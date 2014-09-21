Trending

Teunissen wins Baronie Breda Classic

Vermeltfoort and Van Ginneken complete podium

Results

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team4:23:04
2Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke - Shanks
3Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH
4Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piel
5Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
6Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
7André Looij (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
8Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
9Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke - Shanks
10Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
11Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Development Team Giant - Shimano
12Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
13Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
14Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
15Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piel
16Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH
17Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH
18Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
19Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
20Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team

Latest on Cyclingnews