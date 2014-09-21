Teunissen wins Baronie Breda Classic
Vermeltfoort and Van Ginneken complete podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|4:23:04
|2
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke - Shanks
|3
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Metec - TKH
|4
|Maurits Lammertink (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piel
|5
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Chainreaction
|6
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|7
|André Looij (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|8
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|9
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cycling Team De Rijke - Shanks
|10
|Cees Bol (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|11
|Jan Brockhoff (Ger) Development Team Giant - Shimano
|12
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|13
|Filip Eidsheim (Nor) Team Fixit.no
|14
|Haavard Blikra (Nor) Team Øster Hus - Ridley
|15
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Cycling Team Jo Piel
|16
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH
|17
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH
|18
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|19
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|20
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
