81
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|82
|Kim Schoonbaert (Bel) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:04:04
|83
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) National Team Ireland
|0:04:05
|84
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:04:08
|85
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:04:11
|86
|Froydis Waersted (Nor) Hitec Products
|87
|Alice Monger-Godfrey (GBr) De Sprinters Malderen
|88
|Nimesha Smith (NZl) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:04:13
|89
|Amy De Ridder (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|90
|Linda Van Rijen (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:04:15
|91
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|92
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:04:16
|93
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|94
|Corine Hierckens (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:04:17
|95
|Sjoukje Dufoer (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:04:18
|96
|Joukje Braam (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:04:23
|97
|Claire Thomas (GBr) National Team Scotland
|98
|Alie Gercama (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:04:28
|99
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:04:30
|100
|Anick Van Leuven (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:04:32
|101
|Janieke Kalsbeek (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:04:41
|102
|Petra Van Wijgerden (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:04:58
|103
|Kim Van Dijk (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:08:27
|104
|Veronique Staes (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:08:41
|105
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:08:44
|106
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:08:48
|107
|Petra Hofs (Ned) CT People's trust
|0:08:49
|108
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:08:51
|109
|Lynette Burger (RSA) Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:08:57
|110
|Jane Barr (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:09:00
|111
|Berdienke Paus (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:09:03
|112
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:09:04
|113
|Jennifer O'Reilly (Irl) National Team Ireland
|0:09:09
|114
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel) Belgian cycling fed.
|0:09:12
|115
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|116
|Heather Wilson (Irl) National Team Ireland
|0:09:14
|117
|Kim De Baat (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:09:16
|118
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:09:17
|119
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|120
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:09:21
|121
|Nadia Stappenbelt (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:09:24
|122
|Kate Rudd (Irl) National Team Ireland
|0:09:26
|123
|Sonja Reusser (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|0:09:27
|124
|Lien De Beuckelaere (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|125
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:09:28
|126
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:09:31
|127
|Marion Brem (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|128
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:09:33
|129
|Ymke Stegink (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:09:41
|130
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) CT People's trust
|131
|Danielle Van Pinxten (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:09:43
|132
|Goedele Van Den Steen (Bel) De Sprinters Malderen
|0:09:45
|133
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:09:52
|134
|Nadège Matthey (Swi) Team Bike-import.ch
|135
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:09:53
|136
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:09:55
|137
|Willeke Knol (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:09:56
|138
|Jessica Jolly (NZl) Team Tubanters
|139
|Aagtje Dijkman (Ned) NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:10:00
|140
|Linda De Boer (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:10:04
|141
|Daphne Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:10:06
|142
|Sofie De Nys (Bel) Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:10:09
|143
|Gerda Koops (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:11:36
|144
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:11:55
|145
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:12:02
|146
|Laura Turpijn (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|147
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:16:16
|148
|Caroline Ryan (Irl) National Team Ireland
|149
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned) Jan van Arckel
|0:16:22
|150
|Eva Heijmans (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:16:29
|151
|Jessica Smits (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:16:34
|152
|Lisanne Ottema (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|153
|Elise Karssies (Ned) HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:16:39
|154
|Anne Ewing (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:16:46
|155
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:16:48
|156
|Christel Janssen (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:16:50
|157
|Sarah Reynolds (GBr) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:17:00
|158
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) SRAM-WV Eemland
|159
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) National Team Scotland
|0:17:03
|160
|Celina Carpinteiro (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|0:17:06
|161
|Joana Patricio (Por) Ouribike/Ccouriquense
|0:17:17
|162
|Tamara Van Kleef (Ned) Team Restore Cycling
|0:17:18
|163
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:17:20
|164
|Alma Koelemeijer (Ned) Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:17:22
|165
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:17:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|9:10:33
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:36
|3
|Leontien.nl
|0:01:46
|4
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:02:53
|5
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:04:19
|6
|Batavus Ladies Cycl.Team
|0:04:41
|7
|Lotto-Belisol Ladiesteam
|0:05:00
|8
|Royal Antwerp Bicycle cl
|0:05:18
|9
|Gemengd Team Merida
|0:05:49
|10
|Team Bike-import.ch
|0:07:17
|11
|Dolmans Landscaping Team
|0:07:32
|12
|SRAM-WV Eemland
|0:08:36
|13
|Jan van Arckel
|0:09:10
|14
|Team Tubanters
|0:09:16
|15
|Dura Vermeer Cycling Tm
|0:09:40
|16
|Belgian cycling fed.
|0:09:47
|17
|CT People's trust
|0:10:07
|18
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:10:52
|19
|De Sprinters Malderen
|0:11:47
|20
|Team Restore Cycling
|0:13:45
|21
|National Team Scotland
|0:15:13
|22
|HEPRO kunststof kozijnen
|0:15:27
|23
|Het Snelle Wiel Bladel
|0:20:59
|24
|National Team Ierland
|0:21:00
|25
|NWH/Pedaalrid/Peddelaars
|0:21:56
|26
|SwaboLadies cyclingteam
|0:23:05
|27
|Movingladies/R&TC Gronin
|0:27:48
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Movistar and Alé announce kit partnershipBlue colourway will stay
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy